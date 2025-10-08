Dernières actus
Publié le Samedi 11 octobre 2025 à 10:00:00 par Cedric Gasperini
Gog.com, les soldes du week-end
Y'a des bons petits trucsChaque semaine, GOG nous propose de nouvelles soldes aussi bien sur les jeux du moment que sur les vieux jeux. Comme chaque semaine, on vous propose une sélection des jeux en soldes sur la plateforme. Vous pouvez toujours cliquer sur les liens pour directement aller voir les offres sur le site.
Les jeux d'infiltration sont en soldes :
- Little Nightmares II
- Remothered: Broken Porcelain
- Dishonored®: Death of the Outsider™
- The Lord of the Rings: Gollum™
- CyClones
- Alien: Isolation
- THIEF: Definitive Edition
- The Lord of the Rings: Gollum
- Hitman: Blood Money
- Hitman: Absolution
- Call of Cthulhu®
- Hitman 3: Contracts
- Hitman 2: Silent Assassin
- Hitman: Codename 47
- Alien: Isolation Collection
- Dishonored 2
- A Plague Tale: Innocence
- THIEF: Definitive Edition
- Dishonored: Complete Collection
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided - Digital Deluxe Edition
- Deus Ex: Human Revolution - Director’s Cut
- Styx: Shards of Darkness
- Deus Ex 2: Invisible War
- Thief™ Gold
- Dishonored - Definitive Edition
- Thief™ 3: Deadly Shadows
- Intravenous 2
- Blood West
- Styx: Master of Shadows
- Thief™ 2: The Metal Age
- Solasta: Crown of the Magister - Lightbringers Edition
- Shadows of Doubt
- Commandos 2+3
- Little Nightmares II
- Solasta: Crown of the Magister
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided
- Subverse
- Returning To Mia
- Goodbye Eternity
- The Genesis Order
- Succubus
- HuniePop 2: Double Date
- Third Crisis
- House Party
- Summer Memories Deluxe Edition
- Leisure Suit Larry: Reloaded
- LustyVerse: Passion on Display
- Fetish Locator Week Three
- Being a DIK - Season 1
- Taboo University Book One
- Unreal Lust Theory
- Tales From The Unending Void: Season 1
- Treasure of Nadia
- Lust Theory - Season 1
- Sapphire Safari
- Where it all Began - Season 1
- Evenicle 2
- Warlords Battlecry 3
- Still Life
- NecroVision
- Tzar: The Burden of the Crown
- Sherlock Holmes versus Jack the Ripper
- Venetica - Gold Edition
- Still Life 2
- Return to Mysterious Island
- Epic Pinball: The Complete Collection
- Pizza Connection 2
- Sherlock Holmes: The Awakened (2008)
- Victor Vran
- Sherlock Holmes: Nemesis - Remastered
- NecroVisioN: Lost Company
- Sherlock Holmes: Secret of the Silver Earring
- Seven Kingdoms 2 HD
- Panzer Dragoon: Remake
- Pizza Connection
- Sinking Island
- Sherlock Holmes: Crimes and Punishments
- Imperial Glory
- The Inner World
- Celtic Kings: Rage of War
- Waxworks
- Seven Kingdoms: Ancient Adversaries
- Simon the Sorcerer 3D
- Faces of War
- Sherlock Holmes: The Devil's Daughter
- Secret Agent
- Return to Mysterious Island 2
- Pizza Connection 3
- Crystal Caves
- Monster Bash
- Moonstone: A Hard Days Knight
- THE HOUSE OF THE DEAD: Remake
- Train Valley
- Pilot Brothers
- DLC Dungeons 2: A Chance of Dragons
- DLC Dungeons 2: A Game of Winter
- DLC Dungeons 2: A Song of Sand and Fire
- Dungeons 3
- Dungeons 2
- Dustforce DX
- Personal Nightmare
- Omerta: City of Gangsters (4 DLCs included)
- Dark Fall 3: Lost Souls
- Sherlock Holmes and The Hound of The Baskervilles
- El Matador
- RoboCop: Rogue City - Alex Murphy Edition
- EVERSPACE™
- Homeworld® Remastered Collection
- RoboCop: Rogue City
- Prey: Digital Deluxe Edition
- EVERSPACE™ 2
- The Surge 2 - Premium Edition
- Alpha Protocol
- The Alters
- Blade Runner
- DLC EVERSPACE™ 2 - Wrath of the Ancients
- Synergy
- Stellaris: Starter Edition
- DLC EVERSPACE™ 2 - Titans
- STAR WARS™: Bounty Hunter™
- Battlefleet Gothic: Armada 2 - Complete Edition
- Galactic Civilizations II: Ultimate Edition
- The Drifter
- SteamWorld Heist II
- Space Haven
- Baldr Sky
- The Alters: Deluxe Edition
- Revenge of the Savage Planet - Cosmic Hoarder Edition
- Old Skies
- DLC Stellaris: The Machine Age
- The Invincible
- Galactic Civilizations III: Ultimate Edition
- Revenge of the Savage Planet
- This War of Mine: Complete Edition
- TUNIC
- Myst Masterpiece Edition
- Torchlight II
- Gord - Ultimate Edition
- Potion Craft: Alchemist Simulator
- Torchlight
- Dead Cells: Medley of Pain Bundle
- Graveyard Keeper
- Roadwarden
- Blasphemous Digital Deluxe Edition
- The Talos Principle: Gold Edition
- Outlast
- Inscryption
- Blasphemous
- Soulstone Survivors
- HROT
- World of Goo 2
- Blasphemous 2
- Streets of Rage 4
- Rosewater
- Loco Motive
- Mini Settlers
- Jusant
- Blasphemous 2 Digital Deluxe Edition
- Weird West: Definitive Edition
- The Slormancer
- Travellers Rest
- Heroes of Might and Magic® 3: Complete
- Heroes of Might & Magic Bundle
- Heroes of Might and Magic® 4: Complete
- Heroes of Might and Magic® 5: Bundle
- Heroes of Might and Magic® 2: Gold
- Heroes of Might and Magic®
- MOD Heroes of Might and Magic III: Horn of the Abyss
- Kingdom: New Lands
- Kingdom: New Lands Royal Edition
- DLC Kingdom: New Lands Soundtrack
- Kingdom Two Crowns
- DLC Kingdom Two Crowns Original Soundtrack
- Kingdom Two Crowns: Olympus Edition
- Kingdom Two Crowns: Essentials Edition
- DLC Kingdom Two Crowns: Norse Lands
- DLC Kingdom Two Crowns: Call of Olympus
- Bee Simulator: The Hive
- Arise: A Simple Story
- Bang-On Balls: Chronicles
- Gloomy Eyes
- SAMUDRA
- Trans Neuronica
- The Cub
- Operation: Polygon Storm
