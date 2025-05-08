DerniÃ¨res actus
(TEST) Bequiet! Light Base 600 L...
Comprendre le RTP un facteur clÃ...
Le jeu de plateformes 3D rÃ©tro ...
Barrage : le jeu de gestion est ...
PubliÃ© le Samedi 17 mai 2025 Ã 10:00:00 par Cedric Gasperini
Gog.com, les soldes du week-end
Pas une grosse semaine...Chaque semaine, Gog.com propose des jeux à prix cassés, en soldes, selon différentes catégories.
Comme d'habitude, nous avons extrait quelques titres de jeux de la liste. Pour avoir la liste complète des jeux en soldes, cliquez sur les liens.
Nos préférences sont en gras.
Les jeux tactiques sont en soldes :
- Dragon Age: Origins - Ultimate Edition
- Crysis
- Worms Armageddon
- Robin Hood: The Legend of Sherwood
- Stronghold Crusader HD
- Jagged Alliance 2
- Encased: A Sci-Fi Post-Apocalyptic RPG
- Colony Ship: A Post-Earth Role Playing Game
- Disciples 2 Gold
- Stronghold Crusader 2: Special Edition
- Worms World Party Remastered
- Cossacks Anthology
- Old World
- King's Bounty II - Duke's Edition
- Quasimorph
- Age of Wonders 4
- Cold Waters
- Commandos Ammo Pack
- Songs of Silence
- SteamWorld Heist II
- DLC Old World - Wonders and Dynasties
- Miasma Chronicles
- METRO QUESTER
- Age of Wonders 4: Premium Edition
- Regiments
- Worms W.M.D
- Commandos 2+3
- DLC Old World - Wrath of Gods
- Tomb Raider GOTY
- Tomb Raider: Underworld
- Tomb Raider: Anniversary
- Tomb Raider: Legend
- Manor Lords
- Red Faction Guerrilla Re-Mars-tered
- Saints Row®: The Third™ Remastered
- Streets of Rage 4
- Worms Revolution Gold Edition
- Worms United
- DLC Against the Storm - Keepers of the Stone
- En Garde!
- Diplomacy is Not an Option
- The Crimson Diamond
- Chorus
- Lust Epidemic
- Trine: Ultimate Collection
- Worms Crazy Golf
- Tales of Monkey Island: Complete Season
- DLC Old World - Behind the Throne
- Broken Roads
- Pharaoh™: A New Era
- Against the Storm
- Baldr Sky
- Sudden Strike 4: Complete Collection
- Ancestors Legacy - Complete Edition
- Cossacks 3
- Worms Ultimate Mayhem - Deluxe Edition
- SimCity™ 2000 Special Edition
- SimCity™ 4 Deluxe Edition
- SimCity™ 3000 Unlimited
- EVERSPACE™
- Frostpunk: Game of the Year Edition
- Theme Park
- Goodbye Eternity
- Timberborn
- Graveyard Keeper
- Nobody Wants to Die
- Terraformers
- Transport Fever 2 - Deluxe Edition
- Potion Craft: Alchemist Simulator
- House Party
- MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries - JumpShip Edition
- DLC X4: Timelines
- Winter Memories
- The Talos Principle 2 Deluxe Edition
- Workers & Resources: Soviet Republic
- HuniePop 2: Double Date
- Railway Empire Complete Collection
- Dungeons 4 - Deluxe Edition
- Prince of Persia®: The Sands of Time
- Prince of Persia
- Lands of Lore™ 1+2
- Dracula Trilogy
- Tex Murphy: Under a Killing Moon
- Sherlock Holmes versus Jack the Ripper
- Harvester
- Forgive Me Father 2
- The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Series
- Tesla Effect: A Tex Murphy Adventure
- The Wolf Among Us
- The Testament of Sherlock Holmes
- STAR WARS™: Bounty Hunter™
- Forgive Me Father
- The Incredible Adventures of Van Helsing: Final Cut
- Star Wars™: Episode I: Jedi Power Battles™
- The Expanse: A Telltale Series Deluxe Edition
- Agatha Christie - Murder on the Orient Express
- Sherlock Holmes The Awakened
- LEGO® Bricktales
- Sherlock Holmes Chapter One Deluxe Edition
- The Smurfs - Mission Vileaf
- Asterix & Obelix XXL Collection
- Sacrifice
- Toonstruck
- Re-Volt
- Screamer
- VR Soccer '96
- GRIP
- Man O' War: Corsair - Warhammer Naval Battles
- The Moment of Silence
- Subject 13
- Remothered: Broken Porcelain
- Ignition
- The Bluecoats: North & South
- Druidstone: The Secret of the Menhir Forest
- Multiwinia
- THE KING OF FIGHTERS XIII GALAXY EDITION
- Egypt: Old Kingdom
- Slay the Princess — The Pristine Cut
- Diluvion: Resubmerged
- CHUCHEL
- American Fugitive
- Kingdom: The Far Reaches
- Cosmic Star Heroine
- Party Hard
- Starcom: Nexus
- BEAUTIFUL DESOLATION
- We. The Revolution
- Predynastic Egypt
- Barrow Hill: The Dark Path
- Haven
- Redout: Solar Challenge Edition
- CHUCHEL Cherry Edition
- THE KING OF FIGHTERS XIV GALAXY EDITION
- DLC Hellpoint - Blue Sun
- X-Blades HD Gold
- DLC Man O' War: Corsair - Fell Cargo
- X-Morph: Defense Complete Edition
- Supreme Ruler 2010
- Eliza
- Clid the Snail
- Antihero
- DLC Diluvion: Resubmerged Fleet Edition Upgrade
- SENRAN KAGURA SHINOVI VERSUS
- The Blind Prophet
- EARTHLOCK
- DLC THE KING OF FIGHTERS XIV GALAXY EDITION UPGRADE PACK 1
- Supreme Ruler 2020 Gold Edition
- DLC THE KING OF FIGHTERS XIV GALAXY EDITION UPGRADE PACK 2
- Of Light and Darkness: The Prophecy
- Blood Omen: Legacy of Kain
- Might and Magic® 6-pack Limited Edition
- Nox™
- Gex
- Jazz Jackrabbit Collection
- World in Conflict: Complete Edition
- The Settlers® 2: 10th Anniversary
- Jazz Jackrabbit 2 Collection
- Warhammer 40,000: Fire Warrior
- Lula: The Sexy Empire
- Gangsters: Organized Crime
- Settlers® 3: Ultimate Collection
- Worms 2
- Final Liberation: Warhammer Epic 40,000
- Heroes Chronicles: All Chapters
- Worms Forts: Under Siege
- The Legend of Kyrandia: Hand of Fate (Book Two)
- The Legend of Kyrandia (Book One)
- Warhammer: Mark of Chaos - Gold Edition
- ANSTOSS 3: Der Fußballmanager
- Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate
- Privateer 2: The Darkening
- Warhammer: Shadow of the Horned Rat
- Wing Commander™: Armada
- Wing Commander™: Academy
- Elvira: Mistress of the Dark
- Elvira's Horror Bundle
- Wing Commander™ 5: Prophecy Gold Edition
- Stubbs the Zombie in Rebel Without a Pulse
- Tomb Raider I-III Remastered Starring Lara Croft
- STAR WARS™: Bounty Hunter™
- Tomb Raider I-VI Remastered
- Legacy of Kain™ Soul Reaver 1&2 Remastered
- Star Wars™: Episode I: Jedi Power Battles™
- Tomb Raider IV-VI Remastered
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Blood and Wine - cover art image
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Complete Edition
- DLC The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Hearts of Stone
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
- Kathy Rain: Director's Cut Deluxe Edition
- Star Renegades
- Call of the Sea
- Townscaper
- SKALD: Against the Black Priory Deluxe Edition
- Dome Keeper
- Whispers of a Machine
- Bad North: Jotunn Edition
- Sable
- NORCO
- Per Aspera
- Moonstone Island
- Star Trucker
- Kingdom Two Crowns
- Eldest Souls
- FAITH: The Unholy Trinity
- THIEF: Definitive Edition
- Intravenous 2
- Double Dragon Trilogy
- Epic Pinball: The Complete Collection
- Three Minutes To Eight
- POSTAL: Brain Damaged
- Leap of Faith + Official Walkthrough
- Moonlighter: Complete Edition
- Unavowed
- Starbound
- Thimbleweed Park
- Loco Motive
- The Last Faith
- The Excavation of Hob's Barrow
- Demon Sword: Incubus
- Symphony of War: The Nephilim Saga
- Children of Morta: Complete Edition
- Röki
- Lamentum Digital Deluxe
- Shogun Showdown
- DLC Seed of the Dead: Charm Song
- Golden Idol Mysteries : Game + DLC Bundle
- The Case of the Golden Idol: Complete Edition
- The Case of the Golden Idol
- Seed of the Dead: Sweet Home
- Lamentum
Commentaires
Il n'existe aucun commentaire sur cette actualitÃ©
Ajouter un commentaire
Vous devez Ãªtre inscrit sur le site pour poster un commentaire
Derniers Commentaires
- New Order : un nouvel album remasterisÃ© par Cedric Gasperini
- L'Edito du Dimanche par clayman00
- L'Edito du Dimanche par clayman00
- L'Edito du Dimanche par Azu
- L'Edito du Dimanche par streum13
- Top des ventes de jeux vidÃ©o sur Steam par iactus
- Flashback 2 est sorti ! par clayman00
Articles prÃ©fÃ©rÃ©s
- God Save Birmingham : le jeu de zombis mÃ©diÃ©val s'offre un trailer
- Memoriapolis : le city builder Historique est sorti
- Ready or Not dÃ©barque cet Ã©tÃ© sur consoles
- Star Wars : films et sÃ©ries, les grosses annonces
- The Shadow Syndicate : un jeu Ã la Blacksad
- Mandragora: Whispers of the Witch Tree est sorti
DerniÃ¨res VidÃ©os
- Le jeu de plateformes 3D rÃ©tro Ruffy and the Riverside sortira le 26 juin
- Barrage : le jeu de gestion est sorti
- American Arcadia sort sur PlayStation, Xbox et Nintendo Switch
- Locomoto, le mignon jeu de train dÃ©barque sur Nintendo Switch
- Kvark, le FPS rÃ©tro est sorti sur PlayStation, Xbox et Nintendo Switch
- Galactic Glitch : le shooter sort en version finale le 3 juin
Derniers Concours
- Une manette Deadpool & Wolverine plutÃ´t gÃ©nÃ©reuse
- Amazon Prime Gaming : les jeux gratuits de juillet deuxiÃ¨me partie
- Enemy of the State : un shoot coop au pays d'Al Capone
- Concours Calendrier de l'Avent Jour 24 : Gagnez un disque dur Seagate, Call of Duty : Vanguard (PS4/PS5), le jeu Funforge Viceroy et le film MIB International 4K UHD
- Concours Calendrier de l'Avent Jour 23 : Battlefield 2042 Edition Ultimate (PS4, PS5)
- Concours Calendrier de l'Avent Jour 22 : Spiderman intÃ©grale 8 films (DVD)