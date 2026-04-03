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Publié le Samedi 4 avril 2026 à 10:30:00 par Cedric Gasperini
Gog.com, les soldes du week-end
Toute petite semaineChaque semaine, Gog.com propose des jeux à prix cassés, en soldes, selon différentes catégories. Des jeux PC anciens, récents, bons, moins bons, cultes, moins cultes... il y a de tout, et parfois, à un prix vraiment imbattable.
Comme d'habitude, nous avons extrait quelques titres de jeux de la liste. Pour avoir la liste complète des jeux en soldes, cliquez sur les liens.
Nos préférences sont en gras.
Les soldes de la semaine :
- Serious Sam: The Second Encounter
- Serious Sam: The First Encounter
- Shadow Warrior (2013)
- Broforce
- Prison Architect
- Enter the Gungeon
- Shadow Warrior Classic Redux
- Shadow Warrior 2
- Trüberbrook
- Katana ZERO
- Shadow Warrior 2 Deluxe
- Goetia
- Pilot Brothers
- Subject 13
- DLC Shadow Warrior 2 Deluxe Upgrade
- My Friend Pedro
- Serious Sam 4
- Guild of Dungeoneering Ultimate Edition
- Pilot Brothers 2
- Pilot Brothers 3: Back Side of the Earth
- Blacksad: Under the Skin
- Dead Age
- Deep Diving Simulator
- DLC Prison Architect Aficionado DLC
- Ape Out
- Ultimate Fishing Simulator
- Goetia 2
- SimplePlanes
- Block'hood
- DLC Architecte de prison - Unité psychiatrique : Édition Directeur
- Serious Sam's Bogus Detour
- Serious Sam: Siberian Mayhem
- Exit the Gungeon
- Help Will Come Tomorrow
- The Infectious Madness of Doctor Dekker
- Alfred Hitchcock - Vertigo
- Umineko When They Cry - Question Arcs
- Silver Chains
- SIMULACRA
- DLC Enter the Gungeon Collector's Edition Upgrade
- The Blind Prophet
- Jalopy
- The House in Fata Morgana
- Coromon
- Bus Driver Simulator
- Umineko When They Cry - Answer Arcs
- Detective Gallo
- Conglomerate 451
- Hollow Knight
- Tainted Grail: The Fall of Avalon
- Hollow Knight: Silksong
- DLC Tainted Grail: The Fall of Avalon - Sanctuary of Sarras
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance Royal Edition
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance II Royal Edition
- Outward Definitive Edition
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance II
- The Planet Crafter
- Nobody Wants to Die
- Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader
- GreedFall - Gold Edition
- Timberborn
- Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader Voidfarer Edition
- Two Point Hospital
- Hollow Knight: Silksong & Soundtrack Bundle
- Cult of the Lamb: Cultist Edition
- Medieval Dynasty
- The Drifter
- Return to Monkey Island
- Colony Ship: A Post-Earth Role Playing Game
- Pathologic 3
- The Alters
- Tainted Grail: The Fall of Avalon - Supporter Edition
- Viewfinder
- Railway Empire Complete Collection
- The Talos Principle 2 Deluxe Edition
- Hitman: Blood Money
- Hitman 3: Contracts
- Hitman 2: Silent Assassin
- Hitman: Absolution
- Hitman: Codename 47
- Vampyr
- Frostpunk: Game of the Year Edition
- Deus Ex: Human Revolution - Director’s Cut
- Thief™ Gold
- Sniper Ghost Warrior 3 Gold Edition
- Commandos 2+3
- Thief™ 2: The Metal Age
- Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew Complete Edition
- This War of Mine: Complete Edition
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided - Digital Deluxe Edition
- Alien: Isolation Collection
- Torchlight II
- Vampire: The Masquerade® - Bloodlines™ 2
- Dying Light: Definitive Edition
- Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun
- Eriksholm: The Stolen Dream
- Frostpunk 2
- Frostpunk 2: Deluxe Edition
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided
- THIEF: Definitive Edition
- Vampire: The Masquerade® - Bloodlines™ 2: Deluxe Edition
- Shadows of Doubt
- Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 Complete Edition
- Goodbye Eternity
- Returning To Mia
- Fetish Locator Week Two
- Lust Theory - Season 2
- Rance 01 + 02
- BoneTown: The Second Coming Edition
- HuniePop 2: Double Date
- Fetish Locator: S&M Studio
- The Genesis Order
- The Lust City
- Sengoku Rance
- Treasure of Nadia
- Evenicle
- B.E.S.T Deluxe Edition
- The Lust City 2
- Five Hearts Under One Roof
- Rance Quest Magnum
- Being a DIK - Season 1
- U4iA - Season 1
- House Party
- Third Crisis
- EVERSPACE™
- Myst Masterpiece Edition
- Streets of Rage 4
- ATOM RPG: Post-apocalyptic indie game
- Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous - Game of the Year Edition
- Blasphemous
- Graveyard Keeper
- Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous - Enhanced Edition
- EVERSPACE™ 2
- Potion Craft: Alchemist Simulator
- DREDGE - Complete Edition
- Myst III: Exile
- Avernum 4: Greed and Glory
- Kathy Rain 2: Soothsayer
- Beyond a Steel Sky
- ATOM RPG: Trudograd
- Of Ash And Steel
- DLC EVERSPACE™ 2 - Wrath of the Ancients
- Starcom: Unknown Space
- Riven
- Bomb Rush Cyberfunk
- Myst
- Foolish Mortals
- Metal Slug Tactics
- Workers & Resources: Soviet Republic
- STASIS: BONE TOTEM
- Travellers Rest
- Myst IV: Revelation
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