Publié le Samedi 11 janvier 2020 à 10:00:00 par Cedric Gasperini

 

Gog.com : les jeux en soldes pour le week-end

Encore une fois, il y a du lourd, du très lourd sur les soldes de Gog.com. Dépêchez-vous, vous avez pour certaines, jusqu'à 15h uniquement pour vous faire un petit cadeau.

Comme d'habitude, on vous a mis en gras nos préférences.

Les soldes de la semaine :
  • Day of the Tentacle Remastered est à 3,79 €
  • Escape from Monkey Island™ est à 3,19 €
  • Secret of Monkey Island™: Special Edition, The est à 3,19 €
  • Monkey Island™ 2 Special Edition: LeChuck’s Revenge™ est à 3,19 €
  • Maniac Mansion est à 1,89 €
  • The Curse of Monkey Island™ est à 3,19 €
  • Haimrik
  • Rise of the Dragon
  • Space Quest 1+2+3
  • Space Quest 4+5+6
  • The Adventures of Willy Beamish
  • Headlander
  • Headlander + Soundtrack
  • Chook & Sosig: Walk the Plank
  • Don't Escape: 4 Days to Survive
  • Irony Curtain: From Matryoshka with Love
  • Irony Curtain: From Matryoshka with Love - Revolutionary Edition
  • Irony Curtain: From Matryoshka with Love - Digital Artbook
  • Irony Curtain: From Matryoshka with Love - Original Soundtrack
  • Leisure Suit Larry - Wet Dreams Don't Dry
  • Leisure Suit Larry - Wet Dreams Don't Dry Artbook & Soundtrack
  • S.W.I.N.E. HD Remaster
  • West of Loathing
  • Leisure Suit Larry
  • Demetrios - The BIG Cynical Adventure
  • Guns, Gore & Cannoli
  • Guns, Gore & Cannoli 2
  • A New Beginning: Final Cut
  • Dead Synchronicity: Tomorrow Comes Today
  • Dead Synchronicity Soundtrack
  • Deponia
  • Deponia 2: Chaos on Deponia
  • Deponia 3: Goodbye Deponia
  • Deponia 4: Deponia Doomsday
  • Randal's Monday
  • Ankh - Anniversary Edition
  • Trüberbrook
  • SteamWorld Dig
  • SteamWorld Dig 2
  • SteamWorld Heist
  • SteamWorld Quest: Hand of Gilgamech
  • Attack of the Earthlings
  • Jack Keane
  • Supreme League of Patriots: Season Pass
  • Cognition: Game of the Year Edition
  • Cornerstone: The Song of Tyrim
  • Leisure Suit Larry: Reloaded
  • Rex Nebular and the Cosmic Gender Bender
  • 88 Heroes
  • Conga Master
  • Trailblazers
  • The Journey Down Trilogy
  • Pizza Connection
  • Pizza Connection 2
  • Pizza Connection 3
  • Oh...Sir!! The Insult Simulator
  • Heaven's Vault
  • Heaven's Vault Official Soundtrack
  • Richard & Alice
  • Serment - Contract with a Devil
  • Supraland
  • Worms 2
  • WORMS FORTS : ÉTAT DE SIÈGE
  • Worms W.M.D
  • Worms: Armageddon
  • Worms World Party Remastered
  • Undertale
  • A Golden Wake
  • Primordia
  • Shardlight
  • Shardlight: Special Edition
  • Shardlight: Special Edition Upgrade
  • Shivah, The
  • Technobabylon
  • Technobabylon: Deluxe Edition
  • Technobabylon: Deluxe Edition Upgrade
  • Unavowed
  • Unavowed Soundtrack
  • Octodad: Dadliest Catch
  • Psychonauts est à 2,29 €
  • Lost Eden
  • Star Trek™: 25th Anniversary
  • Star Trek™: Judgment Rites
  • 2064: Read Only Memories
  • 2064: Read Only Memories - Deluxe Edition Upgrade
  • Jazzpunk: Director's Cut
  • Jazzpunk: Flavour Nexus
  • Kentucky Route Zero Season Pass
  • LEGO® Indiana Jones™: The Original Adventures
  • LEGO® Indiana Jones™ 2: The Adventure Continues
  • LEGO® Pirates of the Caribbean: The Video Game
  • Worms United
La promo du nouvel an (jusqu'à aujourd'hui 15h) :
  • Caesar
  • Caesar II
  • Caesar 3
  • Caesar™ IV
  • Emperor: Rise of the Middle Kingdom
  • Gabriel Knight: Sins of the Fathers
  • Gabriel Knight 2: The Beast Within
  • Gabriel Knight 3: Blood of the Sacred, Blood of the Damned
  • Diablo + Hellfire est à 7,69 €
  • Warhammer 40,000: Fire Warrior
  • Secret Files: Tunguska
  • Secret Files: Sam Peters
  • Secret Files 2: Puritas Cordis
  • Secret Files 3
  • Sid Meier's Alpha Centauri™ Planetary Pack
  • Homeworld: Deserts of Kharak
  • Homeworld: Deserts of Kharak - Expedition Guide
  • Homeworld: Deserts of Kharak - Khaaneph Fleet Pack
  • Homeworld: Deserts of Kharak - Soban Fleet Pack
  • Homeworld: Deserts of Kharak - Soundtrack
  • Homeworld: Emergence
  • Homeworld® Remastered Collection
  • Homeworld® Remastered Soundtrack
  • Sherlock Holmes: Crimes and Punishments
  • Sherlock Holmes: Nemesis - Remastered
  • Sherlock Holmes: Secret of the Silver Earring
  • Sherlock Holmes: The Awakened - Remastered
  • The Testament of Sherlock Holmes
  • Sherlock Holmes versus Jack the Ripper
  • Sherlock Holmes and The Hound of The Baskervilles
  • STAR WARS™ - The Force Unleashed™ Ultimate Sith Edition
  • STAR WARS™ Empire at War: Gold Pack
  • STAR WARS™ Galactic Battlegrounds Saga
  • STAR WARS™ Jedi Knight: Dark Forces II est à 1,89 €
  • Star Wars™: Jedi Knight™ - Jedi Academy™
  • STAR WARS™ Shadows of the Empire™ est à 1,89 €
  • STAR WARS™: Dark Forces est à 1,89 €
  • STAR WARS™ Rebellion
  • Star Wars™: Rebel Assault 1 + 2
  • STAR WARS™: The Force Unleashed™ II
  • Castles 1+2
  • Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus
  • Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus - Heretek
  • Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus - Heretek+ Edition
  • Jenny LeClue - Detectivu
  • Draugen
  • Draugen Collector's Edition
  • Sid Meier's Covert Action
  • Her Story
  • EVERSPACE™ - Encounters
  • EVERSPACE™ Deluxe Edition Upgrade
  • Sherlock Holmes: The Devil's Daughter
  • Mount & Blade: Warband
  • Mount & Blade: Warband - Napoleonic Wars
  • Mount & Blade: Warband - Viking Conquest Reforged Edition
  • Mount & Blade: With Fire & Sword
  • The Vanishing of Ethan Carter est à 2,89 €
  • The Vanishing of Ethan Carter - Collector's Edition upgrade
  • Titan Quest: Atlantis
  • Titan Quest: Ragnarök
  • Anno 1503 A.D.
  • Anno 1602
  • Anno 1701 A.D.
  • Surviving Mars
  • Surviving Mars - Digital Deluxe Edition
  • Surviving Mars - Digital Deluxe Edition Upgrade Pack
  • Surviving Mars - First Colony Edition
  • Surviving Mars - Season Pass
  • Surviving Mars - Space Race
  • Surviving Mars - Stellaris Dome Set
  • Surviving Mars: Colony Design Set
  • Surviving Mars: Green Planet
  • Surviving Mars: Marsvision Song Contest
  • Surviving Mars: Project Laika
  • Surviving Mars: Space Race Plus
  • Star Wars™: Jedi Knight™ II - Jedi Outcast™ est à 3,19 €
  • STAR WARS™: Knights of the Old Republic est à 3,19 €
  • STAR WARS™ Knights of the Old Republic™ II: The Sith Lords™ est à 3,19 €
  • Colonization, Sid Meier's est à 1,29 €
  • EVERSPACE™
  • Mount & Blade
  • Titan Quest Anniversary Edition est à 3,99 €
  • Anno 1404: Gold Edition
Les soldes du week-end :
  • Through the Woods
  • Through the Woods: Collector's Edition
  • Through the Woods: Collector's Edition Upgrade
  • Last Day of June
  • Virginia
  • >observer_
  • Layers of Fear
  • Layers of Fear: Inheritance
  • Layers of Fear 2
  • Blair Witch
  • Firewatch
  • Myst Masterpiece Edition
  • Riven: The Sequel to Myst
  • Myst III: Exile
  • Myst IV: Revelation
  • Myst V: End of Ages Limited Edition
  • Obduction ® Soundtrack
  • ZED
  • The First Tree
  • Dead In Vinland
  • Dead In Vinland - Endless Mode: Battle Of The Heodenings
  • Dead In Vinland - Norse Side Stories
  • Dead in Vinland – The Vallhund
  • Maize
  • Call of Cthulhu®
  • Amnesia: A Machine For Pigs
  • Amnesia: The Dark Descent
  • Tacoma
  • The Park
  • Conarium
  • Conarium OST
  • Lake Ridden
  • Lake Ridden OST
  • The Vanishing of Ethan Carter
  • The Vanishing of Ethan Carter - Collector's Edition upgrade
  • Gone Home
  • Ether One Redux
  • Ether One Redux Deluxe Edition
  • Ether One Redux Deluxe Edition Upgrade
  • Quern - Undying Thoughts
  • Quern - Undying Thoughts (Original Soundtrack)
  • Obduction ®
  • SOMA
  • Oxenfree
Des classiques en soldes :
  • Submarine Titans
  • Hexplore
  • The Legacy: Realm of Terror
  • DethKarz
  • Arabian Nights
  • EPIC + Inferno Bundle
  • Time Gate: Knight's Chase

 

 
