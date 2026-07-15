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Publié le Samedi 25 juillet 2026 à 10:00:00 par Johanna Goncalves

 

Gog.com, les soldes du week-end

Gros choix avec quelques bons titres

Chaque semaine, Gog.com propose des jeux à prix cassés, en soldes, selon différentes catégories. Des jeux PC anciens, récents, bons, moins bons, cultes, moins cultes... il y a de tout, et parfois, à un prix vraiment imbattable.

Comme d'habitude, nous avons extrait quelques titres de jeux de la liste. Pour avoir la liste complète des jeux en soldes, cliquez sur les liens.

Nos préférences sont en gras.
 
Les promotions classiques d'été :
  • Alpha Protocol
  • Breath of Fire IV
  • DOOM (2016)
  • DOOM Eternal: Deluxe Edition
  • Dragon Age™: Origins - Ultimate Edition 
  • Fallout
  • Fallout 3: Game of the Year Edition
  • Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition 
  • Fallout: New Vegas Ultimate Edition
  • Heroes of Might and Magic® 3: Complete
  • Heroes of Might and Magic® 4: Complete
  • Heroes of Might and Magic® 5: Bundle
  • Legacy of Kain: Defiance Remastered - Deluxe Edition
  • Medal of Honor: Allied Assault War Chest
  • No Man's Sky
  • SPORE™ Collection
  • The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind GOTY Edition
  • The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition
  • Total War: ROME II - Ultimate Edition
  • Resident Evil Bundle 
  • Resident Evil Classic Bundle
Les jeux de gestion sont en soldes :
  • Graveyard Keeper
  • Frostpunk: Game of the Year Edition
  • Manor Lord
  • Darkwood
  • Outward Definitive Edition
  • Against the Storm
  • Timberborn
  • Foundation
  • The Planet Crafter
  • Cult of the Lamb: Cultist Edition
  • UBOAT
  • Cult of the Lamb
  • Medieval Dynasty
  • Travellers Rest
  • Workers & Resources: Soviet Republic
  • IXION
  • Transport Fever 2 - Deluxe Edition
  • Frostpunk 2: Deluxe Edition
  • Frostpunk 2
  • DREDGE - Complete Edition
  • The Alters
Les jeux Treasure Chest sont en soldes :
  • Thief™ Gold
  • Thief™ 2: The Metal Age
  • Thief™ 3: Deadly Shadows
  • Old World
  • The Thaumaturge
  • THIEF: Definitive Edition
  • Potion Craft: Alchemist Simulator
  • Reigns: The Witcher
  • Strange Antiquities 
  • Riven
  • Songs of Conquest
  • DLC Old World - Wonders and Dynasties
  • Dark Envoy
  • DLC Battle Brothers - Blazing Deserts
  • Legends of Amberland III: The Crimson Tower
  • The Midnight Walk
  • DLC Songs of Conquest - Vanir
  • DLC Old World - Pharaohs of the Nile
  • DLC Old World - The Sacred and The Profane
  • Battle Brothers
  • DLC Songs of Conquest - Roots
Les jeux d'Aspyr sont en soldes :
  • Tomb Raider I-III Remastered Starring Lara Croft
  • Legacy of Kain™ Soul Reaver 1&2 Remastered
  • Tomb Raider IV-VI Remastered
  • Dungeons & Dragons Neverwinter Nights 2: Enhanced Edition
  • Stubbs the Zombie in Rebel Without a Pulse
  • Tomb Raider I-VI Remastered
Les jeux de science-fiction sont en soldes :
  • RoboCop: Rogue City
  • Kerbal Space Program
  • Deus Ex™ GOTY Edition
  • UnderRail
  • Deus Ex: Human Revolution - Director's Cut
  • EVERSPACE™ 2
  • Heroes of Science and Fiction
  • Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector
  • X4: Community of Planets Edition (2024)
  • Citizen Sleeper
  • DLC Kerbal Space Program: Breaking Ground
  • RoboCop: Rogue City - Unfinished Business
  • Colony Ship: A Post-Earth Role Playing Game
  • DLC Kerbal Space Program: Making History
  • Xenonauts 2
  • Terra Invicta
  • Deus Ex: Mankind Divided
  • Deus Ex: Mankind Divided - Digital Deluxe Edition
  • MENACE
  • The Drifter 
  • DLC EVERSPACE™ 2 - Wrath of the Ancients
Les jeux de platforme sont en soldes :
  • LEGO® The Lord of the Rings™
  • Blasphemous
  • LEGO® The Hobbit™
  • LEGO Batman: Le Jeu Vidéo
  • Cuphead
  • The Messenger
  • LEGO® Batman 2 DC Super Heroes™
  • LEGO Harry Potter : Années 5-7
  • LEGO Harry Potter: Années 1-4
  • Blasphemous 2
  • The Talos Principle: Gold Edition
  • CARRION
  • Broforce
  • Bomb Rush Cyberfunk
  • GRIS
  • Super Meat Boy 3D
  • Haunted Lands 
  • Possessor(s)
  • Toziuha Night: Order of the Alchemists
  • Katana ZERO
  • Neva: Complete Edition
  • The Plucky Squire
  • Asterix & Obelix XXL 2
Les soldes de la semaine :
  • Warhammer: Chaosbane
  • Warhammer: Chaosbane Slayer Edition
  • Arkanoid - Eternal Battle
  • Pizza Connection
  • Pizza Connection 2
  • Pizza Connection 3
  • Pizza Connection 3 Soundtrack Edition
  • Voodolls
  • Wildcat Gun Machine
Les soldes mix :
  • Against the Storm
  • Transport Fever 2 - Deluxe Edition
  • THE HOUSE OF THE DEAD: Remake
  • Chorus
  • Hotline Miami
  • Robin Hood : La légende de Sherwood
  • Legends of Amberland III: The Crimson Tower
  • DLC Against the Storm - Nightwatchers
  • JDM: Japanese Drift Master
  • Dorfromantik
  • Stoneshard
  • Fantasy General II - Invasion
  • Caves of Qud
  • Pluto
  • NORSE: Oath of Blood
  • NORSE: Oath of Blood - Special Edition
  • Carmageddon: Rogue Shift
  • Pioneers of Pagonia
  • Pioneers of Pagonia - Builder's Edition
  • 63 Days
  • Solasta: Crown of the Magister - Lightbringers Edition
Les jeux d'aventure sont en soldes :
  • Tomb Raider GOTY
  • Medieval Dynasty
  • Reigns: The Witcher
  • The Alters
  • The Alters: Deluxe Edition
  • DLC Cult of the Lamb: Woolhaven
  • LOLLIPOP CHAINSAW RePOP
  • Cult of the Lamb
  • The Planet Crafter
  • Travellers Rest
  • Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition
  • Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration
  • Cult of the Lamb: Cultist Edition
  • LEGO® City Undercover
  • Legend of Grimrock 2
  • Cairn
  • Cairn - Deluxe Edition
  • Of Ash And Steel
  • Syberia - Remastered
  • Avernum 4: Greed and Glory
  • Amerzone - The Explorer's Legacy
Les jeux Dark Settings sont en soldes :
  • Thief™ Gold
  • Graveyard Keeper
  • Outward Definitive Edition
  • Darkwood
  • THIEF: Definitive Edition
  • Frostpunk: Game of the Year Edition
  • Darkest Dungeon® II: Resolute Edition
  • Frostpunk 2: Deluxe Edition
  • Dark Envoy
  • Total Chaos
  • Tormented Souls 2
  • Look Outside
  • DREDGE - Complete Edition
  • Darkest Dungeon® II
  • IXION
  • Steelrising - Bastille Edition
  • Darkest Dungeon®: Ancestral Edition
  • Vampires: Bloodlord Rising
  • Pathologic 3
  • Tormented Souls 2 - Digital Deluxe Edition
  • Cronos: The New Dawn
Les visual novels et jRPG sont en soldes :
  • Mary Skelter 2
  • Mary Skelter: Nightmares
  • Mask City
  • Heading Out
  • Roadwarden
  • Agatha Christie - Hercule Poirot: The First Cases
  • Escape from Ever After
  • LoveR Kiss Endless Memories
  • Agatha Christie - Death on the Nile
  • Wander Stars
  • Tokyo Clanpool
  • Tokyo Clanpool Deluxe Edition
  • Kamikaze Lassplanes
  • Kamikaze Lassplanes Digital Deluxe Edition
  • Vampire Therapist
  • Until Then
  • Sovereign Syndicate
  • Agatha Christie - Murder on the Orient Express 
  • Agatha Christie - Murder on the Orient Express - Deluxe Edition
  • The Smile Alchemist 
  • Sunrider 4: The Captain's Return


 

 

 
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