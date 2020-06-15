Gog.com : les jeux en soldes pour le week-end

Dernières actus

(TEST) Edna & Harvey : The Break...

Dirt 5 sortira le jour du sarras...

Skully : crâne qui roule n'amas...

Olive et Tom (Captain Tsubasa) r...

Ubisoft Heroes, une toute nouvel...

 

Publié le Samedi 20 juin 2020 à 10:00:00 par Cedric Gasperini

 

Gog.com : les jeux en soldes pour le week-end

Un dernier pour la route ?

Après une période faste de soldes plus intéressantes les unes que les autres, Gog.com propose quelques titres, à majorité indépendants, à des prix cassés.

Comme d'habitude, on vous a mis nos préférences en gras, preuve que, quoi qu'il arrive, on arrive toujours à trouver un petit quelque chose.

Les soldes de la semaine :
  • D4: Dark Dreams Don't Die - Season One
  • D4: Dark Dreams Don't Die - Season One - Deluxe Edition
  • D4: Dark Dreams Don't Die - Season One - Deluxe Edition Upgrade
  • Pinstripe
  • Pinstripe Original Soundtrack
  • Never Give Up
  • Crashlands
  • Crashlands Soundtrack
  • Serial Cleaner
  • The Flame in the Flood
  • The Little Acre
  • A Bird Story
  • Finding Paradise
  • Finding Paradise Soundtrack
  • To The Moon
  • Caves of QudEN DEV
  • Spelunky
  • Deus Ex™ GOTY Edition est à 0,99 €
  • 8-bit Armies
  • 8-bit Armies - Guardians Campaign
  • 8-bit Armies Soundtrack
  • 8-bit Hordes
  • 8-bit Hordes Soundtrack
  • 8-bit Invaders
  • Montague's Mount
  • Downfall: Redux
  • Lorelai
  • The Cat Lady
  • The Samaritan Paradox
  • Braveland
  • Braveland Pirate
  • Braveland Wizard
Les jeux de la mi-semaine :
  • Through the Woods
  • Through the Woods: Collector's Edition
  • Through the Woods: Collector's Edition Upgrade
  • Last Day of June est à 4,99 €
  • Virginia
  • >observer_
  • Layers of Fear
  • Layers of Fear: Inheritance
  • Blair Witch
  • Firewatch est à 4,99 €
  • Obduction ®
  • ZED
  • The First Tree
  • Dead In Vinland
  • Dead In Vinland - Endless Mode: Battle Of The Heodenings
  • Dead In Vinland - Norse Side Stories
  • Dead in Vinland – The Vallhund
  • Tacoma
  • The Park
  • Where The Water Tastes Like Wine
  • Where The Water Tastes Like Wine Official Soundtrack
  • Silver Chains
  • Conarium
  • Conarium OST
  • Kholat
  • LOST EMBER
  • Oxenfree
  • Thief Simulator
  • Mosaic
  • Draugen
  • Draugen Collector's Edition
  • The Vanishing of Ethan Carter
  • The Vanishing of Ethan Carter - Collector's Edition upgrade
  • Gone Home
  • Ether One Redux
  • Ether One Redux Deluxe Edition
  • Ether One Redux Deluxe Edition Upgrade
  • Octodad: Dadliest Catch
  • Paws: A Shelter 2 Game
  • Paws: Pitter Patter Edition
  • Paws: Upgrade to Pitter Patter Edition
  • Shelter
  • Shelter 2
  • Shelter 2 Special Edition
  • Shelter 2 Special Edition Upgrade
  • Shelter 2: Mountains
  • Kona
  • Kona - Soundtrack
  • Quern - Undying Thoughts
  • Quern - Undying Thoughts (Original Soundtrack)
Les jeux Donjons & Dragons sont en soldes :
  • Baldur's Gate: Enhanced Edition
  • Baldur's Gate II: Enhanced Edition
  • Baldur's Gate: Faces of Good and Evil
  • Baldur's Gate: Siege of Dragonspear
  • Baldur's Gate: Siege of Dragonspear - Digital Deluxe Edition
  • Baldur's Gate Enhanced Edition Official Soundtrack
  • Baldur's Gate II Enhanced Edition Official Soundtrack
  • Icewind Dale: Enhanced Edition
  • Icewind Dale 2 Complete
  • The Temple of Elemental Evil
  • Forgotten Realms: Demon Stone
  • Forgotten Realms: The Archives - Collection Two
  • Forgotten Realms: The Archives - Collection Three
  • Dungeons & Dragons: Dragonshard
  • D&D Stronghold: Kingdom Simulator
  • Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Sun Series
  • Dungeons & Dragons: Krynn Series
  • Dungeons & Dragons: Ravenloft Series
  • Al-Qadim: The Genie's Curse
  • Neverwinter Nights 2 Complete
  • Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition
  • Neverwinter Nights: Dark Dreams of Furiae
  • Neverwinter Nights: Tyrants of the Moonsea
  • Neverwinter Nights: Heroes of Neverwinter
  • Neverwinter Nights: Darkness Over Daggerford
  • Neverwinter Nights: Infinite Dungeons
  • Neverwinter Nights: Pirates of the Sword Coast
  • Neverwinter Nights: Wyvern Crown of Cormyr
  • Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition Official Soundtrack
  • Neverwinter Nights: Darkness Over Daggerford Official Soundtrack
  • Neverwinter Nights: Premium Adventures Official Soundtrack
  • Neverwinter Nights: Tyrants of the Moonsea Official Soundtrack
  • Siege of Dragonspear Enhanced Edition Official Soundtrack
  • Planescape: Torment: Enhanced Edition
  • Planescape: Torment: Enhanced Edition Official Soundtrack
  • Icewind Dale Enhanced Edition Official Soundtrack
Les soldes du week-end :
  • Mable & The Wood
  • Dark Devotion
  • Bloodstained: IGA's Back Pack
  • Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night
  • Bande-son officielle de Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night
  • Indivisible
  • Indivisible Game Soundtrack
  • Bubsy: The Woolies Strike Back
  • Etherborn
  • Etherborn Art & Design Book
  • Etherborn Original Soundtrack
  • Unworthy
  • Unworthy - Soundtrack
  • Even the Ocean
  • Even the Ocean Friend Pack
  • Even the Ocean OST
  • Super Puzzle Platformer Deluxe
  • Crystal Caves
  • Monster Bash
  • Feudal Alloy
  • Little Nightmares est à 4,99 €
  • Little Nightmares - The Depths DLC
  • Little Nightmares - The Hideaway DLC
  • Little Nightmares - The Residence DLC
  • Little Nightmares Original Soundtrack
  • Little Nightmares: Secrets of the Maw Expansion Pass
  • Iconoclasts
  • Iconoclasts - Soundtrack
  • TANGLEWOOD®
  • Valfaris
  • Valfaris - Digital Artbook
  • Valfaris - Digital OST
  • Valfaris Digital Deluxe Edition
  • Aquaria
  • Chasm
  • On Rusty Trails
  • Tiny and Big: Grandpa's Leftovers
  • Rogue Legacy
  • Timespinner
  • A Story About My Uncle
  • Owlboy
  • Owlboy Collector's Edition
  • Owlboy Soundtrack
  • Minoria
  • Minoria Official Soundtrack
  • Deadlight: Director's Cut est à 2,39 €
  • Downwell
  • OlliOlli
  • OlliOlli2 : Bienvenue à Olliwood
  • Dustforce DX
  • Vertical Drop Heroes HD
  • Another World: 20th Anniversary Edition est à 2,79 €
  • Disney The Jungle Book
  • Disney's Hercules
  • Maui Mallard in Cold Shadow
  • Disney Classic Games: Aladdin and The Lion King est à 14,99 €
  • Wonder Boy: The Dragon's Trap
  • Psychonauts est à 2,29 €
  • Tales From Space: Mutant Blobs Attack
  • Jazz Jackrabbit 2 Collection
  • Jazz Jackrabbit Collection
  • Ghost 1.0
  • Ghost 1.0 - Soundtrack
  • Ghost 1.0 - Support Mission Mode Skin
  • Unepic
  • Magrunner: Dark Pulse
  • Freedom Planet
  • RiME
  • Rad Rodgers Radical Edition
  • OUTBUDDIES DX
  • Aegis Defenders
  • Aegis Defenders Original Soundtrack
  • SteamWorld Dig
  • SteamWorld Dig 2
  • SteamWorld Dig 2 OST Feat. El Huervo
  • Earthworm Jim 1+2: The Whole Can 'O Worms
  • Earthworm Jim 3D
  • Prehistorik 1+2
  • Titus The Fox: To Marrakech and Back
  • Odallus: The Dark Call
  • Turok
  • Turok 2: Seeds of Evil
  • The Humans Bundle
  • INSIDE
  • LIMBO
  • The Way
  • Lumo
  • Lumo - Deluxe Edition
  • Hob
  • Gateways
  • The Adventures of Shuggy
  • Stories: The Path of Destinies
  • Stories: The Path of Destinies - Artbook
  • Stories: The Path of Destinies - Original Soundtrack
  • Candleman: The Complete Journey
  • Gex
  • Pandemonium 2
  • Pandemonium!
  • Lumino City
  • Blocks That Matter
  • Steel Rats™
  • Steel Rats™ Original Soundtrack
  • Hollow Knight
  • Hollow Knight - Gods & Nightmares
  • Hollow Knight - Official Soundtrack
  • Hollow Knight & Soundtracks
  • Yoku's Island Express
  • Yooka-Laylee
  • Yooka-Laylee - Digital Deluxe Edition Upgrade
  • Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair
  • Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair - Trowzer’s Top Tonic Pack
  • Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair OST
  • Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair: Digital Deluxe Edition
  • Yooka-Laylee and the Kracklestone Digital Comic
  • Yooka-Laylee: Buddy Duo Pack
  • Blasphemous
  • Blasphemous – ‘Alloy of Sin’ Character Skin
  • Blasphemous Digital Art Book
  • Blasphemous Digital Comic Book
  • Blasphemous Digital Deluxe Edition
  • Blasphemous Original Soundtrack
  • VVVVVV
  • Sundered: Edition surnaturelle

 

 
image

 

 

 

 

Home

 

 

Commentaires

Il n'existe aucun commentaire sur cette actualité


Ajouter un commentaire

Vous devez être inscrit sur le site pour poster un commentaire

Derniers Commentaires

- A quoi jouez-vous ce week-end ? par Mikis

- A quoi jouez-vous ce week-end ? par Tirelipimpon

- A quoi jouez-vous ce week-end ? par Lebidule

- Star Wars: Squadrons dévoile son gameplay par Tirelipimpon

- Cyberpunk 2077 encore repoussé par Papa Panda

- Star Wars: Squadrons dévoile son gameplay par Papa Panda

- Star Wars: Squadrons dévoile son gameplay par 10r

Articles préférés

- The Last of Us Part II, en test sur Gamalive

- Conférence PS5 : nos impressions en direct

- (TEST) The Last of Us Part II : Le meilleur jeu de tous les temps ?

- (TEST) Hatsune Miku : Project DIVA Mega Mix (Nintendo Switch)

- (TEST) Man Eater (PC, PS4, Xbox One)

- L'Edito du dimanche

- Star Wars : Toute la saga en 4K dès le 5 juin

Dernières Vidéos

- Dirt 5 sortira le jour du sarrasin

- Skully : crâne qui roule n'amasse pas mousse

- Olive et Tom (Captain Tsubasa) remettent le couvert

- Ubisoft Heroes, une toute nouvelle collection de figurines chibi

- Baldur’s Gate 3 dévoile plus d'une heure de gameplay

- Cyberpunk 2077 encore repoussé

- Monstrum 2 : survie et horreur en 4 contre 1

Derniers Concours

- Destiny 2 : Bastion des Ombres arrive dans une semaine

- Concours : Gagnez 5 liens pour voir le film The Quake

- Concours : Gagnez 3 Blu-ray™ et 3 DVD du film Revenge

- Concours : Gagnez le livre I Kill Giants et des ex-libris tous dédicacés !

- Concours : Cyberlink vous offre Screen Recorder 3 Deluxe !

- Concours : Gagnez 3 Blu-ray™ et 3 DVD du film Insidious : la dernière clé

- Concours : Gagnez 10 places de ciné pour The Strangers : Prey at Night

39421-soldes-jeux-video-promotions-pc-gog-com-liste-offres