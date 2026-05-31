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Publié le Samedi 13 juin 2026 à 10:00:00 par Cedric Gasperini
Gog.com, les soldes du week-end
Gros choix, mais on a vu mieuxChaque semaine, Gog.com propose des jeux à prix cassés, en soldes, selon différentes catégories. Des jeux PC anciens, récents, bons, moins bons, cultes, moins cultes... il y a de tout, et parfois, à un prix vraiment imbattable.
Comme d'habitude, nous avons extrait quelques titres de jeux de la liste. Pour avoir la liste complète des jeux en soldes, cliquez sur les liens.
Nos préférences sont en gras.
Les soldes de la semaine :
- A.D. 2044
- Aragami
- DLC Aragami - Collector's Edition Upgrade
- Aragami 2
- DLC Aragami: Nightfall
- Attack of the Mutant Penguins
- Beat Hazard 2
- DLC Beat Hazard 2 - Original Sound Track
- Blasphemous 2 - Complete Sacrament Edition Bundle
- DLC Blasphemous 2 - Mea Culpa
- Blasphemous 2 – Mea Culpa Edition Bundle
- Brave Battle Saga - The Legend of The Magic Warrior
- Brigade E5: New Jagged Union
- Bug Fables: The Everlasting Sapling
- DLC Carcassonne - Inns & Cathedrals
- DLC Carcassonne - The Princess & the Dragon Expansion
- DLC Carcassonne - The River
- Carcassonne - Tiles & Tactics
- DLC Carcassonne - Traders & Builders
- DLC Carcassonne - Winter and Gingerbread Man
- Cats Hidden Around the World
- Cats Hidden in Georgia
- Close Combat 2: A Bridge Too Far
- Close Combat 3: The Russian Front
- Close Combat 4: The Battle of the Bulge
- Close Combat 5: Invasion: Normandy - Utah Beach to Cherbourg
- Close Combat: Cross of Iron
- Close Combat: Gateway to Caen
- Close Combat: Last Stand Arnhem
- Close Combat: Modern Tactics
- Close Combat: Panthers in the Fog
- Close Combat: The Bloody First
- Close Combat: The Longest Day
- Close Combat: Wacht am Rhein
- Clustertruck
- DLC Clustertruck OST
- Colt Canyon
- DLC Colt Canyon - Soundtrack
- Commandos 2 - HD Remaster
- Commandos 2 & Praetorians: HD Remaster Double Pack
- Commandos 2+3
- Commandos Ammo Pack
- Conglomerate 451
- CONSCRIPT
- DLC CONSCRIPT – Digital Soundtrack
- DLC CONSCRIPT – Trench Raider Pack
- CONSCRIPT Deluxe Edition
- CONSCRIPT Officer Edition
- Cyber Complex
- Danger Scavenger
- DLC Danger Scavenger Soundtrack
- Dark Future: Blood Red States
- Dead Season
- Diplomacy is Not an Option
- DLC Diplomacy is Not an Option - Soundtrack
- DLC Diplomacy is Not an Option - Wallpapers
- Downwell
- Dracula 4+5
- DREDGE - Complete Edition
- DREDGE - Digital Deluxe Edition
- DLC DREDGE – Complete Edition Upgrade Bundle
- DLC DREDGE – Expansion Bundle
- Dungeon Souls
- Evertried
- Exit the Gungeon
- DLC Exit the Gungeon Soundtrack
- Faces of War
- FAR: Lone Sails
- DLC FAR: Lone Sails - Digital Artbook
- DLC FAR: Lone Sails - Soundtrack
- Gato Roboto
- Gloomhaven
- DLC Gloomhaven - Jaws of the Lion Expansion
- DLC Gloomhaven - Solo Scenarios Pack: Mercenary Challenges
- Hind
- Horror Story: Hallowseed
- JARS
- Katana ZERO
- Mashed
- Milkmaid of the Milky Way
- DLC Milkmaid of the Milky Way OST
- Mother Russia Bleeds
- Mother Russia Bleeds: Dealer Edition
- Murder Mystery Machine
- My Friend Pedro
- DLC My Friend Pedro Soundtrack
- Necronomicon: The Dawning of Darkness
- Neva
- DLC Neva Digital Artbook
- DLC Neva Soundtrack
- Neva: Complete Edition
- North & South
- Nostradamus: The Last Prophecy
- OUTBUDDIES DX
- Partisans 1941 Extended Edition
- PolarityFlow's Shmup Bundle
- Quilts and Cats of Calico
- DLC Quilts and Cats of Calico Soundtrack
- Quilts and Cats of Calico Special Edition
- RC Cars
- Reverie Knights Tactics
- Sam & Max Save the World
- Sam & Max Save the World Game + Soundtrack Bundle
- DLC Sam & Max Save the World Soundtrack
- Sam & Max: Beyond Time and Space
- Sam & Max: Beyond Time and Space Game + Soundtrack Bundle
- DLC Sam & Max: Beyond Time and Space Soundtrack
- Silver Chains
- Slime-san: Superslime Edition
- Soldiers: Heroes of World War II
- Soulless: Ray of Hope
- Space Rangers HD: A War Apart
- Space Rangers: Quest
- Space Trader: Merchant Marine
- Star Wolves
- Star Wolves 2
- Star Wolves 3: Civil War
- Starship Titanic
- Steel Rain Complete
- Super Magbot
- Super Magbot Deluxe Edition
- DLC Super Magbot: Original Soundtrack
- DLC Super Magbot: The Broken Worlds Original Soundtrack
- Supreme Ruler 2010
- Supreme Ruler 2020 Gold Edition
- The 13th Doll: A Fan Game of The 7th Guest
- DLC The 13th Doll: A Fan Game of The 7th Guest OST
- The Manhole: Masterpiece Edition
- The Witch's House MV
- Thermonuclear
- VELONE
- VELONE - Supporter Bundle
- DLC VELONE - Supporter Pack
- Warhammer 40,000: Sanctus Reach
- DLC Warhammer 40,000: Sanctus Reach - Horrors of the Warp
- DLC Warhammer 40,000: Sanctus Reach - Legacy of the Weirdboy
- DLC Warhammer 40,000: Sanctus Reach - Sons of Cadia
- Warpips
- LustyVerse: Passion on Display
- Returning To Mia
- Summer with Mia Season 1
- Inside Jennifer
- Unreal Lust Theory
- Lust Theory - Season 3
- Thot on Trial
- FlatOut 2
- Darkwood
- Hotline Miami
- Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number
- FlatOut
- Albion
- DUSK
- Robin Hood : La légende de Sherwood
- Sudden Strike 4: Complete Collection
- DUSK - Intruder Edition
- Cold Waters
- Rain World
- Skate Story
- Sumerian Six
- Sudden Strike 4
- ENDLESS Space™ 2 - Definitive Edition
- Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun
- Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate
- Blossom: The Seed of Life
- MENACE
- Death Howl
- Tokyo Clanpool
- Tokyo Clanpool Deluxe Edition
- Breachway
- Saturnalia
- Ruiner
- Combat Mission Battle for Normandy Complete
- Final Liberation: Warhammer Epic 40,000
- Wizardry 8
- Settlers® 3: Ultimate Collection
- Outward Definitive Edition
- Might and Magic® 6-pack Limited Edition
- The Settlers® 2: 10th Anniversary
- Ultima™ 7 The Complete Edition
- Warhammer: Dark Omen
- Against the Storm
- The Settlers®: Bâtisseurs d'Empire - Gold Edition
- The Settlers® 2: Gold Edition
- Ultima™ 1+2+3
- Battle Brothers
- Legend of Grimrock 2
- The Settlers® 4: Gold Edition
- Ultima™ 4+5+6
- 9 Kings
- Iron Harvest Deluxe Edition
- Master of Magic
- Pluto
- Songs of Conquest
- Demons Roots
- Rayman 3: Hoodlum Havoc
- Rayman 2: The Great Escape
- Rayman® Forever
- Rayman Origins
- Worms Armageddon
- Overcooked! 2
- Worms W.M.D
- Jazz Jackrabbit 2 Collection
- Jazz Jackrabbit Collection
- Foolish Mortals
- The House of Tesla: Definitive Edition
- The Oregon Trail
- Dorfromantik
- Rayman contre les Lapins Crétins
- Farmer's Dynasty 2
- Grind Survivors
- Pioneers of Pagonia
- Pioneers of Pagonia - Builder's Edition
- World of Goo 2
- The Plucky Squire
- Cat Quest III
- Growth
- Terra Nil
- Electrician Simulator
- art of rally
- Asterix & Obelix XXL 3 - The Crystal Menhir
- Overcooked! 2 Gourmet Edition
- Asterix & Obelix XXL 2
- Xenonauts 2
- Theme Park
- SimCity™ 3000 Unlimited
- Theme Hospital
- Timberborn
- Nova Roma
- Heart of the Machine
- Workers & Resources: Soviet Republic
- Manor Lords
- Transport Fever 2 - Deluxe Edition
- Old World
- Distant Worlds 2
- Heroes Chronicles: All Chapters
- Terra Invicta
- Whiskerwood
- The Riftbreaker: Deluxe Edition
- FRONT MISSION 1st: Remake
- The Last Starship
- Medieval Dynasty
- ANSTOSS 3: Der Fußballmanager
- Europa Universalis IV: Ultimate Bundle
- Vampyr
- Call of Cthulhu®
- Loop Hero
- Kathy Rain: Director’s Cut
- Frostpunk: Game of the Year Edition
- DLC Solasta: Crown of the Magister - Palace of Ice
- Roadwarden
- Solasta: Crown of the Magister
- The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Series
- Tyranny - Gold Edition
- Torment: Tides of Numenera - Immortal Edition
- Reigns: The Witcher
- LoveR Kiss Endless Memories
- Strange Antiquities
- Kathy Rain 2: Soothsayer
- Vagrus - The Riven Realms Praetor Edition
- Beyond a Steel Sky
- Torment: Tides of Numenera
- Of Ash And Steel
- Silly Polly Beast
- Frostpunk 2
- Frostpunk 2: Deluxe Edition
- Solasta: Crown of the Magister - Lightbringers Edition
- Shotgun King: The Final Checkmate
- DLC Solasta: Crown of the Magister - Lost Valley
- Black Geyser: Couriers of Darkness
- Tainted Grail: Conquest
- Frostpunk
- Alba: A Wildlife Adventure
- Astria Ascending
- Caravan SandWitch
- Fort Solis
- Gravity Circuit
- Lords of Exile
- Machinika Museum
- Outcast - Second Contact
- Shattered - Tale of the Forgotten King
- Terra Memoria
- The Dungeon Of Naheulbeuk: The Amulet Of Chaos
- The Forgotten City
- Vampire: The Masquerade - Coteries of New York
- Vampire: The Masquerade - Reckoning of New York
- Medal of Honor: Allied Assault War Chest
- Nox™
- Medal of Honor™: Pacific Assault
- Clive Barker's Undying
- Lords of the Fallen Game of the Year Edition 2014
- The Saboteur™
- Wing Commander™ 1+2
- Dying Light: Definitive Edition
- Wing Commander™ 3 Heart of the Tiger™
- Wing Commander ®: Privateer ™
- I.G.I. 2: Covert Strike
- Wing Commander™ 4: The Price of Freedom
- Ultima™ 8 Gold Edition
- Syndicate Plus™
- Call of Juarez: Gunslinger
- Ultima™ 9: Ascension
- Wing Commander™ 5: Prophecy Gold Edition
- Blood West
- Sniper Ghost Warrior 3 Gold Edition
- Crusader: No Remorse™
- DLC X4: Envoy Pack
- Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 Complete Edition
- Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts
- Warhammer 40,000: Fire Warrior
- X4: Community of Planets Edition (2024)
- X4: Discovery Pack (X4: Foundations + X4: Timelines)
- X4: Community of Planets Collector's Edition (2024)
- Chernobylite
- Jupiter Hell
- Blood West
- ELDERBORN
- POSTAL: Brain Damaged
- ELDERBORN Metal AF Edition
- DLC Blood West: Dead Man’s Promise
- POSTAL: Brain Damaged - Connoisseur Edition
- DLC POSTAL: Brain Damaged - These Sunny Daze
- INCISION
- EMPTY SHELL
- DLC POSTAL: Brain Damaged - Digital Art Book
- DLC INCISION Soundtrack
- DLC POSTAL: Brain Damaged - Official Soundtrack
- Alan Wake
- ATOM RPG: Post-apocalyptic indie game
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Deluxe Edition
- Colony Ship: A Post-Earth Role Playing Game
- Control Ultimate Edition
- Cronos: The New Dawn
- Cronos: The New Dawn - Deluxe Edition
- Crysis Warhead®
- Crysis®
- Dark Envoy
- Dead Space (2008)
- Neo Cab
- Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous - Game of the Year Edition
- Slay the Princess — The Pristine Cut
- Tainted Grail: The Fall of Avalon
- The Alters: Deluxe Edition
- The Invincible
- DLC The Sinking City Remastered - Deluxe Edition
- The Thaumaturge
- Treasure of Nadia
- Vampires: Bloodlord Rising
- UnderRail
- FAITH: The Unholy Trinity
- DLC UnderRail: Expedition
- Outlast
- Torchlight II
- Forgive Me Father
- Balrum
- The Midnight Walk
- DLC UnderRail: Heavy Duty
- EVERSPACE™ 2
- Dead Cells: Medley of Pain Bundle
- Travellers Rest
- EVERSPACE™
- Toziuha Night: Order of the Alchemists
- Phantom Fury
- Forgive Me Father 2
- HROT
- DLC EVERSPACE™ 2 - Wrath of the Ancients
- DLC EVERSPACE™ 2 - Titans
- Starcom: Unknown Space
- STASIS: BONE TOTEM
- The Smile Alchemist
- Starcom: Nexus
- Asdivine Menace
- Asdivine Dios
- This War of Mine: Complete Edition
- Dead Cells
- Duke Grabowski: Mighty Swashbuckler
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