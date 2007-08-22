Dernières actus
(TEST) MSI MPG 321CURX QD OLED, ...
Huntsman, le jeu d'horreur avec ...
Quite a Ride : poursuivi par le ...
Puzzle Parasite : SF, énigmes e...
Publié le Samedi 29 novembre 2025 à 10:00:00 par Cedric Gasperini
Gog.com, les soldes du Black Friday
Ça en fait du choix !Cette semaine, Gog.com se met au Black Friday. On vous rappelle qu'avoir un compte Gog.com est hautement recommandé si vous voulez vous offrir régulièrement d'excellents jeux, récents ou surtout anciens, à tout petit prix.
Il y a des merveilles à découvrir et à redécouvrir.
D'ailleurs, tiens, on ne comprend même pas pourquoi vous n'avez pas encore de compte.
Ce week-end, donc, c'est Black Friday. Plus de 7800 jeux sont en promotion.
En voici quelques-uns. Si vous voulez la liste complète, cliquez ici.
- Heroes of Might and Magic® 3: Complete
- Cyberpunk 2077
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Complete Edition
- DLC Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
- The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings Enhanced Edition
- The Witcher: Enhanced Edition
- Dungeon Keeper™ 2
- Theme Hospital
- Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition
- Heroes of Might and Magic® 4: Complete
- Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales
- Dragon Age™: Origins - Ultimate Edition
- Sid Meier's Alpha Centauri™ Planetary Pack
- Baldur's Gate II: Enhanced Edition
- Heroes of Might and Magic® 5: Bundle
- SWAT 4: Gold Edition
- Empire Earth Gold Edition
- DLC Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Pass Extensions
- Baldur's Gate: Enhanced Edition
- RollerCoaster Tycoon® Deluxe
- Dungeon Keeper Gold™
- Vampire®: The Masquerade - Bloodlines™
- Arcanum: Of Steamworks and Magick Obscura
- Heroes of Might and Magic® 2: Gold
- Fallout 3: Game of the Year Edition
- Fallout: New Vegas Ultimate Edition
- Roller Coaster Tycoon® 2: Triple Thrill Pack
- Fallout 2
- The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind GOTY Edition
- Fallout
- STAR WARS™: Knights of the Old Republic
- Might and Magic® 6-pack Limited Edition
- Thief™ Gold
- Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
- Pharaoh + Cleopatra
- F.E.A.R. Platinum
- SimCity™ 2000 Special Edition
- The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion - Game of the Year Edition Deluxe
- STAR WARS™ Knights of the Old Republic™ II: The Sith Lords™
- Master of Orion 1+2
- Disco Elysium - The Final Cut
- Gothic 2 Gold Edition
- Thief™ 2: The Metal Age
- DLC The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Hearts of Stone
- Settlers® 3: Ultimate Collection
- Stronghold Crusader HD
- Anno 1404: Gold Edition
- Ultima™ 7 The Complete Edition
- FTL: Advanced Edition
- Medal of Honor: Allied Assault War Chest
- Thief™ 3: Deadly Shadows
- Might and Magic® 7: For Blood and Honor®
- Nox™
- Caesar 3
- DLC The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Blood and Wine
- SimCity™ 3000 Unlimited
- Stronghold HD
- Zeus + Poseidon (Acropolis)
- The Settlers® 2: 10th Anniversary
- Might and Magic® 8: Day of the Destroyer™
- Indiana Jones® and the Fate of Atlantis™
- Beyond Good & Evil™
- Total Annihilation: Commander Pack
- Empire Earth 2 Gold Edition
- Icewind Dale: Enhanced Edition
- Rayman 2: The Great Escape
- Mortal Kombat 1+2+3
- The Settlers® 4: Gold Edition
- World in Conflict: Complete Edition
- Gothic
- Homeworld® Remastered Collection
- Populous™: The Beginning
- Vampire: The Masquerade - Redemption
- Wing Commander™ 3 Heart of the Tiger™
- Robin Hood : La légende de Sherwood
- Rayman 3: Hoodlum Havoc
- Planescape: Torment: Enhanced Edition
- The Secret of Monkey Island™: Special Edition
- Syndicate Plus™
- Heroes of Might and Magic®
- Return to Castle Wolfenstein
- Ultima™ Underworld 1+2
- The Settlers® 2: Gold Edition
- System Shock: Enhanced Edition
- Jade Empire: Special Edition
- Wing Commander™ 4: The Price of Freedom
- Jagged Alliance 2
- Heroes Chronicles: All Chapters
- Wing Commander™ 1+2
- Prince of Persia : Les Sables du temps
- SimCity™ 4 Deluxe Edition
- Alone in the Dark: The Trilogy 1+2+3
- The Curse of Monkey Island™
- STAR WARS™ Galactic Battlegrounds Saga
- STAR WARS™ Battlefront™ II (Classic, 2005)
- Deus Ex 2: Invisible War
- Gothic 3
- Legacy of Kain: Defiance
- Ultima™ 4+5+6
- Clive Barker's Undying
- Silent Hill 4: The Room
- Deus Ex: Human Revolution - Director’s Cut
- STAR WARS™: TIE Fighter Special Edition
- Wing Commander ®: Privateer ™
- Monkey Island™ 2 Special Edition: LeChuck’s Revenge™
- Theme Park
- Sam & Max Hit the Road
- Grim Fandango Remastered
- The Witcher Adventure Game
- Tomb Raider 1+2+3
- Hotline Miami
- Jazz Jackrabbit 2 Collection
- Emperor: Rise of the Middle Kingdom
- Crysis®
- Syberia
- Star Wars™: Jedi Knight™ - Jedi Academy™
- Blood Omen: Legacy of Kain
- The Saboteur™
- Disciples 2 Gold
- Darkest Dungeon®
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided - Digital Deluxe Edition
- Might and Magic® 9
- STAR WARS™: X-Wing Special Edition
- Resident Evil 2
- Legacy of Kain: Blood Omen 2
- Tomb Raider: Anniversary
- Ultima™ 1+2+3
- Ultima™ 8 Gold Edition
- Resident Evil 3
- Sacred Gold
- Hitman: Blood Money
- Resident Evil
- Deponia
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance Royal Edition
- The Longest Journey
- Syberia II
- I Have No Mouth And I Must Scream
- Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition
- Star Wars™: Jedi Knight™ II - Jedi Outcast™
- Prince of Persia : L'Âme du guerrier
- Tomb Raider: Underworld
- Day of the Tentacle Remastered
- Anno 1602
- Sid Meier’s Pirates!
- SPORE™ Collection
- Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen
- Far Cry® 2: Fortune's Edition
- Painkiller Black Edition
- Rayman® Forever
- Banished
- Prince of Persia
- Legend of Grimrock
- Anachronox
- Worms Armageddon
- Psychonauts
- Blade Runner
- Sleeping Dogs: Definitive Edition
- Master of Magic Classic
- Anno 1503 A.D.
- Titan Quest Anniversary Edition
- POSTAL 2
- Fallout Tactics
- Syndicate Wars™
- Tomb Raider GOTY
- Les Chevaliers de Baphomet II : Les Boucliers de Quetzalcoatl
- Lands of Lore™ 1+2
- XIII
- Quest for Glory 1-5
- Sid Meier's Civilization IV®: The Complete Edition
- Wing Commander™ 5: Prophecy Gold Edition
- Sid Meier's Civilization® III Complete
- Hitman 2: Silent Assassin
- Commandos Ammo Pack
- Jazz Jackrabbit Collection
- Ultima™ 9: Ascension
- Commandos 2+3
- STAR WARS™ Jedi Knight: Dark Forces II
- Metro 2033 Redux
- Prince of Persia : Les Deux Royaumes
- Quake
- Hitman 3: Contracts
- Tomb Raider: Legend
- Les Chevaliers de Baphomet : The Director's Cut
- STAR WARS™: X-Wing Alliance™
- STAR WARS™ Empire at War: Gold Pack
- Anno 1701 A.D.
- Hitman: Codename 47
- Stranglehold
- STAR WARS™ Republic Commando
- Far Cry®
- Quake II
- Sid Meier's Colonization
- Call of Cthulhu: Dark Corners of the Earth
- XCOM® 2
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition
- King of Dragon Pass
- The Dig®
- Tomb Raider: The Last Revelation + Chronicles
- EVERSPACE™
- Shadowrun: Dragonfall - Director's Cut
- Desperados: Wanted Dead or Alive
- STAR WARS™ Episode I: Racer
- Indiana Jones et le Tombeau de L'Empereur
- Arx Fatalis
- Pillars of Eternity: Hero Edition
- Torchlight II
- The Incredible Machine Mega Pack
- King's Quest 4+5+6
- Medal of Honor™: Pacific Assault
- Gabriel Knight: Sins of the Fathers
- BioShock™ Remastered
- Assassin's Creed®: Director's Cut
- Wolfenstein 3D
- STAR WARS™ Dark Forces (Classic, 1995)
- Privateer 2: The Darkening
- Metro: Last Light Redux
- Crusader: No Remorse™
- Cossacks Anthology
- Empire Earth 3
- X-Com: UFO Defense
- F.E.A.R. 2: Project Origin + Reborn
- King's Bounty: The Legend
- Mount & Blade: Warband
- Mirror's Edge™
- FlatOut 2
- Total Annihilation: Kingdoms + Iron Plague
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance
- RollerCoaster Tycoon® 3: Complete Edition
- DOOM 3
- Gabriel Knight 2: The Beast Within
- Tomb Raider: The Angel of Darkness
- STAR WARS™: Rogue Squadron 3D
- Serious Sam: The Second Encounter
- Lords of the Realm: Royal Edition
- Shadowrun Returns
- Dungeon Siege Collection
- STAR WARS™: X-Wing vs. TIE Fighter
- Indiana Jones® and the Last Crusade™
- Space Quest 4+5+6
- Populous™ 2: Trials of the Olympian Gods
Commentaires
Il n'existe aucun commentaire sur cette actualité
Ajouter un commentaire
Vous devez être inscrit sur le site pour poster un commentaire
Derniers Commentaires
- Ouverture de GamAlive par Cedric Gasperini
- Ouverture de GamAlive par Wyclef
- L'Edito du Dimanche par Wyclef
- (TEST) Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series) par Vincent Cordovado
- (TEST) Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series) par Vincent Cordovado
- Kaamelott : Découvrez la bande-annonce du deuxième volet (partie 1) par guildem
- Kaamelott : Découvrez la bande-annonce du deuxième volet (partie 1) par guildem
Articles préférés
- Casinos en ligne avec bonus sans dépôt : gagnez sans risque en 2025
- Highlands Fishing, le DLC de Farming Simulator 25 est enfin là
- Guild Wars Reforged : le célèbre MMO se met au goût du jour
- Raji: Kaliyuga, le nouveau jeu d'action-aventure indien
- Tides of Annihilation : un jeu d'action-aventure sur les légendes Arthuriennes
- Reanimal, le nouveau jeu des créateurs de Little Nightmares a une date
- It Happens on PS5 - Ça se passe sur PS5 : PlayStation fait sa pub
Dernières Vidéos
- Huntsman, le jeu d'horreur avec de grosses araignées est sorti
- Quite a Ride : poursuivi par le brouillard... en vélo
- Puzzle Parasite : SF, énigmes et batte de cricket
- The Last Case of John Morley est sorti
- Varthos - Heir to the Throne, un nouveau hack'n slash en coop
- The 9th Charnel annoncé pour le 30 janvier 2026
Derniers Concours
- Onimusha: Way of the Sword : nouveau trailer
- Une manette Deadpool & Wolverine plutôt généreuse
- Amazon Prime Gaming : les jeux gratuits de juillet deuxième partie
- Enemy of the State : un shoot coop au pays d'Al Capone
- Concours Calendrier de l'Avent Jour 24 : Gagnez un disque dur Seagate, Call of Duty : Vanguard (PS4/PS5), le jeu Funforge Viceroy et le film MIB International 4K UHD
- Concours Calendrier de l'Avent Jour 23 : Battlefield 2042 Edition Ultimate (PS4, PS5)