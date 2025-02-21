Dernières actus
Tier List DOFUS 3.0 : Les classe...
PlayStation VR2 : baisse de prix
Pokémon Champions, un nouveau j...
Légendes Pokémon : Z-A pour la...
Publié le Samedi 1 mars 2025 à 10:00:00 par Cedric Gasperini
Gog.com, les soldes du week-end
Très grosse semaine !Chaque semaine, Gog.com propose des jeux à prix cassés, en soldes, selon différentes catégories.
Comme d'habitude, nous avons extrait quelques titres de jeux de la liste. Pour avoir la liste complète des jeux en soldes, cliquez sur les liens.
Nos préférences sont en gras.
Les jeux violents sont en soldes :
- Stranglehold
- Mortal Kombat 1+2+3
- Batman: Arkham City - Game of the Year Edition
- EVERSPACE™
- Batman: Arkham Asylum Game of the Year Edition
- DOOM + DOOM II
- Return to Castle Wolfenstein
- Far Cry® 2: Fortune's Edition
- Mortal Kombat Trilogy
- Wolfenstein: The Two Pack
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus Digital Deluxe Edition
- Blasphemous
- Quake III Arena
- Quake
- Quake II
- RoboCop: Rogue City
- DOOM 3
- Steelrising - Bastille Edition
- Dead Cells: Medley of Pain Bundle
- Cult of the Lamb: Cultist Edition
- RoboCop: Rogue City - Alex Murphy Edition
- Blasphemous 2
- Trepang2 - Banger Edition
- Cult of the Lamb
- Blasphemous 2 Digital Deluxe Edition
- Wartales
- Frozenheim
- Batman: Arkham City - Game of the Year Edition
- EVERSPACE™
- Batman: Arkham Asylum Game of the Year Edition
- DLC EVERSPACE™ - Encounters
- Blasphemous
- PowerSlave Exhumed
- Severance: Blade of Darkness
- Darkest Dungeon®
- Darkest Dungeon® II
- Steelrising - Bastille Edition
- Inscryption
- Darkest Dungeon®: Ancestral Edition
- Dead Cells: Medley of Pain Bundle
- Cult of the Lamb: Cultist Edition
- Blasphemous Digital Deluxe Edition
- Into the Breach
- CARRION
- Peglin
- Blasphemous 2
- Asterigos: Curse of the Stars - Deluxe Edition
- Cult of the Lamb
- Battle Brothers
- FTL: Advanced Edition
- Quasimorph
- Blasphemous 2 Digital Deluxe Edition
- Terraformers
- Asterigos: Curse of the Stars - Ultimate Edition
- Death's Door
- Tormented Souls
- Silent Hill 4: The Room
- Call of Cthulhu: Dark Corners of the Earth
- In Sound Mind - Deluxe Edition
- Slay the Princess — The Pristine Cut
- Living With Sister: Monochrome Fantasy
- STASIS: BONE TOTEM
- SOMA
- Pathologic 2
- Gabriel Knight: Sins of the Fathers – 20th Anniversary Edition
- The Sinking City - Deluxe Edition
- Amnesia: The Bunker
- Scorn
- Scorn - Deluxe Edition
- The Thaumaturge
- Succubus
- The Evil Within Bundle
- Werewolf: The Apocalypse - Purgatory
- INDIKA
- Sherlock Holmes The Awakened - Premium Edition
- Blood West
- The Evil Within 2
- The Thaumaturge: Digital Deluxe Edition
- Agatha Christie - Murder on the Orient Express
- Sherlock Holmes The Awakened - Deluxe Edition
- DREDGE
- Forgive Me Father
- Lust Epidemic
- Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition
- Fallout: New Vegas Ultimate Edition
- Mad Max
- Fallout 3: Game of the Year Edition
- Fallout 2
- Fallout
- Metro Franchise Bundle
- Beyond a Steel Sky
- UnderRail
- ATOM RPG: Post-apocalyptic indie game
- Fallout Tactics
- Frostpunk: Game of the Year Edition
- Metro 2033 Redux
- Dying Light: Definitive Edition
- The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Series
- DLC UnderRail: Heavy Duty
- Chernobylite
- Rain World
- Terra Nil
- Timberborn
- IXION
- Phoenix Point: Complete Edition
- Endzone - A World Apart
- Metro Exodus - Gold Edition
- Frostpunk 2 - Deluxe Edition
- Endzone 2
- DLC Endzone - A World Apart: Distant Places
- DLC Endzone - A World Apart: Prosperity
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance Royal Edition
- Divinity: Original Sin 2 - Definitive Edition
- The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind GOTY Edition
- The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion - Game of the Year Edition Deluxe
- Deus Ex™ GOTY Edition
- Deus Ex: Human Revolution - Director’s Cut
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition
- Alpha Protocol
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided - Digital Deluxe Edition
- Disco Elysium - The Final Cut
- Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen
- Torchlight II
- Songs of Conquest
- Wizardry 8
- SKALD: Against the Black Priory
- Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous - Enhanced Edition
- SKALD: Against the Black Priory Deluxe Edition
- Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader
- SteamWorld Heist II
- DLC Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous - A Dance of Masks
- Felvidek
- Solasta: Crown of the Magister - Lightbringers Edition
- DLC Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous - Season Pass 2
- Disco Elysium - The Final Cut Bundle
- Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader Voidfarer Edition
- DLC Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous - The Lord of Nothing
- Warlords Battlecry 3
- while True: learn()
- Catisfaction Bundle
- Cats and Robots Bundle
- Craftomation 101 GigaMate Edition
- Craftomation 101 KiloMate Edition
- Craftomation 101: Programming & Craft
- Learning Factory
- Learning Factory Catopia Visionary Edition
- Learning Factory Curious Mind Edition
- Learning Factory True Engineer Edition
- DLC Craftomation 101 Art Pack
- DLC Craftomation 101 Soundtrack
- DLC Learning Factory Art Pack
- DLC Learning Factory Soundtrack
- DLC Learning Factory Support the Developers & Poster Pack
- DLC while True: learn() Mega Map of Machine Learning
- DLC while True: learn() Art Pack
- DLC while True: learn() Soundtrack
- STAR WARS™: Knights of the Old Republic
- STAR WARS™ Knights of the Old Republic™ II: The Sith Lords™
- Indiana Jones® and the Fate of Atlantis™
- The Secret of Monkey Island™: Special Edition
- STAR WARS™ Galactic Battlegrounds Saga
- The Curse of Monkey Island™
- STAR WARS™ Battlefront™ II (Classic, 2005)
- Monkey Island™ 2 Special Edition: LeChuck’s Revenge™
- STAR WARS™: TIE Fighter Special Edition
- Sam & Max Hit the Road
- Star Wars™: Jedi Knight™ - Jedi Academy™
- STAR WARS™: X-Wing Special Edition
- Star Wars™: Jedi Knight™ II - Jedi Outcast™
- STAR WARS™ Jedi Knight: Dark Forces II
- STAR WARS™ Empire at War: Gold Pack
- STAR WARS™: X-Wing Alliance™
- STAR WARS™ Republic Commando
- The Dig®
- Indiana Jones et le Tombeau de L'Empereur
- STAR WARS™ Episode I: Racer
- The Incredible Machine Mega Pack
- STAR WARS™ Dark Forces (Classic, 1995)
- Indiana Jones® and the Last Crusade™
- STAR WARS™: Rogue Squadron 3D
- STAR WARS™: X-Wing vs. TIE Fighter
- STAR WARS™ Rebellion
- Outlaws + A Handful of Missions
- Zak McKracken and the Alien Mindbenders
- Escape from Monkey Island™
- STAR WARS™ Shadows of the Empire™
- LOOM™
- STAR WARS™ - The Force Unleashed™ Ultimate Sith Edition
- Indiana Jones® and the Infernal Machine™
- LEGO® Star Wars™ - The Complete Saga
- STAR WARS™ Starfighter™
- STAR WARS™: The Force Unleashed™ II
- Star Wars™: Rebel Assault 1 + 2
- STAR WARS™ Battlefront (Classic, 2004)
- Maniac Mansion
- Afterlife
- Disney's Hercules
- TRON 2.0
- LEGO® Star Wars™ III - The Clone Wars™
- LEGO® Indiana Jones™: The Original Adventures
- Armed and Dangerous®
- LEGO® Pirates of the Caribbean: The Video Game
- LEGO® Indiana Jones™ 2: The Adventure Continues
- Maui Mallard in Cold Shadow
- Jagged Alliance 2
- Jazz Jackrabbit 2 Collection
- Darkest Dungeon®
- Tomb Raider: Anniversary
- Tomb Raider: Underworld
- Jazz Jackrabbit Collection
- Tomb Raider: Legend
- Cossacks Anthology
- Tomb Raider GOTY
- Jagged Alliance
- Disciples: Sacred Lands Gold
- DLC Darkest Dungeon®: The Crimson Court
- Empires: Dawn of the Modern World
- American Conquest + Fight Back
- DLC Darkest Dungeon®: The Color Of Madness
- DLC Darkest Dungeon®: The Shieldbreaker
- Tzar: The Burden of the Crown
- Corsairs Gold
- Soldiers: Heroes of World War II
- ANSTOSS 3: Der Fußballmanager
- Warhammer: Shadow of the Horned Rat
- Cossacks II Anthology
- Epic Pinball: The Complete Collection
- Pizza Connection 2
- Fantasy Wars
- Men of War™
- Door Kickers
- Fantasy General
- Seven Kingdoms 2 HD
- Panzer Dragoon: Remake
- Close Combat 2: A Bridge Too Far
- Pizza Connection
- Men of War: Assault Squad GOTY Edition
- Enemy Engaged: Comanche vs Hokum
- Cossacks 3
- Close Combat 3: The Russian Front
- Amnesia: The Bunker
- Assassin's Creed®: Director's Cut
- Batman: Arkham Asylum Game of the Year Edition
- Batman: Arkham City - Game of the Year Edition
- Batman™: Arkham Knight
- Batman™: Arkham Knight Premium Edition
- Batman™: Arkham Origins
- DLC Batman™: Arkham Origins - Season Pass
- Blood West
- Commandos 2+3
- Commandos Ammo Pack
- Dishonored - Definitive Edition
- Dishonored: Complete Collection
- Dying Light: Definitive Edition
- Hitman 2: Silent Assassin
- Hitman 3: Contracts
- Hitman: Absolution
- Hitman: Blood Money
- Hitman: Codename 47
- I.G.I. 2: Covert Strike
- METAL GEAR SOLID
- Rain World
- Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew Complete Edition
- SOMA
- The Saboteur™
- THIEF: Definitive Edition
- Thief™ 2: The Metal Age
- Thief™ 3: Deadly Shadows
- Thief™ Gold
- Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell®
- Trepang2
- Trepang2 - Banger Edition
- Trepang2 - Deluxe Edition
- XIII
- XIII - Remake
- Agatha Christie - Hercule Poirot: The First Cases
- Agatha Christie - Hercule Poirot: The London Case
- Agatha Christie - Murder on the Orient Express
- Beyond Shadowgate Special Edition
- Beyond The Edge Of Owlsgard
- Broken Sword - Shadow of the Templars: Reforged
- Les Chevaliers de Baphomet II : Les Boucliers de Quetzalcoatl
- Les Chevaliers de Baphomet : La Malédiction du Serpent
- Dorfromantik
- Elvira's Horror Bundle
- Galador - The Prince and the Coward
- LEGO® Bricktales
- Leisure Suit Larry - Wet Dreams Dry Twice
- Leisure Suit Larry: Reloaded
- Little Big Adventure – Twinsen’s Quest
- Little Big Adventure – Twinsen’s Quest – Digital Deluxe Edition
- Lust Epidemic
- Lust from Beyond
- Overlord + Raising Hell
- Pharaoh™: A New Era
- Rail Route
- Return to Monkey Island
- Sherlock Holmes Chapter One Deluxe Edition
- Tales of Monkey Island: Complete Season
- Terra Nil
- The 7th Guest: 25th Anniversary Edition
- The Case of the Golden Idol: Complete Edition
- The Genesis Order
- The Legend of Kyrandia (Book One)
- The Talos Principle: Gold Edition
- The Wolf Among Us
- Treasure of Nadia
- Trine: Ultimate Collection
- Verne: The Shape of Fantasy
- Baldr Sky
- Blasphemous
- Blasphemous 2
- Blasphemous 2 Digital Deluxe Edition
- Blasphemous Digital Deluxe Edition
- Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons Remake
- Disciples 2 Gold
- Empire of the Ants - Digital Deluxe Edition
- Empires of the Undergrowth
- FAR: Lone Sails
- FlatOut 2
- Frostpunk
- Frostpunk: Game of the Year Edition
- DLC Frostpunk: Season Pass
- Gabriel Knight: Sins of the Fathers – 20th Anniversary Edition
- Harold Halibut
- Hotline Miami
- Jupiter Hell
- Katana ZERO
- Knights and Merchants
- Knights of Honor
- Leisure Suit Larry - Wet Dreams Don't Dry
- METAL GEAR RISING: REVENGEANCE
- Opus Magnum
- Overcooked! 2 Gourmet Edition
- Prince of Persia : Les Deux Royaumes
- Prince of Persia : Les Sables du temps
- Rayman Origins
- Rayman contre les Lapins Crétins
- SHENZHEN I/O
- The Messenger
- Total Annihilation: Commander Pack
- DLC Tropico 4 - Complete DLC Pack
- Tropico 6
- BATTLETECH - Mercenary Collection
- Beyond a Steel Sky
- Blade Runner
- Caves of Qud
- EVERSPACE™
- EVERSPACE™ 2
- DLC EVERSPACE™ 2 - Titans
- MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries - JumpShip Edition
- DLC MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries - Solaris Showdown
- DLC MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries - The Dragon's Gambit
- No Man's Sky
- Quasimorph
- RimWorld
- DLC RimWorld - Biotech
- Sid Meier's Alpha Centauri™ Planetary Pack
- STAR WARS™: Bounty Hunter™
- Starcom: Unknown Space
- Starship Troopers: Terran Command
- Stellaris
- Stellaris Upgrade Bundle
- DLC Stellaris: Astral Planes
- DLC Stellaris: First Contact Story Pack
- DLC Stellaris: Galactic Paragons
- DLC Stellaris: Overlord
- Tales From The Unending Void: Season 1
- Terminator: Dark Fate - Defiance
- The Invincible
- The Planet Crafter
- The Talos Principle 2
- The Talos Principle 2 Deluxe Edition
- Timberborn
- Wasteland 3: Colorado Collection
- X4: Community of Planets Edition (2024)
- DLC X4: Timelines
Commentaires
Il n'existe aucun commentaire sur cette actualité
Ajouter un commentaire
Vous devez être inscrit sur le site pour poster un commentaire
Derniers Commentaires
- New Order : un nouvel album remasterisé par Cedric Gasperini
- L'Edito du Dimanche par clayman00
- L'Edito du Dimanche par clayman00
- L'Edito du Dimanche par Azu
- L'Edito du Dimanche par streum13
- Top des ventes de jeux vidéo sur Steam par iactus
- Flashback 2 est sorti ! par clayman00
Articles préférés
- Top Casino Online France : Découvrez les Meilleurs Casinos pour Jouer en Ligne
- Vaultbreakers : découvrez ce nouvel Action-RPG PvP
- Captain America: Brave New World, la critique du film
- Star Overdrive, le Zelda-like est en précommande
- Wakfu : la série animée en route pour une saison 5 avec un Kickstarter
- Forza Horizon 5 arrive sur PS5
Dernières Vidéos
- PlayStation VR2 : baisse de prix
- Pokémon Champions, un nouveau jeu sur Nintendo Switch et mobiles
- Légendes Pokémon : Z-A pour la fin de l'année sur Nintendo Switch
- Into the Scaniverse, voyagez dans 120 pays
- Star Overdrive : la démo est disponible sur Nintendo Switch
- Trident's Tale, un nouveau jeu de pirates sur PC, PS5, Xbox Series et Nintendo Switch
Derniers Concours
- Une manette Deadpool & Wolverine plutôt généreuse
- Amazon Prime Gaming : les jeux gratuits de juillet deuxième partie
- Enemy of the State : un shoot coop au pays d'Al Capone
- Concours Calendrier de l'Avent Jour 24 : Gagnez un disque dur Seagate, Call of Duty : Vanguard (PS4/PS5), le jeu Funforge Viceroy et le film MIB International 4K UHD
- Concours Calendrier de l'Avent Jour 23 : Battlefield 2042 Edition Ultimate (PS4, PS5)
- Concours Calendrier de l'Avent Jour 22 : Spiderman intégrale 8 films (DVD)