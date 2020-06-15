Dernières actus
(TEST) Edna & Harvey : The Break...
Dirt 5 sortira le jour du sarras...
Skully : crâne qui roule n'amas...
Olive et Tom (Captain Tsubasa) r...
Publié le Samedi 20 juin 2020 à 10:00:00 par Cedric Gasperini
Gog.com : les jeux en soldes pour le week-end
Un dernier pour la route ?Après une période faste de soldes plus intéressantes les unes que les autres, Gog.com propose quelques titres, à majorité indépendants, à des prix cassés.
Comme d'habitude, on vous a mis nos préférences en gras, preuve que, quoi qu'il arrive, on arrive toujours à trouver un petit quelque chose.
Les soldes de la semaine :
- D4: Dark Dreams Don't Die - Season One
- D4: Dark Dreams Don't Die - Season One - Deluxe Edition
- D4: Dark Dreams Don't Die - Season One - Deluxe Edition Upgrade
- Pinstripe
- Pinstripe Original Soundtrack
- Never Give Up
- Crashlands
- Crashlands Soundtrack
- Serial Cleaner
- The Flame in the Flood
- The Little Acre
- A Bird Story
- Finding Paradise
- Finding Paradise Soundtrack
- To The Moon
- Caves of QudEN DEV
- Spelunky
- Deus Ex™ GOTY Edition est à 0,99 €
- 8-bit Armies
- 8-bit Armies - Guardians Campaign
- 8-bit Armies Soundtrack
- 8-bit Hordes
- 8-bit Hordes Soundtrack
- 8-bit Invaders
- Montague's Mount
- Downfall: Redux
- Lorelai
- The Cat Lady
- The Samaritan Paradox
- Braveland
- Braveland Pirate
- Braveland Wizard
- Through the Woods
- Through the Woods: Collector's Edition
- Through the Woods: Collector's Edition Upgrade
- Last Day of June est à 4,99 €
- Virginia
- >observer_
- Layers of Fear
- Layers of Fear: Inheritance
- Blair Witch
- Firewatch est à 4,99 €
- Obduction ®
- ZED
- The First Tree
- Dead In Vinland
- Dead In Vinland - Endless Mode: Battle Of The Heodenings
- Dead In Vinland - Norse Side Stories
- Dead in Vinland – The Vallhund
- Tacoma
- The Park
- Where The Water Tastes Like Wine
- Where The Water Tastes Like Wine Official Soundtrack
- Silver Chains
- Conarium
- Conarium OST
- Kholat
- LOST EMBER
- Oxenfree
- Thief Simulator
- Mosaic
- Draugen
- Draugen Collector's Edition
- The Vanishing of Ethan Carter
- The Vanishing of Ethan Carter - Collector's Edition upgrade
- Gone Home
- Ether One Redux
- Ether One Redux Deluxe Edition
- Ether One Redux Deluxe Edition Upgrade
- Octodad: Dadliest Catch
- Paws: A Shelter 2 Game
- Paws: Pitter Patter Edition
- Paws: Upgrade to Pitter Patter Edition
- Shelter
- Shelter 2
- Shelter 2 Special Edition
- Shelter 2 Special Edition Upgrade
- Shelter 2: Mountains
- Kona
- Kona - Soundtrack
- Quern - Undying Thoughts
- Quern - Undying Thoughts (Original Soundtrack)
- Baldur's Gate: Enhanced Edition
- Baldur's Gate II: Enhanced Edition
- Baldur's Gate: Faces of Good and Evil
- Baldur's Gate: Siege of Dragonspear
- Baldur's Gate: Siege of Dragonspear - Digital Deluxe Edition
- Baldur's Gate Enhanced Edition Official Soundtrack
- Baldur's Gate II Enhanced Edition Official Soundtrack
- Icewind Dale: Enhanced Edition
- Icewind Dale 2 Complete
- The Temple of Elemental Evil
- Forgotten Realms: Demon Stone
- Forgotten Realms: The Archives - Collection Two
- Forgotten Realms: The Archives - Collection Three
- Dungeons & Dragons: Dragonshard
- D&D Stronghold: Kingdom Simulator
- Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Sun Series
- Dungeons & Dragons: Krynn Series
- Dungeons & Dragons: Ravenloft Series
- Al-Qadim: The Genie's Curse
- Neverwinter Nights 2 Complete
- Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition
- Neverwinter Nights: Dark Dreams of Furiae
- Neverwinter Nights: Tyrants of the Moonsea
- Neverwinter Nights: Heroes of Neverwinter
- Neverwinter Nights: Darkness Over Daggerford
- Neverwinter Nights: Infinite Dungeons
- Neverwinter Nights: Pirates of the Sword Coast
- Neverwinter Nights: Wyvern Crown of Cormyr
- Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition Official Soundtrack
- Neverwinter Nights: Darkness Over Daggerford Official Soundtrack
- Neverwinter Nights: Premium Adventures Official Soundtrack
- Neverwinter Nights: Tyrants of the Moonsea Official Soundtrack
- Siege of Dragonspear Enhanced Edition Official Soundtrack
- Planescape: Torment: Enhanced Edition
- Planescape: Torment: Enhanced Edition Official Soundtrack
- Icewind Dale Enhanced Edition Official Soundtrack
- Mable & The Wood
- Dark Devotion
- Bloodstained: IGA's Back Pack
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night
- Bande-son officielle de Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night
- Indivisible
- Indivisible Game Soundtrack
- Bubsy: The Woolies Strike Back
- Etherborn
- Etherborn Art & Design Book
- Etherborn Original Soundtrack
- Unworthy
- Unworthy - Soundtrack
- Even the Ocean
- Even the Ocean Friend Pack
- Even the Ocean OST
- Super Puzzle Platformer Deluxe
- Crystal Caves
- Monster Bash
- Feudal Alloy
- Little Nightmares est à 4,99 €
- Little Nightmares - The Depths DLC
- Little Nightmares - The Hideaway DLC
- Little Nightmares - The Residence DLC
- Little Nightmares Original Soundtrack
- Little Nightmares: Secrets of the Maw Expansion Pass
- Iconoclasts
- Iconoclasts - Soundtrack
- TANGLEWOOD®
- Valfaris
- Valfaris - Digital Artbook
- Valfaris - Digital OST
- Valfaris Digital Deluxe Edition
- Aquaria
- Chasm
- On Rusty Trails
- Tiny and Big: Grandpa's Leftovers
- Rogue Legacy
- Timespinner
- A Story About My Uncle
- Owlboy
- Owlboy Collector's Edition
- Owlboy Soundtrack
- Minoria
- Minoria Official Soundtrack
- Deadlight: Director's Cut est à 2,39 €
- Downwell
- OlliOlli
- OlliOlli2 : Bienvenue à Olliwood
- Dustforce DX
- Vertical Drop Heroes HD
- Another World: 20th Anniversary Edition est à 2,79 €
- Disney The Jungle Book
- Disney's Hercules
- Maui Mallard in Cold Shadow
- Disney Classic Games: Aladdin and The Lion King est à 14,99 €
- Wonder Boy: The Dragon's Trap
- Psychonauts est à 2,29 €
- Tales From Space: Mutant Blobs Attack
- Jazz Jackrabbit 2 Collection
- Jazz Jackrabbit Collection
- Ghost 1.0
- Ghost 1.0 - Soundtrack
- Ghost 1.0 - Support Mission Mode Skin
- Unepic
- Magrunner: Dark Pulse
- Freedom Planet
- RiME
- Rad Rodgers Radical Edition
- OUTBUDDIES DX
- Aegis Defenders
- Aegis Defenders Original Soundtrack
- SteamWorld Dig
- SteamWorld Dig 2
- SteamWorld Dig 2 OST Feat. El Huervo
- Earthworm Jim 1+2: The Whole Can 'O Worms
- Earthworm Jim 3D
- Prehistorik 1+2
- Titus The Fox: To Marrakech and Back
- Odallus: The Dark Call
- Turok
- Turok 2: Seeds of Evil
- The Humans Bundle
- INSIDE
- LIMBO
- The Way
- Lumo
- Lumo - Deluxe Edition
- Hob
- Gateways
- The Adventures of Shuggy
- Stories: The Path of Destinies
- Stories: The Path of Destinies - Artbook
- Stories: The Path of Destinies - Original Soundtrack
- Candleman: The Complete Journey
- Gex
- Pandemonium 2
- Pandemonium!
- Lumino City
- Blocks That Matter
- Steel Rats™
- Steel Rats™ Original Soundtrack
- Hollow Knight
- Hollow Knight - Gods & Nightmares
- Hollow Knight - Official Soundtrack
- Hollow Knight & Soundtracks
- Yoku's Island Express
- Yooka-Laylee
- Yooka-Laylee - Digital Deluxe Edition Upgrade
- Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair
- Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair - Trowzer’s Top Tonic Pack
- Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair OST
- Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair: Digital Deluxe Edition
- Yooka-Laylee and the Kracklestone Digital Comic
- Yooka-Laylee: Buddy Duo Pack
- Blasphemous
- Blasphemous – ‘Alloy of Sin’ Character Skin
- Blasphemous Digital Art Book
- Blasphemous Digital Comic Book
- Blasphemous Digital Deluxe Edition
- Blasphemous Original Soundtrack
- VVVVVV
- Sundered: Edition surnaturelle
Commentaires
Il n'existe aucun commentaire sur cette actualité
Ajouter un commentaire
Vous devez être inscrit sur le site pour poster un commentaire
Derniers Commentaires
- A quoi jouez-vous ce week-end ? par Mikis
- A quoi jouez-vous ce week-end ? par Tirelipimpon
- A quoi jouez-vous ce week-end ? par Lebidule
- Star Wars: Squadrons dévoile son gameplay par Tirelipimpon
- Cyberpunk 2077 encore repoussé par Papa Panda
- Star Wars: Squadrons dévoile son gameplay par Papa Panda
Articles préférés
- The Last of Us Part II, en test sur Gamalive
- Conférence PS5 : nos impressions en direct
- (TEST) The Last of Us Part II : Le meilleur jeu de tous les temps ?
- (TEST) Hatsune Miku : Project DIVA Mega Mix (Nintendo Switch)
- (TEST) Man Eater (PC, PS4, Xbox One)
Dernières Vidéos
- Dirt 5 sortira le jour du sarrasin
- Skully : crâne qui roule n'amasse pas mousse
- Olive et Tom (Captain Tsubasa) remettent le couvert
- Ubisoft Heroes, une toute nouvelle collection de figurines chibi
- Baldur’s Gate 3 dévoile plus d'une heure de gameplay
- Cyberpunk 2077 encore repoussé
Derniers Concours
- Destiny 2 : Bastion des Ombres arrive dans une semaine
- Concours : Gagnez 5 liens pour voir le film The Quake
- Concours : Gagnez 3 Blu-ray™ et 3 DVD du film Revenge
- Concours : Gagnez le livre I Kill Giants et des ex-libris tous dédicacés !
- Concours : Cyberlink vous offre Screen Recorder 3 Deluxe !
- Concours : Gagnez 3 Blu-ray™ et 3 DVD du film Insidious : la dernière clé
- Concours : Gagnez 10 places de ciné pour The Strangers : Prey at Night