Dernières actus
(TEST) Scuf Omega : la meilleure...
Tavern Talk Stories: Dreamwalker...
The Witch’s Bakery arrive en a...
Pottering : un jeu de jardinage ...
Publié le Samedi 30 mai 2026 à 10:00:00 par Cedric Gasperini
Gog.com, les soldes du week-end
J'ai déjà vu mieux...Chaque semaine, Gog.com propose des jeux à prix cassés, en soldes, selon différentes catégories. Des jeux PC anciens, récents, bons, moins bons, cultes, moins cultes... il y a de tout, et parfois, à un prix vraiment imbattable.
Comme d'habitude, nous avons extrait quelques titres de jeux de la liste. Pour avoir la liste complète des jeux en soldes, cliquez sur les liens.
Nos préférences sont en gras.
Les soldes de la semaine :
- ANSTOSS 3: Der Fußballmanager
- Galador - The Prince and the Coward
- Hyperdimension Neptunia Re;Birth1
- Shadowgate: Special Edition
- Shantae: Risky's Revenge - Director's Cut
- Anstoss 1-3 Bundle
- A Short Hike
- Hyperdimension Neptunia Re;Birth3 V Generation
- Hyperdimension Neptunia Re;Birth2: Sisters Generation
- Shadowgate
- Shantae and the Pirate's Curse
- Ara Fell: Enhanced Edition
- DLC Hyperdimension Neptunia Re;Birth1 - DLC pack
- Anstoss 2 Gold Edition
- Shantae: Half-Genie Hero Ultimate Edition
- DLC Hyperdimension Neptunia Re;Birth3 V Generation - DLC Pack
- Shantae and the Seven Sirens
- Lacuna – A Sci-Fi Noir Adventure
- DLC Hyperdimension Neptunia Re;Birth2: Sisters Generation - DLC Pack
- Bug Fables: The Everlasting Sapling
- Megadimension Neptunia VIIR
- Biped
- Three Minutes To Eight
- Monolith
- Please Fix The Road
- Anstoss
- Duck Detective: The Secret Salami
- Final Vendetta
- Hyperdimension Neptunia U: Action Unleashed
- Kimagure Temptation
- Onde
- Silt
- DLC Hyperdimension Neptunia Re;Birth1 - DLC pack 2
- Karate Survivor
- DLC Hyperdimension Neptunia Re;Birth1 Deluxe Pack
- DLC Hyperdimension Neptunia Re;Birth3 V Generation - DLC Pack 2
- Super Catboy
- DLC Hyperdimension Neptunia Re;Birth2: Sisters Generation - DLC Pack 2
- DLC Hyperdimension Neptunia Re;Birth3: V Generation Deluxe Pack
- Mhakna Gramura and Fairy Bell
- DLC Hyperdimension Neptunia Re;Birth2: Sisters Generation Deluxe Pack
- DLC Megadimension Neptunia VIIR DLC Pack
- The Operator
- Lacuna - Save the World Edition
- Justin Wack and the Big Time Hack
- Behind the Frame: The Finest Scenery
- DLC Hyperdimension Neptunia U - Bonus Quest
- DLC Hyperdimension Neptunia U - Difficult Quest
- Legend of Mana
- FF VII
- FFIX
- FF VIII Remastered
- FF IV 3D Remake
- FF III 3D Remake
- Romancing SaGa 2
- Romancing SaGa
- Workers & Resources: Soviet Republic
- Anno 1602
- Against the Storm
- Songs of Syx
- Cossacks 3
- Anno 1701 A.D.
- Empires: Dawn of the Modern World
- Pharaoh™: A New Era
- Anno 1404: Gold Edition
- The Alters: Deluxe Edition
- Starcom: Unknown Space
- The Riftbreaker: Deluxe Edition
- Manor Lords
- DLC Master of Magic: Scourge of the Seas
- Iron Harvest Deluxe Edition
- Xenonauts
- Anno 1503 A.D.
- Nova Roma
- Whiskerwood
- DLC Against the Storm - Nightwatchers
- The Alters
- Diplomacy is Not an Option
- Core Keeper
- DLC Master of Magic: Rise of the Soultrapped
- The Last Starship
- Master of Magic
- The Riftbreaker
- Universe Sandbox
- Control Ultimate Edition
- Layers of Fear (2016)
- Slay the Princess — The Pristine Cut
- Tormented Souls
- Look Outside
- Sherlock Holmes The Awakened - Deluxe Edition
- Silly Polly Beast
- Terminator: Dark Fate - Defiance
- FAITH: The Unholy Trinity
- Abaddon: Princess of the Decay
- Scarlet Hollow
- Blasphemous
- TORMENTOR
- DYSTHANASIA
- Tormented Souls 2
- Vampire: The Masquerade® - Bloodlines™ 2: Deluxe Edition
- BUNNY GARDEN
- Living With Sister: Monochrome Fantasy
- The Medium
- Umineko When They Cry - Answer Arcs
- Gabriel Knight: Sins of the Fathers – 20th Anniversary Edition
- Streets of Rage 4
- Solasta: Crown of the Magister
- Warhammer: Chaosbane Slayer Edition
- Chorus
- LOLLIPOP CHAINSAW RePOP
- Graveyard Keeper
- Hotline Miami
- Return to Monkey Island
- Lords of the Fallen Game of the Year Edition 2014
- Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader Voidfarer Edition
- Skate Story
- Sherlock Holmes Chapter One Deluxe Edition
- Travellers Rest
- Syberia 3: The Complete Journey
- Of Ash And Steel
- Formula Legends
- Kamikaze Lassplanes
- The Thaumaturge
- The Thaumaturge: Digital Deluxe Edition
- Baldr Sky
- The Last Express Gold Edition
- Nobody Wants to Die
- Call of Juarez: Gunslinger
- Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 Complete Edition
- Blood West
- Inscryption
- HORSES
- METAL EDEN
- RoboCop: Rogue City
- House Party
- Forgive Me Father
- MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries
- DUSK
- Starship Troopers: Ultimate Bug War!
- Legends of Amberland III: The Crimson Tower
- Amerzone - The Explorer's Legacy
- Wizordum
- The Invincible
- DLC Outlast: Whistleblower
- Outlast
- Outlast 2
- Sleeping Dogs: Definitive Edition
- Tomb Raider GOTY
- Dungeon Siege Collection
- Far Cry® 2: Fortune's Edition
- No Man's Sky
- Crysis®
- Dragon Age™: Origins - Ultimate Edition
- Baldur's Gate: Enhanced Edition
- Middle-earth™: Shadow of War™ Definitive Edition
- Middle-earth™: Shadow of Mordor™ Game of the Year Edition
- Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration
- Baldur's Gate II: Enhanced Edition
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition
- Mafia: Definitive Edition
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance II Royal Edition
- Dishonored: Complete Collection
- Nova Roma
- Tainted Grail: The Fall of Avalon
- Balrum
- DLC The Sinking City Remastered - Deluxe Edition
- Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous - Game of the Year Edition
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance II
- Medieval Dynasty
- DLC Tainted Grail: The Fall of Avalon - Sanctuary of Sarras
- MENACE
- Indiana Jones et le Cercle Ancien
- Transport Fever 2 - Deluxe Edition
- Return of the Phantom
- Krush Kill ‘N Destroy 2: Krossfire
- Krush Kill 'N Destroy Xtreme
- Slave Zero X
- Ballance
- Boiling Point: Road to Hell
- Uprising: Join or Die
- American Hero Unrated
- GRIP
- Deliver Us The Moon
- The Town of Light
- Close To The Sun
- Martha Is Dead
- Those Who Remain
- Bulwark Evolution: Falconeer Chronicles
- Arcade Paradise
- The Falconeer - Warrior Edition
- KARMA: The Dark World
- Tin Hearts
- Beneath
- Gori: Cuddly Carnage
- Tiny Troopers: Global Ops - Digital Deluxe Bundle
Commentaires
Il n'existe aucun commentaire sur cette actualité
Ajouter un commentaire
Vous devez être inscrit sur le site pour poster un commentaire
Derniers Commentaires
- Ouverture de GamAlive par Vincent Cordovado
- Ouverture de GamAlive par Cedric Gasperini
- Ouverture de GamAlive par PoulaibaskeZ
- Ouverture de GamAlive par Vincent Cordovado
- Ouverture de GamAlive par Cedric Gasperini
- Ouverture de GamAlive par Wyclef
- L'Edito du Dimanche par Wyclef
Articles préférés
Dernières Vidéos
- (TEST) Scuf Omega : la meilleure manette PC et PS5 ?
- Tavern Talk Stories: Dreamwalker sort le 9 juin
- The Witch’s Bakery arrive en août
- Pottering : un jeu de jardinage multijoueur
- Mistfall Hunter débarque en test gratuit le 14 juin
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 annoncé pour le 23 octobre
Derniers Concours
- Concours : Gagnez Let's Sing 2026 et Vampire The Masquerade Bloodlines 2 sur PS5
- Onimusha: Way of the Sword : nouveau trailer
- Une manette Deadpool & Wolverine plutôt généreuse
- Amazon Prime Gaming : les jeux gratuits de juillet deuxième partie
- Enemy of the State : un shoot coop au pays d'Al Capone
- Concours Calendrier de l'Avent Jour 24 : Gagnez un disque dur Seagate, Call of Duty : Vanguard (PS4/PS5), le jeu Funforge Viceroy et le film MIB International 4K UHD