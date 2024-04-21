Dernières actus
Publié le Samedi 25 mai 2024 à 10:00:00 par Cedric Gasperini
Gog.com, les soldes du week-end
On trouve toujours un truc à acheter...Chaque semaine, Gog.com propose des jeux à prix cassés, en soldes, selon différentes catégories.
Comme d'habitude, nous avons extrait quelques titres de jeux de la liste. Pour avoir la liste complète des jeux en soldes, cliquez sur les liens.
Nos préférences sont en gras.
Les jeux CD Projekt sont en soldes :
- DLC Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
- Cyberpunk 2077
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Complete Edition
- The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings Enhanced Edition
- The Witcher: Enhanced Edition
- Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales
- The Witcher Adventure Game
- DLC The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Hearts of Stone
- Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
- DLC The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Blood and Wine
- DLC Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Pass Extensions
- Drake Hollow
- REDkit The Witcher 3
- DLC Cyberpunk 2077 REDmod
- GWENT: Rogue Mage
- GWENT: The Witcher Card Game
- The Flame in the Flood
- DLC Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, The - Programme de DLC Gratuits
- Warhammer 40,000: Fire Warrior
- Warhammer: Chaosbane Slayer Edition
- Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus
- Mordheim: City of the Damned
- Space Hulk: Deathwing - Enhanced Edition
- Warhammer 40,000: Gladius - Relics of War
- Man O' War: Corsair - Warhammer Naval Battles
- Necromunda: Hired Gun
- Talisman: Digital Edition
- Battlefleet Gothic: Armada 2 - Complete Edition
- DLC Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus - Heretek
- Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine
- Warhammer 40,000: Armageddon
- Warhammer 40,000: Sanctus Reach
- DLC Warhammer 40,000 Gladius – Reinforcement Pack
- DLC Warhammer 40,000: Gladius - Tyranids
- Battlefleet Gothic: Armada 2
- DLC Warhammer 40,000: Gladius – Chaos Space Marines
- DLC Warhammer 40,000: Gladius - Fortification Pack
- DLC Warhammer 40,000: Gladius - T'au
- DLC Warhammer 40,000: Gladius - Assault Pack
- Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War - Master Collection
- DLC Warhammer 40,000: Armageddon - Angels of Death
- DLC Warhammer 40,000: Armageddon - Glory of Macragge
- DLC Warhammer 40,000: Armageddon - Vulkan's Wrath
- DLC Warhammer 40,000: Armageddon - Golgotha
- DLC Warhammer 40,000: Gladius - Relics of War Lord of Skulls
- DLC Warhammer 40,000 : Armageddon - Ork Hunters
- Warhammer Quest Deluxe
- Blood Bowl 2 - Legendary Edition
- DLC Warhammer 40,000: Sanctus Reach - Sons of Cadia
- DLC Mordheim: City of the Damned - Undead
- Space Hulk: Deathwing - Enhanced Edition - Deluxe
- DLC Warhammer 40,000: Gladius - Craftworld Aeldari
- DLC Mordheim: City of the Damned - Witch Hunters
- DLC Warhammer 40,000: Sanctus Reach - Legacy of the Weirdboy
- Battlefleet Gothic: Armada - Complete Edition
- Warhammer 40,000: Armageddon - Da Orks
- DLC Mordheim: City of the Damned - HIRED SWORDS DLC BUNDLE 1 - Poison Wind Globadier + Smuggler
- DLC Man O' War: Fledgling Griffon
- DLC Warhammer 40,000: Sanctus Reach - Horrors of the Warp
- DLC Man O' War: Reik's Fashion
- Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War II - Grand Master Collection
- Battlefleet Gothic: Armada
- DLC Warhammer 40,000 Gladius: Specialist Pack
- Talisman: Origins
- DLC Man O' War: Corsair - Fell Cargo
- Blood Bowl: Chaos Edition
- Deus Ex™ GOTY Edition
- Baldur's Gate II: Enhanced Edition
- Divinity: Original Sin 2 - Definitive Edition
- Baldur's Gate: Enhanced Edition
- Dragon Age™: Origins - Ultimate Edition
- Fallout 3: Game of the Year Edition
- The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind GOTY Edition
- Fallout: New Vegas Ultimate Edition
- Ultima™ 7 The Complete Edition
- Disco Elysium - The Final Cut
- Might and Magic® 7: For Blood and Honor®
- Fallout 2
- Icewind Dale: Enhanced Edition
- Might and Magic® 8: Day of the Destroyer™
- Fallout
- Planescape: Torment: Enhanced Edition
- The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion - Game of the Year Edition Deluxe
- Ultima™ Underworld 1+2
- Ultima™ 4+5+6
- Might and Magic® 9
- Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition
- Ultima™ 8 Gold Edition
- Ultima™ 1+2+3
- Deus Ex 2: Invisible War
- Ultima™ 9: Ascension
- Shadowrun: Dragonfall - Director's Cut
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided - Digital Deluxe Edition
- Fallout Tactics
- Deus Ex: Human Revolution - Director’s Cut
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance Royal Edition
- Mount & Blade: Warband
- Shadowrun Returns
- Arx Fatalis
- King's Bounty: The Legend
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance
- DLC Baldur's Gate: Siege of Dragonspear
- Risen
- The Elder Scrolls Adventures: Redguard
- An Elder Scrolls Legend: Battlespire
- Shadowrun Hong Kong - Extended Edition
- ATOM RPG: Post-apocalyptic indie game
- Geneforge Saga
- Avernum: The Complete Saga
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails in the Sky
- Darklands
- Tyranny - Standard Edition
- Warlords Battlecry 2
- Driftmoon Enchanted Edition
- Fallout 4 GOTY
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition
- Homeworld® Remastered Collection
- Wing Commander™ 3 Heart of the Tiger™
- Wing Commander™ 1+2
- Wing Commander ®: Privateer ™
- Worms: Armageddon
- Total Annihilation: Kingdoms + Iron Plague
- Age of Wonders: Shadow Magic
- Homeworld: Deserts of Kharak
- King's Bounty: Crossworlds GOTY
- FlatOut 2
- Immortal Cities : Les enfants du Nil
- MDK 2
- Worms W.M.D
- Oddworld: Abe's Oddysee
- Overlord + Raising Hell
- Ghost Master
- Rebel Galaxy
- DEFCON: Guerre Mondiale Thermonucléaire
- Krush Kill ‘N Destroy 2: Krossfire
- Spacechem
- Oddworld: Abe's Exoddus
- Krush Kill 'N Destroy Xtreme
- DLC Homeworld: Deserts of Kharak - Khaaneph Fleet Pack
- DLC Homeworld: Deserts of Kharak - Soban Fleet Pack
- Silent Service 1+2
- Age of Wonders 3 Deluxe Edition
- Broforce
- Cannon Fodder 2
- DLC Homeworld: Deserts of Kharak - Expedition Guide
- Sid Meier's Covert Action
- AI War Collection
- Satellite Reign
- Darkstar One
- The Last Door: Collector's Edition
- Avadon 2: The Corruption
- Deadlock: Planetary Conquest
- Age of Wonders 3
- Oddworld: New ’n’ Tasty
- Double Dragon Trilogy
- Ken Follett’s The Pillars of the Earth
- Normality
- Deadlock 2: Shrine Wars
- Cognition: Game of the Year Edition
- Race the Sun
- State of Mind
- SHENZHEN I/O
- Rebel Galaxy Outlaw
- Technobabylon: Deluxe Edition
- Hotline Miami
- King of Dragon Pass
- Sid Meier’s Pirates!
- Call of Cthulhu: Dark Corners of the Earth
- BioShock™ Remastered
- Primordia
- Mirror's Edge™
- Gemini Rue
- Dreamfall: The Longest Journey
- BioShock™ 2 Remastered
- Outlast
- Prey: Digital Deluxe Edition
- The Penumbra Collection
- Memoria
- Star Trek™: Starfleet Academy
- Amnesia: The Dark Descent
- Freedom Force vs. the 3rd Reich
- Pathologic Classic HD
- BioShock Infinite Complete Edition
- Realms of the Haunting
- Freedom Force
- LIMBO
- The Whispered World: Special Edition
- Dying Light: The Following – Enhanced Edition
- The Night of the Rabbit
- Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number
- Dying Light: Definitive Edition
- Flashback™
- Dorfromantik
- Overlord II
- Messiah
- Perimeter
- Gabriel Knight: Sins of the Fathers – 20th Anniversary Edition
- Darkwood
- The Evil Within 2
- DLC Hard West: Scars of Freedom
- Darwinia - 10000th Anniversary Edition
- DLC Outlast: Whistleblower
- Little Nightmares
- INSIDE
- Hard West
- STASIS
- The Evil Within Bundle
- Amnesia: A Machine For Pigs
- Dishonored - Definitive Edition
- Shattered Steel
- Dishonored 2
- Hard West Collector's Edition
- Outlast II
- Gone Home
- The Evil Within
- The Beast Inside
- Little Nightmares II
- Theme Hospital
- Dungeon Keeper Gold™
- Master of Orion 1+2
- SimCity™ 2000 Special Edition
- Anno 1404: Gold Edition
- Stronghold Crusader HD
- Stronghold HD
- SimCity™ 3000 Unlimited
- Populous™: The Beginning
- The Settlers® 4: Gold Edition
- The Settlers® 2: Gold Edition
- SimCity™ 4 Deluxe Edition
- Theme Park
- Master of Magic Classic
- Anno 1602
- Anno 1503 A.D.
- Anno 1701 A.D.
- Sid Meier's Colonization
- SPORE™ Collection
- Populous™ 2: Trials of the Olympian Gods
- Sid Meier's Civilization IV®: The Complete Edition
- Sid Meier's Civilization® III Complete
- Populous™
- Endzone - A World Apart
- Cossacks Anthology
- DLC Endzone - A World Apart: Prosperity
- Patrician 3
- Giants: Citizen Kabuto
- Tropico Reloaded
- Railroad Tycoon 2 Platinum
- Pirates! Gold Plus
- Capitalism 2
- Star Control I & II
- The Settlers®: Bâtisseurs d'Empire - Gold Edition
- Jagged Alliance
- Port Royale 2
- Railroad Tycoon 3
- Earth 2150 Trilogy
- Stellaris
- Earth 2160
- Heritage of Kings: The Settlers™
- Cultures 1+2
- American Conquest + Fight Back
- Haegemonia Gold Edition
- Corsairs Gold
- Castles 1+2
- Jagged Alliance: Deadly Games
- Master of Orion 3
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Call of Pripyat
- F.E.A.R. Platinum
- Medal of Honor: Allied Assault War Chest
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Shadow of Chernobyl
- DOOM (1993)
- DOOM II
- Clive Barker's Undying
- Return to Castle Wolfenstein
- Crysis®
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Clear Sky
- Painkiller Black Edition
- Quake
- Far Cry® 2: Fortune's Edition
- POSTAL 2
- XIII
- Quake II
- Metro 2033 Redux
- Far Cry®
- Metro: Last Light Redux
- Redneck Rampage Collection
- Heretic + Hexen Collection
- Serious Sam: The Second Encounter
- Wolfenstein 3D
- Blood 2: The Blood Group
- Dead Space™
- Descent 3 + Mercenary
- Metro Exodus - Gold Edition
- F.E.A.R. 2: Project Origin + Reborn
- Shogo: Mobile Armor Division
- Serious Sam: The First Encounter
- Medal of Honor™: Pacific Assault
- DOOM 3
- Blood: Fresh Supply
- Rise of the Triad: Dark War
- Quake III Arena
- Wolfenstein: The Two Pack
- Shadow Warrior (2013)
- The Suffering
- SiN Gold
- Mafia Classic
- Stranglehold
- Crysis Warhead®
- Quake 4
- Kingpin: Life of Crime
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six®
- Project Warlock
- Call of Juarez
- The Suffering: Ties That Bind
- METAL SLUG
- METAL SLUG X
- Independence War™ II: Edge of Chaos
- Rise of the Triad (2013)
- Call of Juarez: Bound in Blood
- METAL SLUG 3
- Call of Juarez: Gunslinger
- Enter the Gungeon
- Blake Stone: Aliens of Gold
- NecroVision
- Shadow Warrior 2
- METAL SLUG 2
- Ruiner
- Turok
- Ion Fury
- Blake Stone: Planet Strike
- Brothers in Arms: Road to Hill 30™
- DLC POSTAL 2: Paradise Lost
- Brothers in Arms: Hell's Highway™
- Painkiller: Overdose
- DOOM 64
- Brothers in Arms: Earned in Blood™
- Metro Franchise Bundle
- Alien Breed + Tower Assault
- NecroVisioN: Lost Company
- The Original Strife: Veteran Edition
- Shadow Warrior Classic Redux
- SUPERHOT
- Turok 2: Seeds of Evil
- Incoming + Incoming Forces
- Descent
- Sniper Ghost Warrior 3 Gold Edition
- DUSK
- Iron Storm
- Sniper: Ghost Warrior
- Freedom Fighters
- Sniper: Ghost Warrior 2
- Nosferatu: Wrath of Malachi
- Conflict: Desert Storm
- Descent 2
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus Digital Deluxe Edition
- Evolva
- Witchaven I & II Bundle
- Raiden Legacy
- Venom. Codename: Outbreak
- Expendable
- Chernobylite
- AMID EVIL
- Metro Exodus
- Days Gone
- Serious Sam 4
- Hexen II
- Wolfenstein: The New Order
- Wolfenstein: The Old Blood
- Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection
- Outcast - Second Contact
- Sanctuary RPG: Black Edition
- Chroma Squad
- The Forgotten City
- Vampire: The Masquerade - Coteries of New York
- The Dungeon Of Naheulbeuk: The Amulet Of Chaos
- Vampire: The Masquerade - Shadows of New York
- Alba: A Wildlife Adventure
- Turmoil
- Edge Of Eternity
- Yono and the Celestial Elephants
- Vampire: The Masquerade - Shadows of New York - Deluxe Edition
- NeuroVoider
- Level22 Gary’s Misadventures
- DLC Turmoil - The Heat Is On
- The Blind Prophet
- A Normal Lost Phone
- Another Lost Phone: Laura's Story
- Golazo! Football League
- AWAY: Journey to the Unexpected
- Hellslave
- Shattered - Tale of the Forgotten King
- ScourgeBringer
- The Dungeon Of Naheulbeuk: The Amulet Of Chaos - Deluxe Edition
- Ashwalkers
- Silmaris: Dice Kingdom
- The Dungeon Of Naheulbeuk: The Amulet Of Chaos - Ultimate Edition
- Astria Ascending
- Paper Beast - Folded Edition
- DLC The Dungeon Of Naheulbeuk: Ruins Of Limis
- Alt-Frequencies
- The Forgotten City - Digital Collector's Edition
- Goosebumps: The Game
- Recompile
- Nanotale - Typing Chronicles
- Souldiers
- Edge Of Eternity - Digital Deluxe Edition
- Crypto: Against All Odds
- DLC The Dungeon Of Naheulbeuk - Splat Jaypak's Arenas
- Hidden Mysteries: Titanic
- Double Kick Heroes
- Foretales
- Golazo! 2
- Machinika Museum
- Astria Ascending - Digital Collector's Edition
- Outshine
- Guild of Ascension
- Skabma - Snowfall
