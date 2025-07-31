Dernières actus
Publié le Samedi 9 août 2025 à 10:00:00 par Clémentine Carrasqueira
Gog.com, les soldes du week-end
Plutôt sympaChaque semaine, Gog.com propose des jeux à prix cassés, en soldes, selon différentes catégories.
Comme d'habitude, nous avons extrait quelques titres de jeux de la liste. Pour avoir la liste complète des jeux en soldes, cliquez sur les liens.
Nos préférences sont en gras.
Les histoires riches sont en promo:
- Deus Ex™ GOTY Edition
- Thief™ Gold
- Disco Elysium - The Final Cut
- Thief™ 2: The Metal Age
- Thief™ 3: Deadly Shadows
- Jade Empire: Special Edition
- Deus Ex 2: Invisible War
- Deus Ex: Human Revolution - Director’s Cut
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided - Digital Deluxe Edition
- Shadowrun: Dragonfall - Director's Cut
- Shadowrun Returns
- HuniePop
- SOMA
- Outlast
- Septerra Core: Legacy of the Creator
- Shadowrun Hong Kong - Extended Edition
- Amnesia: The Dark Descent
- Deadly Premonition: Director's Cut
- Geneforge Saga
- Dishonored: Complete Collection
- Avernum: The Complete Saga
- Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous - Enhanced Edition
- GRIS
- Graveyard Keeper
- A Plague Tale: Innocence
- Sherlock Holmes versus Jack the Ripper
- The Technomancer
- HuniePop 2: Double Date
- B-17 Flying Fortress: The Mighty 8th
- Dishonored 2
- Sherlock Holmes: The Awakened (2008)
- Sherlock Holmes: Nemesis - Remastered
- The Evil Within 2
- Loop Hero
- Dishonored - Definitive Edition
- DLC Outlast: Whistleblower
- Sherlock Holmes: Secret of the Silver Earring
- Avadon: The Black Fortress
- FAR: Lone Sails
- The Evil Within Bundle
- Inscryption
- Konung 1 + 2
- Avernum: Escape From the Pit
- Outlast 2
- Tower of Time
- DLC HuniePop - Deluxe Edition Upgrade
- Sherlock Holmes: Crimes and Punishments
- House Party
- Total Annihilation: Commander Pack
- Riven (1997)
- Hotline Miami
- Disciples 2 Gold
- Deponia
- Hitman: Blood Money
- Blade Runner
- EVERSPACE™
- Mirror's Edge™
- Total Annihilation: Kingdoms + Iron Plague
- FlatOut 2
- Evil Genius
- Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun
- Frostpunk
- Deponia 2: Chaos on Deponia
- Legend of Grimrock 2
- Deponia 3: Goodbye Deponia
- Torchlight
- Gemini Rue
- Knights and Merchants
- Spelunky
- A New Beginning: Final Cut
- Into the Breach
- FlatOut
- Ghost Master
- The Dark Eye: Chains of Satinav
- DLC EVERSPACE™ - Encounters
- Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number
- The Night of the Rabbit
- DEFCON: Guerre Mondiale Thermonucléaire
- Deponia 4: Deponia Doomsday
- The Whispered World: Special Edition
- Frostpunk: Game of the Year Edition
- SteamWorld Dig
- Enclave
- Spacechem
- Runaway 2: The Dream of the Turtle
- Gabriel Knight: Sins of the Fathers – 20th Anniversary Edition
- Gorky 17
- Blasphemous
- Perimeter
- Evoland
- AI War Collection
- Edna & Harvey: Harvey's New Eyes
- SteamWorld Heist
- Ken Follett’s The Pillars of the Earth
- The Last Door: Collector's Edition
- Tiny and Big: Grandpa's Leftovers
Dragon Age™: Origins - Ultimate Edition
The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind GOTY Edition
The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion - Game of the Year Edition Deluxe
Stronghold Crusader HD
Stronghold HD
Beyond Good & Evil™
Crysis®
Kingdom Come: Deliverance Royal Edition
Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition
Assassin's Creed®: Director's Cut
Kingdom Come: Deliverance
Dungeon Siege Collection
Mad Max
Two Worlds Epic Edition
ATOM RPG: Post-apocalyptic indie game
The Elder Scrolls Adventures: Redguard
Magic Carpet Plus™
An Elder Scrolls Legend: Battlespire
Prey: Digital Deluxe Edition
Saints Row 2
Giants: Citizen Kabuto
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition
Saints Row: The Third - The Full Package
UnderRail
Pathologic Classic HD
Crysis Warhead®
The Vanishing of Ethan Carter
Magic Carpet™ 2: The Netherworlds
Batman™: Arkham Origins
Rebel Galaxy
We are the Dwarves
Batman: Arkham City - Game of the Year Edition
Two Worlds II: Epic Edition
Middle-earth™: Shadow of Mordor™ Game of the Year Edition
Saints Row IV: Re-Elected
Styx: Master of Shadows
Noita
Dex
NEO Scavenger
Stronghold Crusader 2: Special Edition
The Age of Decadence
Middle-earth™: Shadow of War™ Definitive Edition
Overlord II
The Testament of Sherlock Holmes
Manor Lords
Sunless Sea
Batman™: Arkham Knight Premium Edition
