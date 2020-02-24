Gog.com : les jeux en soldes pour le week-end

Publié le Samedi 29 février 2020 à 10:00:00 par Cedric Gasperini

 

Gros week-end !

Un beau week-end avec énormément de jeux en soldes sur Gog.com, qu'il faudra fêter dignement, c'est-à-dire en achetant des jeux.

Lesquels ? C'est à vous de fouillez dans les listes. Mais au cas où, on vous a mis en gras nos préférences. Ce qui ne veut pas dire qu'il n'y a pas d'autres choses à s'offrir...

Voici les jeux en soldes en ce moment sur Gog.com...

Les jeux Deep Silver sont en soldes :
  • Animation Arts Collection
  • Killer is Dead: Nightmare Edition
  • Lost Horizon
  • Lost Horizon 2
  • Lost Horizon Double Pack
  • Metro 2033 Redux est à 5 €
  • Metro: Last Light Redux est à 5 €
  • Outward
  • Pathfinder: Kingmaker - Explorer Edition
  • Pathfinder: Kingmaker - Royal Edition
  • Pathfinder: Kingmaker - Imperial Edition Bundle
  • Pathfinder: Kingmaker - Season Pass Bundle
  • Pathfinder: Kingmaker - Beneath The Stolen Lands
  • Pathfinder: Kingmaker - The Wildcards
  • Pathfinder: Kingmaker - Varnhold's Lot
  • Risen
  • Risen 2: Dark Waters
  • Risen 2: Dark Waters Gold Edition
  • Risen 2: Dark Waters Gold Edition Upgrade
  • Risen 3: Titan Lords
  • Risen 3: Titan Lords - Complete Edition est à 5 €
  • Risen 3: Titan Lords - Upgrade to Complete
  • Sacred 2 Gold
  • Saints Row: Gat out of Hell
  • Saints Row: Gat Out of Hell - Devil's Workshop Pack
  • Saints Row: The Third - The Full Package est à 3,79 €
  • Saints Row IV: Game of the Century Edition
  • Secret Files: Sam Peters
  • Secret Files: Tunguska
  • Secret Files 2: Puritas Cordis
  • Secret Files 3
  • Interactive Adventures of Dog Mendonça and Pizzaboy®, The
  • Obscuritas
  • Deadlight: Director's Cut est à 2,39 €
  • Saints Row 2
Les jeux 1C sont en soldes :
  • Ancestors Legacy
  • Ancestors Legacy - Complete Edition
  • Ancestors Legacy - Digital Artbook
  • Ancestors Legacy - Digital Soundtrack
  • Ancestors Legacy - Saladin's Conquest
  • Ancestors Legacy - Special Edition
  • BLACKHOLE
  • BLACKHOLE: Complete Edition Upgrade
  • Death to Spies
  • Death to Spies: Moment of Truth
  • Deep Sky Derelicts
  • Deep Sky Derelicts: Station Life
  • Deep Sky Derelicts: New Prospects
  • Devil's Hunt
  • Elven Legacy Collection
  • Faces of War
  • Fantasy Wars
  • Fell Seal: Arbiter's Mark
  • Haimrik
  • Hard Truck 2: King of the Road
  • IL-2 Sturmovik™: 1946 est à 2,29 €
  • King's Bounty: Crossworlds GOTY
  • King's Bounty: Dark Side
  • King's Bounty: Dark Side - Premium Edition
  • King's Bounty: Dark Side - Premium Edition Upgrade
  • King's Bounty: The Legend
  • King's Bounty: Warriors of the North
  • King's Bounty: Warriors of the North - Complete Edition
  • King's Bounty: Warriors of the North - Complete Edition Upgrade
  • Konung 1 + 2
  • Men of War: Assault Squad
  • Men of War: Assault Squad GOTY Edition
  • Men of War: Assault Squad GOTY Edition Upgrade
  • Men of War: Red Tide
  • Men of War: Vietnam
  • Men of War: Vietnam Special Edition
  • Men of War: Vietnam Special Edition Upgrade
  • Men of War™
  • NecroVision
  • NecroVisioN: Lost Company
  • Parkan 2
  • Perimeter
  • Perimeter: Emperor's Testament
  • Pilot Brothers
  • Pilot Brothers 2
  • Pilot Brothers 3: Back Side of the Earth
  • Re-Legion
  • Re-Legion - Deluxe Edition
  • Re-Legion - Digital Artbook
  • Re-Legion - Digital Soundtrack
  • Realpolitiks
  • Realpolitiks - New Power
  • Soldiers: Heroes of World War II
  • Space Rangers HD: A War Apart
  • Space Rangers: Quest
  • Star Wolves
  • Star Wolves 2
  • Star Wolves 3: Civil War
  • Stygian: Reign of the Old Ones
  • Through the Woods
  • Through the Woods: Collector's Edition
  • Through the Woods: Collector's Edition Upgrade
  • UFO: Aftermath
  • UFO: Aftershock
Les jeux Arcen Games sont en soldes :
  • AI War 2
  • AI War 2: The Spire Rises
  • AI War Collection
  • AI War: DLC Pack
  • AI War: Fleet Command
  • Bionic Dues
  • Shattered Haven
  • The Last Federation
  • The Last Federation - Betrayed Hope
  • The Last Federation - The Lost Technologies
  • The Last Federation Collection
Les jeux Baldur's Gate sont en soldes :
  • Baldur's Gate: Enhanced Edition
  • Baldur's Gate II: Enhanced Edition
  • Baldur's Gate: Siege of Dragonspear - Digital Deluxe Edition
  • Baldur's Gate: Siege of Dragonspear
  • Baldur's Gate: Faces of Good and Evil
  • Baldur's Gate Enhanced Edition Official Soundtrack
  • Baldur's Gate II Enhanced Edition Official Soundtrack
Les jeux 2K sont en soldes :
  • Army Men
  • Army Men II
  • Army Men RTS
  • Army Men: Toys In Space
  • Army Men: World War
  • BioShock Infinite Complete Edition
  • BioShock™ 2 Remastered est à 5 €
  • BioShock™ Remastered est à 5 €
  • CivCity: Rome
  • Freedom Force
  • Freedom Force vs. the 3rd Reich
  • Hidden & Dangerous 2: Courage Under Fire
  • Hidden & Dangerous Action Pack
  • Mafia
  • Mafia II: Director’s Cut
  • Mafia III
  • Mafia III Deluxe Edition
  • Mafia III: Season Pass
  • Mafia III: Family Kick Back Pack
  • Mafia III: Faster, Baby!
  • Mafia III: Sign of the Times
  • Mafia III: Stones Unturned
  • Railroad Tycoon 2 Platinum
  • Railroad Tycoon 3
  • Sid Meier's Civilization IV®: The Complete Edition est à 5 €
  • Sid Meier’s Railroads!
  • Spec Ops: The Line est à 3,99 €
  • The Bureau: XCOM® Declassified™
  • X-Com: Apocalypse
  • X-Com: Enforcer
  • X-Com: Interceptor
  • X-COM: Terror from the Deep
  • X-Com: UFO Defense
  • XCOM: Enemy Unknown Complete Pack
  • Kerbal Space Program
  • Kerbal Space Program: Breaking Ground
  • Kerbal Space Program: Making History
  • Sid Meier's Civilization® III Complete est à 1,39 €
  • Sid Meier’s Pirates! est à 2,29 €

 

 
