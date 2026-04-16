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Publié le Samedi 25 avril 2026 à 10:00:00 par Cedric Gasperini
Gog.com, les soldes du week-end
Pas topChaque semaine, Gog.com propose des jeux à prix cassés, en soldes, selon différentes catégories. Des jeux PC anciens, récents, bons, moins bons, cultes, moins cultes... il y a de tout, et parfois, à un prix vraiment imbattable.
Comme d'habitude, nous avons extrait quelques titres de jeux de la liste. Pour avoir la liste complète des jeux en soldes, cliquez sur les liens.
Nos préférences sont en gras.
Les jeux Fantasy sont en soldes :
- 9 Kings
- Against the Storm
- Age of Wonders 4
- Age of Wonders 4: Premium Edition
- Battle Brothers
- Dungeons & Dragons Neverwinter Nights 2: Enhanced Edition
- Evenicle
- Legacy of Kain™ Soul Reaver 1&2 Remastered
- Manor Lords
- Master of Magic
- DLC Master of Magic: Rise of the Soultrapped
- DLC Master of Magic: Scourge of the Seas
- Metal Slug Tactics
- Outward Definitive Edition
- Rance 01 + 02
- Sengoku Rance
- Songs of Conquest
- DLC Songs of Conquest - Roots
- DLC Songs of Conquest - Vanir
- Torchlight II
- FTL: Advanced Edition
- Ion Fury
- Door Kickers
- Ruiner
- Death to Spies
- Death to Spies: Moment of Truth
- Heavy Rain
- THE HOUSE OF THE DEAD: Remake
- Timberborn
- GRIP
- Mini Metro
- UBOAT
- Potion Craft: Alchemist Simulator
- StarCrawlers
- Egypt: Old Kingdom
- Curved Space
- Seven: Enhanced Edition
- Sudden Strike 4
- Bee Simulator
- Stars in Shadow
- Drox Operative
- STRAFE: Gold Edition
- Door Kickers: Action Squad
- Dead In Vinland
- art of rally
- Eldest Souls
- CARRION
- SteamWorld Dig
- Wavetale
- The Messenger
- SteamWorld Dig 2
- Dorfromantik
- Bomb Rush Cyberfunk
- Katana ZERO
- GRIS
- Broforce
- BioMenace Remastered
- Gex Trilogy
- HUNTDOWN
- Pumpkin Jack
- Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince
- Rain World
- Night in the Woods: Weird Autumn Edition
- The Talos Principle: Gold Edition
- Windswept
- Primal Planet
- Nikoderiko: The Magical World - Director's Cut
- Superliminal
- Shantae and the Seven Sirens
- Asterix & Obelix XXL 3 - The Crystal Menhir
- Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom
- Asterix & Obelix XXL 2
- Trine 3: The Artifacts of Power
- Trine 2: Complete Story
- Hotline Miami
- Return to Monkey Island
- Tainted Grail: Conquest
- Workers & Resources: Soviet Republic
- Transport Fever 2 - Deluxe Edition
- Streets of Rage 4
- EVERSPACE™ 2
- Hardspace: Shipbreaker
- Old World
- EVERSPACE™
- Tomb Raider IV-VI Remastered
- Sherlock Holmes Chapter One Deluxe Edition
- Kenshi
- METAL EDEN
- Pharaoh™: A New Era
- The Riftbreaker: Deluxe Edition
- Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun
- Caves of Qud
- DLC EVERSPACE™ 2 - Wrath of the Ancients
- Tomb Raider I-III Remastered Starring Lara Croft
- Railway Empire 2 - Deluxe Edition
- LEGO® Bricktales
- The Riftbreaker
- Warhammer 40,000: Battlesector
- Railway Empire Complete Collection
- Beyond a Steel Sky
- Warhammer 40,000: Gladius - Relics of War
- The Talos Principle 2 Deluxe Edition
- Alien: Isolation Collection
- Bloodshed
- Control Ultimate Edition
- Cronos: The New Dawn
- Deus Ex: Human Revolution - Director’s Cut
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided - Digital Deluxe Edition
- Deus Ex™ GOTY Edition
- Drova - Forsaken Kin
- Frostpunk: Game of the Year Edition
- Metro 2033 Redux
- Metro: Last Light Redux
- RoboCop: Rogue City - Alex Murphy Edition
- RoboCop: Rogue City - Unfinished Business
- The Drifter
- TORMENTOR
- Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War II - Anniversary Edition
- Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine
- Warhammer: Dark Omen
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided
- Resident Evil Bundle
- Resident Evil Classic Bundle
- Alice VR
- Castle on the Coast
- orbit.industries
- DLC The Amazing American Circus - The Ringmaster's Essentials
- DLC Moonshine Inc. - Supporter Pack
- Help Will Come Tomorrow
- The Amazing American Circus - The Ringmaster’s Edition
- Moonshine Inc. - Supporter Edition
- Roadwarden
- Slay the Princess — The Pristine Cut
- Chained Echoes
- CrossCode
- DLC Chained Echoes: Ashes of Elrant
- Sunrider 4: The Captain's Return
- Alfred Hitchcock - Vertigo - Digital Deluxe Edition
- DLC CrossCode: A New Home
- Baldr Sky
- Gibbous - A Cthulhu Adventure Deluxe Edition
- Ken Follett’s The Pillars of the Earth
- Dreamed Away
- Shrine's Legacy
- Sunrider Legends Tactics
- Cabernet
- Tokyo Clanpool
- Tokyo Clanpool Deluxe Edition
- Heading Out
- Heading Out + Soundtrack
- Sovereign Syndicate
- I Was a Teenage Exocolonist
- Alfred Hitchcock - Vertigo
- Haven
- Coffee Talk
- Asdivine Hearts II
- Tokyo Xanadu eX+
- Umineko When They Cry - Answer Arcs
- Umineko When They Cry - Question Arcs
- Oaken
- Racine
- Terraformers
- Synergy
- Microtopia
- Spin Hero
- Day of the Shell
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