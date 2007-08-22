Dernières actus
(TEST) Pokémon Pokopia (Nintend...
The Coin Game est sorti sur PC, ...
RuneScape: Dragonwilds dévoile ...
Escape By Spoon : un jeu d'évas...
Publié le Samedi 21 mars 2026 à 10:00:00 par Cedric Gasperini
Gog.com : les soldes du printemps
Ça bourgeonneChaque semaine, Gog.com propose des jeux à prix cassés, en soldes. Et ce week-end, ce sont les soldes du printemps. Plus de 8000 jeux en prootion jusqu'à -95%. Des jeux PC anciens, récents, bons, moins bons, cultes, moins cultes... il y a de tout, et parfois, à un prix vraiment imbattable.
Comme d'habitude, nous avons extrait quelques titres de jeux de la liste.
Nos préférences sont en gras.
Les meilleures ventes :
- Stardew Valley
- DLC Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Complete Edition
- Baldur's Gate 3
- Yakuza Complete Series
- Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition
- Fallout 3: Game of the Year Edition
- DOOM (2016)
- Medal of Honor: Allied Assault War Chest
- SILENT HILL f
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition
- Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire - Obsidian Edition
- Baldur's Gate: Enhanced Edition
- SILENT HILL f - Digital Deluxe Edition
- System Shock
- Baldur's Gate II: Enhanced Edition
- Warhammer: Dark Omen
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance II
- Legacy of Kain™ Soul Reaver 1&2 Remastered
- Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous - Game of the Year Edition
- SILENT HILL 2
- The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Series
- Total War: THREE KINGDOMS
- Heroes of Might and Magic® 5: Bundle
- DLC The Sinking City Remastered - Deluxe Edition
- Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader Voidfarer Edition
- Age of Wonders 4: Premium Edition
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance
- Tomb Raider IV-VI Remastered
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl - Ultimate Edition
- Manor Lords
- Syberia - Remastered
- Vampire: The Masquerade® - Bloodlines™ 2
- Indiana Jones et le Cercle Ancien
- Tomb Raider I-III Remastered Starring Lara Croft
- Fallout: New Vegas Ultimate Edition
- Silent Hill 4: The Room
- SWAT 4: Gold Edition
- Vampire®: The Masquerade - Bloodlines™
- The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings Enhanced Edition
- Heroes of Might and Magic® 3: Complete
- Middle-earth™: Shadow of Mordor™ Game of the Year Edition
- Gothic
- Dragon Age™: Origins - Ultimate Edition
- Gothic 2 Gold Edition
- The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind GOTY Edition
- Total War: MEDIEVAL II – Definitive Edition
- Cold Fear
- Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration
- Tomb Raider GOTY
- Fallout
- Heroes of Might and Magic® 4: Complete
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition
- Fallout 2
- Roller Coaster Tycoon® 2: Triple Thrill Pack
- Alpha Protocol
- SPORE™ Collection
- Heroes of Might and Magic® 2: Gold
- Anno 1404: Gold Edition
- SWAT 4: Gold Edition
- Might and Magic® 6-pack Limited Edition
- Settlers® 3: Ultimate Collection
- Nox™
- The Settlers® 2: 10th Anniversary
- World in Conflict: Complete Edition
- Mortal Kombat 1+2+3
- Heroes Chronicles: All Chapters
- Silent Hill 4: The Room
- Jazz Jackrabbit 2 Collection
- Emperor: Rise of the Middle Kingdom
- Blood Omen: Legacy of Kain
- Stranglehold
- Star Trek™: Armada II
- Star Trek™: Voyager - Elite Force
- Soldier of Fortune: Platinum Edition
- Star Trek™: Bridge Commander
- Soldier of Fortune II: Double Helix - Gold Edition
- Star Trek™: Armada
- ANSTOSS 3: Der Fußballmanager
- Mortal Kombat Trilogy
- Star Trek™: Starfleet Command III
- Warhammer 40,000: Armageddon
- Warhammer: Dark Omen
- Heroes of Might and Magic® 3: Complete
- Cyberpunk 2077
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Complete Edition
- DLC Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
- The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings Enhanced Edition
- The Witcher: Enhanced Edition
- Dungeon Keeper™ 2
- Theme Hospital
- Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition
- Heroes of Might and Magic® 4: Complete
- Divinity: Original Sin 2 - Definitive Edition
- Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales
- Dragon Age™: Origins - Ultimate Edition
- Baldur's Gate II: Enhanced Edition
- Sid Meier's Alpha Centauri™ Planetary Pack
- SWAT 4: Gold Edition
- Heroes of Might and Magic® 5: Bundle
- DLC Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Pass Extensions
- Baldur's Gate: Enhanced Edition
- Vampire®: The Masquerade - Bloodlines™
- RollerCoaster Tycoon® Deluxe
- Dungeon Keeper Gold™
- Arcanum: Of Steamworks and Magick Obscura
- Baldur's Gate 3
- Fallout 3: Game of the Year Edition
- Fallout: New Vegas Ultimate Edition
- Heroes of Might and Magic® 2: Gold
- Roller Coaster Tycoon® 2: Triple Thrill Pack
- Fallout 2
- The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind GOTY Edition
- Fallout
- Stardew Valley
- Might and Magic® 6-pack Limited Edition
- Thief™ Gold
- Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
- F.E.A.R. Platinum
- Pharaoh + Cleopatra
- SimCity™ 2000 Special Edition
- The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion - Game of the Year Edition Deluxe
- Settlers® 3: Ultimate Collection
- Gothic 2 Gold Edition
- Disco Elysium - The Final Cut
- Thief™ 2: The Metal Age
- Master of Orion 1+2
- Stronghold Crusader HD
- DLC The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Hearts of Stone
- Anno 1404: Gold Edition
- Ultima™ 7 The Complete Edition
Commentaires
Il n'existe aucun commentaire sur cette actualité
Ajouter un commentaire
Vous devez être inscrit sur le site pour poster un commentaire
Derniers Commentaires
- Ouverture de GamAlive par Vincent Cordovado
- Ouverture de GamAlive par Cedric Gasperini
- Ouverture de GamAlive par PoulaibaskeZ
- Ouverture de GamAlive par Vincent Cordovado
- Ouverture de GamAlive par Cedric Gasperini
- Ouverture de GamAlive par Wyclef
- L'Edito du Dimanche par Wyclef
Articles préférés
- (TEST) Resident Evil Requiem (PC, PS5, Xbox Series)
- Marathon : le Server Slam débute aujourd'hui
- (TEST) God of War Sons of Sparta (PS5)
- (Premier Aperçu) Aphelion : le nouveau jeu signé Don't Nod
- (TEST) Razer Wolverine V3 Pro 8K PC eSport Green Edition, une manette pour pro
Dernières Vidéos
- The Coin Game est sorti sur PC, PS5 et Xbox Series
- RuneScape: Dragonwilds dévoile une nouvelle région
- Escape By Spoon : un jeu d'évasion et de petite cuillère
- Permafrost s'offre une nouvelle vidéo
- The Occultist, dernier carnet de développeurs avant la sortie
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits sort le 26 mars sur Nintendo Switch 2
Derniers Concours
- Concours : Gagnez Let's Sing 2026 et Vampire The Masquerade Bloodlines 2 sur PS5
- Onimusha: Way of the Sword : nouveau trailer
- Une manette Deadpool & Wolverine plutôt généreuse
- Amazon Prime Gaming : les jeux gratuits de juillet deuxième partie
- Enemy of the State : un shoot coop au pays d'Al Capone
- Concours Calendrier de l'Avent Jour 24 : Gagnez un disque dur Seagate, Call of Duty : Vanguard (PS4/PS5), le jeu Funforge Viceroy et le film MIB International 4K UHD