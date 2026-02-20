Dernières actus
Publié le Samedi 28 février 2026 à 10:00:00 par Cedric Gasperini
Gog.com, les soldes du week-end
Petite semaineChaque semaine, Gog.com propose des jeux à prix cassés, en soldes, selon différentes catégories. Des jeux PC anciens, récents, bons, moins bons, cultes, moins cultes... il y a de tout, et parfois, à un prix vraiment imbattable.
Comme d'habitude, nous avons extrait quelques titres de jeux de la liste. Pour avoir la liste complète des jeux en soldes, cliquez sur les liens.
Nos préférences sont en gras.
Les jeux Deep Silver sont en soldes :
- Chorus
- Gungrave G.O.R.E. - Complete Bundle
- Iron Harvest Deluxe Edition
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance II
- METAL EDEN
- Metro 2033 Redux
- Metro Exodus
- Metro: Last Light Redux
- Nobody Wants to Die
- Outward Definitive Edition
- Painkiller Black Edition
- Red Faction
- Saints Row 2
- Saints Row: The Third - The Full Package
- Saints Row®: The Third™ Remastered
- AMID EVIL
- DLC AMID EVIL - The Black Labyrinth
- DLC AMID EVIL - Official Soundtrack
- DLC AMID EVIL - The Black Labyrinth - Official Soundtrack
- Blood West
- DUSK
- DLC FAITH Soundtrack
- FAITH: The Unholy Trinity
- DLC Blood West: Dead Man’s Promise
- DUSK - Intruder Edition
- DLC DUSK - Intruder Edition Upgrade
- AMID EVIL - CHAMPION EDITION
- Cold Fear
- Roller Coaster Tycoon® 2: Triple Thrill Pack
- System Shock: Enhanced Edition
- Blade Runner - Enhanced Edition
- RollerCoaster Tycoon® Deluxe
- Turok
- Wizardry: Proving Grounds of the Mad Overlord
- Shadow Man Remastered
- Turok 2: Seeds of Evil
- System Shock® 2: 25th Anniversary Remaster
- STAR WARS™: Dark Forces Remaster
- Rise of the Triad: Ludicrous Edition
- I Have No Mouth And I Must Scream
- Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration
- RollerCoaster Tycoon® Classic
- The Thing: Remastered
- Blood: Refreshed Supply
- Turok 3: Shadow of Oblivion Remastered
- System Shock
- Sid Meier’s Pirates!
- I Am Alive
- Steelrising - Bastille Edition
- Styx: Shards of Darkness
- Of Orcs And Men
- Werewolf: The Apocalypse - Earthblood - Champion of Gaia Edition
- Steelrising
- RoboCop: Rogue City - Unfinished Business
- Clash: Artifacts of Chaos - Zeno Edition
- Ad Infinitum
- Warhammer: Chaosbane Slayer Edition
- Edge Of Eternity
- Mordheim: City of the Damned
- The Last Spell
- Roguebook
- War Hospital
- Blood Omen: Legacy of Kain
- Cronos: The New Dawn
- Cronos: The New Dawn - Deluxe Edition
- Crysis®
- Dead Space (2008)
- DOOM (2016)
- DOOM + DOOM II
- DOOM 3
- Lords of the Fallen Game of the Year Edition 2014
- Mafia II: Definitive Edition
- Mafia III: Definitive Edition
- Mafia: Definitive Edition
- Quake
- Quake II
- Quake III Arena
- Return to Castle Wolfenstein
- RoboCop: Rogue City
- RoboCop: Rogue City - Alex Murphy Edition
- RoboCop: Rogue City - Unfinished Business
- The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Series
- Tomb Raider I-III Remastered Starring Lara Croft
- TORMENTOR
- Vampyr
- Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War - Definitive Edition
- Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War II - Anniversary Edition
- Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus Digital Deluxe Edition
- Wolfenstein: The Two Pack
- Avernum 4: Greed and Glory
- Baldur's Gate II: Enhanced Edition
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Colony Ship: A Post-Earth Role Playing Game
- Deus Ex: Human Revolution - Director’s Cut
- Disco Elysium - The Final Cut
- Dragon Age™: Origins - Ultimate Edition
- DREDGE - Complete Edition
- EVERSPACE™ 2
- Five Hearts Under One Roof
- Jade Empire: Special Edition
- Kenshi
- Medieval Dynasty
- Might and Magic® 7: For Blood and Honor®
- Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous - Game of the Year Edition
- Planescape: Torment: Enhanced Edition
- Potion Craft: Alchemist Simulator
- Sengoku Rance
- Solasta: Crown of the Magister - Lightbringers Edition
- Songs of Conquest
- Tainted Grail: The Fall of Avalon
