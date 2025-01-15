DerniÃ¨res actus
PubliÃ© le Samedi 17 janvier 2026 Ã 10:30:00 par Cedric Gasperini
Gog.com, les soldes du week-end
Encore une belle semaineChaque semaine, GOG nous propose de nouvelles soldes aussi bien sur les jeux du moment que sur les vieux jeux. Comme chaque semaine, on vous propose une sélection des jeux en soldes sur la plateforme. Vous pouvez toujours cliquer sur les liens pour directement aller voir les offres sur le site.
Les jeux Fast-Paced sont en soldes :
- DOOM (2016)
- Assassin's Creed®: Director's Cut
- The Saboteur™
- Beyond Good & Evil™
- Metro Exodus
- I.G.I. 2: Covert Strike
- TUNIC
- Vampyr
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus Digital Deluxe Edition
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided
- METAL EDEN
- BloodRayne Absolute Bundle
- Tormented Souls
- BloodRayne: Terminal Cut Bundle
- Spindle
- TurretGirls
- Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine - Master Crafted Edition
- CARRION
- Crysis Remastered
- Little Nightmares
- Gungrave G.O.R.E. - Complete Bundle
- Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell®
- Solasta: Crown of the Magister
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon®
- Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous - Game of the Year Edition
- Sniper Ghost Warrior 3 Gold Edition
- Robin Hood : La légende de Sherwood
- Songs of Conquest
- Age of Wonders 4: Premium Edition
- Phoenix Point: Complete Edition
- Gloomhaven
- Commandos 2+3
- King's Bounty II - Duke's Edition
- Vaporum
- Shadowrun: Dragonfall - Director's Cut
- Intravenous 2
- Great Naval Battles: The Final Fury
- Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew
- Age of Wonders 4
- Phantom Doctrine Deluxe Edition
- Shadowrun Returns
- DLC Songs of Conquest - Roots
- Blood West
- Cossacks 3
- Cult of the Lamb
- Cult of the Lamb: Cultist Edition
- Deepest Chamber: Resurrection
- Dorfromantik
- Dungeons 4
- Frozenheim
- Imperator: Rome
- Industry Giant 4.0
- IXION
- Kerbal Space Program
- LEGO® Bricktales
- Love Tavern
- Majesty Gold HD
- Master of Magic
- Old World
- Panzer Corps 2
- Pharaoh™: A New Era
- RimWorld
- DLC RimWorld - Anomaly
- Tainted Grail: Conquest
- Terra Nil
- The Book of Outcasts
- The Riftbreaker
- Tropico 5: Complete Collection
- Tropico 6
- Two Point Hospital
- Les Chevaliers de Baphomet II : Les Boucliers de Quetzalcoatl
- Les Chevaliers De Baphomet : Les Gardiens du Temple de Salomon
- Les Chevaliers de Baphomet : Le manuscrit de Voynich
- Beyond a Steel Sky
- Les Chevaliers de Baphomet : La Malédiction du Serpent
- In Cold Blood (2000)
- Broken Sword - Shadow of the Templars: Reforged
- DLC Beyond a Steel Sky Soundtrack
- Lords of the Fallen Game of the Year Edition 2014
- The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Series
- Blade Runner
- Tyranny - Gold Edition
- Atlantis III : Le nouveau monde
- The Journeyman Project 2: Buried in Time
- Sherlock Holmes Chapter One Deluxe Edition
- The Book of Bondmaids
- Shadows of Doubt
- Abaddon: Princess of the Decay
- Blacksad: Under the Skin
- Sudden Strike 4
- Sherlock Holmes: The Devil's Daughter
- Waxworks
- Monster Run: Downfall of the Empire
- Agatha Christie - Murder on the Orient Express
- The Cosmic Wheel Sisterhood
- Sherlock Holmes Chapter One
- The House of Da Vinci
- Gabriel Knight: Sins of the Fathers – 20th Anniversary Edition
- Elvira II: The Jaws of Cerberus
- Rayman 2: The Great Escape
- Arkanoid - Eternal Battle
- Rayman Origins
- Asterix & Obelix: Slap them All!
- Asterix & Obelix XXL 2
- Breath of Death VII: The Beginning: Reanimated
- Return to Monkey Island
- Streets of Rogue
- Overcooked! 2 Gourmet Edition
- Megadimension Neptunia VIIR
- Simon the Sorcerer: 25th Anniversary Edition
- UnMetal
- Bee Simulator
- Hello Neighbor
- Edna & Harvey: Harvey's New Eyes
- Worms Armageddon
- Gruniożerca Trilogy
- Crash Time - Undercover
- The Great Rebellion
- Tinykin
- MDK 2
- Coffee Talk Episode 2: Hibiscus & Butterfly
- When The Past Was Around
- A Space for the Unbound
- Vanaris Tactics
- Coffee Talk
- Rising Hell
- Rage in Peace
- Rage in Peace Collector's Edition
- Severance: Blade of Darkness
- Sir, You Are Being Hunted
- Mary Skelter: Nightmares
- The Excavation of Hob's Barrow
- Alternate DiMansion Diary
- Hero-U: Rogue to Redemption
- We. The Revolution
- Dicey Dungeons
- Strangeland
- The Swindle
- The Humans Bundle
- Wanderlust: Travel Stories
- WARTILE
- The Imperial Gatekeeper
- The Inheritance of Crimson Manor
- Planet of Lana
- Umineko When They Cry - Question Arcs
- Detective Girl of the Steam City
- Fantasy Tavern Sextet - Vol.1 New World Days
- Umineko When They Cry - Answer Arcs
- Cthulhu Saves Christmas
- Detective Gallo
- Wanderlust: Transsiberian
- Helping the Hotties
- Arkham Horror: Mother's Embrace
- Demons Roots
- Late Shift
- B.E.S.T Deluxe Edition
- Claire's Quest: GOLD
- Helping the Hotties Complete Collection
- Fantasy Tavern Sextet - Vol.2 Adventurer's Days
- To Be A King Bundle
- DLC Helping the Hotties - Official Walkthrough
- Sound of Drop - fall into poison -
- Sengoku Jidai GOLD
- Ambrosia
- Overboard!
- Soulless: Ray of Hope
- Fantasy Tavern Sextet - Vol.3 Postlude Days
- Dungeons of Dreadrock
- Heads Will Roll: Reforged
- Apostle
- Brave Alchemist Colette
- 3001: A Lust Odyssey
- DLC To Be A King Volume 2 - Part 1
- DLC Helping the Hotties - 4K HiFi Upgrade
- The Ditzy Demons Are in Love With Me
- Gary Grigsby's War in the West
- Heroes of Might and Magic® 3: Complete
- Dungeon Keeper™ 2
- Theme Hospital
- Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition
- Heroes of Might and Magic® 4: Complete
- Dragon Age™: Origins - Ultimate Edition
- Baldur's Gate II: Enhanced Edition
- Sid Meier's Alpha Centauri™ Planetary Pack
- Heroes of Might and Magic® 5: Bundle
- Baldur's Gate: Enhanced Edition
- RollerCoaster Tycoon® Deluxe
- Dungeon Keeper Gold™
- Heroes of Might and Magic® 2: Gold
- Fallout 3: Game of the Year Edition
- Fallout: New Vegas Ultimate Edition
- Roller Coaster Tycoon® 2: Triple Thrill Pack
- Fallout 2
- The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind GOTY Edition
- Fallout
- Might and Magic® 6-pack Limited Edition
- Thief™ Gold
- SimCity™ 2000 Special Edition
- The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion - Game of the Year Edition Deluxe
- Master of Orion 1+2
- Thief™ 2: The Metal Age
- Settlers® 3: Ultimate Collection
- Stronghold Crusader HD
- Anno 1404: Gold Edition
- Ultima™ 7 The Complete Edition
- Medal of Honor: Allied Assault War Chest
- Thief™ 3: Deadly Shadows
- Nox™
- Might and Magic® 7: For Blood and Honor®
- SimCity™ 3000 Unlimited
- Stronghold HD
- The Settlers® 2: 10th Anniversary
- Might and Magic® 8: Day of the Destroyer™
- Total Annihilation: Commander Pack
- Icewind Dale: Enhanced Edition
- World in Conflict: Complete Edition
- The Settlers® 4: Gold Edition
- Populous™: The Beginning
- Wing Commander™ 3 Heart of the Tiger™
- Syndicate Plus™
- Return to Castle Wolfenstein
- Heroes of Might and Magic®
- The Settlers® 2: Gold Edition
- Ultima™ Underworld 1+2
- Darkest Dungeon®
- King of Dragon Pass
- Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun
- Frostpunk
- Legend of Grimrock 2
- This War of Mine: Complete Edition
- Trine Enchanted Edition
- This War of Mine
- Trine 2: Complete Story
- DLC Darkest Dungeon®: The Crimson Court
- Graveyard Keeper
- GRIS
- Frostpunk: Game of the Year Edition
- DLC Darkest Dungeon®: The Color Of Madness
- Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number
- DLC Darkest Dungeon®: The Shieldbreaker
- Crypt of the NecroDancer
- Deponia 4: Deponia Doomsday
- Broforce
- The Talos Principle: Gold Edition
- Blasphemous
- Loop Hero
- Dead Cells
- Door Kickers
- Inscryption
- Outlast 2
- Anna's Quest
- Mordheim: City of the Damned
- Ken Follett’s The Pillars of the Earth
- STASIS
- SteamWorld Dig 2
- Apotheon
- Children of Morta
- Lost Words: Beyond the Page
- DLC Graveyard Keeper - Stranger Sins
- Tales of Maj'Eyal
- Zombie Night Terror
- Beat Cop
- Dungeon Rats
- Blasphemous Digital Deluxe Edition
- Beholder
- Bridge Constructor Portal
- DLC Graveyard Keeper - Game of Crone
- STASIS: Deluxe Edition
- A Bird Story
- Trine 3: The Artifacts of Power
- The Messenger
- DLC Frostpunk: Season Pass
