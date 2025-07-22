Dernières actus
Publié le Samedi 2 août 2025 à 10:00:00 par Clémentine Carrasqueira
Gog.com, les soldes du week-end
Très sympaChaque semaine, Gog.com propose des jeux à prix cassés, en soldes, selon différentes catégories.
Comme d'habitude, nous avons extrait quelques titres de jeux de la liste. Pour avoir la liste complète des jeux en soldes, cliquez sur les liens.
Nos préférences sont en gras.
Les Summer Classic sont en soldes :
- Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition
- Deus Ex™ GOTY Edition
- Sid Meier's Alpha Centauri™ Planetary Pack
- RollerCoaster Tycoon® Deluxe
- Fallout 3: Game of the Year Edition
- Fallout: New Vegas Ultimate Edition
- Roller Coaster Tycoon® 2: Triple Thrill Pack
- Fallout 2
- Fallout
- Thief™ Gold
- Thief™ 2: The Metal Age
- FTL: Advanced Edition
- Thief™ 3: Deadly Shadows
- Nox™
- Medal of Honor: Allied Assault War Chest
- World in Conflict: Complete Edition
- Homeworld® Remastered Collection
- Wing Commander™ 3 Heart of the Tiger™
- Robin Hood : La légende de Sherwood
- Wing Commander™ 4: The Price of Freedom
- Jade Empire: Special Edition
- Return to Castle Wolfenstein
- Wing Commander™ 1+2
- Prince of Persia : Les Sables du temps
- Legacy of Kain: Defiance
- Deus Ex 2: Invisible War
- Wing Commander ®: Privateer ™
- Clive Barker's Undying
- Deus Ex: Human Revolution - Director’s Cut
- Hotline Miami
- Syberia
- Crysis®
- The Saboteur™
- Disciples 2 Gold
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided - Digital Deluxe Edition
- Tomb Raider: Anniversary
- Legacy of Kain: Blood Omen 2
- Syberia II
- Tomb Raider: Underworld
- Sid Meier’s Pirates!
- Anachronox
- SPORE™ Collection
- Alan Wake
- Blade Runner
- Painkiller Black Edition
- Prince of Persia : L'Âme du guerrier
- Syndicate Wars™
- POSTAL 2
- SimCity™ 2000 Special Edition
- Ultima™ 7 The Complete Edition
- SimCity™ 3000 Unlimited
- Freespace 2
- Mortal Kombat 1+2+3
- Ultima™ Underworld 1+2
- SimCity™ 4 Deluxe Edition
- Ultima™ 4+5+6
- Jazz Jackrabbit 2 Collection
- Blood Omen: Legacy of Kain
- Ultima™ 8 Gold Edition
- Ultima™ 1+2+3
- Jazz Jackrabbit Collection
- Ultima™ 9: Ascension
- Hitman 2: Silent Assassin
- Tomb Raider GOTY
- Hitman 3: Contracts
- Hitman: Codename 47
- King's Bounty: The Legend
- Mortal Kombat 4
- Lords of the Fallen Game of the Year Edition
- Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell®
- Hitman: Absolution
- MDK
- Mortal Kombat Trilogy
- Flashback™
- Blackguards 2
- Epic Pinball: The Complete Collection
- King's Bounty: Dark Side - Premium Edition
- King's Bounty: Warriors of the North - Complete Edition
- Prehistorik 1+2
- Dungeon Rats
- Agony + Agony UNRATED
- Volgarr the Viking
- Succubus
- E.Y.E: Divine Cybermancy - Single-Player Edition
- Kao the Kangaroo Trilogy
- Summer Memories Deluxe Edition
- Elminage Gothic
- Dream Pinball 3D
- Ignition
- Cult of the Lamb: Cultist Edition
- Dangerous Dave Pack
- Cult of the Lamb
- Thunderscape
- Holy Potatoes! A Weapon Shop?!
- Depths of Peril
- MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries - JumpShip Edition
- Disco Elysium - The Final Cut
- Shadowrun: Dragonfall - Director's Cut
- Shadowrun Returns
- HuniePop
- SOMA
- Outlast
- Septerra Core: Legacy of the Creator
- Shadowrun Hong Kong - Extended Edition
- Amnesia: The Dark Descent
- Deadly Premonition: Director's Cut
- Geneforge Saga
- Dishonored: Complete Collection
- Avernum: The Complete Saga
- Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous - Enhanced Edition
- GRIS
- Graveyard Keeper
- A Plague Tale: Innocence
- Sherlock Holmes versus Jack the Ripper
- The Technomancer
- HuniePop 2: Double Date
- B-17 Flying Fortress: The Mighty 8th
- Dishonored 2
- Sherlock Holmes: The Awakened (2008)
- Sherlock Holmes: Nemesis - Remastered
- The Evil Within 2
- Loop Hero
- Dishonored - Definitive Edition
- DLC Outlast: Whistleblower
- Sherlock Holmes: Secret of the Silver Earring
- Avadon: The Black Fortress
- FAR: Lone Sails
- The Evil Within Bundle
- Inscryption
- Konung 1 + 2
- Avernum: Escape From the Pit
- Outlast 2
- Tower of Time
- DLC HuniePop - Deluxe Edition Upgrade
- Sherlock Holmes: Crimes and Punishments
- House Party
- Inquisitor
- Stonekeep
- Rogue Legacy
- Realms of Arkania 1+2
- Broforce
- Realms of Arkania 3
- THIEF: Definitive Edition
- Red Baron Pack
- Wings of Prey: Special Edition
- Enemy Engaged: Comanche vs Hokum
- Enemy Engaged: Apache vs Havoc
- Vikings - Wolves of Midgard
- Street Racing Syndicate
- HunieCam Studio
- VR Soccer '96
- Timberborn
- Slipstream 5000
- Blades of Time - Limited Edition
- Subwar 2050 Complete
- Dragon's Lair Trilogy
- Gun Metal
- Gurumin: A Monstrous Adventure
- Arkanoid - Eternal Battle
- Signal Ops
- Parkitect
- Seal of Evil
- Synthwave Burnout
- RC Cars
- Bee Simulator
- Mashed
- Indivisible
- Asterix & Obelix XXL 2
- Tangledeep
- Gloomhaven
- Fetish Locator Week One
- Cyberpunk SFX
- Returning To Mia
- Project Wingman
- Alternate DiMansion Diary
- TrickStyle
- Questron II
- Between the Stars
- NeverSynth
- Ape Out
- Hell Division
- Spelljammer: Pirates of Realmspace
- Blades of Time
- Titus The Fox: To Marrakech and Back
- EVERSPACE™
- Trailblazers
- Tower Hunter: Erza's Trial
- Demetrios - The BIG Cynical Adventure
- SteamWorld Dig
- SteamWorld Dig 2
- A New Beginning: Final Cut
- Beat Cop
- Black Future '88
- Dead Synchronicity: Tomorrow Comes Today
- Deponia
- Deponia 2: Chaos on Deponia
- Deponia 3: Goodbye Deponia
- Deponia 4: Deponia Doomsday
- Deponia Full Scrap Collection
- Dracula: Love Kills
- Edna & Harvey: Harvey's New Eyes
- Future Unfolding
- Hitman: Blood Money
- Ken Follett’s The Pillars of the Earth
- Killer is Dead: Nightmare Edition
- Lethis - Path of Progress
- Lost Horizon Double Pack
- Of Orcs And Men
- Phantom Doctrine
- Phantom Doctrine Deluxe Edition
- DLC Phantom Doctrine Deluxe Edition Upgrade
- Semblance
- Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun
- Silence
- Slime-san: Superslime Edition
- SteamWorld Heist
- SteamWorld Quest: Hand of Gilgamech
- Stories Untold
- The Dark Eye: Chains of Satinav
- The Inner World
- The Inner World - The Last Wind Monk
- The Night of the Rabbit
- The Whispered World: Special Edition
- Titan Souls
- Titan Souls: Digital Special Edition
- Trüberbrook
- Zombie Night Terror
- Evil Genius
- Lilly Looking Through
- DLC SteamWorld Quest: Hand of Gilgamech - Soundtrack
- Conglomerate 451
- Deep Sky Derelicts
