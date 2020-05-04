Dernières actus
Publié le Samedi 9 mai 2020
Gog.com : les jeux en soldes pour le week-end
Petite semainePetite semaine sur Gog.com, au niveau des soldes proposées. Il y en a un bon nombre, certes, mais on s'était habitué à mieux... ça sent la sortie de confinement, ça...
Qu'on vous rassure : nous avons quand même réussi à trouver quelques jeux indispensables, ou avec un excellent rapport qualité-prix, que nous avons choisi de manière totalement subjective et mis en gras dans les listes.
Pour le reste, c'est à vous de jouer.
Les soldes de la semaine :
- Cinders
- Ion Fury
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night
- Bloodstained: Iga's Back Pack
- Bande-son officielle de Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night
- Indivisible
- Apsulov: End of Gods
- Grim Legends: The Forsaken Bride
- Grim Legends 2: Song of the Dark Swan
- Grim Legends 3: The Dark City
- Aquaria
- Anna's Quest
- The Suicide of Rachel Foster
- Minoria
- Ara Fell: Enhanced Edition
- The Witch's House MV
- CrossCode
- CrossCode - Ninja Skin
- Dex
- The Longest Journey
- Giana Sisters: Rise of the Owlverlord
- Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams
- The Coma 2: Vicious Sisters
- Megadimension Neptunia VIIR
- Megadimension Neptunia VIIR DLC Pack
- Little Misfortune
- Little Misfortune Fancy Edition
- Jenny LeClue - Detectivu
- Hyperdimension Neptunia Re;Birth1
- Hyperdimension Neptunia Re;Birth1 - DLC pack
- Hyperdimension Neptunia Re;Birth1 - DLC pack 2
- Hyperdimension Neptunia Re;Birth1 Deluxe Pack
- Hyperdimension Neptunia Re;Birth2: Sisters Generation
- Hyperdimension Neptunia Re;Birth2: Sisters Generation - DLC Pack
- Hyperdimension Neptunia Re;Birth2: Sisters Generation - DLC Pack 2
- Hyperdimension Neptunia Re;Birth2: Sisters Generation Deluxe Pack
- Hyperdimension Neptunia Re;Birth3 V Generation
- Hyperdimension Neptunia Re;Birth3 V Generation - DLC Pack
- Hyperdimension Neptunia Re;Birth3 V Generation - DLC Pack 2
- Hyperdimension Neptunia Re;Birth3: V Generation Deluxe Pack
- Lorelai
- The Cat Lady
- The Pedestrian
- Transistor
- Blackwell Bundle
- Blackwell Epiphany
- Shardlight
- Shardlight: Special Edition
- Shardlight: Special Edition Upgrade
- River City Girls
- Shantae and the Pirate's Curse
- Shantae: Half-Genie Hero Ultimate Edition
- Shantae: Risky's Revenge - Director's Cut
- Eliza
- Iron Danger
- Hedon
- Iconoclasts
- Hatoful Boyfriend
- Hatoful Boyfriend: Holiday Star
- Hatoful Boyfriend: Holiday Star - Collector's Pack
- Reigns: Her Majesty
- Mirror's Edge™ est à 4,59 €
- The Flower Collectors
- ABZÛ
- Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons est à 2,99 €
- Last Day of June est à 5 €
- The Guest
- Virginia
- A Short Hike
- Etherborn
- Layers of Fear
- Little Nightmares est à 5 €
- Little Nightmares - The Depths DLC
- Little Nightmares - The Hideaway DLC
- Little Nightmares - The Residence DLC
- Little Nightmares: Secrets of the Maw Expansion Pass
- Little Nightmares Original Soundtrack
- Firewatch est à 5 €
- A Story About My Uncle
- Serial Cleaner
- AER – Memories of Old
- The First Tree
- Absolver
- Absolver: Deluxe Edition
- Absolver: Deluxe Edition Upgrade
- Ape Out
- GRIS
- Hotline Miami
- Katana ZERO
- Minit
- My Friend Pedro
- Pikuniku
- Pikuniku Collector's Edition
- Reigns
- Stories Untold
- GNOG
- Costume Quest
- HIVESWAP: Act 1
- HIVESWAP: Act 1 Soundtrack Edition
- Orwell
- Orwell Deluxe Edition
- Tacoma
- 80 Days
- DISTRAINT 2
- The Lion's Song
- The Lion's Song - Soundtrack
- Her Story est à 2,09 €
- SUPERHOT
- VVVVVV
- The Vanishing of Ethan Carter
- Gone Home
- Little Inferno
- Jazzpunk: Director's Cut
- Mable & The Wood
- Day of the Tentacle Remastered
- DISTRAINT: Deluxe Edition
- Oxenfree
- Vaporum
- Spacecom
- AI War 2
- AI War Collection
- AI War: DLC Pack
- AI War: Fleet Command
- NeuroVoider
- Craft The World
- Craft the World - Bosses & Monsters
- Craft The World - Dig with Friends
- Craft The World - Lonely Mountain
- Craft The World - Sisters in Arms
- Craft The World - Temples of 4 Elements
- Seven Kingdoms 2 HD
- Seven Kingdoms: Ancient Adversaries
- Warlords Battlecry 3
- Steel Division 2
- Steel Division 2 - Back To War Pack
- Steel Division 2 - Commander Deluxe Pack
- Steel Division 2 - General Deluxe Edition
- Steel Division 2 - History Pass
- Steel Division 2 - Total Conflict Edition
- Space Run: Fast and Safe Delivery
- Meridian: New World
- Circle Empires
- Circle Empires: Apex Monsters!
- DEFCON: Guerre Mondiale Thermonucléaire
- Iron Marines
- Commandos 2 - HD Remaster
- Commandos 2 & Praetorians: HD Remaster Double Pack
- Commandos 2+3
- Commandos Ammo Pack
- Cultures 1+2
- Cultures: Northland + 8th Wonder of the World
- Imperial Glory
- Port Royale
- Praetorians
- Praetorians - HD Remaster
- Loria
- Chroniques de la Lune Noire
- Haegemonia Gold Edition
- Robin Hood : La légende de Sherwood
- Metal Fatigue
- Kim
- Kim - Soundtrack
- Gratuitous Space Battles 2
- Distant Worlds: Universe
- Driftland: The Magic Revival
- O.R.B.: Off-World Resource Base
- Port Royale 2
- Total Annihilation: Commander Pack est à 2,69 €
- Total Annihilation: Kingdoms + Iron Plague
- S.W.I.N.E. HD Remaster
- Krush Kill 'N Destroy Xtreme
- Krush Kill ‘N Destroy 2: Krossfire
- Townsmen - A Kingdom Rebuilt
- Nexus: The Jupiter Incident
- Banished
- Supreme Ruler 2010
- Supreme Ruler 2020 Gold Edition
- They Are Billions
- They Are Billions - Soundtrack & Art Book
