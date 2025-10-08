Dernières actus
Publié le Samedi 18 octobre 2025 à 10:00:00 par Cedric Gasperini
Gog.com, les soldes du week-end
Du très très lourd cette semaineChaque semaine, GOG nous propose de nouvelles soldes aussi bien sur les jeux du moment que sur les vieux jeux. Comme chaque semaine, on vous propose une sélection des jeux en soldes sur la plateforme. Vous pouvez toujours cliquer sur les liens pour directement aller voir les offres sur le site.
Les jeux Atari sont en soldes :
- Blood: Fresh Supply
- Blade Runner - Enhanced Edition
- System Shock: Enhanced Edition
- The Wheel of Time
- RollerCoaster Tycoon® Deluxe
- System Shock
- Turok
- Turok 2: Seeds of Evil
- Rise of the Triad: Ludicrous Edition
- Shadow Man Remastered
- PowerSlave Exhumed
- RollerCoaster Tycoon® 2: Triple Thrill Pack
- Killing Time: Resurrected
- Turok 3: Shadow of Oblivion Remastered
- Wizardry: Proving Grounds of the Mad Overlord
- The Thing: Remastered
- STAR WARS™: Dark Forces Remaster
- Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration
- RollerCoaster Tycoon® Classic
- RollerCoaster Tycoon® 3: Complete Edition
- Freedom Fighters
- Noita
- Moto Racer
- Soldiers: Heroes of World War II
- Darkstone
- Moto Racer 2
- Soulbringer
- Heroes of Annihilated Empires
- 1954 Alcatraz
- Konung 1 + 2
- Praetorians
- Moto Racer 3 Gold Edition
- Street Racing Syndicate
- Dracula Origin
- Combat Mission: Beyond Overlord
- World Rally Fever: Born on the Road
- The Bluecoats: North & South
- Journey to the Center of the Earth
- Combat Mission: Barbarossa to Berlin
- Litil Divil
- Shadows: Awakening
- The Moto Racer Collection
- Demonicon
- Combat Mission: Afrika Korps
- Dracula: Love Kills
- Hind
- Lost Horizon
- Alwa's Legacy
- Mobile Forces
- Konung 3: Ties of the Dynasty
- DLC Shadows: Awakening - The Chromaton Chronicles
- Shadows: Heretic Kingdoms
- Urban Trial Freestyle
- Dawn Of Magic 2
- DLC Shadows: Awakening – Necrophage’s Curse
- Ultimate Body Blows
- BorderZone
- Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom
- 7.62 High Calibre + 7.62 Hard Life
- XIII Century: Gold Edition
- DLC Shadows: Awakening – Legendary Armory Pack
- Reah: Face the Unknown
- Questron II
- Deep Diving Simulator
- Lost Horizon Double Pack
- Bastard
- Alwa's Awakening
- Devil's Hunt
- Amerzone - The Explorer's Legacy
- Amerzone - The Explorer's Legacy - Deluxe Edition
- Cabernet
- Dungeons & Dragons Neverwinter Nights 2: Enhanced Edition
- Gungrave G.O.R.E. - Complete Bundle
- Knights of Honor
- Labyrinth Of The Demon King
- Mortal Kombat 1+2+3
- Mortal Kombat 4
- Mortal Kombat Trilogy
- Settlers® 3: Ultimate Collection
- Stranglehold
- Sudden Strike 4: Complete Collection
- Tales of Monkey Island: Complete Season
- The Settlers® 2: 10th Anniversary
- The Settlers® 2: Gold Edition
- The Settlers® 4: Gold Edition
- The Wolf Among Us
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six
- Tyranny - Gold Edition
- World in Conflict: Complete Edition
- Citizen Sleeper
- Hacknet Complete Edition
- In Other Waters
- Hacknet Ultimate Edition
- Paradise Killer
- The Stillness of the Wind
- 1000xRESIST
- Genesis Noir
- Beacon Pines
- The Pale Beyond
- Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector
- Glitchhikers: The Spaces Between
- Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector Deluxe Edition
- Times and Galaxy
- Icewind Dale: Enhanced Edition
- No Man's Sky
- Far Cry® 2: Fortune's Edition
- Sleeping Dogs: Definitive Edition
- Far Cry®
- Dungeon Siege Collection
- Saints Row 2
- Middle-earth™: Shadow of Mordor™ Game of the Year Edition
- Middle-earth™: Shadow of War™ Definitive Edition
- Manor Lords
- Outward Definitive Edition
- Against the Storm
- The Planet Crafter
- Medieval Dynasty
- Drova - Forsaken Kin
- Tainted Grail: The Fall of Avalon
- Sovereign Syndicate
- Workers & Resources: Soviet Republic
- The Outer Worlds: Spacer’s Choice Edition
- Transport Fever 2 - Deluxe Edition
- DREDGE - Complete Edition
- ATOM RPG: Post-apocalyptic indie game
- Beyond a Steel Sky
- Caves of Qud
- Chernobylite
- Dying Light: Definitive Edition
- Endzone 2
- Frostpunk 2
- Frostpunk 2 - Deluxe Edition
- Frostpunk: Game of the Year Edition
- IXION
- Kenshi
- Mad Max
- Metro 2033 Redux
- Metro Exodus
- Metro Exodus - Gold Edition
- Metro Franchise Bundle
- Metro: Last Light Redux
- Terra Nil
- The Last Spell
- The Talos Principle 2 Deluxe Edition
- The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Series
- Fallout
- Fallout 2
- Fallout 3: Game of the Year Edition
- Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition
- Fallout Tactics
- Fallout: New Vegas Ultimate Edition
- F.E.A.R. Platinum
- DOOM (2016)
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition
- The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind GOTY Edition
- Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration
- The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion - Game of the Year Edition Deluxe
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition
- DOOM + DOOM II
- Tomb Raider GOTY
- DOOM 3
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance Royal Edition
- Baldur's Gate: Enhanced Edition
- DLC Kingdom Come: Deliverance II Gold Edition
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl - Standard Edition
- Tomb Raider I-III Remastered Starring Lara Croft
- Tomb Raider IV-VI Remastered
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance II
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl - Ultimate Edition
- Riven
- X4: Community of Planets Edition (2024)
- Subverse
- Returning To Mia
- Goodbye Eternity
- The Genesis Order
- Succubus
- HuniePop 2: Double Date
- Third Crisis
- House Party
- Summer Memories Deluxe Edition
- Leisure Suit Larry: Reloaded
- LustyVerse: Passion on Display
- Fetish Locator Week Three
- Being a DIK - Season 1
- Taboo University Book One
- Unreal Lust Theory
- Tales From The Unending Void: Season 1
- Treasure of Nadia
- Lust Theory - Season 1
- Sapphire Safari
- Where it all Began - Season 1
- Evenicle 2
- RoboCop: Rogue City - Alex Murphy Edition
- EVERSPACE™
- Homeworld® Remastered Collection
- RoboCop: Rogue City
- Prey: Digital Deluxe Edition
- EVERSPACE™ 2
- The Surge 2 - Premium Edition
- Alpha Protocol
- The Alters
- Blade Runner
- DLC EVERSPACE™ 2 - Wrath of the Ancients
- Synergy
- Stellaris: Starter Edition
- DLC EVERSPACE™ 2 - Titans
- STAR WARS™: Bounty Hunter™
- Battlefleet Gothic: Armada 2 - Complete Edition
- Galactic Civilizations II: Ultimate Edition
- The Drifter
- SteamWorld Heist II
- Space Haven
- Baldr Sky
- The Alters: Deluxe Edition
- Revenge of the Savage Planet - Cosmic Hoarder Edition
- Old Skies
- DLC Stellaris: The Machine Age
- The Invincible
- Galactic Civilizations III: Ultimate Edition
- Revenge of the Savage Planet
- This War of Mine: Complete Edition
- TUNIC
- Myst Masterpiece Edition
- Torchlight II
- Gord - Ultimate Edition
- Potion Craft: Alchemist Simulator
- Torchlight
- Dead Cells: Medley of Pain Bundle
- Graveyard Keeper
- Roadwarden
- Blasphemous Digital Deluxe Edition
- The Talos Principle: Gold Edition
- Outlast
- Inscryption
- Blasphemous
- Soulstone Survivors
- HROT
- World of Goo 2
- Blasphemous 2
- Streets of Rage 4
- Kingdom: New Lands
- Kingdom: New Lands Royal Edition
- DLC Kingdom: New Lands Soundtrack
- Kingdom Two Crowns
- DLC Kingdom Two Crowns Original Soundtrack
- Kingdom Two Crowns: Olympus Edition
- Kingdom Two Crowns: Essentials Edition
- DLC Kingdom Two Crowns: Norse Lands
- DLC Kingdom Two Crowns: Call of Olympus
