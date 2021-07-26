GOG.com les soldes du week-end

Publié le Samedi 31 juillet 2021 à 11:00:00 par Marion Bétremieux

 

Des mafieux et des dragons

Comme tous les samedis, nous vous proposons de découvrir les soldes sur Gog.com. Quelques dizaines de jeux vidéo à prix cassés qui ne manqueront pas de vous occuper un moment.

On vous a mis en gras nos préférences.

Les soldes de la semaine :
  • Advent Rising
  • Amazon: Guardians of Eden
  • Baldur's Gate II: Enhanced Edition
  • Baldur's Gate: Enhanced Edition
  • Blade Runner
  • BloodRayne 2: Terminal Cut
  • BloodRayne: Terminal Cut
  • Countdown
  • Darklands
  • Data East Arcade Collection #1
  • Deadly Dozen
  • Deadly Dozen Pacific Theater
  • Deus Ex™ GOTY Edition
  • Diablo + Hellfire
  • Diggles: The Myth of Fenris
  • Dragonsphere
  • Drakensang
  • Dungeon Keeper Gold™
  • Dungeon Keeper™ 2
  • Earth 2140 Trilogy
  • Earth 2150 Trilogy
  • Earth 2160
  • ECHELON
  • Emperor of the Fading Suns
  • Gunship!
  • Hexplore
  • Jazz Jackrabbit 2 Collection
  • Jazz Jackrabbit Collection
  • King of Dragon Pass
  • Krush Kill ‘N Destroy 2: Krossfire
  • Krush Kill 'N Destroy Xtreme
  • M.U.L.E.
  • Myst III: Exile
  • Myst IV: Revelation
  • Myst Masterpiece Edition
  • Myst V: End of Ages Limited Edition
  • Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition
  • Nexus: The Jupiter Incident
  • Operation Body Count
  • Requiem: Avenging Angel
  • Retro First Friday Collection #1
  • Retro First Friday Collection #2
  • Riven: The Sequel to Myst
  • Shadow Man Remastered
  • Siege of Avalon: Anthology
  • SiN Gold
  • System Shock: Enhanced Edition
  • System Shock™ 2
  • The First Samurai + The Second Samurai Bundle
  • Turok
  • Turok 2: Seeds of Evil
  • Ultima™ 1+2+3
  • Ultima™ 4+5+6
  • Ultima™ 7 The Complete Edition
  • Ultima™ 8 Gold Edition
  • Ultima™ 9: Ascension
  • Warcraft I & II Bundle
  • Warcraft II Battle.net Edition
  • Warcraft: Orcs and Humans
  • Warhammer: Mark of Chaos - Gold Edition
  • Wing Commander ®: Privateer ™
  • Wing Commander™ 1+2
  • Wing Commander™ 3 Heart of the Tiger™
  • Wing Commander™ 4: The Price of Freedom
  • Wing Commander™ 5: Prophecy Gold Edition
  • Wing Commander™: Academy
  • Wing Commander™: Armada
  • Wings (Emulated Amiga Edition)
  • Worms 2
  • WORMS FORTS : ÉTAT DE SIÈGE
  • Worms United
  • Worms W.M.D
  • Worms: Armageddon
Les soldes de la mi-semaine :
  • IL-2 Sturmovik : 1946
  • Freedom Force
  • Freedom Force vs. the 3rd Reich
  • ARMA : Cold War Assault
  • ARMA : Gold Edition
  • Owlboy (son édition collector et sa bande-son)
  • Metal Wolf Chaos XD (et sa bande-son)
  • Wings of Prey : Special Edition
  • Sine Mora EX
  • No Man's Sky
  • SimplePlanes
  • Wings! Remastered Edition
  • Divinity 2 : Developer's Cut
  • Divinity : Dragon Commander
  • Divinity : Dragon Commander Imperial Edition (et son upgrade)
  • Wingspan (sa bande-son et son édition Special)
  • Between the Stars (et sa bande-son)
  • Kerbal Space Program
  • Kerbal Space Program : Breaking Ground
  • Kerbal Space Program : Making History
  • B-17 Flying Fortress : The Might 8th
  • F-117A Nighthawk Stealth Fighter 2.0
  • Everspace 2
  • Everspace
  • Everspace - Encounters
  • Everspace Deluxe Edition Upgrade
  • Eagle Island Twist
  • Enemy Engaged : Apache vs Havoc
  • Enemy Engaged : Comanche vs Hokum
  • The I of the Dragon
  • Battle Engine Aquila
  • Heli-Yeah! Buncle
  • Planet's Edge : The Point of No Return
  • Retro Classix: SRD - Super Real Darwin
  • Slordax : The Unknown Enemy
  • Steel Thunder
  • Super Chopper
  • Super Huey 1 & 2 Airdrop
  • Super Huey III
  • XF5700 Mantis Experimental Fighter
  • Zephyr

Les soldes du weekend :
  • King's Bounty : Dark Side (et ses éditions prenium)
  • Mafia
  • Mafia II : Director's Cut
  • Mafia III (et son édition Deluxe)
  • Mafia III : Family Kick Back Pack
  • Mafia III : Faster, Baby!
  • Mafia III : Season Pass
  • Mafia III : Sign of the Times
  • Mafia III : Stones Unturned
  • Stubbs the Zombie in Rebel Without a Pulse
  • Ceville
  • S.W.I.N.E. HD Remaster
  • Overlord + Raising Hell (mon petit favori)
  • Overlord II
  • Iratus : Lord of the Dead (et ses pack et bundle Supporter)
  • Iratus : Necromancer Edition
  • Iratus : Summer Skin Set
  • Iratus : Wrath of the Necromancer
  • Dungeon Keeper Gold
  • Dungeon Keeper 2
  • X-Morph : Defense Complete Edition
  • Legend of Keepers - Supporter Pack
  • Legend of Keepers : Career of a Dungeon Manager
  • MachiaVillain (et sa bande-son)
  • Zombie Night Terror
  • Zombie Night Terror - Special Edition Upgrade
  • Little Big Workshop - The Evil DLC
  • 15 Days
  • Kingpin : Life of Crime
  • Dungeons 2
  • Dungeons 2 : A Chance of Dragons
  • Dungeons 2 : A Game of Winter
  • Dungeons 2 : A Song of Sand and Fire
  • Dungeons 3
  • Dungeons 3 : A Multitude of Maps
  • Dungeons 3 : An Unexpected DLC
  • Dungeons 3 : Clash of Gods
  • Dungeons 3 : Evil of the Carribean
  • Dungeons 3 : Famous Last Words
  • Dungeons 3 : Lords of the Kings
  • Dungeons 3 : Once Upon A Time
  • Underhero
  • Postal 2
  • Postal 2 : Paradise Lost
  • Postal 4 : No regerts
  • Lucius
Les soldes Humble Games :
  • Carto
  • One Step From Eden
  • Fae Tactics
  • Aegis Defenders
  • Void Bastards: Bang Tydy
  • Ring of Pain
  • The Wild at Heart
  • Ikenfell
  • Crying Suns
  • Forager
  • Void Bastards
  • The Occupation

 

 
42380-soldes-jeux-video-promotions-pc-gog-com-liste-offres