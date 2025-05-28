Dernières actus
Publié le Samedi 7 juin 2025 à 10:00:00 par Cedric Gasperini
Gog.com, les soldes du week-end
Assez bofChaque semaine, Gog.com propose des jeux à prix cassés, en soldes, selon différentes catégories.
Comme d'habitude, nous avons extrait quelques titres de jeux de la liste. Pour avoir la liste complète des jeux en soldes, cliquez sur les liens.
Nos préférences sont en gras.
Les jeux à forte narration sont en soldes :
- Disco Elysium - The Final Cut
- Songs of Conquest
- Shadowrun Trilogy
- Syberia
- Gabriel Knight: Sins of the Fathers – 20th Anniversary Edition
- Sherlock Holmes The Awakened - Premium Edition
- Little Nightmares
- Syberia 3: The Complete Journey
- The Longest Journey
- INDIKA
- The Thaumaturge
- Xenonauts 2
- Steelrising - Bastille Edition
- ASYLUM
- Coridden
- Flint: Treasure of Oblivion
- Intravenous 2
- Cryptmaster
- Agatha Christie - Hercule Poirot: The London Case
- Syberia: The World Before
- Silver Box Classics
- Jazz Jackrabbit 2 Collection
- Jazz Jackrabbit Collection
- FlatOut 2
- Another World 20ème anniversaire
- FlatOut
- Space Colony HD
- Rebel Galaxy
- Realms of the Haunting
- LIMBO
- ANSTOSS 3: Der Fußballmanager
- Retour sur l’Ile Mystérieuse
- The Journeyman Project 3: Legacy of Time
- Red Baron Pack
- The Journeyman Project 2: Buried in Time
- Double Dragon Trilogy
- Hard Reset Redux
- 1954 Alcatraz
- Sinking Island
- Enemy Engaged: Comanche vs Hokum
- Starship Titanic
- Waxworks
- The Journeyman Project 1: Pegasus Prime
- Enemy Engaged: Apache vs Havoc
- The Feeble Files
- Necronomicon: The Dawning of Darkness
- Normality
- Return to Mysterious Island 2
- Nostradamus: The Last Prophecy
- World Rally Fever: Born on the Road
- Slipstream 5000
- GAROU: MARK OF THE WOLVES
- Dream Pinball 3D
- Train Valley
- The 7th Guest: 25th Anniversary Edition
- Restaurant Empire
- Dragon's Lair Trilogy
- Dustforce DX
- Anstoss 1-3 Bundle
- Dark Fall 3: Lost Souls
- Jack Keane 2: The Fire Within
- Litil Divil
- Ankh 2: Heart of Osiris
- The Hugo Trilogy
- Curved Space
- Tales From Space: Mutant Blobs Attack
- Brigador: Up-Armored Edition
- Arkanoid - Eternal Battle
- Pilot Brothers 2
- POSTAL 2
- Pathologic 2
- E.Y.E: Divine Cybermancy - Single-Player Edition
- Gone Home
- Thief Simulator
- Streets of Rogue
- Barony
- Tacoma
- Blood West
- GRAVEN
- Brigand: Gold
- EVERSPACE™
- EVERSPACE™ 2
- Graveyard Keeper
- This War of Mine: Complete Edition
- Scorn
- Rebel Galaxy Outlaw
- Slender Threads
- Hero of the Kingdom: The Lost Tales 3
- Streets of Rage 4
- Nelly Cootalot: The Fowl Fleet
- Reus 2
- Super Woden GP 2
- Bang-On Balls: Chronicles
- Dead Cells: Medley of Pain Bundle
- Arise: A Simple Story
- Metal Slug Tactics
- DLC Ion Fury + Aftershock
- STASIS: BONE TOTEM
- Potion Craft: Alchemist Simulator
- art of rally
- Empires of the Undergrowth
- Against the Storm
- DLC Against the Storm - Keepers of the Stone
- Cold Waters
- Core Keeper
- Dying Light: Definitive Edition
- Dying Light: The Following – Enhanced Edition
- Empire of the Ants
- ENDLESS™ Space 2 Definitive Edition
- Manor Lords
- Medieval Dynasty
- Medieval Dynasty - Digital Supporter Edition
- No Man's Sky
- Noita
- Rain World
- Shadows of Doubt
- Sovereign Syndicate
- Starcom: Nexus
- Starcom: Unknown Space
- Stoneshard
- Stronghold Crusader 2: Special Edition
- Stronghold Crusader HD
- Stronghold HD
- The Planet Crafter
- UBOAT
- Wartales
- Workers & Resources: Soviet Republic
- X4: Community of Planets Collector's Edition (2024)
- X4: Community of Planets Edition (2024)
- DLC X4: Timelines
- WRATH: Aeon of Ruin
- RoboCop: Rogue City - Alex Murphy Edition
- Tintin Reporter - Les Cigares du Pharaon
- DLC AMID EVIL - The Black Labyrinth
- HROT
- Dread Templar
- Call of Juarez Bundle
- Werewolf: The Apocalypse - Earthblood - Champion of Gaia Edition
- Ziggurat 2
- Forgive Me Father
- Severed Steel
- Seed of the Dead: Sweet Home
- Chernobylite
- Intravenous
- Witchaven I & II Bundle
- MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries
- HUNTDOWN
- DUSK
- GRIP
- Port Royale 3 Gold
- XIII
- A Normal Lost Phone
- Alba: A Wildlife Adventure
- Alt-Frequencies
- Another Lost Phone: Laura's Story
- Ashwalkers
- Astria Ascending
- AWAY: Journey to the Unexpected
- Before I Forget
- Bibots
- Born of Bread
- Caravan SandWitch
- Chroma Squad
- Crypto: Against All Odds
- Double Kick Heroes
- Edge Of Eternity
- Elypse
- Epistory - Typing Chronicles
- Fireball Wizard
- Foretales
- Fort Solis
- Goblins of Elderstone
- Golazo! 2
- Golazo! Football League
- Gravity Circuit
- Project Warlock II
- Project Warlock
- B.I.O.T.A.
- Undead West
- Impaler Gold
- Shardpunk
- Janosik 2
- Only Lead Can Stop Them
- RollerCoaster Tycoon® Deluxe
- Blood: Fresh Supply
- Roller Coaster Tycoon® 2: Triple Thrill Pack
- Blade Runner - Enhanced Edition
- The Wheel of Time
- SiN Gold
- Pirates! Gold Plus
- System Shock: Enhanced Edition
- Blood 2: The Blood Group
- Turok 2: Seeds of Evil
- RollerCoaster Tycoon® 3: Complete Edition
- Turok
- I Have No Mouth And I Must Scream
- System Shock
- System Shock® 2 (Classic)
- Sid Meier's Colonization
- STAR WARS™: Dark Forces Remaster
- Shadow Man Remastered
- Gunship + Gunship 2000
- Wizardry: Proving Grounds of the Mad Overlord
- The Thing: Remastered
- PowerSlave Exhumed
- RollerCoaster Tycoon® Classic
- Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration
- Tetris® Forever
- Killing Time: Resurrected
- Rise of the Triad: Ludicrous Edition
- Turok 3: Shadow of Oblivion Remastered
