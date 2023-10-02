Dernières actus
(TEST) Assassin’s Creed Mirage...
Crypto-monnaies et casino : comm...
Gangs of Sherwood : 1 minute pou...
Assassin’s Creed Mirage est so...
Publié le Samedi 7 octobre 2023 à 10:00:00 par Cedric Gasperini
Gog.com, les soldes du week-end
Semaine faiblardeChaque semaine, Gog.com propose des jeux à prix cassés, en soldes, selon différentes catégories.
Comme d'habitude, nous avons extrait quelques titres de jeux de la liste. Pour avoir la liste complète des jeux en soldes, cliquez sur les liens.
Nos préférences sont en gras.
Les soldes de jeux SF :
- FTL: Advanced Edition
- Control Ultimate Edition
- UnderRail
- EVERSPACE
- Transistor
- Supreme Commander Gold Edition
- Rise of the Triad (2013)
- DLC EVERSPACE - Encounters
- Ion Fury
- Xenonauts
- Aven Colony
- State of Mind
- Rebel Galaxy Outlaw
- SteamWorld Heist
- Beyond a Steel Sky
- ENCODYA
- Liberated
- Contra Anniversary Collection
- Turbo Overkill
- Scorn - Deluxe Edition
- ENCODYA - Save the World Edition
- Orbital Bullet – The 360° Rogue-lite
- Akane
- Xenonauts 2
- Gun Metal
- Gex
- DLC SteamWorld Heist: The Outsider
- Incoming + Incoming Forces
- Rise of the Triad: Dark War
- Ghostrunner
- Flashback
- The Long Journey Home
- Haegemonia Gold Edition
- Daikatana
- Starship Titanic
- Earth 2140 Trilogy
- Xeno Crisis
- Tomb Raider GOTY
- Sniper Ghost Warrior 3 Gold Edition
- POSTAL 2
- THIEF: Definitive Edition
- Psychonauts 2
- Kona
- Remothered: Broken Porcelain
- Sniper: Ghost Warrior 2
- Sniper: Ghost Warrior
- Sea Dogs: City of Abandoned Ships
- Prince of Qin
- Panzer Dragoon: Remake
- Styx: Shards of Darkness
- Outlast
- Steel Division 2 - Total Conflict Edition
- Remothered: Tormented Fathers
- Slime Rancher
- Outlast 2
- LEGRAND LEGACY: Tale of the Fatebounds
- NEO Scavenger
- Sinking Island
- Jagged Alliance 2: Wildfire
- Harvester
- Lust Theory - Season 1
- Monster Train
- DUSK
- Sea Dogs: Caribbean Tales
- Port Royale 2
- Master of Magic Classic
- DLC Steel Division 2 - Nemesis #3 - Battle of Rimini
- DLC Steel Division 2 - Nemesis #2 - Lvov Offensive
- DLC Steel Division 2 - Tribute to D-Day Pack
- Trine: Ultimate Collection
- DLC Steel Division 2 - Back To War Pack
- Pathologic 2
- Graveyard Keeper
- Stronghold Crusader 2: Special Edition
- Return to Mysterious Island 2
- The Mystery of the Druids
- GAROU: MARK OF THE WOLVES
- REAL BOUT FATAL FURY 2: THE NEWCOMERS
- DLC Jagged Alliance 2: Wildfire - Digital Deluxe Content
- Trepang2
- DLC Steel Division 2 - Nemesis #6 - Siege of Dunkirk
- Potion Craft: Alchemist Simulator
- DLC Steel Division 2 - Nemesis #5 - Raid on Drvar
- DLC Graveyard Keeper - Better Save Soul
- The Riftbreaker
- King of Dragon Pass
- Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire - Obsidian Edition
- Beholder
- Solasta: Crown of the Magister
- Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous - Mythic Edition
- INSOMNIA: The Ark
- Gamedec - Definitive Edition
- The Uncertain: Light At The End
- NORCO
- Black Book
- Kathy Rain: Director’s Cut
- Gamedec - Digital Deluxe Edition
- DLC Solasta: Crown of the Magister - Palace of Ice
- Beholder 3
- Spirit of the Island
- Solasta: Crown of the Magister - Lightbringers Edition
- Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous - Enhanced Edition
- Do Not Feed the Monkeys
- DLC Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous - Season Pass 2
- Jack Move
- Wintermoor Tactics Club
- Beholder 2
- Yaga Armful Edition
- Gamedec - Digital Deluxe Edition
- DLC Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous - Season Pass
- DLC Beholder - Blissful Sleep
- The Uncertain: Last Quiet Day
- DLC Solasta: Crown of the Magister - Palace of Ice
- DLC Solasta: Crown of the Magister - Inner Strength
- Anvil Saga
- DLC Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous - Through the Ashes
- DLC Solasta: Crown of the Magister - Lost Valley
- Liberte
- DLC Solasta: Crown of the Magister Primal Calling
- The Hand of Merlin Deluxe Edition Bundle
- Hitchhiker - A Mystery Game
- Cardpocalypse - Time Warp Edition
- Wintermoor Tactics Club: Wintermost Edition
- Whispers of a Machine
- Organs Please
- There Is No Light
- DLC Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous - The Treasure of the Midnight Isles
- DLC Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous - Inevitable Excess
- Assault Spy Elite Spy Edition
- DLC R-Type Final 2: Ace Pilot Special Training Pack I
- DLC R-Type Final 2: Ace Pilot Special Training Pack II
- DLC R-Type Final 2 - Stage Pass Volume 3
- DLC The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III - Consumable Value Set
- DLC The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III - Premium Cosmetic Set
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III Digital Limited Edition
- The Alliance Alive HD Remastered
- The Alliance Alive HD Remastered - Digital Limited Edition
- Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of DANA
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails into Reverie
- DLC R-Type Final 2: Ace Pilot Special Training Pack III
- Ys IX: Monstrum Nox Digital Ultimate Edition
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV
- DLC The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV - Consumable Starter Set
- DLC The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV - Consumable Value Set
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV - Premium Cosmetic Set
- Saviors of Sapphire Wings / Stranger of Sword City Revisited
- Disaster Report 4: Summer Memories Digital Limited Edition
- Assault Spy
- DLC Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of DANA - Laxia's
- The 25th Ward: The Silver Case
- The 25th Ward: The Silver Case Digital Limited Edition
- DLC The Legend of Heroes: Trails into Reverie - Advanced Set 1
- DLC The Legend of Heroes: Trails into Reverie - Advanced Set 2
- DLC The Legend of Heroes: Trails into Reverie - Complete Consumables
- DLC The Legend of Heroes: Trails into Reverie - Complete Cosmetics
- DLC The Legend of Heroes: Trails into Reverie - Premium Cosmetic Set
- DLC The Legend of Heroes: Trails into Reverie - SSS Summer Splash Set
- DLC The Legend of Heroes: Trails into Reverie - Standard Cosmetic Set
- DLC The Legend of Heroes: Trails into Reverie - Starter Set
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails into Reverie Deluxe Edition
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails into Reverie Ultimate Edition
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails to Azure
- DLC R-Type Final 2 - DLC Set 9
- DLC R-Type Final 2 - DLC Set 8
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails from Zero
- DLC Fallen Legion Revenants - Digital Art Book
- DLC Fallen Legion Revenants - Digital Soundtrack
- Fallen Legion Revenants Digital Deluxe Edition
- Fallen Legion: Revenants
- DLC Fallen Legion: Revenants - BlazBlue Exemplar Costume Bundle
- Fallen Legion: Rise to Glory / Fallen Legion Revenants Digital Deluxe Edition
- DLC R-Type Final 2 - DLC Set 7
- DLC R-Type Final 2 - Homage Stage Soundtrack
- DLC R-Type Final 2 - OFX-X MARIKO R-Craft
- DLC R-Type Final 2 - DLC Set 6
- DLC R-Type Final 2 - DLC Set 5
Commentaires
Il n'existe aucun commentaire sur cette actualité
Ajouter un commentaire
Vous devez être inscrit sur le site pour poster un commentaire
Derniers Commentaires
- (TEST) MotoGP 23 (PC, Nintendo Switch, Xbox, PlayStation) par antoninio
- (TEST) Asus Rog Ally, l'avenir de la console portable ? par AltATou
- L'Edito du Dimanche par Quantum
- (TEST) MotoGP 23 (PC, Nintendo Switch, Xbox, PlayStation) par Cedric Gasperini
- (TEST) MotoGP 23 (PC, Nintendo Switch, Xbox, PlayStation) par 10r
- (TEST) Diablo IV (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series) par 10r
- (TEST) Diablo IV (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series) par Cedric Gasperini
Articles préférés
- Gog.com, les soldes du week-end
- Gog.com, les soldes du week-end
- (TEST) NBA 2K24 (PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch)
- (TEST) Ad Infinitum (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Android)
- (TEST) How 2 Escape (Switch, Playstation, Xbox, PC)
- (TEST) Creative Zen Air Dot, des écouteurs Bluetooth à petit prix
Dernières Vidéos
- Gangs of Sherwood : 1 minute pour découvrir le jeu
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage est sorti
- Astérix & Obélix : Heroes est sorti
- My Little Universe est sorti sur PC et Nintendo Switch
- Solium Infernum s'offre une démo
- Pixel Café, entre roman visuel et jeu de vie
Derniers Concours
- Enemy of the State : un shoot coop au pays d'Al Capone
- Concours Calendrier de l'Avent Jour 24 : Gagnez un disque dur Seagate, Call of Duty : Vanguard (PS4/PS5), le jeu Funforge Viceroy et le film MIB International 4K UHD
- Concours Calendrier de l'Avent Jour 23 : Battlefield 2042 Edition Ultimate (PS4, PS5)
- Concours Calendrier de l'Avent Jour 22 : Spiderman intégrale 8 films (DVD)
- Concours Calendrier de l'Avent Jour 21 : Cities Skylines Parklife Edition (Xbox One)
- Concours Calendrier de l'Avent Jour 20 : Phoenix Point Behemot Edition (PS4)