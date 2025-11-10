DerniÃ¨res actus
PubliÃ© le Samedi 22 novembre 2025 Ã 10:00:00 par Cedric Gasperini
Gog.com, les soldes du week-end
Encore une trÃ¨s grosse semaineChaque semaine, GOG nous propose de nouvelles soldes aussi bien sur les jeux du moment que sur les vieux jeux. Comme chaque semaine, on vous propose une sélection des jeux en soldes sur la plateforme. Vous pouvez toujours cliquer sur les liens pour directement aller voir les offres sur le site.
Les soldes de la semaine :
- Les Chevaliers de Baphomet II : Les Boucliers de Quetzalcoatl
- Les Chevaliers de Baphomet : Le manuscrit de Voynich
- Primordia
- Les Chevaliers De Baphomet : Les Gardiens du Temple de Salomon
- Blackwell Bundle
- Myst V: End of Ages Limited Edition
- IL-2 Sturmovik™: 1946
- Les Chevaliers de Baphomet : La Malédiction du Serpent
- Disciples: Sacred Lands Gold
- Lula: The Sexy Empire
- Tex Murphy: Overseer
- Retour sur l’Ile Mystérieuse
- Blackwell Epiphany
- Myst III: Exile
- Double Dragon Trilogy
- Myst IV: Revelation
- Heroes of Annihilated Empires
- Death to Spies
- The Samaritan Paradox
- Sinking Island
- Obduction ®
- The Journeyman Project 1: Pegasus Prime
- Hostile Waters: Antaeus Rising
- Lost Words: Beyond the Page
- Death to Spies: Moment of Truth
- Normality
- Warrior Kings
- Faces of War
- D: Résoudre le Mystére...Explorer le Côté Noir de Votre âme
- Technobabylon
- Chroniques de la Lune Noire
- Warrior Kings: Battles
- Chicago 1930: The Prohibition
- Nostradamus: The Last Prophecy
- Technobabylon: Deluxe Edition
- A Golden Wake
- O.R.B.: Off-World Resource Base
- Combat Chess
- Subject 13
- The Bluecoats: North & South
- DLC Dungeons 2: A Chance of Dragons
- The Planet Crafter
- DLC Dungeons 2: A Game of Winter
- Dungeons 3
- DLC Dungeons 2: A Song of Sand and Fire
- Dungeons 2
- Litil Divil
- Ankh 2: Heart of Osiris
- Stronghold Crusader HD
- Stronghold HD
- Heroes of Might and Magic® 5: Bundle
- Stronghold Crusader 2: Special Edition
- Cossacks Anthology
- Master of Magic
- Warhammer 40,000: Sanctus Reach
- Panzer General 2
- DLC Warhammer 40,000: Gladius - Ultima Founding
- DLC Warhammer 40,000: Sanctus Reach - Sons of Cadia
- Warhammer 40,000: Armageddon
- King's Bounty: Crossworlds GOTY
- Cossacks 3
- Worms W.M.D
- Worms World Party Remastered
- Warhammer 40,000: Battlesector
- Shadow Empire
- Warhammer 40,000: Gladius - Relics of War
- Cossacks II Anthology
- DLC Warhammer 40,000: Battlesector - Deeds of the Fallen
- DLC Warhammer 40,000: Gladius - Onslaught Pack
- Intravenous 2
- DLC Starship Troopers: Terran Command - Urban Onslaught
- Regiments
- Starship Troopers: Terran Command
- Stronghold: Warlords
- Panzer Corps 2
- Panzer Corps Gold
- Alan Wake
- Control Ultimate Edition
- Alan Wake's American Nightmare
- Harvester
- Slay the Princess — The Pristine Cut
- Pathologic 2
- FAITH: The Unholy Trinity
- Alien: Isolation Collection
- Saya no Uta ~ The Song of Saya Director's Cut
- The Drifter
- Terminator: Dark Fate - Defiance
- STASIS: BONE TOTEM
- Abaddon: Princess of the Decay
- Tormented Souls
- Slender Threads
- Breath of Death VII: The Beginning: Reanimated
- The 7th Guest: 25th Anniversary Edition
- The Drifter: Pixels and Synths Bundle
- Worshippers of Cthulhu
- Necrophosis
- True Fear: Forsaken Souls Part 3
- ASYLUM
- The Excavation of Hob's Barrow
- Visage
- Lust Epidemic
- Gabriel Knight: Sins of the Fathers – 20th Anniversary Edition
- Elvira: Mistress of the Dark
- Wet Nightmares
- Anno 1503 A.D.
- Anno 1602
- Anno 1701 A.D.
- Cold Waters
- Endzone - A World Apart
- DLC Endzone - A World Apart: Prosperity
- Endzone 2
- Graveyard Keeper
- Hitman 2: Silent Assassin
- Hitman 3: Contracts
- Hitman: Absolution
- Hitman: Codename 47
- JDM: Japanese Drift Master
- JDM: Japanese Drift Master - Let's Drift
- MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries
- DLC MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries - Call to Arms
- MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries - JumpShip Edition
- DLC MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries - Rise of Rasalhague
- DLC MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries - Solaris Showdown
- DLC MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries - The Dragon's Gambit
- Overcooked! 2 Gourmet Edition
- Sengoku Dynasty
- Space Haven
- Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell
- Travellers Rest
- X4: Community of Planets Collector's Edition (2024)
- X4: Community of Planets Edition (2024)
- X4: Discovery Pack (X4: Foundations + X4: Timelines)
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance Royal Edition
- DLC Kingdom Come: Deliverance II Royal Edition
- Vaporum
- Machinarium Collector's Edition
- HROT
- Project Hospital
- The House of Da Vinci
- Hero of the Kingdom: The Lost Tales 3
- The House of Da Vinci 3
- 1428: Shadows over Silesia - Deluxe Edition
- Quern - Undying Thoughts
- Jotunnslayer: Hordes of Hel
- Workers & Resources: Soviet Republic
- Rail Route
- Bzzzt
- Vaporum: Lockdown
- The House of Da Vinci 2
- Through the Ages
- Dex
- Hero of the Kingdom
- Breathedge
- DLC Intravenous 2: IV1 Remaster
- StormEdge
- Nova Lands
- Black Book
- Intravenous
- Police Stories
- Die in the Dungeon
- Intravenous 2
- DLC Intravenous 2 - Supporter Pack
- Quasimorph
- There Is No Light
- Jack Move
- DLC Jack Move - Original Soundtrack
- DLC Black Book - Endless Battles
- Stoneshard
- Stoneshard - Supporter Bundle
- Assassin's Creed®: Director's Cut
- No Man's Sky
- Beyond Good & Evil™
- Hitman: Blood Money
- Prince of Persia : Les Sables du temps
- Prince of Persia
- Prince of Persia : L'Âme du guerrier
- Prince of Persia : Les Deux Royaumes
- Rayman Origins
- Deadly Premonition: Director's Cut
- FlatOut 2
- Stellaris: Starter Edition
- Syberia: The World Before - Digital Deluxe Edition
- Disciples 2 Gold
- World of Goo 2
- DLC Stellaris: The Machine Age
- Syberia 3: The Complete Journey
- Riven
- Stellaris
- DLC Stellaris: Grand Archive
- DLC Stellaris: Astral Planes
- Against the Storm
- DLC Against the Storm - Keepers of the Stone
- DLC Against the Storm - Nightwatchers
- Banished
- Beyond a Steel Sky
- Captain Blood
- Caves of Qud
- Core Keeper
- Dorfromantik
- LEGO® Bricktales
- Pharaoh™: A New Era
- Rayman 2: The Great Escape
- Rayman 3: Hoodlum Havoc
- Rayman® Forever
- realMyst: Masterpiece Edition
- Sapphire Safari
- Sherlock Holmes Chapter One Deluxe Edition
- Streets of Rage 4
- Sudden Strike 4: Complete Collection
- The Genesis Order
- Tomb Raider GOTY
- Days Gone
- God of War
- Uncharted : Legacy of Thieves
- 1954 Alcatraz
- A New Beginning: Final Cut
- AER – Memories of Old
- Anna's Quest
- Blackguards 2
- Blackguards Special Edition
- Bounty Train
- Dead Synchronicity: Tomorrow Comes Today
- Deponia
- Deponia 2: Chaos on Deponia
- Deponia 3: Goodbye Deponia
- Deponia 4: Deponia Doomsday
- Deponia Full Scrap Collection
- Edna & Harvey: Harvey's New Eyes
- Edna & Harvey: The Breakout - Anniversary Edition
- Felix The Reaper
- Gomo
- Holy Potatoes! A Spy Story?!
- Holy Potatoes! A Weapon Shop?!
- Holy Potatoes! We're in Space?!
- Iratus: Lord of the Dead
- Iron Danger
- JARS
- Journey of a Roach
- Ken Follett’s The Pillars of the Earth
- Memoria
- Randal's Monday
- Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun
- Silence
- SKYHILL
- State of Mind
- The Dark Eye: Chains of Satinav
- The Last Tinker™: City of Colors
- The Long Journey Home
- The Lord of the Rings: Gollum™
- The Night of the Rabbit
- The Suicide of Rachel Foster
- The Whispered World: Special Edition
- Valhalla Hills: Two-Horned Helmet Edition
- VELONE
- Wildcat Gun Machine
- VELONE - Supporter Bundle
- Godlike Burger
- The Lord of The Rings: Gollum™ - Precious Edition
- Warpips
- Insurmountable
- Zombie Rollerz: Pinball Heroes
- Iratus: Lord of the Dead - Supporter Bundle
- Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition
- Fallout: New Vegas Ultimate Edition
- The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion - Game of the Year Edition Deluxe
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance Royal Edition
- Torchlight II
- Fallout 3: Game of the Year Edition
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition
- The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind GOTY Edition
- Fallout
- DLC Kingdom Come: Deliverance II Royal Edition
- ATOM RPG: Post-apocalyptic indie game
- Outward Definitive Edition
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided - Digital Deluxe Edition
- DLC Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition Digital Deluxe Edition
- Dungeons & Dragons Neverwinter Nights 2: Enhanced Edition
- Fallout 2
- Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous - Game of the Year Edition
- Deus Ex: Human Revolution - Director’s Cut
- Baldur's Gate: Enhanced Edition
- Songs of Conquest
- Baldur's Gate II: Enhanced Edition
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance II
- DLC Being a DIK - Season 2
- Labyrinth Of The Demon King
- Wizardry: Proving Grounds of the Mad Overlord
- Colony Ship: A Post-Earth Role Playing Game
- Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition
- DOOM (2016)
- Return to Castle Wolfenstein
- DOOM + DOOM II
- Saints Row 2
- DOOM 3
- Far Cry® 2: Fortune's Edition
- Quake
- Far Cry®
- Legacy of Kain™ Soul Reaver 1&2 Remastered
- Wolfenstein: The Two Pack
- Saints Row: The Third - The Full Package
- Quake II
- Mafia: Definitive Edition
- STAR WARS™: Dark Forces Remaster
- Quake III Arena
- Blood: Fresh Supply
- Quake 4
- Metro Exodus
- Metro 2033 Redux
- Killing Time: Resurrected
- Turok 3: Shadow of Oblivion Remastered
- Mafia II: Definitive Edition
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus Digital Deluxe Edition
- Metro: Last Light Redux
- STAR WARS™: Bounty Hunter™
- RoboCop: Rogue City
- RoboCop: Rogue City - Alex Murphy Edition
- Mafia III: Definitive Edition
