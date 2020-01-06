Dernières actus
Publié le Samedi 11 janvier 2020 à 10:00:00 par Cedric Gasperini
Gog.com : les jeux en soldes pour le week-end
Vite !Encore une fois, il y a du lourd, du très lourd sur les soldes de Gog.com. Dépêchez-vous, vous avez pour certaines, jusqu'à 15h uniquement pour vous faire un petit cadeau.
Comme d'habitude, on vous a mis en gras nos préférences.
Les soldes de la semaine :
- Day of the Tentacle Remastered est à 3,79 €
- Escape from Monkey Island™ est à 3,19 €
- Secret of Monkey Island™: Special Edition, The est à 3,19 €
- Monkey Island™ 2 Special Edition: LeChuck’s Revenge™ est à 3,19 €
- Maniac Mansion est à 1,89 €
- The Curse of Monkey Island™ est à 3,19 €
- Haimrik
- Rise of the Dragon
- Space Quest 1+2+3
- Space Quest 4+5+6
- The Adventures of Willy Beamish
- Headlander
- Headlander + Soundtrack
- Chook & Sosig: Walk the Plank
- Don't Escape: 4 Days to Survive
- Irony Curtain: From Matryoshka with Love
- Irony Curtain: From Matryoshka with Love - Revolutionary Edition
- Irony Curtain: From Matryoshka with Love - Digital Artbook
- Irony Curtain: From Matryoshka with Love - Original Soundtrack
- Leisure Suit Larry - Wet Dreams Don't Dry
- Leisure Suit Larry - Wet Dreams Don't Dry Artbook & Soundtrack
- S.W.I.N.E. HD Remaster
- West of Loathing
- Leisure Suit Larry
- Demetrios - The BIG Cynical Adventure
- Guns, Gore & Cannoli
- Guns, Gore & Cannoli 2
- A New Beginning: Final Cut
- Dead Synchronicity: Tomorrow Comes Today
- Dead Synchronicity Soundtrack
- Deponia
- Deponia 2: Chaos on Deponia
- Deponia 3: Goodbye Deponia
- Deponia 4: Deponia Doomsday
- Randal's Monday
- Ankh - Anniversary Edition
- Trüberbrook
- SteamWorld Dig
- SteamWorld Dig 2
- SteamWorld Heist
- SteamWorld Quest: Hand of Gilgamech
- Attack of the Earthlings
- Jack Keane
- Supreme League of Patriots: Season Pass
- Cognition: Game of the Year Edition
- Cornerstone: The Song of Tyrim
- Leisure Suit Larry: Reloaded
- Rex Nebular and the Cosmic Gender Bender
- 88 Heroes
- Conga Master
- Trailblazers
- The Journey Down Trilogy
- Pizza Connection
- Pizza Connection 2
- Pizza Connection 3
- Oh...Sir!! The Insult Simulator
- Heaven's Vault
- Heaven's Vault Official Soundtrack
- Richard & Alice
- Serment - Contract with a Devil
- Supraland
- Worms 2
- WORMS FORTS : ÉTAT DE SIÈGE
- Worms W.M.D
- Worms: Armageddon
- Worms World Party Remastered
- Undertale
- A Golden Wake
- Primordia
- Shardlight
- Shardlight: Special Edition
- Shardlight: Special Edition Upgrade
- Shivah, The
- Technobabylon
- Technobabylon: Deluxe Edition
- Technobabylon: Deluxe Edition Upgrade
- Unavowed
- Unavowed Soundtrack
- Octodad: Dadliest Catch
- Psychonauts est à 2,29 €
- Lost Eden
- Star Trek™: 25th Anniversary
- Star Trek™: Judgment Rites
- 2064: Read Only Memories
- 2064: Read Only Memories - Deluxe Edition Upgrade
- Jazzpunk: Director's Cut
- Jazzpunk: Flavour Nexus
- Kentucky Route Zero Season Pass
- LEGO® Indiana Jones™: The Original Adventures
- LEGO® Indiana Jones™ 2: The Adventure Continues
- LEGO® Pirates of the Caribbean: The Video Game
- Worms United
- Caesar
- Caesar II
- Caesar 3
- Caesar™ IV
- Emperor: Rise of the Middle Kingdom
- Gabriel Knight: Sins of the Fathers
- Gabriel Knight 2: The Beast Within
- Gabriel Knight 3: Blood of the Sacred, Blood of the Damned
- Diablo + Hellfire est à 7,69 €
- Warhammer 40,000: Fire Warrior
- Secret Files: Tunguska
- Secret Files: Sam Peters
- Secret Files 2: Puritas Cordis
- Secret Files 3
- Sid Meier's Alpha Centauri™ Planetary Pack
- Homeworld: Deserts of Kharak
- Homeworld: Deserts of Kharak - Expedition Guide
- Homeworld: Deserts of Kharak - Khaaneph Fleet Pack
- Homeworld: Deserts of Kharak - Soban Fleet Pack
- Homeworld: Deserts of Kharak - Soundtrack
- Homeworld: Emergence
- Homeworld® Remastered Collection
- Homeworld® Remastered Soundtrack
- Sherlock Holmes: Crimes and Punishments
- Sherlock Holmes: Nemesis - Remastered
- Sherlock Holmes: Secret of the Silver Earring
- Sherlock Holmes: The Awakened - Remastered
- The Testament of Sherlock Holmes
- Sherlock Holmes versus Jack the Ripper
- Sherlock Holmes and The Hound of The Baskervilles
- STAR WARS™ - The Force Unleashed™ Ultimate Sith Edition
- STAR WARS™ Empire at War: Gold Pack
- STAR WARS™ Galactic Battlegrounds Saga
- STAR WARS™ Jedi Knight: Dark Forces II est à 1,89 €
- Star Wars™: Jedi Knight™ - Jedi Academy™
- STAR WARS™ Shadows of the Empire™ est à 1,89 €
- STAR WARS™: Dark Forces est à 1,89 €
- STAR WARS™ Rebellion
- Star Wars™: Rebel Assault 1 + 2
- STAR WARS™: The Force Unleashed™ II
- Castles 1+2
- Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus
- Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus - Heretek
- Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus - Heretek+ Edition
- Jenny LeClue - Detectivu
- Draugen
- Draugen Collector's Edition
- Sid Meier's Covert Action
- Her Story
- EVERSPACE™ - Encounters
- EVERSPACE™ Deluxe Edition Upgrade
- Sherlock Holmes: The Devil's Daughter
- Mount & Blade: Warband
- Mount & Blade: Warband - Napoleonic Wars
- Mount & Blade: Warband - Viking Conquest Reforged Edition
- Mount & Blade: With Fire & Sword
- The Vanishing of Ethan Carter est à 2,89 €
- The Vanishing of Ethan Carter - Collector's Edition upgrade
- Titan Quest: Atlantis
- Titan Quest: Ragnarök
- Anno 1503 A.D.
- Anno 1602
- Anno 1701 A.D.
- Surviving Mars
- Surviving Mars - Digital Deluxe Edition
- Surviving Mars - Digital Deluxe Edition Upgrade Pack
- Surviving Mars - First Colony Edition
- Surviving Mars - Season Pass
- Surviving Mars - Space Race
- Surviving Mars - Stellaris Dome Set
- Surviving Mars: Colony Design Set
- Surviving Mars: Green Planet
- Surviving Mars: Marsvision Song Contest
- Surviving Mars: Project Laika
- Surviving Mars: Space Race Plus
- Star Wars™: Jedi Knight™ II - Jedi Outcast™ est à 3,19 €
- STAR WARS™: Knights of the Old Republic est à 3,19 €
- STAR WARS™ Knights of the Old Republic™ II: The Sith Lords™ est à 3,19 €
- Colonization, Sid Meier's est à 1,29 €
- EVERSPACE™
- Mount & Blade
- Titan Quest Anniversary Edition est à 3,99 €
- Anno 1404: Gold Edition
- Through the Woods
- Through the Woods: Collector's Edition
- Through the Woods: Collector's Edition Upgrade
- Last Day of June
- Virginia
- >observer_
- Layers of Fear
- Layers of Fear: Inheritance
- Layers of Fear 2
- Blair Witch
- Firewatch
- Myst Masterpiece Edition
- Riven: The Sequel to Myst
- Myst III: Exile
- Myst IV: Revelation
- Myst V: End of Ages Limited Edition
- Obduction ® Soundtrack
- ZED
- The First Tree
- Dead In Vinland
- Dead In Vinland - Endless Mode: Battle Of The Heodenings
- Dead In Vinland - Norse Side Stories
- Dead in Vinland – The Vallhund
- Maize
- Call of Cthulhu®
- Amnesia: A Machine For Pigs
- Amnesia: The Dark Descent
- Tacoma
- The Park
- Conarium
- Conarium OST
- Lake Ridden
- Lake Ridden OST
- The Vanishing of Ethan Carter
- The Vanishing of Ethan Carter - Collector's Edition upgrade
- Gone Home
- Ether One Redux
- Ether One Redux Deluxe Edition
- Ether One Redux Deluxe Edition Upgrade
- Quern - Undying Thoughts
- Quern - Undying Thoughts (Original Soundtrack)
- Obduction ®
- SOMA
- Oxenfree
- Submarine Titans
- Hexplore
- The Legacy: Realm of Terror
- DethKarz
- Arabian Nights
- EPIC + Inferno Bundle
- Time Gate: Knight's Chase
