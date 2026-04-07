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Publié le Samedi 18 avril 2026 à 10:00:00 par Cedric Gasperini
Gog.com, les soldes du week-end
On a déjà vu mieuxChaque semaine, Gog.com propose des jeux à prix cassés, en soldes, selon différentes catégories. Des jeux PC anciens, récents, bons, moins bons, cultes, moins cultes... il y a de tout, et parfois, à un prix vraiment imbattable.
Comme d'habitude, nous avons extrait quelques titres de jeux de la liste. Pour avoir la liste complète des jeux en soldes, cliquez sur les liens.
Nos préférences sont en gras.
Les soldes de la semaine :
- NEO Scavenger
- HunieCam Studio
- Summer Memories Deluxe Edition
- Beholder
- The Planet Crafter
- Medieval Dynasty
- Signal Ops
- Tower of Guns
- Diluvion: Resubmerged
- The Chaos Engine
- Treasure Hunter Claire
- Stoneshard
- Tower 57
- Gloomhaven
- Alternate DiMansion Diary
- Winter Memories
- DLC Beholder - Blissful Sleep
- Love n Life: Lucky Teacher
- Beholder 2
- Shadwen
- Lovecraft's Untold Stories
- Drug Dealer Simulator
- Alba: A Wildlife Adventure
- Medieval Dynasty - Digital Supporter Edition
- The Imperial Gatekeeper
- DLC Hellpoint - Blue Sun
- Disjunction
- Help Will Come Tomorrow
- Dark Devotion
- Sapphire Safari
- Siege Survival: Gloria Victis
- Urban Trial Playground
- TroubleDays
- NekoMiko
- Partisans 1941 Extended Edition
- Bus Driver Simulator
- DLC Diluvion: Resubmerged Fleet Edition Upgrade
- Highrisers
- Automachef
- Megadimension Neptunia VIIR
- DLC The Planet Crafter - Planet Humble
- Trap Shrine
- CyClones
- DLC The Only Traitor
- Project: Mirror
- Deadly Days
- En Garde!
- Infinite Space III: Sea of Stars
- Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun
- Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun - Aiko's Choice
- Commandos 2 - HD Remaster
- SteamWorld Heist
- Frostpunk
- Severed Steel
- Endzone - A World Apart
- Sniper Ghost Warrior 3
- ATOM RPG: Post-apocalyptic indie game
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Deluxe Edition
- Cyberpunk 2077
- DLC Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
- Disco Elysium - The Final Cut
- DREDGE - Complete Edition
- Dying Light: Definitive Edition
- DLC Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition Digital Deluxe Edition
- Of Ash And Steel
- Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous - Game of the Year Edition
- Pathologic 3
- Planescape: Torment: Enhanced Edition
- Tainted Grail: The Fall of Avalon
- DLC Tainted Grail: The Fall of Avalon - Sanctuary of Sarras
- The Alters
- The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings Enhanced Edition
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Complete Edition
- The Witcher: Enhanced Edition
- Viewfinder
- Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader
- Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader Voidfarer Edition
- Unavowed
- Strange Horticulture
- Foolish Mortals
- Strange Antiquities
- Monolith
- STASIS: BONE TOTEM
- Rue Valley
- Kathy Rain 2: Soothsayer
- Old Skies
- Rosewater
- ASYLUM
- The Crimson Diamond
- Kathy Rain: Director’s Cut
- The 7th Guest: 25th Anniversary Edition
- Simon the Sorcerer: 25th Anniversary Edition
- Deponia 4: Deponia Doomsday
- Gabriel Knight: Sins of the Fathers – 20th Anniversary Edition
- Rue Valley - Digital Deluxe Edition
- Foolish Mortals Deluxe
- Amerzone - The Explorer's Legacy
- Amerzone - The Explorer's Legacy - Deluxe Edition
- The Stone of Madness
- Sovereign Syndicate
- The Excavation of Hob's Barrow
- Simon the Sorcerer 2: 25th Anniversary Edition
- Quern - Undying Thoughts
- Deponia 3: Goodbye Deponia
- Deponia 2: Chaos on Deponia
- THIEF: Definitive Edition
- Hitman: Blood Money
- Hitman 2: Silent Assassin
- Hitman 3: Contracts
- Hitman: Codename 47
- Dishonored®: Death of the Outsider™
- Thief Simulator
- DLC Ctrl Alt Ego Soundtrack
- Oaken
- Racine
- Terraformers
- Synergy
- Microtopia
- Spin Hero
- Day of the Shell
- Kane and Lynch: Dead Men™
- Saints Row 2
- Kane & Lynch 2: Dog Days - Complete Edition
- Metro 2033 Redux
- Just Cause 2 - Complete Edition
- Metro: Last Light Redux
- Tormented Souls
- Saints Row IV: Re-Elected
- Steelrising - Bastille Edition
- Warhammer: Chaosbane Slayer Edition
- Lords of the Fallen Game of the Year Edition 2014
- POSTAL 4: No Regerts
- Chorus
- Metro Exodus
- METAL EDEN
- RoboCop: Rogue City
- Cronos: The New Dawn - Deluxe Edition
- HROT
- Sherlock Holmes Chapter One Deluxe Edition
- Overcooked! 2 Gourmet Edition
- Gungrave G.O.R.E. - Complete Bundle
- Heroes of Might and Magic® 3: Complete
- No Man's Sky
- Medal of Honor: Allied Assault War Chest
- SimCity™ 4 Deluxe Edition
- Theme Hospital
- Settlers® 3: Ultimate Collection
- Rayman 2: The Great Escape
- Medal of Honor™: Pacific Assault
- Alpha Protocol
- Assassin's Creed®: Director's Cut
- Dragon Age™: Origins - Ultimate Edition
- Rayman Origins
- SPORE™ Collection
- Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition
- Anno 1404: Gold Edition
- DLC The Sinking City Remastered - Deluxe Edition
- Baldur's Gate II: Enhanced Edition
- Crysis®
- Heroes Chronicles: All Chapters
- Icewind Dale: Enhanced Edition
- Metro Exodus - Gold Edition
- Metro 2033 Redux
- Metro: Last Light Redux
- DLC Metro Exodus Expansion Pass
- Metro Exodus
- DLC Metro Exodus - Sam's Story
- DLC Metro Exodus - The Two Colonels
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