Gog.com : les soldes du printemps

Dernières actus

(TEST) Pokémon Pokopia (Nintend...

The Coin Game est sorti sur PC, ...

RuneScape: Dragonwilds dévoile ...

Escape By Spoon : un jeu d'évas...

Permafrost s'offre une nouvelle ...

 

Publié le Samedi 21 mars 2026 à 10:00:00 par Cedric Gasperini

 

Gog.com : les soldes du printemps

Ça bourgeonne

Chaque semaine, Gog.com propose des jeux à prix cassés, en soldes. Et ce week-end, ce sont les soldes du printemps. Plus de 8000 jeux en prootion jusqu'à -95%. Des jeux PC anciens, récents, bons, moins bons, cultes, moins cultes... il y a de tout, et parfois, à un prix vraiment imbattable.

Comme d'habitude, nous avons extrait quelques titres de jeux de la liste.

Nos préférences sont en gras.

Les meilleures ventes : 
  • Stardew Valley
  • DLC Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
  • The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Complete Edition
  • Baldur's Gate 3
  • Yakuza Complete Series
  • Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition
  • Fallout 3: Game of the Year Edition
  • DOOM (2016)
  • Medal of Honor: Allied Assault War Chest
  • SILENT HILL f
  • The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition
  • Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire - Obsidian Edition
  • Baldur's Gate: Enhanced Edition
  • SILENT HILL f - Digital Deluxe Edition
  • System Shock
  • Baldur's Gate II: Enhanced Edition
  • Warhammer: Dark Omen
  • Kingdom Come: Deliverance II
  • Legacy of Kain™ Soul Reaver 1&2 Remastered
  • Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous - Game of the Year Edition
  • SILENT HILL 2
  • The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Series
  • Total War: THREE KINGDOMS
  • Heroes of Might and Magic® 5: Bundle
  • DLC The Sinking City Remastered - Deluxe Edition
  • Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader Voidfarer Edition
  • Age of Wonders 4: Premium Edition
  • Kingdom Come: Deliverance
  • Tomb Raider IV-VI Remastered
  • S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl - Ultimate Edition
  • Manor Lords
  • Syberia - Remastered
  • Vampire: The Masquerade® - Bloodlines™ 2
  • Indiana Jones et le Cercle Ancien
  • Tomb Raider I-III Remastered Starring Lara Croft
Les jeux préservés par GOG :
  • Fallout: New Vegas Ultimate Edition
  • Silent Hill 4: The Room
  • SWAT 4: Gold Edition
  • Vampire®: The Masquerade - Bloodlines™
  • The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings Enhanced Edition
  • Heroes of Might and Magic® 3: Complete
  • Middle-earth™: Shadow of Mordor™ Game of the Year Edition
  • Gothic
  • Dragon Age™: Origins - Ultimate Edition
  • Gothic 2 Gold Edition
  • The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind GOTY Edition
  • Total War: MEDIEVAL II – Definitive Edition
  • Cold Fear
  • Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration
  • Tomb Raider GOTY
  • Fallout
  • Heroes of Might and Magic® 4: Complete
  • Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition
  • Fallout 2
  • Roller Coaster Tycoon® 2: Triple Thrill Pack
  • Alpha Protocol
  • SPORE™ Collection
  • Heroes of Might and Magic® 2: Gold
  • Anno 1404: Gold Edition
Uniquement sur GOG : 
  • SWAT 4: Gold Edition
  • Might and Magic® 6-pack Limited Edition
  • Settlers® 3: Ultimate Collection
  • Nox™
  • The Settlers® 2: 10th Anniversary
  • World in Conflict: Complete Edition
  • Mortal Kombat 1+2+3
  • Heroes Chronicles: All Chapters
  • Silent Hill 4: The Room
  • Jazz Jackrabbit 2 Collection
  • Emperor: Rise of the Middle Kingdom
  • Blood Omen: Legacy of Kain
  • Stranglehold
  • Star Trek™: Armada II
  • Star Trek™: Voyager - Elite Force
  • Soldier of Fortune: Platinum Edition
  • Star Trek™: Bridge Commander
  • Soldier of Fortune II: Double Helix - Gold Edition
  • Star Trek™: Armada
  • ANSTOSS 3: Der Fußballmanager
  • Mortal Kombat Trilogy
  • Star Trek™: Starfleet Command III
  • Warhammer 40,000: Armageddon
  • Warhammer: Dark Omen
Les meilleures ventes de tous les temps : 
  • Heroes of Might and Magic® 3: Complete
  • Cyberpunk 2077
  • The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Complete Edition
  • DLC Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
  • The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings Enhanced Edition
  • The Witcher: Enhanced Edition
  • Dungeon Keeper™ 2
  • Theme Hospital
  • Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition
  • Heroes of Might and Magic® 4: Complete
  • Divinity: Original Sin 2 - Definitive Edition
  • Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales
  • Dragon Age™: Origins - Ultimate Edition
  • Baldur's Gate II: Enhanced Edition
  • Sid Meier's Alpha Centauri™ Planetary Pack
  • SWAT 4: Gold Edition
  • Heroes of Might and Magic® 5: Bundle
  • DLC Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Pass Extensions
  • Baldur's Gate: Enhanced Edition
  • Vampire®: The Masquerade - Bloodlines™
  • RollerCoaster Tycoon® Deluxe
  • Dungeon Keeper Gold™
  • Arcanum: Of Steamworks and Magick Obscura
  • Baldur's Gate 3
  • Fallout 3: Game of the Year Edition
  • Fallout: New Vegas Ultimate Edition
  • Heroes of Might and Magic® 2: Gold
  • Roller Coaster Tycoon® 2: Triple Thrill Pack
  • Fallout 2
  • The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind GOTY Edition
  • Fallout
  • Stardew Valley
  • Might and Magic® 6-pack Limited Edition
  • Thief™ Gold
  • Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
  • F.E.A.R. Platinum
  • Pharaoh + Cleopatra
  • SimCity™ 2000 Special Edition
  • The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion - Game of the Year Edition Deluxe
  • Settlers® 3: Ultimate Collection
  • Gothic 2 Gold Edition
  • Disco Elysium - The Final Cut
  • Thief™ 2: The Metal Age
  • Master of Orion 1+2
  • Stronghold Crusader HD
  • DLC The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Hearts of Stone
  • Anno 1404: Gold Edition
  • Ultima™ 7 The Complete Edition

 

 
image

 

 

 

 

Home

 

 

Commentaires

Il n'existe aucun commentaire sur cette actualité


Ajouter un commentaire

Vous devez être inscrit sur le site pour poster un commentaire

Derniers Commentaires

- Ouverture de GamAlive par Vincent Cordovado

- Ouverture de GamAlive par Cedric Gasperini

- Ouverture de GamAlive par PoulaibaskeZ

- Ouverture de GamAlive par Vincent Cordovado

- Ouverture de GamAlive par Cedric Gasperini

- Ouverture de GamAlive par Wyclef

- L'Edito du Dimanche par Wyclef

Articles préférés

- (TEST) Resident Evil Requiem (PC, PS5, Xbox Series)

- Marathon : le Server Slam débute aujourd'hui

- (TEST) God of War Sons of Sparta (PS5)

- (Premier Aperçu) Aphelion : le nouveau jeu signé Don't Nod

- (TEST) Razer Wolverine V3 Pro 8K PC eSport Green Edition, une manette pour pro

- (TEST) Asus ROG Xbox Ally X

- (TEST) Mario Tennis Fever (Nintendo Switch 2)

Dernières Vidéos

- The Coin Game est sorti sur PC, PS5 et Xbox Series

- RuneScape: Dragonwilds dévoile une nouvelle région

- Escape By Spoon : un jeu d'évasion et de petite cuillère

- Permafrost s'offre une nouvelle vidéo

- The Occultist, dernier carnet de développeurs avant la sortie

- Kena: Bridge of Spirits sort le 26 mars sur Nintendo Switch 2

- Shenmue III Enhanced se dévoile

Derniers Concours

- Concours : Gagnez Let's Sing 2026 et Vampire The Masquerade Bloodlines 2 sur PS5

- Onimusha: Way of the Sword : nouveau trailer

- Une manette Deadpool & Wolverine plutôt généreuse

- Amazon Prime Gaming : les jeux gratuits de juillet deuxième partie

- L'Edito du Dimanche

- Enemy of the State : un shoot coop au pays d'Al Capone

- Concours Calendrier de l'Avent Jour 24 : Gagnez un disque dur Seagate, Call of Duty : Vanguard (PS4/PS5), le jeu Funforge Viceroy et le film MIB International 4K UHD

55675-soldes-jeux-video-promotions-pc-gog-com-soldes-de-printemps