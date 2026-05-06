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Publié le Samedi 16 mai 2026 à 10:00:00 par Cedric Gasperini
Gog.com, les soldes du week-end
Moins de choix, mais du bon quand mêmeChaque semaine, Gog.com propose des jeux à prix cassés, en soldes, selon différentes catégories. Des jeux PC anciens, récents, bons, moins bons, cultes, moins cultes... il y a de tout, et parfois, à un prix vraiment imbattable.
Comme d'habitude, nous avons extrait quelques titres de jeux de la liste. Pour avoir la liste complète des jeux en soldes, cliquez sur les liens.
Nos préférences sont en gras.
Les soldes de la semaine :
- Master of Magic Classic
- Syberia 3: The Complete Journey
- Oddworld: Abe's Oddysee
- Oddworld: Abe's Exoddus
- Oddworld : La Fureur de l'Etranger
- DLC Hard West: Scars of Freedom
- Edna & Harvey: Harvey's New Eyes
- Hard West
- Trüberbrook
- The Inner World
- Hard West Collector's Edition
- Oddworld: New ’n’ Tasty
- Crystal Caves
- War for the Overworld
- Oddworld: Munch's Oddysee
- Edna & Harvey: The Breakout
- DLC Master of Magic: Caster of Magic
- In Sound Mind - Deluxe Edition
- Gibbous - A Cthulhu Adventure
- War for the Overworld Ultimate Edition
- In Sound Mind
- Syberia: The World Before
- Edna & Harvey: The Breakout - Anniversary Edition
- Leap of Faith + Official Walkthrough
- Crystal Caves HD
- DLC Master of Magic - Caster of Magic for Windows
- Syberia: The World Before - Digital Deluxe Edition
- The Inner World - The Last Wind Monk
- Pinstripe
- Tower 57
- Gibbous - A Cthulhu Adventure Deluxe Edition
- DLC Oddworld: New 'n' Tasty - Alf's Escape
- Master of Magic
- Werewolf: The Apocalypse - Earthblood - Champion of Gaia Edition
- Seed of the Dead
- DLC Oddworld: New 'n' Tasty - Scrub Abe
- Alba: A Wildlife Adventure
- Hard West 2
- Werewolf: The Apocalypse - Earthblood
- Mages of Mystralia
- Seed of the Dead: Sweet Home
- Umineko When They Cry - Question Arcs
- Scarlet Hood and the Wicked Wood - Deluxe Edition
- Sapphire Safari
- One Finger Death Punch 2
- DLC Hard West Collector's Pack
- DLC War for the Overworld: Heart of Gold
- Voodoo Detective
- The Technomancer
- A Plague Tale: Innocence
- Runaway: A Road Adventure
- Runaway 3: A Twist of Fate
- Runaway 2: The Dream of the Turtle
- Vampyr
- Silverfall: Complete
- GreedFall
- Bound By Flame
- Call of Cthulhu®
- Mars: War Logs
- Space Hulk: Deathwing - Enhanced Edition
- The Surge 2 - Premium Edition
- The Council
- A Plague Tale: Requiem
- Necromunda: Hired Gun
- GreedFall - Gold Edition
- The Surge - Augmented Edition
- Yesterday
- Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun
- The Next BIG Thing
- The Surge
- My Time At Portia
- DLC GreedFall - Adventurer’s Gear DLC
- Space Run: Fast and Safe Delivery
- DLC A Plague Tale: Innocence - Coats of Arms DLC
- Battlefleet Gothic: Armada 2 - Complete Edition
- Seasons after Fall
- Battlefleet Gothic: Armada 2
- DLC Vampyr - The Hunters Heirlooms DLC
- The Surge 2
- Evil West
- Battlefleet Gothic: Armada
- DLC GreedFall - De Vespe Conspiracy
- Othercide
- Curse of the Dead Gods
- Battlefleet Gothic: Armada - Complete Edition
- Space Hulk: Deathwing - Enhanced Edition - Deluxe
- DLC Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun - Forges of Corruption
- BLACKTAIL
- Masters of Anima
- The Surge 1 & 2 - Dual Pack
- Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun - Forges of Corruption Edition
- DLC The Surge 2 - URBN Gear Pack
- DLC A Plague Tale: Requiem - Protector Pack DLC
- DLC Battlefleet Gothic: Armada 2 - Chaos Campaign Expansion
- DLC Necromunda: Hired Gun - Hunter's Bounty Pack
- Atlas Fallen: Reign Of Sand
- DLC Battle Brothers - Beasts & Exploration
- BATTLETECH - Mercenary Collection
- Tainted Grail: Conquest
- Dorfromantik
- Xenonauts 2
- Age of Wonders 4: Premium Edition
- Shadow Empire
- Iron Harvest Deluxe Edition
- Battle Brothers
- Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun
- Close Combat: Cross of Iron
- Close Combat: Wacht am Rhein
- DLC Age of Wonders 4: Archon Prophecy
- Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew Complete Edition
- Age of Wonders 4
- Starship Troopers: Terran Command
- Close Combat: The Bloody First
- Close Combat: Gateway to Caen
- Close Combat: Panthers in the Fog
- Close Combat: Last Stand Arnhem
- Close Combat: The Longest Day
- Panzer Corps Gold
- King's Bounty: Crossworlds GOTY
- Robin Hood : La légende de Sherwood
- Lords of the Fallen Game of the Year Edition 2014
- Sniper Ghost Warrior 3 Gold Edition
- Leisure Suit Larry - Wet Dreams Don't Dry
- Tormented Souls
- Leisure Suit Larry - Wet Dreams Dry Twice
- THE HOUSE OF THE DEAD: Remake
- Streets of Rage 4
- Slay the Princess — The Pristine Cut
- Sherlock Holmes Chapter One Deluxe Edition
- Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 Complete Edition
- Tales From The Unending Void: Season 1
- Forgive Me Father
- DLC Streets Of Rage 4 - Mr. X Nightmare
- Riven
- The Invincible
- Blood West
- The Thaumaturge
- B.E.S.T Deluxe Edition
- Rance 01 + 02
- Starcom: Unknown Space
- The Drifter
- Rance Quest Magnum
- Forgive Me Father 2
- The Riftbreaker: Deluxe Edition
- Loot Line - Season 2
- Tormented Souls 2
- Tormented Souls 2 - Digital Deluxe Edition
- Kamikaze Lassplanes
- Kerbal Space Program
- Songs of Syx
- Thief™ Gold
- Thief™ 3: Deadly Shadows
- Thief™ 2: The Metal Age
- HORSES
- Graveyard Keeper
- THIEF: Definitive Edition
- X4: Community of Planets Collector's Edition (2024)
- The Last Starship
- Travellers Rest
- DLC MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries - Shadow of Kerensky
- The Alters
- MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries - Succession Wars Edition
- Distant Worlds 2
- ANSTOSS 3: Der Fußballmanager
- Assassin's Creed®: Director's Cut
- Empire Earth 2 Gold Edition
- Empire Earth Gold Edition
- Empire Earth 3
- Total War: MEDIEVAL II – Definitive Edition
- SHOGUN: Total War™ - Collection
- Total War: THREE KINGDOMS
- Total War: ATTILA
- Total War: ROME II - Ultimate Edition
- Total War: PHARAOH DYNASTIES
- Workers & Resources: Soviet Republic
- Anno 1701 A.D.
- Anno 1404: Gold Edition
- DLC Total War: Attila DLC Collection
- Empires: Dawn of the Modern World
- Pharaoh™: A New Era
- Total War: ROME II - Emperor Edition
- Anno 1602
- Of Ash And Steel
- Europa Universalis IV: Ultimate Bundle
- DLC Old World - Empires of the Indus
- Nova Roma
- DLC Old World - Behind the Throne
- Manor Lords
- DLC Old World - Wonders and Dynasties
- DLC Old World - Pharaohs of the Nile
- Old World
- DLC Old World - Wrath of Gods
- Wizordum
- Hotline Miami
- Core Keeper
- Winter Memories
- Kingdom of Night
- Toziuha Night: Order of the Alchemists
- Clock Tower: Rewind
- Peglin
- HROT
- FAITH: The Unholy Trinity
- The Excavation of Hob's Barrow
- Kathy Rain: Director’s Cut
- Inscryption
- Blasphemous
- Blasphemous Digital Deluxe Edition
- Katana ZERO
- The Messenger
- Dead Cells
- Rain World
- Owlboy
- Broforce
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