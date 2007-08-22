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Publié le Samedi 20 juin 2026 à 10:00:00 par Cedric Gasperini
Gog.com, les soldes de l'été
L'été sera chaud !Si vous voulez jouer à de bons jeux, récents ou anciens, Gog.com est fait pour vous. On vous rappelle qu'il s'agit d'une plateforme de téléchargement légale, en semi-concurrence avec Steam, puisqu'il est plus axé sur les vieux jeux, plateforme détenue par CD Projekt (The Witcher, Cyberpunk...).
Donc quelque chose de très sérieux, de très pro, et avec souvent de folles promotions (on vous en parle tous les week-ends, merde à la fin).
Cette fois-ci, le site nous propose plus de 8000 jeux en soldes, grâce aux Soldes d'été. Allez faire un tour sur le site. Ici, nous ne vous dévoilons qu'un très petit aperçu de ce que vous pourrez y trouver.
En gras, nos préférences.
Les soldes :
Highlights :
- DLC Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
- Breath of Fire IV
- Alpha Protocol
- Hollow Knight: Silksong
- Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War - Anniversary Edition
- Tomb Raider I-III Remastered Starring Lara Croft
- HORSES
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Tomb Raider IV-VI Remastered
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl - Standard Edition
- DREDGE
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance II
- SILENT HILL 2
- Frostpunk 2
- Indiana Jones et le Cercle Ancien
- MENACE
- METAL EDEN
- Crow Country
- The Alters
- NINJA GAIDEN: Ragebound
- System Shock® 2: 25th Anniversary Remaster
- SILENT HILL f
- Chants of Sennaar
- Cairn
- REPLACED
- Legacy of Kain: Defiance Remastered
- Cronos: The New Dawn
- Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden
- Sea of Stars: Sunset Edition
- REANIMAL
- Croc Legend of the Gobbos Platinum Edition
- Dino Crisis Bundle
- Resident Evil Classic Bundle
- DOOM (2016)
- Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition
- The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion - Game of the Year Edition Deluxe
- Heroes of Might and Magic® 5: Bundle
- Yakuza Complete Series
- Kerbal Space Program
- Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous - Game of the Year Edition
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition
- HORSES
- Legacy of Kain™ Soul Reaver 1&2 Remastered
- Control Ultimate Edition
- DOOM Eternal
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl - Standard Edition
- EVERSPACE™ 2
- Streets of Rage 4
- STAR WARS™: The Force Unleashed™ II
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Manor Lords
- Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader Voidfarer Edition
- Heavy Hearts
- Cairn
- Tainted Grail: The Fall of Avalon
- Tomb Raider IV-VI Remastered
- LOLLIPOP CHAINSAW RePOP
- Timberborn
- Total War: ROME II - Ultimate Edition
- Europa Universalis IV: Ultimate Bundle
- REPLACED
- Xenonauts 2
- Songs of Conquest
- MENACE
- Dungeons & Dragons Neverwinter Nights 2: Enhanced Edition
- Heroes of Might and Magic® 3: Complete
- Vampire®: The Masquerade - Bloodlines™
- SWAT 4: Gold Edition
- Resident Evil Bundle
- Breath of Fire IV
- Dino Crisis Bundle
- Cold Fear
- The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind GOTY Edition
- Fallout: New Vegas Ultimate Edition
- Alpha Protocol
- Resident Evil HD REMASTER
- Roller Coaster Tycoon® 2: Triple Thrill Pack
- ANSTOSS 3: Der Fußballmanager
- Emperor: Rise of the Middle Kingdom
- Might and Magic® 6-pack Limited Edition
- Mortal Kombat 1+2+3
- Mortal Kombat Trilogy
- Settlers® 3: Ultimate Collection
- Soldier of Fortune: Platinum Edition
- Star Trek™: Armada II
- Star Trek™: Starfleet Command III
- Stranglehold
- Warhammer: Dark Omen
- World in Conflict: Complete Edition
- Disco Elysium - The Final Cut
- Myst Masterpiece Edition
- Hollow Knight
- Firewatch
- Terraria
- Kerbal Space Program
- Frostpunk: Game of the Year Edition
- Hollow Knight: Silksong
- Kenshi
- RimWorld
- EVERSPACE™ 2
- Battle Brothers
- Balrum
- Streets of Rage 4
- Citizen Sleeper
- The Genesis Order
- Workers & Resources: Soviet Republic
- Third Crisis
- Dead Cells: Medley of Pain Bundle
- Solasta: Crown of the Magister - Lightbringers Edition
- DREDGE - Complete Edition
- Tales From The Unending Void: Season 2
- The Last Starship
- REPLACED
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