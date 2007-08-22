Dernières actus
Publié le Lundi 17 avril 2023 à 11:45:00 par Cedric Gasperini
Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection est disponible
Le gentil robotMega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection est disponible sur PC, Nintendo Switch et PS4. Cette compilation signée Capcom regroupe pas moins de 10 jeux Mega Man.
Elle propose des filtres graphiques et du contenu additionnel bonus.
Les jeux inclus sont :
- Mega Man Battle Network
- Mega Man Battle Network 2
- Mega Man Battle Network 3 White
- Mega Man Battle Network 3 Blue
- Mega Man Battle Network 4 Red Sun
- Mega Man Battle Network 4 Blue Moon
- Mega Man Battle Network 5 Team Protoman
- Mega Man Battle Network 5 Team Colonel
- Mega Man Battle Network 6 Cybeast Gregar
- Mega Man Battle Network 6 Cybeast Falzar
