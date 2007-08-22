Dernières actus
Publié le Samedi 4 octobre 2025 à 10:00:00 par Cedric Gasperini
Gog.com, les soldes du 17e anniversaire
Y'a de belles chosesCette semaine encore, le site Gog.com propose de nombreux jeux en soldes pour fêter son 17e anniversaire. Cette longévité prouve, s'il y avait besoin de le faire, le sérieux et l'intérêt du site.
On vous conseille donc d'y jeter un coup d'oeil de très près. On vous en a mis quelques-uns, essentiels, en gras.
Allez, on se fait plaisir.
Les Good Old Games :
- Gothic
- Gothic 2 Gold Edition
- Necronomicon: The Dawning of Darkness
- Alpha Protocol
- Stranglehold
- XIII Century: Gold Edition
- Deus Ex™ GOTY Edition
- Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition
- Dragon Age™: Origins - Ultimate Edition
- Fallout
- Heroes of Might and Magic® 3: Complete
- Middle-earth™: Shadow of Mordor™ Game of the Year Edition
- Might and Magic® 6-pack Limited Edition
- Mortal Kombat 1+2+3
- Heroes of Might and Magic® 4: Complete
- Silent Hill 4: The Room
- STAR WARS™ Battlefront (Classic, 2004)
- SWAT 4: Gold Edition
- The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind GOTY Edition
- The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings Enhanced Edition
- Vampire®: The Masquerade - Bloodlines™
- Worms Armageddon
- Blake Stone: Aliens of Gold
- Blake Stone: Planet Strike
- Countdown
- Eradicator
- Freddy Pharkas: Frontier Pharmacist
- Links 386 Pro
- Links: The Challenge of Golf
- MegaRace 1+2
- Monster Bash
- Moonstone: A Hard Days Knight
- €8.79
- €5.49
- Star Control III - cover art image
- VR Soccer '96 - cover art image
- Wacky Wheels - cover art image
- World Rally Fever: Born on the Road - cover art image
- Zany Golf - cover art image
- Sid Meier's Civilization IV®: The Complete Edition
- Spelljammer: Pirates of Realmspace
- THIEF: Definitive Edition
- 9 Years of Shadows
- Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver 2
- Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate
- Warhammer: Shadow of the Horned Rat
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Eriksholm: The Stolen Dream
- DLC Wartales - Contract: The Fief
- Agatha Christie - Death on the Nile
- Moros Protocol
- DLC Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
- Cyberpunk 2077
- DOOM (2016)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Complete Edition
- Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition
- Divinity: Original Sin 2 - Definitive Edition
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition
- RoboCop: Rogue City - Alex Murphy Edition
- Fallout: New Vegas Ultimate Edition
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance Royal Edition
- Disco Elysium - The Final Cut
- DLC House Party - Explicit Content Add-On
- Heroes of Might and Magic® 5: Bundle
- DLC Kingdom Come: Deliverance II Gold Edition
- Fallout 3: Game of the Year Edition
- Subverse
- Dungeons & Dragons Neverwinter Nights 2: Enhanced Edition
- Legacy of Kain™ Soul Reaver 1&2 Remastered
- MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries - JumpShip Edition
- Devil May Cry HD Collection
- Tainted Grail: The Fall of Avalon
- SPORE™ Collection
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance II
- Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous - Game of the Year Edition
- Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader Voidfarer Edition
- Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of DANA
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails from Zero
- The Caligula Effect: Overdose
- Ys X: Nordics
- R-Type Final 2 Ultimate Edition
- Ys IX: Monstrum Nox
- R-Type Final 2
- Disaster Report 4: Summer Memories
- Assault Spy Elite Spy Edition
- The 25th Ward: The Silver Case Digital Limited Edition
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails through Daybreak II
- Fallen Legion: Rise to Glory / Fallen Legion Revenants Digital Deluxe Edition
- Saviors of Sapphire Wings / Stranger of Sword City Revisited Digital Limited Edition
- Disaster Report 4: Summer Memories Digital Limited Edition
- The Alliance Alive HD Remastered - Digital Limited Edition
- The Legend of Nayuta: Boundless Trail
