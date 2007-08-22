Dernières actus
Turbo Golf Racing sort officiell...
HAWKED disponible sur PC et Cons...
La developer cut de Die by the B...
Nova Core Chaos, un petit overco...
Publié le Samedi 17 février 2024 à 10:00:00 par Cedric Gasperini
Gog.com, les soldes du week-end
La St-Valentin pour les plus de 18 ans !Chaque semaine, Gog.com propose des jeux à prix cassés, en soldes, selon différentes catégories.
Comme d'habitude, nous avons extrait quelques titres de jeux de la liste. Pour avoir la liste complète des jeux en soldes, cliquez sur les liens.
Nos préférences sont en gras.
Cette semaine, St-Valentin oblige, ce sont plus de 4500 jeux soldés qui vous attendent.
Les soldes de la St-Valentin :
Les Best Sellers :
- Divinity: Original Sin 2 - Definitive Edition
- SWAT 4: Gold Edition
- Vampire®: The Masquerade - Bloodlines™
- Roller Coaster Tycoon® 2: Triple Thrill Pack
- Disco Elysium - The Final Cut
- Worms: Armageddon
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided - Digital Deluxe Edition
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance Royal Edition
- Sid Meier's Civilization IV®: The Complete Edition
- Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen
- Star Trek™: Voyager - Elite Force
- Worms W.M.D
- Star Trek™: Armada II
- Dying Light: Definitive Edition
- Frostpunk: Game of the Year Edition
- Graveyard Keeper
- Metro Franchise Bundle
- Wasteland 3: Colorado Collection
- Songs of Conquest
- ANSTOSS 3: Der Fußballmanager
- Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous - Mythic Edition
- EVERSPACE™ 2
- System Shock
- Divinity: Original Sin - The Source Saga
- Yakuza Complete Series
- Beyond a Steel Sky
- Return to Monkey Island
- Roadwarden
- Treasure of Nadia
- Against the Storm
- Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War - Master Collection
- Mafia Trilogy
- Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation
- Jagged Alliance 3
- Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War II - Grand Master Collection
- Wartales
- Potion Craft: Alchemist Simulator
- Turbo Overkill
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon Hero Edition
- DLC Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous - Season Pass 2
- STASIS: BONE TOTEM
- Master of Magic
- Quasimorph
- Age of Wonders 4: Premium Edition
- Age of Wonders 4
- Beyond: Two Souls
- DLC Ion Fury: Aftershock
- Heavy Rain
- The Invincible
- Wizardry: Proving Grounds of the Mad Overlord
- Last Train Home
- Turok 3: Shadow of Oblivion Remastered
- The Invincible: Deluxe Edition
- Agatha Christie - Murder on the Orient Express
- Naheulbeuk's Dungeon Master
- DLC SpellForce: Conquest of Eo - Demon Scourge
- Stargate: Timekeepers
- The Sinking City
- Airhead
- The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings Enhanced Edition
- The Witcher: Enhanced Edition
- Deus Ex™ GOTY Edition
- Arcanum: Of Steamworks and Magick Obscura
- SWAT 4: Gold Edition
- Pharaoh + Cleopatra
- Thief™ Gold
- Caesar 3
- Thief™ 2: The Metal Age
- Stronghold Crusader HD
- Thief™ 3: Deadly Shadows
- Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver 2
- Disciples 2 Gold
- Worms: Armageddon
- Sid Meier’s Pirates!
- POSTAL 2
- Tomb Raider: The Last Revelation + Chronicles
- Sid Meier's Civilization® III Complete
- Tomb Raider: The Angel of Darkness
- Tomb Raider: Anniversary
- Tomb Raider: Underworld
- Blood Omen: Legacy of Kain
- Tomb Raider: Legend
- FlatOut 2
- Brutal Legend
- Star Trek™: Voyager - Elite Force
- Venetica - Gold Edition
- Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War - Master Collection
- Disco Elysium - The Final Cut
- Dungeon of the ENDLESS™ - Definitive Edition
- Banished
- Torchlight II
- Thief Simulator
- Legend of Grimrock 2
- Frostpunk
- ENDLESS™ Space - Definitive Edition
- Cybernetic Fault
- Beyond a Steel Sky
- Euphoria: Supreme Mechanics
- Inquisitor
- Moonlighter: Complete Edition
- SWAT 4: Gold Edition
- Star Trek™: Voyager - Elite Force
- Lula: The Sexy Empire
- Star Trek™: Armada II
- Emperor: Rise of the Middle Kingdom
- WORMS FORTS : ÉTAT DE SIÈGE
- Evenicle 2
- Star Trek™: Bridge Commander
- Star Trek™: Armada
- ANSTOSS 3: Der Fußballmanager
- Worms 2
- Wizards & Warriors
- Warhammer 40,000: Fire Warrior
- Warlords III: Darklords Rising
- Throne of Darkness
- Soldier of Fortune: Platinum Edition
- The Wheel of Time
- Interstate '82
- Links LS: 1998 Edition
- Conquests of the Longbow: The Legend of Robin Hood
- FireStarter
- Soldier of Fortune II: Double Helix - Gold Edition
- Anstoss 2 Gold Edition
- Street Fighter Alpha 2
- Cyberpunk 2077
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Complete Edition
- The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings Enhanced Edition
- The Witcher: Enhanced Edition
- Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales
- Deus Ex™ GOTY Edition
- Divinity: Original Sin 2 - Definitive Edition
- Arcanum: Of Steamworks and Magick Obscura
- System Shock™ 2
- Vampire®: The Masquerade - Bloodlines™
- Disco Elysium - The Final Cut
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance Royal Edition
- Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen
- Venetica - Gold Edition
- Wasteland 3: Colorado Collection
- Divinity: Original Sin - The Source Saga
- Mortal Shell - Digital Deluxe Edition
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon Hero Edition
- Sengoku Rance
- Dungeon of the ENDLESS™ - Definitive Edition
- Islands of the Caliph
- Treasure of Nadia
- Lust Epidemic
- Tales From The Unending Void: Season 1
- Saimin Gakushū: Secret Desire
- Returning To Mia
- Nope Nope Nurses
- Marauder of Dystopia: The weakest go to the wall
- Lust Theory - Season 1
- Kuroinu Redux
- Lust Theory - Season 2
- Nope Nope Nope Nurses
- Inside Jennifer
- Fetish Locator Week One
- Sengoku Rance
- Leap of Faith + Official Walkthrough
- Lula: The Sexy Empire
- Leap of Love
- Summer with Mia Season 1
- Fetish Locator Week Two
- Dreams of Desire: Definitive Edition
- Lust Element - Season 1
- The Book of Bondmaids
- HuniePop 2: Double Date
- Summer Memories Deluxe Edition
- HunieCam Studio
- Winter Memories
- DLC The Book of Bondmaids - Tales
- DLC The Book of Bondmaids - Cooks, Thieves, Wives and Lovers
- Evenicle 2
- Under the Witch
- Being a DIK: Season 1 & 2 + Acting Lessons Bundle
- Project Cappuccino
- Three kingdoms story: Conussia
- Being a DIK - Season 1
- Dark Fantasy: Jigsaw Puzzle
- Rance Quest Magnum
- Lust from Beyond
- Fantasy Tavern Sextet - Vol.1 New World Days
- Hentai Jigsaw Puzzle
- Acting Lessons
- Treasure Hunter Claire
- Princess of Zeven
- Rance 01 + 02
- Rance VI + 5D
- Succubus Affection
- Third Crisis
- Dark Fantasy: Epic Jigsaw Puzzle
- Cloud Meadow
Commentaires
Il n'existe aucun commentaire sur cette actualité
Ajouter un commentaire
Vous devez être inscrit sur le site pour poster un commentaire
Derniers Commentaires
- L'Edito du Dimanche par streum13
- Top des ventes de jeux vidéo sur Steam par iactus
- Flashback 2 est sorti ! par clayman00
- (TEST) Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo Switch) par guildem
- Diablo IV : nouvelle saison pour Halloween et arrivée sur Steam par Cedric Gasperini
- Diablo IV : nouvelle saison pour Halloween et arrivée sur Steam par iactus
- (TEST) MotoGP 23 (PC, Nintendo Switch, Xbox, PlayStation) par antoninio
Articles préférés
Dernières Vidéos
- Turbo Golf Racing sort officiellement ce printemps 2024 !
- HAWKED disponible sur PC et Consoles !
- La developer cut de Die by the Blade arrive bientôt
- Nova Core Chaos, un petit overcooked spatial gratuit !
- Potions: A Curious Tale, un RPG magique
- Realm of Ink, l'intéressant carnet de développeur
- Passing By - A Tailwind Journey, un nouveau jeu d'aventure pour mi-mars
Derniers Concours
- Enemy of the State : un shoot coop au pays d'Al Capone
- Concours Calendrier de l'Avent Jour 24 : Gagnez un disque dur Seagate, Call of Duty : Vanguard (PS4/PS5), le jeu Funforge Viceroy et le film MIB International 4K UHD
- Concours Calendrier de l'Avent Jour 23 : Battlefield 2042 Edition Ultimate (PS4, PS5)
- Concours Calendrier de l'Avent Jour 22 : Spiderman intégrale 8 films (DVD)
- Concours Calendrier de l'Avent Jour 21 : Cities Skylines Parklife Edition (Xbox One)
- Concours Calendrier de l'Avent Jour 20 : Phoenix Point Behemot Edition (PS4)