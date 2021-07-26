Dernières actus
Publié le Samedi 31 juillet 2021 à 11:00:00 par Marion Bétremieux
GOG.com les soldes du week-end
Des mafieux et des dragonsComme tous les samedis, nous vous proposons de découvrir les soldes sur Gog.com. Quelques dizaines de jeux vidéo à prix cassés qui ne manqueront pas de vous occuper un moment.
On vous a mis en gras nos préférences.
Les soldes de la semaine :
- Advent Rising
- Amazon: Guardians of Eden
- Baldur's Gate II: Enhanced Edition
- Baldur's Gate: Enhanced Edition
- Blade Runner
- BloodRayne 2: Terminal Cut
- BloodRayne: Terminal Cut
- Countdown
- Darklands
- Data East Arcade Collection #1
- Deadly Dozen
- Deadly Dozen Pacific Theater
- Deus Ex™ GOTY Edition
- Diablo + Hellfire
- Diggles: The Myth of Fenris
- Dragonsphere
- Drakensang
- Dungeon Keeper Gold™
- Dungeon Keeper™ 2
- Earth 2140 Trilogy
- Earth 2150 Trilogy
- Earth 2160
- ECHELON
- Emperor of the Fading Suns
- Gunship!
- Hexplore
- Jazz Jackrabbit 2 Collection
- Jazz Jackrabbit Collection
- King of Dragon Pass
- Krush Kill ‘N Destroy 2: Krossfire
- Krush Kill 'N Destroy Xtreme
- M.U.L.E.
- Myst III: Exile
- Myst IV: Revelation
- Myst Masterpiece Edition
- Myst V: End of Ages Limited Edition
- Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition
- Nexus: The Jupiter Incident
- Operation Body Count
- Requiem: Avenging Angel
- Retro First Friday Collection #1
- Retro First Friday Collection #2
- Riven: The Sequel to Myst
- Shadow Man Remastered
- Siege of Avalon: Anthology
- SiN Gold
- System Shock: Enhanced Edition
- System Shock™ 2
- The First Samurai + The Second Samurai Bundle
- Turok
- Turok 2: Seeds of Evil
- Ultima™ 1+2+3
- Ultima™ 4+5+6
- Ultima™ 7 The Complete Edition
- Ultima™ 8 Gold Edition
- Ultima™ 9: Ascension
- Warcraft I & II Bundle
- Warcraft II Battle.net Edition
- Warcraft: Orcs and Humans
- Warhammer: Mark of Chaos - Gold Edition
- Wing Commander ®: Privateer ™
- Wing Commander™ 1+2
- Wing Commander™ 3 Heart of the Tiger™
- Wing Commander™ 4: The Price of Freedom
- Wing Commander™ 5: Prophecy Gold Edition
- Wing Commander™: Academy
- Wing Commander™: Armada
- Wings (Emulated Amiga Edition)
- Worms 2
- WORMS FORTS : ÉTAT DE SIÈGE
- Worms United
- Worms W.M.D
- Worms: Armageddon
- IL-2 Sturmovik : 1946
- Freedom Force
- Freedom Force vs. the 3rd Reich
- ARMA : Cold War Assault
- ARMA : Gold Edition
- Owlboy (son édition collector et sa bande-son)
- Metal Wolf Chaos XD (et sa bande-son)
- Wings of Prey : Special Edition
- Sine Mora EX
- No Man's Sky
- SimplePlanes
- Wings! Remastered Edition
- Divinity 2 : Developer's Cut
- Divinity : Dragon Commander
- Divinity : Dragon Commander Imperial Edition (et son upgrade)
- Wingspan (sa bande-son et son édition Special)
- Between the Stars (et sa bande-son)
- Kerbal Space Program
- Kerbal Space Program : Breaking Ground
- Kerbal Space Program : Making History
- B-17 Flying Fortress : The Might 8th
- F-117A Nighthawk Stealth Fighter 2.0
- Everspace 2
- Everspace
- Everspace - Encounters
- Everspace Deluxe Edition Upgrade
- Eagle Island Twist
- Enemy Engaged : Apache vs Havoc
- Enemy Engaged : Comanche vs Hokum
- The I of the Dragon
- Battle Engine Aquila
- Heli-Yeah! Buncle
- Planet's Edge : The Point of No Return
- Retro Classix: SRD - Super Real Darwin
- Slordax : The Unknown Enemy
- Steel Thunder
- Super Chopper
- Super Huey 1 & 2 Airdrop
- Super Huey III
- XF5700 Mantis Experimental Fighter
- Zephyr
Les soldes du weekend :
- King's Bounty : Dark Side (et ses éditions prenium)
- Mafia
- Mafia II : Director's Cut
- Mafia III (et son édition Deluxe)
- Mafia III : Family Kick Back Pack
- Mafia III : Faster, Baby!
- Mafia III : Season Pass
- Mafia III : Sign of the Times
- Mafia III : Stones Unturned
- Stubbs the Zombie in Rebel Without a Pulse
- Ceville
- S.W.I.N.E. HD Remaster
- Overlord + Raising Hell (mon petit favori)
- Overlord II
- Iratus : Lord of the Dead (et ses pack et bundle Supporter)
- Iratus : Necromancer Edition
- Iratus : Summer Skin Set
- Iratus : Wrath of the Necromancer
- Dungeon Keeper Gold
- Dungeon Keeper 2
- X-Morph : Defense Complete Edition
- Legend of Keepers - Supporter Pack
- Legend of Keepers : Career of a Dungeon Manager
- MachiaVillain (et sa bande-son)
- Zombie Night Terror
- Zombie Night Terror - Special Edition Upgrade
- Little Big Workshop - The Evil DLC
- 15 Days
- Kingpin : Life of Crime
- Dungeons 2
- Dungeons 2 : A Chance of Dragons
- Dungeons 2 : A Game of Winter
- Dungeons 2 : A Song of Sand and Fire
- Dungeons 3
- Dungeons 3 : A Multitude of Maps
- Dungeons 3 : An Unexpected DLC
- Dungeons 3 : Clash of Gods
- Dungeons 3 : Evil of the Carribean
- Dungeons 3 : Famous Last Words
- Dungeons 3 : Lords of the Kings
- Dungeons 3 : Once Upon A Time
- Underhero
- Postal 2
- Postal 2 : Paradise Lost
- Postal 4 : No regerts
- Lucius
- Carto
- One Step From Eden
- Fae Tactics
- Aegis Defenders
- Void Bastards: Bang Tydy
- Ring of Pain
- The Wild at Heart
- Ikenfell
- Crying Suns
- Forager
- Void Bastards
- The Occupation
