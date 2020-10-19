Dernières actus
La toute première image du film...
Scorn : découvrez le jeu sur Xb...
Astérix & Obélix XXL : Romaste...
Torchlight III est désormais di...
Publié le Samedi 24 octobre 2020 à 10:00:00 par Cedric Gasperini
Gog.com, les soldes du week-end
A découvrirComme chaque semaine, Gog.com s'est fendu de quelques jeux en soldes. Une belle liste, avec quelques jeux particulièrement intéressants, sont à découvrir ce week-end.
On vous a à nouveau mis en gras ceux qui nous paraissent plus intéressants...
Les soldes de la semaine :
- Singularity™
- Don't Escape: 4 Days to Survive
- Encased: A Sci-Fi Post-Apocalyptic RPGEN DEV
- NEO Scavenger
- The Flame in the Flood
- Dead Synchronicity: Tomorrow Comes Today
- Journey of a Roach
- Metro 2033 Redux
- Metro: Last Light Redux
- The Technomancer
- Caves of QudEN DEV
- Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden
- Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden - Deluxe Edition
- Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden - Fan Edition
- Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden - Fan Edition Upgrade
- Mutant Year Zero: Seed of Evil
- COLLAPSED
- Convoy
- Convoy Soundtrack
- Wasteland 1: The Original Classic
- Wasteland 2 Director's Cut Digital Deluxe Edition
- Wasteland 2 Director's Cut Digital Deluxe Edition Upgrade
- Wasteland Remastered
- The Age of Decadence
- Nowhere Prophet
- Nowhere Prophet - Digital Extras
- Postal 2: Paradise Lost
- POSTAL 4: No RegertsEN DEV
- UnderRail
- Underrail: Expedition
- Judgment: Apocalypse Survival Simulation - Desert Edition
- My Time At Portia
- Sheltered
- ChernobyliteEN DEV
- Fallout 3: Game of the Year Edition
- Deadlight: Director's Cut
- Wasteland 2 Director's Cut Digital Classic Edition
- POSTAL 2
- Fallout
- Fallout 2
- Fallout Tactics
- Fallout: New Vegas Ultimate Edition
- Surviving Mars
- Surviving Mars - Digital Deluxe Edition
- Surviving Mars - Digital Deluxe Edition Upgrade Pack
- Surviving Mars - First Colony Edition
- Surviving Mars - Season Pass
- Surviving Mars - Space Race
- Surviving Mars - Stellaris Dome Set
- Surviving Mars: Colony Design Set
- Surviving Mars: Green Planet
- Surviving Mars: Marsvision Song Contest
- Surviving Mars: Project Laika
- Surviving Mars: Space Race Plus
- Age of Wonders
- Age of Wonders 2: The Wizard's Throne
- Age of Wonders 3
- Age of Wonders 3 - Deluxe Edition Upgrade
- Age of Wonders 3 - Eternal Lords
- Age of Wonders 3 - Golden Realms
- Age of Wonders 3 Deluxe Edition
- Age of Wonders: Planetfall
- Age of Wonders: Planetfall - Deluxe Edition
- Age of Wonders: Planetfall - Deluxe Edition Content Pack
- Age of Wonders: Planetfall - Invasions
- Age of Wonders: Planetfall - Pre-Order Content Pack
- Age of Wonders: Planetfall - Premium Edition
- Age of Wonders: Planetfall - Revelations
- Age of Wonders: Planetfall - Season Pass
- Age of Wonders: Shadow Magic
- BATTLETECH
- BATTLETECH - Digital Deluxe Content
- BATTLETECH - Digital Deluxe Edition
- BATTLETECH - Flashpoint
- BATTLETECH - Heavy Metal
- BATTLETECH - Mercenary Collection
- BATTLETECH - Season Pass
- BATTLETECH - Shadow Hawk Pack
- BATTLETECH - Urban Warfare
- Europa Universalis
- Europa Universalis III Complete
- Europa Universalis III: Collection Upgrade
- Europa Universalis: Rome Gold
- For The Glory: A Europa Universalis Game
- Hearts of Iron
- Hearts of Iron II: Complete
- Hearts of Iron III
- Hearts of Iron III: DLC Collection
- Darkest Hour: A Hearts of Iron Game
- Imperator: Rome
- Imperator: Rome - Complete Soundtrack
- Imperator: Rome - Deluxe Edition
- Imperator: Rome - Deluxe Edition Upgrade Pack
- Imperator: Rome - Epirus Content Pack
- Imperator: Rome - Magna Graecia Content Pack
- Stellaris
- Stellaris: Ancient Relics Story Pack
- Stellaris: Apocalypse
- Stellaris: Complete Soundtrack
- Stellaris: Distant Stars Story Pack
- Stellaris: Federations
- Stellaris: Galaxy Edition
- Stellaris: Galaxy Edition Upgrade Pack
- Stellaris: Humanoids Species Pack
- Stellaris: Leviathans Story Pack
- Stellaris: Lithoids Species Pack
- Stellaris: MegaCorp
- Stellaris: Plantoids Species Pack
- Stellaris: Synthetic Dawn Story Pack
- Stellaris: Utopia
- Surviving Mars
- Surviving Mars - Digital Deluxe Edition
- Surviving Mars - Digital Deluxe Edition Upgrade Pack
- Surviving Mars - First Colony Edition
- Surviving Mars - Season Pass
- Surviving Mars - Space Race
- Surviving Mars - Stellaris Dome Set
- Surviving Mars: Colony Design Set
- Surviving Mars: Green Planet
- Surviving Mars: Marsvision Song Contest
- Surviving Mars: Project Laika
- Surviving Mars: Space Race Plus
- ART OF FIGHTING 2
- BASEBALL STARS 2
- BLAZING STAR
- FATAL FURY SPECIAL
- GAROU: MARK OF THE WOLVES
- IRONCLAD
- KING OF THE MONSTERS
- METAL SLUG
- METAL SLUG 2
- METAL SLUG 3
- METAL SLUG X
- PULSTAR
- REAL BOUT FATAL FURY 2: THE NEWCOMERS
- SAMURAI SHODOWN II
- SAMURAI SHODOWN V SPECIAL
- SENGOKU 3
- SHOCK TROOPERS
- SHOCK TROOPERS: 2ND SQUAD
- THE KING OF FIGHTERS '98 ULTIMATE MATCH FINAL EDITION
- THE KING OF FIGHTERS 2000
- THE KING OF FIGHTERS 2002 UNLIMITED MATCH
- THE KING OF FIGHTERS XIII GALAXY EDITION
- THE KING OF FIGHTERS XIV GALAXY EDITION
- THE KING OF FIGHTERS XIV GALAXY EDITION UPGRADE PACK 1
- THE KING OF FIGHTERS XIV GALAXY EDITION UPGRADE PACK 2
- THE LAST BLADE
- THE LAST BLADE 2
- TWINKLE STAR SPRITES
- 140
- 140 Soundtrack
- BIT.TRIP BEAT
- BIT.TRIP BEAT Soundtrack
- BIT.TRIP CORE
- BIT.TRIP CORE Soundtrack
- BIT.TRIP FATE
- BIT.TRIP FATE Soundtrack
- BIT.TRIP FLUX
- BIT.TRIP FLUX Soundtrack
- BIT.TRIP Presents... Runner2: Future Legend of Rhythm Alien Soundtrack
- BIT.TRIP Runner
- BIT.TRIP Runner Soundtrack
- BIT.TRIP VOID
- BIT.TRIP VOID Soundtrack
- Runner3
- Runner3 - Official Soundtrack
- Runner3 - Retro Challenge Soundtrack
- Cannon Fodder
- Cannon Fodder 2
- Beat Hazard 2
- Beat Hazard 2 - Original Sound Track
- Beat Hazard Ultra
- Ape Out
- Luftrausers
- Mother Russia Bleeds
- Mother Russia Bleeds: Dealer Edition
- Double Dragon Trilogy
- Epic Pinball: The Complete Collection
- Nine Parchments
- BlazBlue Calamity Trigger
- Raiden III Digital Edition
- Caladrius Blaze
- Raiden IV: OverKill
- Giana Sisters: Rise of the Owlverlord
- Rad Rodgers Radical Edition
- Alien Rampage
- 88 Heroes
- Conga Master
- Trailblazers
- Alien Breed + Tower Assault
- Ultimate Body Blows
- Super Hexagon
- Raiden V: Director’s Cut
- AngerForce: Reloaded
- THE KING OF FIGHTERS 2002
- A New Beginning: Final Cut
- AER – Memories of Old
- Anna's Quest
- Bounty Train
- Bounty Train - Trainium Edition Upgrade
- Candle
- Caravan
- Deponia
- Deponia 2: Chaos on Deponia
- Deponia 3: Goodbye Deponia
- Deponia 4: Deponia Doomsday
- Edna & Harvey: Harvey's New Eyes
- Edna & Harvey: The Breakout - Anniversary Edition
- Felix The Reaper
- Holy Potatoes! A Spy Story?!
- Holy Potatoes! A Weapon Shop?!
- Holy Potatoes! We're in Space?!
- Iratus: Lord of the Dead
- Iratus: Lord of the Dead - Supporter Pack
- Iron Danger
- Iron Danger - Supporter Pack
- Ken Follett’s The Pillars of the Earth
- Memoria
- Randal's Monday
- Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun
- Silence
- SKYHILL
- State of Mind
- The Dark Eye: Chains of Satinav
- The Great Perhaps
- The Long Journey Home
- The Last Tinker™: City of Colors
- The Night of the Rabbit
- The Suicide of Rachel Foster
- The Whispered World: Special Edition
- Valhalla Hills
- Valhalla Hills: Two-Horned Helmet Edition
Commentaires
Il n'existe aucun commentaire sur cette actualité
Ajouter un commentaire
Vous devez être inscrit sur le site pour poster un commentaire
Derniers Commentaires
- A quoi jouez-vous ce week-end ? par Papa Panda
- Astérix & Obélix XXL : Romastered est sorti par jymmyelloco
- Torchlight III est désormais disponible sur Nintendo Switch par 10r
- GamAlive vous présente File Dans Ta Chambre par Cedric Gasperini
- GamAlive vous présente File Dans Ta Chambre par Vincent Cordovado
- Trust GXT 970 Morfix, la souris non-binaire par Papa Panda
- Truck Driver sort sur Nintendo Switch le 17 novembre par jymmyelloco
Articles préférés
Dernières Vidéos
- Scorn : découvrez le jeu sur Xbox Series X
- Astérix & Obélix XXL : Romastered est sorti
- Torchlight III est désormais disponible sur Nintendo Switch
- Fire Emblem: Shadow Dragon & the Blade of Light, sur Nintendo Switch
- eFootball PES 2021 se met (enfin) à jour
- MXGP 2020 : la nouvelle vidéo du jeu de motocross officiel
- Raya et le Dernier Dragon, un nouveau Disney bientôt au cinéma
Derniers Concours
- Destiny 2 : Bastion des Ombres arrive dans une semaine
- Concours : Gagnez 5 liens pour voir le film The Quake
- Concours : Gagnez 3 Blu-ray™ et 3 DVD du film Revenge
- Concours : Gagnez le livre I Kill Giants et des ex-libris tous dédicacés !
- Concours : Cyberlink vous offre Screen Recorder 3 Deluxe !
- Concours : Gagnez 3 Blu-ray™ et 3 DVD du film Insidious : la dernière clé
- Concours : Gagnez 10 places de ciné pour The Strangers : Prey at Night