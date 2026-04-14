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Publié le Samedi 23 mai 2026 à 10:00:00 par Cedric Gasperini
Gog.com, les soldes du week-end
Quelques bonnes petites chosesChaque semaine, Gog.com propose des jeux à prix cassés, en soldes, selon différentes catégories. Des jeux PC anciens, récents, bons, moins bons, cultes, moins cultes... il y a de tout, et parfois, à un prix vraiment imbattable.
Comme d'habitude, nous avons extrait quelques titres de jeux de la liste. Pour avoir la liste complète des jeux en soldes, cliquez sur les liens.
Nos préférences sont en gras.
Les jeux Warhammer sont en soldes :
- Warhammer: Mark of Chaos - Gold Edition
- Warhammer 40,000: Fire Warrior
- Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate
- Warhammer: Chaosbane Slayer Edition
- Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine
- Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus - Omnissiah Edition
- Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War II - Anniversary Edition
- Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun
- Battlefleet Gothic: Armada 2 - Complete Edition
- Warhammer 40,000: Sanctus Reach
- Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader Voidfarer Edition
- Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War - Definitive Edition
- DLC Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader - Lex Imperialis
- Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine - Master Crafted Edition
- Mad Max
- Metro Exodus - Gold Edition
- Metro 2033 Redux
- This War of Mine: Complete Edition
- Wasteland 3: Colorado Collection
- Chernobylite
- Metro: Last Light Redux
- Dying Light: Definitive Edition
- ATOM RPG: Post-apocalyptic indie game
- UnderRail
- DLC UnderRail: Heavy Duty
- Frostpunk: Game of the Year Edition
- IXION
- DLC UnderRail: Expedition
- Metro Exodus
- Total Chaos
- Frostpunk 2
- Terra Nil
- Phoenix Point: Complete Edition
- The Talos Principle: Gold Edition
- The Talos Principle 2 Deluxe Edition
- Cronos: The New Dawn
- Cronos: The New Dawn - Deluxe Edition
- Frostpunk 2: Deluxe Edition
- STASIS: BONE TOTEM
- Timberborn
- DLC Metro Exodus - Sam's Story
- DLC Metro Exodus - The Two Colonels
- Alien: Isolation Collection
- Beyond: Two Souls
- F.E.A.R. Platinum
- Gothic
- Gothic 2 Gold Edition
- Heroes of Might and Magic® 3: Complete
- Hitman: Absolution
- Jade Empire: Special Edition
- Medal of Honor: Allied Assault War Chest
- Might and Magic® 6-pack Limited Edition
- Mirror's Edge
- Planescape: Torment: Enhanced Edition
- Prince of Persia : Les Sables du temps
- Settlers® 3: Ultimate Collection
- Sid Meier's Civilization IV®: The Complete Edition
- SPORE™ Collection
- Stranglehold
- The Settlers®: Bâtisseurs d'Empire - Gold Edition
- Theme Hospital
- World in Conflict: Complete Edition
- Summer Memories Deluxe Edition
- Beholder
- Severance: Blade of Darkness
- Arkanoid - Eternal Battle
- The Darkside Detective
- HUNTDOWN
- Pilot Brothers
- Randal's Monday
- Potion Craft: Alchemist Simulator
- Fell Seal: Arbiter's Mark
- Class of '09
- Warhammer Quest Deluxe
- Iron Danger
- Returning To Mia
- Pilot Brothers 2
- Seal of Evil
- Pilot Brothers 3: Back Side of the Earth
- Gloomhaven
- Alternate DiMansion Diary
- The Bard's Tale IV: Director's Cut - Standard Edition
- DLC Beholder - Blissful Sleep
- Beholder 2
- Third Crisis
- The Bard's Tale IV: Director's Cut - Deluxe Edition
- Space Empires Complete Pack
- Circle Empires
- Ocean's Heart
- Leap of Love
- DLC Leap of Love - Dark Princesses
- The Darkside Detective: A Fumble in the Dark
- Mage's Initiation: Reign of the Elements
- Arise: A Simple Story
- Clid the Snail
- The Imperial Gatekeeper
- Symphony of War: The Nephilim Saga
- Disjunction
- Jet Kave Adventure
- A Fistful of Gun
- Detective Girl of the Steam City
- DLC Fell Seal: Arbiter's Mark - Missions and Monsters
- Fantasy Tavern Sextet - Vol.1 New World Days
- Detective Gallo
- Demons Roots
- Helping the Hotties
- Supreme League of Patriots: Season Pass
- Six Ages: Ride Like the Wind
- EARTHLOCK
- The Detroit After
- Sleeping Dogs: Definitive Edition
- Tomb Raider GOTY
- Dungeon Siege Collection
- Far Cry® 2: Fortune's Edition
- No Man's Sky
- Crysis®
- Dragon Age™: Origins - Ultimate Edition
- Baldur's Gate: Enhanced Edition
- Middle-earth™: Shadow of War™ Definitive Edition
- Middle-earth™: Shadow of Mordor™ Game of the Year Edition
- Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration
- Baldur's Gate II: Enhanced Edition
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition
- Mafia: Definitive Edition
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance II Royal Edition
- Dishonored: Complete Collection
- Nova Roma
- Tainted Grail: The Fall of Avalon
- Balrum
- DLC The Sinking City Remastered - Deluxe Edition
- Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous - Game of the Year Edition
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance II
- Medieval Dynasty
- DLC Tainted Grail: The Fall of Avalon - Sanctuary of Sarras
- MENACE
- Indiana Jones et le Cercle Ancien
- Transport Fever 2 - Deluxe Edition
- Return of the Phantom
- Krush Kill ‘N Destroy 2: Krossfire
- Krush Kill 'N Destroy Xtreme
- Slave Zero X
- Ballance
- Boiling Point: Road to Hell
- Uprising: Join or Die
- American Hero Unrated
- CARRION
- Darkwood
- Legend of Grimrock 2
- Legend of Grimrock
- NINJA GAIDEN: Ragebound
- Scars Above
- Metal Slug Tactics
- Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun
- DLC Battle Brothers - Blazing Deserts
- DLC Battle Brothers - Warriors of the North
- Battle Brothers
- Super Fantasy Kingdom
- 9 Kings
- Phantom Fury
- Steelrising - Bastille Edition
- Cult of the Lamb
- Tainted Grail: Conquest
- DLC Battle Brothers - Beasts & Exploration
- Caves of Qud
- Haunted Lands
- Quasimorph
- Clash: Artifacts of Chaos - Zeno Edition
- Terraformers
- The Oregon Trail
- Asterigos: Curse of the Stars - Ultimate Edition
- Cult of the Lamb: Cultist Edition
- Loop Hero
- Stoneshard
- Enter the Gungeon
- GRIP
- Deliver Us The Moon
- The Town of Light
- Close To The Sun
- Martha Is Dead
- Those Who Remain
- Bulwark Evolution: Falconeer Chronicles
- Arcade Paradise
- The Falconeer - Warrior Edition
- KARMA: The Dark World
- Tin Hearts
- Beneath
- Gori: Cuddly Carnage
- Tiny Troopers: Global Ops - Digital Deluxe Bundle
- DLC Outlast: Whistleblower
- Outlast
- Outlast 2
- Kerbal Space Program
- Songs of Syx
- Thief™ Gold
- Thief™ 3: Deadly Shadows
- Thief™ 2: The Metal Age
- HORSES
- Graveyard Keeper
- THIEF: Definitive Edition
- X4: Community of Planets Collector's Edition (2024)
- The Last Starship
- Travellers Rest
- DLC MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries - Shadow of Kerensky
- The Alters
- MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries - Succession Wars Edition
- Distant Worlds 2
- ANSTOSS 3: Der Fußballmanager
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