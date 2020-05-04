Gog.com : les jeux en soldes pour le week-end

Publié le Samedi 9 mai 2020 à 10:00:00 par Cedric Gasperini

 

Petite semaine

Petite semaine sur Gog.com, au niveau des soldes proposées. Il y en a un bon nombre, certes, mais on s'était habitué à mieux... ça sent la sortie de confinement, ça...

Qu'on vous rassure : nous avons quand même réussi à trouver quelques jeux indispensables, ou avec un excellent rapport qualité-prix, que nous avons choisi de manière totalement subjective et mis en gras dans les listes.

Pour le reste, c'est à vous de jouer.

Les soldes de la semaine :
  • Cinders
  • Ion Fury
  • Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night
  • Bloodstained: Iga's Back Pack
  • Bande-son officielle de Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night
  • Indivisible
  • Apsulov: End of Gods
  • Grim Legends: The Forsaken Bride
  • Grim Legends 2: Song of the Dark Swan
  • Grim Legends 3: The Dark City
  • Aquaria
  • Anna's Quest
  • The Suicide of Rachel Foster
  • Minoria
  • Ara Fell: Enhanced Edition
  • The Witch's House MV
  • CrossCode
  • CrossCode - Ninja Skin
  • Dex
  • The Longest Journey
  • Giana Sisters: Rise of the Owlverlord
  • Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams
  • The Coma 2: Vicious Sisters
  • Megadimension Neptunia VIIR
  • Megadimension Neptunia VIIR DLC Pack
  • Little Misfortune
  • Little Misfortune Fancy Edition
  • Jenny LeClue - Detectivu
  • Hyperdimension Neptunia Re;Birth1
  • Hyperdimension Neptunia Re;Birth1 - DLC pack
  • Hyperdimension Neptunia Re;Birth1 - DLC pack 2
  • Hyperdimension Neptunia Re;Birth1 Deluxe Pack
  • Hyperdimension Neptunia Re;Birth2: Sisters Generation
  • Hyperdimension Neptunia Re;Birth2: Sisters Generation - DLC Pack
  • Hyperdimension Neptunia Re;Birth2: Sisters Generation - DLC Pack 2
  • Hyperdimension Neptunia Re;Birth2: Sisters Generation Deluxe Pack
  • Hyperdimension Neptunia Re;Birth3 V Generation
  • Hyperdimension Neptunia Re;Birth3 V Generation - DLC Pack
  • Hyperdimension Neptunia Re;Birth3 V Generation - DLC Pack 2
  • Hyperdimension Neptunia Re;Birth3: V Generation Deluxe Pack
  • Lorelai
  • The Cat Lady
  • The Pedestrian
  • Transistor
  • Blackwell Bundle
  • Blackwell Epiphany
  • Shardlight
  • Shardlight: Special Edition
  • Shardlight: Special Edition Upgrade
  • River City Girls
  • Shantae and the Pirate's Curse
  • Shantae: Half-Genie Hero Ultimate Edition
  • Shantae: Risky's Revenge - Director's Cut
  • Eliza
  • Iron Danger
  • Hedon
  • Iconoclasts
  • Hatoful Boyfriend
  • Hatoful Boyfriend: Holiday Star
  • Hatoful Boyfriend: Holiday Star - Collector's Pack
  • Reigns: Her Majesty
  • Mirror's Edge™ est à 4,59 €
Les jeux en soldes pour la mi-semaine :
  • The Flower Collectors
  • ABZÛ
  • Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons est à 2,99 €
  • Last Day of June est à 5 €
  • The Guest
  • Virginia
  • A Short Hike
  • Etherborn
  • Layers of Fear
  • Little Nightmares est à 5 €
  • Little Nightmares - The Depths DLC
  • Little Nightmares - The Hideaway DLC
  • Little Nightmares - The Residence DLC
  • Little Nightmares: Secrets of the Maw Expansion Pass
  • Little Nightmares Original Soundtrack
  • Firewatch est à 5 €
  • A Story About My Uncle
  • Serial Cleaner
  • AER – Memories of Old
  • The First Tree
  • Absolver
  • Absolver: Deluxe Edition
  • Absolver: Deluxe Edition Upgrade
  • Ape Out
  • GRIS
  • Hotline Miami
  • Katana ZERO
  • Minit
  • My Friend Pedro
  • Pikuniku
  • Pikuniku Collector's Edition
  • Reigns
  • Stories Untold
  • GNOG
  • Costume Quest
  • HIVESWAP: Act 1
  • HIVESWAP: Act 1 Soundtrack Edition
  • Orwell
  • Orwell Deluxe Edition
  • Tacoma
  • 80 Days
  • DISTRAINT 2
  • The Lion's Song
  • The Lion's Song - Soundtrack
  • Her Story est à 2,09 €
  • SUPERHOT
  • VVVVVV
  • The Vanishing of Ethan Carter
  • Gone Home
  • Little Inferno
  • Jazzpunk: Director's Cut
  • Mable & The Wood
  • Day of the Tentacle Remastered
  • DISTRAINT: Deluxe Edition
  • Oxenfree
Les jeux en soldes pour le week-end :
  • Vaporum
  • Spacecom
  • AI War 2
  • AI War Collection
  • AI War: DLC Pack
  • AI War: Fleet Command
  • NeuroVoider
  • Craft The World
  • Craft the World - Bosses & Monsters
  • Craft The World - Dig with Friends
  • Craft The World - Lonely Mountain
  • Craft The World - Sisters in Arms
  • Craft The World - Temples of 4 Elements
  • Seven Kingdoms 2 HD
  • Seven Kingdoms: Ancient Adversaries
  • Warlords Battlecry 3
  • Steel Division 2
  • Steel Division 2 - Back To War Pack
  • Steel Division 2 - Commander Deluxe Pack
  • Steel Division 2 - General Deluxe Edition
  • Steel Division 2 - History Pass
  • Steel Division 2 - Total Conflict Edition
  • Space Run: Fast and Safe Delivery
  • Meridian: New World
  • Circle Empires
  • Circle Empires: Apex Monsters!
  • DEFCON: Guerre Mondiale Thermonucléaire
  • Iron Marines
  • Commandos 2 - HD Remaster
  • Commandos 2 & Praetorians: HD Remaster Double Pack
  • Commandos 2+3
  • Commandos Ammo Pack
  • Cultures 1+2
  • Cultures: Northland + 8th Wonder of the World
  • Imperial Glory
  • Port Royale
  • Praetorians
  • Praetorians - HD Remaster
  • Loria
  • Chroniques de la Lune Noire
  • Haegemonia Gold Edition
  • Robin Hood : La légende de Sherwood
  • Metal Fatigue
  • Kim
  • Kim - Soundtrack
  • Gratuitous Space Battles 2
  • Distant Worlds: Universe
  • Driftland: The Magic Revival
  • O.R.B.: Off-World Resource Base
  • Port Royale 2
  • Total Annihilation: Commander Pack est à 2,69 €
  • Total Annihilation: Kingdoms + Iron Plague
  • S.W.I.N.E. HD Remaster
  • Krush Kill 'N Destroy Xtreme
  • Krush Kill ‘N Destroy 2: Krossfire
  • Townsmen - A Kingdom Rebuilt
  • Nexus: The Jupiter Incident
  • Banished
  • Supreme Ruler 2010
  • Supreme Ruler 2020 Gold Edition
  • They Are Billions
  • They Are Billions - Soundtrack & Art Book

 

 
