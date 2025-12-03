Dernières actus
Publié le Samedi 6 décembre 2025 à 10:00:00 par Cedric Gasperini
Gog.com, les soldes du week-end
Petit week-endChaque semaine, GOG nous propose de nouvelles soldes aussi bien sur les jeux du moment que sur les vieux jeux. Comme chaque semaine, on vous propose une sélection des jeux en soldes sur la plateforme. Vous pouvez toujours cliquer sur les liens pour directement aller voir les offres sur le site.
Les jeux à atmosphère sont en soldes :
- Firewatch
- LEGO® Bricktales
- FlatOut 2
- FAR: Lone Sails
- Master of Orion 1+2
- Endzone - A World Apart
- Syberia
- DREDGE
- Old World
- DLC Endzone - A World Apart: Prosperity
- World of Goo 2
- Amerzone - The Explorer's Legacy
- Endzone 2
- DREDGE - Complete Edition
- Shadows of Doubt
- The Excavation of Hob's Barrow
- Dorfromantik
- Rain World
- DLC Workers & Resources: Soviet Republic - Early Start
- JDM: Japanese Drift Master
- Neon Hearts City
- Workers & Resources: Soviet Republic
- Terra Invicta
- Les Chevaliers de Baphomet : La Malédiction du Serpent
- No Man's Sky
- Kenshi
- Graveyard Keeper
- The Planet Crafter
- Dying Light: Definitive Edition
- Wall World 2
- Core Keeper
- Manor Lords
- X4: Community of Planets Edition (2024)
- Chernobylite
- Synergy
- DLC The Planet Crafter - Planet Humble
- EVERSPACE™ 2
- UnReal World & The Soundtrack
- The Riftbreaker
- Travellers Rest
- Space Haven
- X4: Discovery Pack (X4: Foundations + X4: Timelines)
- DLC EVERSPACE™ 2 - Wrath of the Ancients
- Sengoku Dynasty
- X4: Community of Planets Collector's Edition (2024)
- Master of Magic
- Medieval Dynasty
- Medieval Dynasty - Digital Supporter Edition
- Spiritfarer®: Farewell Edition
- Balrum
- UnReal World
- The Riftbreaker: Deluxe Edition
- Mad Max
- LEGO® City Undercover
- Middle-earth™: Shadow of Mordor™ Game of the Year Edition
- Batman: Arkham City - Game of the Year Edition
- Sniper Ghost Warrior 3 Gold Edition
- EVERSPACE™
- Thief™ Gold
- Blood Omen: Legacy of Kain
- Metro 2033 Redux
- Tomb Raider GOTY
- Stranglehold
- Mortal Kombat 1+2+3
- Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine
- Mortal Kombat Trilogy
- Steelrising - Bastille Edition
- CrossCode
- F.E.A.R. Platinum
- POSTAL 4: No Regerts
- THIEF: Definitive Edition
- Captain Blood
- RoboCop: Rogue City
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance Royal Edition
- DLC Kingdom Come: Deliverance II Royal Edition
- Might and Magic® 6-pack Limited Edition
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance
- The Settlers® 2: Gold Edition
- Tainted Grail: The Fall of Avalon
- Songs of Conquest
- The Settlers® 2: 10th Anniversary
- Might and Magic® 8: Day of the Destroyer™
- Might and Magic® 7: For Blood and Honor®
- Outward Definitive Edition
- Robin Hood : La légende de Sherwood
- Middle-earth™: Shadow of War™ Definitive Edition
- Wizardry 8
- Sengoku Rance
- Torchlight II
- The Settlers® 4: Gold Edition
- Settlers® 3: Ultimate Collection
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance II
- Darkest Dungeon® II: Resolute Edition
- Age of Wonders 4: Premium Edition
- Evenicle
- DLC Songs of Conquest - Roots
- Deepest Chamber: Resurrection
- Age of Wonders 4
- Against the Storm
- Cult of the Lamb: Cultist Edition
- Dungeons 4 - Deluxe Edition
- The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Series
- Vampyr
- Disco Elysium - The Final Cut
- Goodbye Eternity
- Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous - Game of the Year Edition
- ATOM RPG: Post-apocalyptic indie game
- Deus Ex: Human Revolution - Director’s Cut
- House Party
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided - Digital Deluxe Edition
- DLC The Sinking City Remastered - Deluxe Edition
- Summer Memories Deluxe Edition
- Silly Polly Beast
- U4iA - Season 1
- The Lust City 2
- Return to Monkey Island
- Blade Runner
- U4iA - Season 1 - Deluxe Edition
- B.E.S.T Deluxe Edition
- House Party - Total Indulgence
- Drova - Forsaken Kin
- Colony Ship: A Post-Earth Role Playing Game
- Jazz Jackrabbit 2 Collection
- Jazz Jackrabbit Collection
- Redneck Rampage Collection
- Saints Row 2
- Saints Row: The Third - The Full Package
- IL-2 Sturmovik™: 1946
- Shogo: Mobile Armor Division
- MDK
- Septerra Core: Legacy of the Creator
- Leisure Suit Larry: Reloaded
- Lula: The Sexy Empire
- Oddworld: Abe's Oddysee
- Saints Row IV: Re-Elected
- Oddworld: Abe's Exoddus
- Still Life 2
- Pizza Connection 2
- Oddworld : La Fureur de l'Etranger
- X3: Terran War Pack
- Hard Truck 2: King of the Road
- Messiah
- Saints Row: Gat out of Hell
- Wings of Prey: Special Edition
- Pizza Connection
- X3: Reunion
- 1954 Alcatraz
- Darkstar One
- Sinking Island
- Enemy Engaged: Comanche vs Hokum
- X2: The Threat
- Tormented Souls
- Enemy Engaged: Apache vs Havoc
- The Long Journey Home
- Oddworld: New ’n’ Tasty
- VVVVVV
- X: Gold
- Katana ZERO
- Sudden Strike Gold
- Beholder
- Pizza Connection 3
- Shadowgate: Special Edition
- Animation Arts Collection
- Oddworld: Munch's Oddysee
- World Rally Fever: Born on the Road
- DLC Saints Row: Gat Out of Hell - Devil's Workshop Pack
- Mini Metro
- Blades of Time - Limited Edition
- Bounty Train
- X Rebirth: Home of Light Complete Edition
