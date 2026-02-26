Dernières actus
(TEST) Pokémon Vert Feuille et ...
Capcom dévoile Pragmata, Mega M...
Battlefield REDSEC se teste en s...
Publié le Samedi 7 mars 2026 à 10:00:00 par Cedric Gasperini
Gog.com, les soldes du week-end
Y'a une très longue listeChaque semaine, Gog.com propose des jeux à prix cassés, en soldes, selon différentes catégories. Des jeux PC anciens, récents, bons, moins bons, cultes, moins cultes... il y a de tout, et parfois, à un prix vraiment imbattable.
Comme d'habitude, nous avons extrait quelques titres de jeux de la liste. Pour avoir la liste complète des jeux en soldes, cliquez sur les liens.
Nos préférences sont en gras.
Les jeux avec des héroïnes sont en soldes :
- Tomb Raider GOTY
- Control Ultimate Edition
- Beyond Good & Evil™
- Dungeon Siege Collection
- Dragon Age™: Origins - Ultimate Edition
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition
- Jade Empire: Special Edition
- Eriksholm: The Stolen Dream
- Chorus
- Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration
- Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales
- METAL EDEN
- Tomb Raider: Underworld
- Mirror's Edge™
- A Plague Tale: Innocence
- Tomb Raider 1+2+3
- Paper Trail
- A Plague Tale: Requiem
- Alien: Isolation Collection
- Kathy Rain 2: Soothsayer
- Sudeki
- Syberia - Remastered
- Syberia 3: The Complete Journey
- Silly Polly Beast
- Old Skies
- Metal Slug Tactics
- Syberia: The World Before - Digital Deluxe Edition
- Syberia
- Eldest Souls
- The Surge 2 - Premium Edition
- The Surge - Augmented Edition
- Dying Light: Definitive Edition
- Blasphemous 2
- Blasphemous
- Death's Door
- Absolver
- The Surge
- Kingdom of Night
- Verho - Curse of Faces
- Shrine's Legacy
- Castle of Heart: Retold
- Mortal Sin
- Achilles: Legends Untold
- Bleak Faith: Forsaken
- Tails of Iron
- The Surge 2
- Blasphemous Digital Deluxe Edition
- Dead Cells
- Hand of Fate 2
- Another World 20ème anniversaire
- Realms of the Haunting
- The Talos Principle: Gold Edition
- The Testament of Sherlock Holmes
- Warlords III: Darklords Rising
- Fantasy Wars
- Tesla Effect: A Tex Murphy Adventure
- Darkstar One
- Warlords I + II
- Sinking Island
- Enemy Engaged: Comanche vs Hokum
- Necronomicon: The Dawning of Darkness
- Street Racing Syndicate
- Journey of a Roach
- The Long Journey Home
- Enemy Engaged: Apache vs Havoc
- Dracula Origin
- Normality
- Wacky Wheels
- Secret Agent
- Chroniques de la Lune Noire
- GRIP
- Chicago 1930: The Prohibition
- Thief Simulator
- The Escapists
- Slipstream 5000
- The Darkside Detective
- Arkanoid - Eternal Battle
- Remothered: Broken Porcelain
- Sir, You Are Being Hunted
- Dream Pinball 3D
- The 7th Guest: 25th Anniversary Edition
- Subject 13
- Realms of Chaos
- Magrunner: Dark Pulse
- Parkan 2
- SAMURAI SHODOWN V SPECIAL
- El Matador
- Remothered: Tormented Fathers
- Mainframe Defenders
- Battlevoid: Harbinger
- SAMURAI SHODOWN II
- Warhammer Quest 2: The End Times
- Fury Unleashed
- The Way
- Simon the Sorcerer: 25th Anniversary Edition
- The Last Tinker™: City of Colors
- Odallus: The Dark Call
- Master of Magic
- Transport Fever 2 - Deluxe Edition
- Outward Definitive Edition
- Core Keeper
- LEGO® Bricktales
- Iron Harvest Deluxe Edition
- Starcom: Unknown Space
- IXION
- Cult of the Lamb
- Cult of the Lamb: Cultist Edition
- Hardspace: Shipbreaker
- The Planet Crafter
- Dorfromantik
- This War of Mine: Complete Edition
- ANSTOSS 3: Der Fußballmanager
- Super Fantasy Kingdom
- The Alters
- Gord - Ultimate Edition
- Against the Storm
- Terra Invicta
- Monsters are Coming! Rock & Road
- Whiskerwood
- DLC Against the Storm - Nightwatchers
- The Alters: Deluxe Edition
- Foundation
- Dungeons 4
- Travellers Rest
- Dungeons 4 - Deluxe Edition
- Cossacks Anthology
- Commandos 2+3
- Old World
- Knights and Merchants
- Workers & Resources: Soviet Republic
- Cold Waters
- Robin Hood : La légende de Sherwood
- Of Ash And Steel
- Commandos Ammo Pack
- UBOAT
- Manor Lords
- Inkulinati
- Pharaoh™: A New Era
- Knights and Merchants Digital Deluxe Edition
- Cossacks 3
- Cossacks II Anthology
- Port Royale
- Sengoku Dynasty
- Railway Empire 2 - Deluxe Edition
- Port Royale 4 - Extended Edition
- Railway Empire Complete Collection
- Panzer Corps 2
- Commandos 2 - HD Remaster
- Asterix & Obelix XXL 3 - The Crystal Menhir
- Asterix & Obelix XXL 2
- Battle Brothers
- Port Royale 3 Gold
- UnReal World
- Alan Wake
- FlatOut 2
- No Man's Sky
- Citizen Sleeper
- Leisure Suit Larry - Wet Dreams Dry Twice
- Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector
- Age of Wonders 4
- Brutal Legend
- Rayman contre les Lapins Crétins
- B.E.S.T Deluxe Edition
- Stellaris: Starter Edition
- Disciples 2 Gold
- Unreal Lust Theory
- Age of Wonders 4: Premium Edition
- Frostpunk: Game of the Year Edition
- Warhammer 40,000: Sanctus Reach
- Stellaris
- Warhammer 40,000: Armageddon
- Rayman Origins
- Blade Runner
- Frostpunk 2
- Frostpunk 2 - Deluxe Edition
- DLC Stellaris: The Machine Age
- Warhammer 40,000: Battlesector
- BoneTown: The Second Coming Edition
- Overcooked! 2 Gourmet Edition
- Warhammer 40,000: Gladius - Relics of War
- Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun
- Rayman 2: The Great Escape
- Rayman 3: Hoodlum Havoc
- Rayman® Forever
- Tales of Monkey Island: Complete Season
- Wizardry 8
- Lords of the Fallen Game of the Year Edition 2014
- HuniePop
- Warhammer: Mark of Chaos - Gold Edition
- SOMA
- Warlords Battlecry 3
- Unepic
- Wizardry 6+7
- The Bard's Tale ARPG: Remastered and Resnarkled
- Disciples: Sacred Lands Gold
- Leisure Suit Larry: Reloaded
- Albion
- Uplink: Hacker Elite
- Inquisitor
- Avernum: The Complete Saga
- Graveyard Keeper
- Rune Classic
- The Cat Lady
- Tzar: The Burden of the Crown
- Moto Racer
- Realms of Arkania 1+2
- HuniePop 2: Double Date
- Darkstone
- Broforce
- Songs of Conquest
- The Bard's Tale Trilogy
- Atlantis 2: Beyond Atlantis
- Epic Pinball: The Complete Collection
- Realms of Arkania 3
- Driftmoon Enchanted Edition
- MegaRace 1+2
- The Wolf Among Us
- Blackguards Special Edition
- Moto Racer 2
- Atlantis III : Le nouveau monde
- UFO: Aftermath
- UFO: Aftershock
- Victor Vran
- Anvil of Dawn
- L'Amerzone : Le testament de l'explorateur (1999)
- The Journeyman Project 3: Legacy of Time
- Jagged Alliance 2: Wildfire
- Door Kickers
- Panzer Dragoon: Remake
- Medal of Honor: Allied Assault War Chest
- Clive Barker's Undying
- Far Cry® 2: Fortune's Edition
- Painkiller Black Edition
- Metro 2033 Redux
- XIII
- Far Cry®
- Stranglehold
- EVERSPACE™
- Medal of Honor™: Pacific Assault
- Metro: Last Light Redux
- Privateer 2: The Darkening
- Magic Carpet Plus™
- Rise of the Triad: Dark War
- Dead Space (2008)
- Metro Exodus - Gold Edition
- Warhammer 40,000: Fire Warrior
- Metro Franchise Bundle
- Freedom Fighters
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six®
- Magic Carpet™ 2: The Netherworlds
- DLC EVERSPACE™ - Encounters
- NecroVision
- Blake Stone: Aliens of Gold
- Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon®
- Painkiller: Overdose
- Blake Stone: Planet Strike
- Brothers in Arms: Road to Hill 30™
- Brothers in Arms: Hell's Highway™
- NecroVisioN: Lost Company
- Iron Storm
- Brothers in Arms: Earned in Blood™
- Ion Fury
- I.G.I. 2: Covert Strike
- ARMA: Cold War Assault
- Alien Breed + Tower Assault
- Nosferatu: Wrath of Malachi
- Conflict: Desert Storm
- Metro Exodus
- EVERSPACE™ 2
- XIII - Remake
- Incoming + Incoming Forces
- ARMA: Gold Edition
- DUSK
- SUPERHOT
- Shadowgrounds
- Alien Breed Trilogy
- Heroes of Might and Magic® 3: Complete
- Total War: MEDIEVAL II – Definitive Edition
- Heroes of Might and Magic® 4: Complete
- Heroes of Might and Magic® 5: Bundle
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance II Royal Edition
- Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition
- Fallout 2
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition
- Fallout: New Vegas Ultimate Edition
- Fallout 3: Game of the Year Edition
- Fallout
- The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind GOTY Edition
- Heroes of Might and Magic® 2: Gold
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance II
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition
- Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire - Obsidian Edition
- The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion - Game of the Year Edition Deluxe
- Legacy of Kain™ Soul Reaver 1&2 Remastered
- DOOM (2016)
- Total War: THREE KINGDOMS
- Baldur's Gate: Enhanced Edition
- Baldur's Gate II: Enhanced Edition
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance
- X4: Community of Planets Edition (2024)
- The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Series
- Europa Universalis IV: Ultimate Bundle
- Dungeons & Dragons Neverwinter Nights 2: Enhanced Edition
- Riven
- Alpha Protocol
- Disco Elysium - The Final Cut
- Pathfinder: Kingmaker - Imperial Edition Bundle
- Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader Voidfarer Edition
- Goodbye Eternity
- Rue Valley
- Disco Elysium - The Final Cut Bundle
- Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous - Game of the Year Edition
- Fetish Locator Week Two
- Prey: Digital Deluxe Edition
- Dishonored: Complete Collection
- Lust Theory - Season 3
- Fetish Locator: S&M Studio
- Fetish Locator Week Three
- DLC House Party - Explicit Content Add-On
- Tainted Grail: The Fall of Avalon
- Five Hearts Under One Roof
- Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader
- Lust Theory - Season 2
- House Party
- Colony Ship: A Post-Earth Role Playing Game
- ATOM RPG: Post-apocalyptic indie game
- Tyranny - Gold Edition
- Pathologic 3
- Vampire: The Masquerade® - Bloodlines™ 2
- Solasta: Crown of the Magister - Lightbringers Edition
- The Outer Worlds: Spacer’s Choice Edition
- DLC The Sinking City Remastered - Deluxe Edition
- Cold Fear
- Roller Coaster Tycoon® 2: Triple Thrill Pack
- System Shock: Enhanced Edition
- Blade Runner - Enhanced Edition
- RollerCoaster Tycoon® Deluxe
- Turok
- Wizardry: Proving Grounds of the Mad Overlord
- Shadow Man Remastered
- Turok 2: Seeds of Evil
- System Shock® 2: 25th Anniversary Remaster
- STAR WARS™: Dark Forces Remaster
- Rise of the Triad: Ludicrous Edition
- I Have No Mouth And I Must Scream
- Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration
- RollerCoaster Tycoon® Classic
- The Thing: Remastered
- Blood: Refreshed Supply
- Turok 3: Shadow of Oblivion Remastered
- System Shock
- Sid Meier’s Pirates!
- I Am Alive
- Steelrising - Bastille Edition
- Styx: Shards of Darkness
- Of Orcs And Men
- Werewolf: The Apocalypse - Earthblood - Champion of Gaia Edition
- Steelrising
- RoboCop: Rogue City - Unfinished Business
- Clash: Artifacts of Chaos - Zeno Edition
- Ad Infinitum
- Warhammer: Chaosbane Slayer Edition
- Edge Of Eternity
- Mordheim: City of the Damned
- The Last Spell
- Roguebook
- War Hospital
Commentaires
Il n'existe aucun commentaire sur cette actualité
Ajouter un commentaire
Vous devez être inscrit sur le site pour poster un commentaire
Derniers Commentaires
- Ouverture de GamAlive par Vincent Cordovado
- Ouverture de GamAlive par Cedric Gasperini
- Ouverture de GamAlive par PoulaibaskeZ
- Ouverture de GamAlive par Vincent Cordovado
- Ouverture de GamAlive par Cedric Gasperini
- Ouverture de GamAlive par Wyclef
- L'Edito du Dimanche par Wyclef
Articles préférés
- Top casinos en ligne retrait instantané 2026 – Encaissements rapides et sécurisés
- God of War Sons of Sparta, un metroidvania disponible dès aujourd'hui
- (TEST) Ride 6 (PC, PS5, Xbox Series)
- Reanimal, le nouveau jeu des créateurs de Little Nightmares est sorti
- (TEST) Resident Evil Requiem (PC, PS5, Xbox Series)
- Marathon : le Server Slam débute aujourd'hui
Dernières Vidéos
- Capcom dévoile Pragmata, Mega Man, Monster Hunter Stories 3, Resident Evil et Street Fighter
- Battlefield REDSEC se teste en solo
- Here Comes The Swarm est sorti
- The Occultist dévoile sa date de sortie
- The Amusement, le nouveau jeu signé ARTE, sort le 16 avril
Derniers Concours
- Concours : Gagnez Let's Sing 2026 et Vampire The Masquerade Bloodlines 2 sur PS5
- Onimusha: Way of the Sword : nouveau trailer
- Une manette Deadpool & Wolverine plutôt généreuse
- Amazon Prime Gaming : les jeux gratuits de juillet deuxième partie
- Enemy of the State : un shoot coop au pays d'Al Capone
- Concours Calendrier de l'Avent Jour 24 : Gagnez un disque dur Seagate, Call of Duty : Vanguard (PS4/PS5), le jeu Funforge Viceroy et le film MIB International 4K UHD