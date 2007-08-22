Dernières actus
Publié le Samedi 3 février 2024 à 10:00:00 par Cedric Gasperini
Gog.com, les soldes du nouvel an se poursuivent !
Y'a du très très lourdGog.com poursuit ses soldes du nouvel an, avec plus de 4600 jeux jusqu'à -90%. De quoi s'offrir quelques petites pépites et augmenter sa vidéoludothèque de belle manière.
Comme d'habitude, nous avons extrait quelques titres de jeux de la liste. Pour avoir la liste complète des jeux en soldes, rendez-vous sur le site.
Nos préférences sont en gras.
- The Beast Inside
- Lust from beyond
- Heroes of Might and Magic 2: Gold
- Sim City 3000 Unlimited
- Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew
- EVERSPACE™ 2
- MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries - JumpShip Edition
- Xenonauts 2
- No Man's Sky
- Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous - Mythic Edition
- Wartales
- System Shock
- RimWorld
- DLC Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
- UNCHARTED™: Legacy of Thieves Collection
- ENDLESS™ Space 2 Definitive Edition
- DLC Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous - Season Pass 2
- Wizardry: Proving Grounds of the Mad Overlord
- A Plague Tale: Requiem
- Miasma Chronicles
- Against the Storm
- The Sinking City - Deluxe Edition
- Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War II - Grand Master Collection
- Turbo Overkill
- Quasimorph
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition
- Songs of Conquest
- Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun
- Return to Monkey Island
- Horizon Zero Dawn™ Complete Edition
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Complete Edition
- Frostpunk: Game of the Year Edition
- Wasteland 3: Colorado Collection
- Disco Elysium - The Final Cut
- Metro Franchise Bundle
- Vampire®: The Masquerade - Bloodlines™
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance Royal Edition
- Star Trek™: Armada II
- Star Trek™: Voyager - Elite Force
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided - Digital Deluxe Edition
- Treasure of Nadia
- Beyond a Steel Sky
- The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind GOTY Edition
- Dragon Age™: Origins - Ultimate Edition
- The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion - Game of the Year Edition Deluxe
- Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen
- The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings Enhanced Edition
- Hardspace: Shipbreaker
- Disco Elysium - The Final Cut Bundle
- Seal of Evil
- DLC UnderRail: Heavy Duty
- DLC Stellaris: Galactic Paragons
- Knights of Honor
- Dark Legions
- Naheulbeuk's Dungeon Master
- BOOK OF HOURS
- Hero's Hour - Deluxe Edition
- DREDGE
- Tainted Grail: The Fall of Avalon
- The Outer Worlds: Spacer’s Choice Edition
- Dungeon of the ENDLESS™ - Definitive Edition
- ENDLESS™ Space - Definitive Edition
- Empire of the Ants (2000)
- Star General
- Veil of Darkness
- ISLANDERS
- DLC Wartales, Pirates of Belerion
- SteamWorld Build
- Land of the Vikings
- Gord
- Gord - Deluxe Edition
- Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical
- Demon Lord Reincarnation
- FRONT MISSION 1st: Remake
- Punch Club 2: Fast Forward
- DREDGE - Digital Deluxe Edition
- Terra Nil
- DLC Stellaris: First Contact Story Pack
- Regiments
- HighFleet
- Class of '09
- Crusader Kings II: Imperial Collection
- ENDLESS™ Space 2
- Fantasy Empires
- Spelljammer: Pirates of Realmspace
- DragonStrike
- Old World: Complete
- Silver Box Classics
- TimeShift™
- Star Trek™: Armada
- Star Trek™: Away Team
- Star Trek™: Bridge Commander
- Star Trek™: Elite Force II
- Star Trek™: Hidden Evil
- Star Trek™: Starfleet Command III
- Singularity™
- GUN™
- Phantasmagoria
- Police Quest Collection
- Quest for Glory 1-5
- Soldier of Fortune II: Double Helix - Gold Edition
- Soldier of Fortune: Payback
- Soldier of Fortune: Platinum Edition
- SWAT 3: Tactical Game of the Year Edition
- Caesar™ IV
- Dark Reign + Expansion
- King's Quest 1+2+3
- King's Quest 4+5+6
- King's Quest 7+8
- Pharaoh + Cleopatra
- Zeus + Poseidon (Acropolis)
- Shivers
- Caesar II
- Arcanum: Of Steamworks and Magick Obscura
- Betrayal at Krondor Pack
- Caesar 3
- Gabriel Knight 2: The Beast Within
- Gabriel Knight 3: Blood of the Sacred, Blood of the Damned
- Gabriel Knight: Sins of the Fathers
- The Zork Anthology
- Conquests of the Longbow: The Legend of Robin Hood
- The Colonel's Bequest
- The Dagger of Amon Ra
- Throne of Darkness
- Space Quest 1+2+3
- Space Quest 4+5+6
- Emperor: Rise of the Middle Kingdom
- Vampire: The Masquerade - Redemption
- Wizards & Warriors
- Interstate ’76® The Arsenal
- XCOM® 2
- World in Conflict: Complete Edition
- Settlers® 3: Ultimate Collection
- Anno 1404: Gold Edition
- Dungeon Keeper™ 2
- Heroes Chronicles: All Chapters
- Kenshi
- Worms: Armageddon
- Dungeon Keeper Gold™
- Stronghold Crusader HD
- The Settlers® 4: Gold Edition
- The Settlers® 2: 10th Anniversary
- Star Trek™: Bridge Commander
- Theme Hospital
- The Settlers® 2: Gold Edition
- Against the Storm
- Star Trek™: Armada
- DLC Stellaris: Galactic Paragons
- Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord
- Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales
- Star Trek™: Starfleet Command III
- Battle Brothers
- Terra Nil
- Dorfromantik
- Northgard: The Viking Age Edition
- Goetia
- Remothered: Tormented Fathers
- SOMA
- The Beast Inside
- Dracula 4+5
- Dracula Trilogy
- Kholat
- Outlast
- Outlast 2
- NecroVision
- NecroVisioN: Lost Company
- Blair Witch Deluxe Edition
- Painkiller Black Edition
- STASIS
- STASIS: Deluxe Edition
- Downfall: Redux
- Alien: Isolation
- Alien: Isolation Collection
- Bad Mojo Redux
- Clive Barker's Undying
- I Have No Mouth And I Must Scream
- Noctropolis
- The Last Door: Collector's Edition
- Oxide Room 104
- CARRION
- Fran Bow
- Little Misfortune
- Harvester
- DOOM 3
- Tormented Souls
- Burnhouse Lane
- GYLT Game + Original Soundtrack
- Inscryption
- Mundaun
- Nightmare Reaper
- Saya no Uta ~ The Song of Saya Director's Cut
- Martha Is Dead
- BEAST: False Prophet
- La vallée qui murmure
- The Summoning
- Amnesia: The Bunker
- Gabriel Knight: Sins of the Fathers
- Layers of Fear Deluxe Edition
- Phantasmagoria
- Phantasmagoria 2: A Puzzle of Flesh
- The House in Fata Morgana
- BloodRayne 2: Terminal Cut
- BloodRayne: Terminal Cut
- Brigand: Gold
- The Fabulous Fear Machine
- Filthy Us: Complete Edition
- The 7th Guest: 25th Anniversary Edition
- FAITH: The Unholy Trinity
- Forgive Me Father 2
- Gore Screaming Show
- Incubus - A ghost-hunters tale
- Lempo
- The 11th Hour
- Afterdream
- El Paso, Elsewhere
- Livestream 2: Escape from Togaezuka Happy Place
- Ludus Mortis
- Fallout Tactics
- The Elder Scrolls Adventures: Redguard
- An Elder Scrolls Legend: Battlespire
- Fallout
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Upgrade
- Fallout 2
- Days Gone
- Horizon Zero Dawn™ Complete Edition
- UNCHARTED™: Legacy of Thieves Collection
- Albion
- Far Cry® 2: Fortune's Edition
- Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell®
- Rayman 2: The Great Escape
- The Settlers® 4: Gold Edition
- Might and Magic® 7: For Blood and Honor®
- Settlers® 3: Ultimate Collection
- Rayman Origins
- Beyond Good & Evil™
- Speed Busters: American Highways
- Far Cry®
- Anno 1701 A.D.
- Anno 1602
- Rayman 3: Hoodlum Havoc
- Heroes Chronicles: All Chapters
- Heroes of Might and Magic®
- Might and Magic® 8: Day of the Destroyer™
- Imperialism
- Might and Magic® 6-pack Limited Edition
- Assassin's Creed®: Director's Cut
- Prince of Persia : Les Sables du temps
- EVERSPACE™ 2
- Disco Elysium - The Final Cut
- No Man's Sky
- System Shock
- Age of Wonders 4: Premium Edition
- Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous - Mythic Edition
- Yakuza Complete Series
- Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
- Dragon Age™: Origins - Ultimate Edition
- Divinity: Original Sin 2 - Definitive Edition
- Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader
- Baldur's Gate 3
- Jagged Alliance 3
- Warcraft I & II Bundle
- Diablo + Hellfire
- Baldur's Gate: Enhanced Edition
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Baldur's Gate II: Enhanced Edition
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Complete Edition
