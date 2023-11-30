Dernières actus
Publié le Samedi 2 décembre 2023 à 10:00:00 par Cedric Gasperini
Gog.com, les soldes du week-end
Week-end en demi-teinteChaque semaine, Gog.com propose des jeux à prix cassés, en soldes, selon différentes catégories.
Comme d'habitude, nous avons extrait quelques titres de jeux de la liste. Pour avoir la liste complète des jeux en soldes, cliquez sur les liens.
Nos préférences sont en gras.
Les City builders sont en soldes :
- Roller Coaster Tycoon® Deluxe
- SimCity™ 3000 Unlimited
- Roller Coaster Tycoon® 2: Triple Thrill Pack
- Dungeon Keeper Gold™
- Heroes of Might and Magic® 5: Bundle
- Dungeon Keeper™ 2
- Stronghold Crusader HD
- Anno 1404: Gold Edition
- The Settlers® 2: Gold Edition
- The Settlers® 4: Gold Edition
- Theme Hospital
- Anno 1602
- SimCity™ 4 Deluxe Edition
- Frostpunk: Game of the Year Edition
- Kenshi
- ISLANDERS
- Dorfromantik
- RimWorld
- Xenonauts 2
- Timberborn
- Master of Magic
- Tropico 6
- Northgard: The Viking Age Edition
- Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation
- MachiaVillain
- Pizza Connection 3
- Pizza Connection 3 Soundtrack Edition
- Punk Wars
- Stronghold Crusader 2
- Train Fever
- Valhalla Hills
- Bridge Constructor
- Bridge Constructor Medieval
- Bridge Constructor Playground
- Bridge Constructor Portal
- Bridge Constructor Stunts
- Aven Colony
- Bridge Constructor: The Walking Dead
- Genesis Alpha One Deluxe Edition
- Train Valley
- Transport Fever
- Wing Commander ®: Privateer ™
- Legend of Grimrock
- Crusader: No Remorse™
- King's Bounty: The Legend
- Legend of Grimrock 2
- Les Chevaliers de Baphomet : Le manuscrit de Voynich
- Crusader: No Regret™
- Dreamfall: The Longest Journey
- Les Chevaliers De Baphomet : Les Gardiens du Temple de Salomon
- IL-2 Sturmovik™: 1946
- Shadow Warrior (2013)
- Trine 2: Complete Story
- Ghost Master
- The Age of Decadence
- Mount & Blade: With Fire & Sword
- Tyranny - Gold Edition
- Total Overdose: A Gunslinger's Tale in Mexico
- Realms of Arkania 1+2
- Independence War™ II: Edge of Chaos
- Revenant
- Blackguards Special Edition
- Call of Juarez: Gunslinger
- Realms of Arkania 3
- Tzar: The Burden of the Crown
- Flashback™
- Heretic Kingdoms: The Inquisition
- Red Baron Pack
- Avadon: The Black Fortress
- Retour sur l’Ile Mystérieuse
- Titanic: Une aventure hors du temps
- X3: Terran War Pack
- SteamWorld Dig
- Project Eden
- Seven Kingdoms 2 HD
- Post Mortem
- Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus - Omnissiah Edition
- Fantasy General
- Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove
- Metal Fatigue
- Avadon 2: The Corruption
- X3: Reunion
- Defender's Quest
- Incoming + Incoming Forces
- Seven Kingdoms: Ancient Adversaries
- Wings of Prey: Special Edition
- Galactic Civilizations I: Ultimate Edition
- X2: The Threat
- The Bureau: XCOM® Declassified™
- Songs of Conquest
- Pacific General
- Capsized
- Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus
- Trine 3: The Artifacts of Power
- X: Gold
- Serpent in the Staglands
- Timelapse
- Owlboy
- Solasta: Crown of the Magister
- Human Resource Machine
- Noctropolis
- Sundered® : Édition surnaturelle
- Batman - The Telltale Series
- Expendable
- X Rebirth: Home of Light Complete Edition
- Sword of the Stars: Complete Collection
- Requiem: Avenging Angel
- Diggles: The Myth of Fenris
- Ring Runner: Flight of the Sages
- Shadow Watch
- O.R.B.: Off-World Resource Base
- Dustforce DX
- Virginia
- Redline
- X4: Foundations
- Breach & Clear
- Challenge of the Five Realms
- Ittle Dew
- Holy Potatoes! We're in Space?!
- Holy Potatoes! A Weapon Shop?!
- Caravan
- 80 Days
- Fell Seal: Arbiter's Mark
- Curious Expedition
- DLC Solasta: Crown of the Magister Primal Calling
- GAROU: MARK OF THE WOLVES
- Wonder Boy: The Dragon's Trap
- Prince of Qin
- Anstoss 1-3 Bundle
- The Adventures of Shuggy
- Spellcasting 1+2+3
- Overload
- Dangerous Dave Pack
- Odallus: The Dark Call
- Breach & Clear: DEADline Rebirth
- Hero's Hour
- 7 Billion Humans
- Nox™
- Grim Dawn
- Darkest Dungeon®
- Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver 2
- Sacred Gold
- Legacy of Kain: Defiance
- Prince of Persia : Les Sables du temps
- Titan Quest Anniversary Edition
- Mount & Blade: Warband
- Prince of Persia
- Prince of Persia : L'Âme du guerrier
- Prince of Persia : Les Deux Royaumes
- Two Worlds Epic Edition
- Torchlight II
- Sacred 2 Gold
- Torchlight
- The Bard's Tale ARPG: Remastered and Resnarkled
- DLC Grim Dawn - Ashes of Malmouth
- DLC Darkest Dungeon®: The Crimson Court
- Two Worlds II: Epic Edition
- We are the Dwarves
- DLC Darkest Dungeon®: The Color Of Madness
- DLC Darkest Dungeon®: The Shieldbreaker
- DLC Grim Dawn - Crucible
- Dust: An Elysian Tail
- Lords of the Fallen Game of the Year Edition
- Enclave
- Crypt of the NecroDancer
- DLC Titan Quest: Ragnarök
- DLC Grim Dawn - Forgotten Gods
- Rune Classic
- Victor Vran
- Enter the Gungeon
- Shadow Warrior 2
- The Bard's Tale Trilogy
- Dead Cells
- Ruiner
- Warhammer: Chaosbane Slayer Edition
- Tower of Time
- Ghostrunner
- Grim Dawn Definitive Edition
- Children of Morta
- DLC Titan Quest: Atlantis
- Vikings - Wolves of Midgard
- The Incredible Adventures of Van Helsing: Final Cut
- Dungeon Rats
- Middle-earth™: Shadow of War™ Definitive Edition
- Apotheon
- Blasphemous
- Din's Curse
- Siege of Avalon: Anthology
- Katana ZERO
- Vaporum
- Ember
- Middle-earth™: Shadow of Mordor™ Game of the Year Edition
- Elminage Gothic
- DLC Grim Dawn - Loyalist Item Pack
- Deep Sky Derelicts
- Dungeons 3
- DLC Dungeons 2: A Game of Winter
- Blasphemous Digital Deluxe Edition
- Slain: Back From Hell
- Stories: The Path of Destinies
- Gauntlet™ Slayer Edition
- Moonlighter
- Hand of Fate
- Dungeons 2
- Hob
- Shadows: Awakening
- Grimoire : Heralds of the Winged Exemplar
- Severance: Blade of Darkness
- StarCrawlers
- Guild of Dungeoneering Ultimate Edition
- Hand of Fate 2
- DLC Dead Cells: The Bad Seed
- Cat Quest
- DLC Two Worlds II: Call of the Tenebrae
- DLC Grim Dawn - Loyalist Item Pack #2
- DLC Victor Vran: Motörhead - Through the Ages
- DLC Titan Quest: Eternal Embers
- Mary Skelter: Nightmares
- Tangledeep
- Shadows: Heretic Kingdoms
- DLC Victor Vran: Fractured Worlds
- Seven: Enhanced Edition
- Book of Demons
- DLC Crypt of the NecroDancer: AMPLIFIED
- Death's Door
- Asterix & Obelix XXL 2
- Rain World
- Moonlighter: Complete Edition
- Titan Souls
- DLC Dead Cells: Fatal Falls
- DLC Deep Sky Derelicts: New Prospects
- DLC Shadows: Awakening - The Chromaton Chronicles
