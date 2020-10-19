Gog.com, les soldes du week-end

Publié le Samedi 24 octobre 2020 à 10:00:00 par Cedric Gasperini

 

Comme chaque semaine, Gog.com s'est fendu de quelques jeux en soldes. Une belle liste, avec quelques jeux particulièrement intéressants, sont à découvrir ce week-end.

On vous a à nouveau mis en gras ceux qui nous paraissent plus intéressants...

Les soldes de la semaine :
  • Singularity™
  • Don't Escape: 4 Days to Survive
  • Encased: A Sci-Fi Post-Apocalyptic RPGEN DEV
  • NEO Scavenger
  • The Flame in the Flood
  • Dead Synchronicity: Tomorrow Comes Today
  • Journey of a Roach
  • Metro 2033 Redux
  • Metro: Last Light Redux
  • The Technomancer
  • Caves of QudEN DEV
  • Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden
  • Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden - Deluxe Edition
  • Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden - Fan Edition
  • Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden - Fan Edition Upgrade
  • Mutant Year Zero: Seed of Evil
  • COLLAPSED
  • Convoy
  • Convoy Soundtrack
  • Wasteland 1: The Original Classic
  • Wasteland 2 Director's Cut Digital Deluxe Edition
  • Wasteland 2 Director's Cut Digital Deluxe Edition Upgrade
  • Wasteland Remastered
  • The Age of Decadence
  • Nowhere Prophet
  • Nowhere Prophet - Digital Extras
  • Postal 2: Paradise Lost
  • POSTAL 4: No RegertsEN DEV
  • UnderRail
  • Underrail: Expedition
  • Judgment: Apocalypse Survival Simulation - Desert Edition
  • My Time At Portia
  • Sheltered
  • ChernobyliteEN DEV
  • Fallout 3: Game of the Year Edition
  • Deadlight: Director's Cut
  • Wasteland 2 Director's Cut Digital Classic Edition
  • POSTAL 2
  • Fallout
  • Fallout 2
  • Fallout Tactics
  • Fallout: New Vegas Ultimate Edition
Les soldes Surviving Mars :
  • Surviving Mars
  • Surviving Mars - Digital Deluxe Edition
  • Surviving Mars - Digital Deluxe Edition Upgrade Pack
  • Surviving Mars - First Colony Edition
  • Surviving Mars - Season Pass
  • Surviving Mars - Space Race
  • Surviving Mars - Stellaris Dome Set
  • Surviving Mars: Colony Design Set
  • Surviving Mars: Green Planet
  • Surviving Mars: Marsvision Song Contest
  • Surviving Mars: Project Laika
  • Surviving Mars: Space Race Plus
Les soldes Paradox (stratégie) :
  • Age of Wonders
  • Age of Wonders 2: The Wizard's Throne
  • Age of Wonders 3
  • Age of Wonders 3 - Deluxe Edition Upgrade
  • Age of Wonders 3 - Eternal Lords
  • Age of Wonders 3 - Golden Realms
  • Age of Wonders 3 Deluxe Edition
  • Age of Wonders: Planetfall
  • Age of Wonders: Planetfall - Deluxe Edition
  • Age of Wonders: Planetfall - Deluxe Edition Content Pack
  • Age of Wonders: Planetfall - Invasions
  • Age of Wonders: Planetfall - Pre-Order Content Pack
  • Age of Wonders: Planetfall - Premium Edition
  • Age of Wonders: Planetfall - Revelations
  • Age of Wonders: Planetfall - Season Pass
  • Age of Wonders: Shadow Magic
  • BATTLETECH
  • BATTLETECH - Digital Deluxe Content
  • BATTLETECH - Digital Deluxe Edition
  • BATTLETECH - Flashpoint
  • BATTLETECH - Heavy Metal
  • BATTLETECH - Mercenary Collection
  • BATTLETECH - Season Pass
  • BATTLETECH - Shadow Hawk Pack
  • BATTLETECH - Urban Warfare
  • Europa Universalis
  • Europa Universalis III Complete
  • Europa Universalis III: Collection Upgrade
  • Europa Universalis: Rome Gold
  • For The Glory: A Europa Universalis Game
  • Hearts of Iron
  • Hearts of Iron II: Complete
  • Hearts of Iron III
  • Hearts of Iron III: DLC Collection
  • Darkest Hour: A Hearts of Iron Game
  • Imperator: Rome
  • Imperator: Rome - Complete Soundtrack
  • Imperator: Rome - Deluxe Edition
  • Imperator: Rome - Deluxe Edition Upgrade Pack
  • Imperator: Rome - Epirus Content Pack
  • Imperator: Rome - Magna Graecia Content Pack
  • Stellaris
  • Stellaris: Ancient Relics Story Pack
  • Stellaris: Apocalypse
  • Stellaris: Complete Soundtrack
  • Stellaris: Distant Stars Story Pack
  • Stellaris: Federations
  • Stellaris: Galaxy Edition
  • Stellaris: Galaxy Edition Upgrade Pack
  • Stellaris: Humanoids Species Pack
  • Stellaris: Leviathans Story Pack
  • Stellaris: Lithoids Species Pack
  • Stellaris: MegaCorp
  • Stellaris: Plantoids Species Pack
  • Stellaris: Synthetic Dawn Story Pack
  • Stellaris: Utopia
  • Surviving Mars
  • Surviving Mars - Digital Deluxe Edition
  • Surviving Mars - Digital Deluxe Edition Upgrade Pack
  • Surviving Mars - First Colony Edition
  • Surviving Mars - Season Pass
  • Surviving Mars - Space Race
  • Surviving Mars - Stellaris Dome Set
  • Surviving Mars: Colony Design Set
  • Surviving Mars: Green Planet
  • Surviving Mars: Marsvision Song Contest
  • Surviving Mars: Project Laika
  • Surviving Mars: Space Race Plus
Les soldes de la mi-semaine :
  • ART OF FIGHTING 2
  • BASEBALL STARS 2
  • BLAZING STAR
  • FATAL FURY SPECIAL
  • GAROU: MARK OF THE WOLVES
  • IRONCLAD
  • KING OF THE MONSTERS
  • METAL SLUG
  • METAL SLUG 2
  • METAL SLUG 3
  • METAL SLUG X
  • PULSTAR
  • REAL BOUT FATAL FURY 2: THE NEWCOMERS
  • SAMURAI SHODOWN II
  • SAMURAI SHODOWN V SPECIAL
  • SENGOKU 3
  • SHOCK TROOPERS
  • SHOCK TROOPERS: 2ND SQUAD
  • THE KING OF FIGHTERS '98 ULTIMATE MATCH FINAL EDITION
  • THE KING OF FIGHTERS 2000
  • THE KING OF FIGHTERS 2002 UNLIMITED MATCH
  • THE KING OF FIGHTERS XIII GALAXY EDITION
  • THE KING OF FIGHTERS XIV GALAXY EDITION
  • THE KING OF FIGHTERS XIV GALAXY EDITION UPGRADE PACK 1
  • THE KING OF FIGHTERS XIV GALAXY EDITION UPGRADE PACK 2
  • THE LAST BLADE
  • THE LAST BLADE 2
  • TWINKLE STAR SPRITES
  • 140
  • 140 Soundtrack
  • BIT.TRIP BEAT
  • BIT.TRIP BEAT Soundtrack
  • BIT.TRIP CORE
  • BIT.TRIP CORE Soundtrack
  • BIT.TRIP FATE
  • BIT.TRIP FATE Soundtrack
  • BIT.TRIP FLUX
  • BIT.TRIP FLUX Soundtrack
  • BIT.TRIP Presents... Runner2: Future Legend of Rhythm Alien Soundtrack
  • BIT.TRIP Runner
  • BIT.TRIP Runner Soundtrack
  • BIT.TRIP VOID
  • BIT.TRIP VOID Soundtrack
  • Runner3
  • Runner3 - Official Soundtrack
  • Runner3 - Retro Challenge Soundtrack
  • Cannon Fodder
  • Cannon Fodder 2
  • Beat Hazard 2
  • Beat Hazard 2 - Original Sound Track
  • Beat Hazard Ultra
  • Ape Out
  • Luftrausers
  • Mother Russia Bleeds
  • Mother Russia Bleeds: Dealer Edition
  • Double Dragon Trilogy
  • Epic Pinball: The Complete Collection
  • Nine Parchments
  • BlazBlue Calamity Trigger
  • Raiden III Digital Edition
  • Caladrius Blaze
  • Raiden IV: OverKill
  • Giana Sisters: Rise of the Owlverlord
  • Rad Rodgers Radical Edition
  • Alien Rampage
  • 88 Heroes
  • Conga Master
  • Trailblazers
  • Alien Breed + Tower Assault
  • Ultimate Body Blows
  • Super Hexagon
  • Raiden V: Director’s Cut
  • AngerForce: Reloaded
  • THE KING OF FIGHTERS 2002
Les soldes Daedalic :
  • A New Beginning: Final Cut
  • AER – Memories of Old
  • Anna's Quest
  • Bounty Train
  • Bounty Train - Trainium Edition Upgrade
  • Candle
  • Caravan
  • Deponia
  • Deponia 2: Chaos on Deponia
  • Deponia 3: Goodbye Deponia
  • Deponia 4: Deponia Doomsday
  • Edna & Harvey: Harvey's New Eyes
  • Edna & Harvey: The Breakout - Anniversary Edition
  • Felix The Reaper
  • Holy Potatoes! A Spy Story?!
  • Holy Potatoes! A Weapon Shop?!
  • Holy Potatoes! We're in Space?!
  • Iratus: Lord of the Dead
  • Iratus: Lord of the Dead - Supporter Pack
  • Iron Danger
  • Iron Danger - Supporter Pack
  • Ken Follett’s The Pillars of the Earth
  • Memoria
  • Randal's Monday
  • Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun
  • Silence
  • SKYHILL
  • State of Mind
  • The Dark Eye: Chains of Satinav
  • The Great Perhaps
  • The Long Journey Home
  • The Last Tinker™: City of Colors
  • The Night of the Rabbit
  • The Suicide of Rachel Foster
  • The Whispered World: Special Edition
  • Valhalla Hills
  • Valhalla Hills: Two-Horned Helmet Edition

 

 
