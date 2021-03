- Resident Evil Village : les caractÃ©ristiques techniques sur PC

Publié le Mardi 23 mars 2021 à 10:40:00 par Cedric Gasperini

MINIMUM:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 (64 bit)

Processor: Intel Core i5-7500 / AMD Ryzen 3 1200

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Ti with 4GB VRAM / AMD Radeon RX 560 with 4GB VRAM

DirectX: Version 12

Additional Notes: Estimated performance (when set to Prioritize Performance): 1080p/60fps. ・Framerate might drop in graphics-intensive scenes. ・NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 or AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT required to support ray tracing. System requirements subject to change during game development.



RECOMMENDED:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 (64 bit)

Processor: Intel Core i7 8700 / AMD Ryzen 5 3600

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070 / AMD Radeon RX 5700

DirectX: Version 12

Additional Notes: Estimated performance: 1080p/60fps ・Framerate might drop in graphics-intensive scenes. ・NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 or AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT required to support ray tracing. System requirements subject to change during game development.