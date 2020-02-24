Dernières actus
Publié le Samedi 29 février 2020 à 10:00:00 par Cedric Gasperini
Gog.com : les jeux en soldes pour le week-end
Gros week-end !Un beau week-end avec énormément de jeux en soldes sur Gog.com, qu'il faudra fêter dignement, c'est-à-dire en achetant des jeux.
Lesquels ? C'est à vous de fouillez dans les listes. Mais au cas où, on vous a mis en gras nos préférences. Ce qui ne veut pas dire qu'il n'y a pas d'autres choses à s'offrir...
Voici les jeux en soldes en ce moment sur Gog.com...
Les jeux Deep Silver sont en soldes :
- Animation Arts Collection
- Killer is Dead: Nightmare Edition
- Lost Horizon
- Lost Horizon 2
- Lost Horizon Double Pack
- Metro 2033 Redux est à 5 €
- Metro: Last Light Redux est à 5 €
- Outward
- Pathfinder: Kingmaker - Explorer Edition
- Pathfinder: Kingmaker - Royal Edition
- Pathfinder: Kingmaker - Imperial Edition Bundle
- Pathfinder: Kingmaker - Season Pass Bundle
- Pathfinder: Kingmaker - Beneath The Stolen Lands
- Pathfinder: Kingmaker - The Wildcards
- Pathfinder: Kingmaker - Varnhold's Lot
- Risen
- Risen 2: Dark Waters
- Risen 2: Dark Waters Gold Edition
- Risen 2: Dark Waters Gold Edition Upgrade
- Risen 3: Titan Lords
- Risen 3: Titan Lords - Complete Edition est à 5 €
- Risen 3: Titan Lords - Upgrade to Complete
- Sacred 2 Gold
- Saints Row: Gat out of Hell
- Saints Row: Gat Out of Hell - Devil's Workshop Pack
- Saints Row: The Third - The Full Package est à 3,79 €
- Saints Row IV: Game of the Century Edition
- Secret Files: Sam Peters
- Secret Files: Tunguska
- Secret Files 2: Puritas Cordis
- Secret Files 3
- Interactive Adventures of Dog Mendonça and Pizzaboy®, The
- Obscuritas
- Deadlight: Director's Cut est à 2,39 €
- Saints Row 2
- Ancestors Legacy
- Ancestors Legacy - Complete Edition
- Ancestors Legacy - Digital Artbook
- Ancestors Legacy - Digital Soundtrack
- Ancestors Legacy - Saladin's Conquest
- Ancestors Legacy - Special Edition
- BLACKHOLE
- BLACKHOLE: Complete Edition Upgrade
- Death to Spies
- Death to Spies: Moment of Truth
- Deep Sky Derelicts
- Deep Sky Derelicts: Station Life
- Deep Sky Derelicts: New Prospects
- Devil's Hunt
- Elven Legacy Collection
- Faces of War
- Fantasy Wars
- Fell Seal: Arbiter's Mark
- Haimrik
- Hard Truck 2: King of the Road
- IL-2 Sturmovik™: 1946 est à 2,29 €
- King's Bounty: Crossworlds GOTY
- King's Bounty: Dark Side
- King's Bounty: Dark Side - Premium Edition
- King's Bounty: Dark Side - Premium Edition Upgrade
- King's Bounty: The Legend
- King's Bounty: Warriors of the North
- King's Bounty: Warriors of the North - Complete Edition
- King's Bounty: Warriors of the North - Complete Edition Upgrade
- Konung 1 + 2
- Men of War: Assault Squad
- Men of War: Assault Squad GOTY Edition
- Men of War: Assault Squad GOTY Edition Upgrade
- Men of War: Red Tide
- Men of War: Vietnam
- Men of War: Vietnam Special Edition
- Men of War: Vietnam Special Edition Upgrade
- Men of War™
- NecroVision
- NecroVisioN: Lost Company
- Parkan 2
- Perimeter
- Perimeter: Emperor's Testament
- Pilot Brothers
- Pilot Brothers 2
- Pilot Brothers 3: Back Side of the Earth
- Re-Legion
- Re-Legion - Deluxe Edition
- Re-Legion - Digital Artbook
- Re-Legion - Digital Soundtrack
- Realpolitiks
- Realpolitiks - New Power
- Soldiers: Heroes of World War II
- Space Rangers HD: A War Apart
- Space Rangers: Quest
- Star Wolves
- Star Wolves 2
- Star Wolves 3: Civil War
- Stygian: Reign of the Old Ones
- Through the Woods
- Through the Woods: Collector's Edition
- Through the Woods: Collector's Edition Upgrade
- UFO: Aftermath
- UFO: Aftershock
- AI War 2
- AI War 2: The Spire Rises
- AI War Collection
- AI War: DLC Pack
- AI War: Fleet Command
- Bionic Dues
- Shattered Haven
- The Last Federation
- The Last Federation - Betrayed Hope
- The Last Federation - The Lost Technologies
- The Last Federation Collection
- Baldur's Gate: Enhanced Edition
- Baldur's Gate II: Enhanced Edition
- Baldur's Gate: Siege of Dragonspear - Digital Deluxe Edition
- Baldur's Gate: Siege of Dragonspear
- Baldur's Gate: Faces of Good and Evil
- Baldur's Gate Enhanced Edition Official Soundtrack
- Baldur's Gate II Enhanced Edition Official Soundtrack
- Army Men
- Army Men II
- Army Men RTS
- Army Men: Toys In Space
- Army Men: World War
- BioShock Infinite Complete Edition
- BioShock™ 2 Remastered est à 5 €
- BioShock™ Remastered est à 5 €
- CivCity: Rome
- Freedom Force
- Freedom Force vs. the 3rd Reich
- Hidden & Dangerous 2: Courage Under Fire
- Hidden & Dangerous Action Pack
- Mafia
- Mafia II: Director’s Cut
- Mafia III
- Mafia III Deluxe Edition
- Mafia III: Season Pass
- Mafia III: Family Kick Back Pack
- Mafia III: Faster, Baby!
- Mafia III: Sign of the Times
- Mafia III: Stones Unturned
- Railroad Tycoon 2 Platinum
- Railroad Tycoon 3
- Sid Meier's Civilization IV®: The Complete Edition est à 5 €
- Sid Meier’s Railroads!
- Spec Ops: The Line est à 3,99 €
- The Bureau: XCOM® Declassified™
- X-Com: Apocalypse
- X-Com: Enforcer
- X-Com: Interceptor
- X-COM: Terror from the Deep
- X-Com: UFO Defense
- XCOM: Enemy Unknown Complete Pack
- Kerbal Space Program
- Kerbal Space Program: Breaking Ground
- Kerbal Space Program: Making History
- Sid Meier's Civilization® III Complete est à 1,39 €
- Sid Meier’s Pirates! est à 2,29 €
