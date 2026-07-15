Dernières actus
Crypto casino en ligne : le clas...
Halo: Campaign Evolved est dispo...
EA SPORTS FC27 avec des stars du...
Quiet, le premier playtest comme...
Publié le Samedi 25 juillet 2026 à 10:00:00 par Johanna Goncalves
Gog.com, les soldes du week-end
Gros choix avec quelques bons titres
Les promotions classiques d'été :
- Alpha Protocol
- Breath of Fire IV
- DOOM (2016)
- DOOM Eternal: Deluxe Edition
- Dragon Age™: Origins - Ultimate Edition
- Fallout
- Fallout 3: Game of the Year Edition
- Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition
- Fallout: New Vegas Ultimate Edition
- Heroes of Might and Magic® 3: Complete
- Heroes of Might and Magic® 4: Complete
- Heroes of Might and Magic® 5: Bundle
- Legacy of Kain: Defiance Remastered - Deluxe Edition
- Medal of Honor: Allied Assault War Chest
- No Man's Sky
- SPORE™ Collection
- The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind GOTY Edition
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition
- Total War: ROME II - Ultimate Edition
- Resident Evil Bundle
- Resident Evil Classic Bundle
- Graveyard Keeper
- Frostpunk: Game of the Year Edition
- Manor Lord
- Darkwood
- Outward Definitive Edition
- Against the Storm
- Timberborn
- Foundation
- The Planet Crafter
- Cult of the Lamb: Cultist Edition
- UBOAT
- Cult of the Lamb
- Medieval Dynasty
- Travellers Rest
- Workers & Resources: Soviet Republic
- IXION
- Transport Fever 2 - Deluxe Edition
- Frostpunk 2: Deluxe Edition
- Frostpunk 2
- DREDGE - Complete Edition
- The Alters
- Thief™ Gold
- Thief™ 2: The Metal Age
- Thief™ 3: Deadly Shadows
- Old World
- The Thaumaturge
- THIEF: Definitive Edition
- Potion Craft: Alchemist Simulator
- Reigns: The Witcher
- Strange Antiquities
- Riven
- Songs of Conquest
- DLC Old World - Wonders and Dynasties
- Dark Envoy
- DLC Battle Brothers - Blazing Deserts
- Legends of Amberland III: The Crimson Tower
- The Midnight Walk
- DLC Songs of Conquest - Vanir
- DLC Old World - Pharaohs of the Nile
- DLC Old World - The Sacred and The Profane
- Battle Brothers
- DLC Songs of Conquest - Roots
- Tomb Raider I-III Remastered Starring Lara Croft
- Legacy of Kain™ Soul Reaver 1&2 Remastered
- Tomb Raider IV-VI Remastered
- Dungeons & Dragons Neverwinter Nights 2: Enhanced Edition
- Stubbs the Zombie in Rebel Without a Pulse
- Tomb Raider I-VI Remastered
- RoboCop: Rogue City
- Kerbal Space Program
- Deus Ex™ GOTY Edition
- UnderRail
- Deus Ex: Human Revolution - Director's Cut
- EVERSPACE™ 2
- Heroes of Science and Fiction
- Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector
- X4: Community of Planets Edition (2024)
- Citizen Sleeper
- DLC Kerbal Space Program: Breaking Ground
- RoboCop: Rogue City - Unfinished Business
- Colony Ship: A Post-Earth Role Playing Game
- DLC Kerbal Space Program: Making History
- Xenonauts 2
- Terra Invicta
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided - Digital Deluxe Edition
- MENACE
- The Drifter
- DLC EVERSPACE™ 2 - Wrath of the Ancients
- LEGO® The Lord of the Rings™
- Blasphemous
- LEGO® The Hobbit™
- LEGO Batman: Le Jeu Vidéo
- Cuphead
- The Messenger
- LEGO® Batman 2 DC Super Heroes™
- LEGO Harry Potter : Années 5-7
- LEGO Harry Potter: Années 1-4
- Blasphemous 2
- The Talos Principle: Gold Edition
- CARRION
- Broforce
- Bomb Rush Cyberfunk
- GRIS
- Super Meat Boy 3D
- Haunted Lands
- Possessor(s)
- Toziuha Night: Order of the Alchemists
- Katana ZERO
- Neva: Complete Edition
- The Plucky Squire
- Asterix & Obelix XXL 2
- Warhammer: Chaosbane
- Warhammer: Chaosbane Slayer Edition
- Arkanoid - Eternal Battle
- Pizza Connection
- Pizza Connection 2
- Pizza Connection 3
- Pizza Connection 3 Soundtrack Edition
- Voodolls
- Wildcat Gun Machine
- Against the Storm
- Transport Fever 2 - Deluxe Edition
- THE HOUSE OF THE DEAD: Remake
- Chorus
- Hotline Miami
- Robin Hood : La légende de Sherwood
- Legends of Amberland III: The Crimson Tower
- DLC Against the Storm - Nightwatchers
- JDM: Japanese Drift Master
- Dorfromantik
- Stoneshard
- Fantasy General II - Invasion
- Caves of Qud
- Pluto
- NORSE: Oath of Blood
- NORSE: Oath of Blood - Special Edition
- Carmageddon: Rogue Shift
- Pioneers of Pagonia
- Pioneers of Pagonia - Builder's Edition
- 63 Days
- Solasta: Crown of the Magister - Lightbringers Edition
- Tomb Raider GOTY
- Medieval Dynasty
- Reigns: The Witcher
- The Alters
- The Alters: Deluxe Edition
- DLC Cult of the Lamb: Woolhaven
- LOLLIPOP CHAINSAW RePOP
- Cult of the Lamb
- The Planet Crafter
- Travellers Rest
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition
- Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration
- Cult of the Lamb: Cultist Edition
- LEGO® City Undercover
- Legend of Grimrock 2
- Cairn
- Cairn - Deluxe Edition
- Of Ash And Steel
- Syberia - Remastered
- Avernum 4: Greed and Glory
- Amerzone - The Explorer's Legacy
- Thief™ Gold
- Graveyard Keeper
- Outward Definitive Edition
- Darkwood
- THIEF: Definitive Edition
- Frostpunk: Game of the Year Edition
- Darkest Dungeon® II: Resolute Edition
- Frostpunk 2: Deluxe Edition
- Dark Envoy
- Total Chaos
- Tormented Souls 2
- Look Outside
- DREDGE - Complete Edition
- Darkest Dungeon® II
- IXION
- Steelrising - Bastille Edition
- Darkest Dungeon®: Ancestral Edition
- Vampires: Bloodlord Rising
- Pathologic 3
- Tormented Souls 2 - Digital Deluxe Edition
- Cronos: The New Dawn
- Mary Skelter 2
- Mary Skelter: Nightmares
- Mask City
- Heading Out
- Roadwarden
- Agatha Christie - Hercule Poirot: The First Cases
- Escape from Ever After
- LoveR Kiss Endless Memories
- Agatha Christie - Death on the Nile
- Wander Stars
- Tokyo Clanpool
- Tokyo Clanpool Deluxe Edition
- Kamikaze Lassplanes
- Kamikaze Lassplanes Digital Deluxe Edition
- Vampire Therapist
- Until Then
- Sovereign Syndicate
- Agatha Christie - Murder on the Orient Express
- Agatha Christie - Murder on the Orient Express - Deluxe Edition
- The Smile Alchemist
- Sunrider 4: The Captain's Return
Commentaires
Il n'existe aucun commentaire sur cette actualité
Ajouter un commentaire
Vous devez être inscrit sur le site pour poster un commentaire
Derniers Commentaires
- GTA VI : les prix qui font mal ? par guildem
- Ouverture de GamAlive par Vincent Cordovado
- Ouverture de GamAlive par Cedric Gasperini
- Ouverture de GamAlive par PoulaibaskeZ
- Ouverture de GamAlive par Vincent Cordovado
- Ouverture de GamAlive par Cedric Gasperini
- Ouverture de GamAlive par Wyclef
Articles préférés
- Dungeons & Dragons: Forgotten Realms, la traduction française arrive
- (TEST) Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced (PC, PS5, Xbox Series)
- (TEST) EA Sports UFC 6 (PS5, Xbox Series)
- Cat Mail CO., le courrier retardé de quelques jours
- (TEST) Deer & Boy (PC, PS5, Xbox Series, Nintendo Switch)
Dernières Vidéos
- Halo: Campaign Evolved est disponible en accès anticipé
- EA SPORTS FC27 avec des stars du foot pour l'édition Ultimate
- Quiet, le premier playtest commencera le 3 août
- Retrouvez EONA à la Gamescom 2026
- Akatori, on a enfin les dates de sortie
- FINAL FANTASY X | X-2 HD Remaster arrive sur Switch 2
Derniers Concours
- Concours : Gagnez Let's Sing 2026 et Vampire The Masquerade Bloodlines 2 sur PS5
- Onimusha: Way of the Sword : nouveau trailer
- Une manette Deadpool & Wolverine plutôt généreuse
- Amazon Prime Gaming : les jeux gratuits de juillet deuxième partie
- Enemy of the State : un shoot coop au pays d'Al Capone
- Concours Calendrier de l'Avent Jour 24 : Gagnez un disque dur Seagate, Call of Duty : Vanguard (PS4/PS5), le jeu Funforge Viceroy et le film MIB International 4K UHD