Publié le Samedi 7 février 2026 à 10:00:00 par Cedric Gasperini
Gog.com, les soldes du week-end
Petite semaine, mais bons jeuxChaque semaine, Gog.com propose des jeux à prix cassés, en soldes, selon différentes catégories.
Comme d'habitude, nous avons extrait quelques titres de jeux de la liste. Pour avoir la liste complète des jeux en soldes, cliquez sur les liens.
Nos préférences sont en gras.
Les point'n click sont en soldes :
- SteamWorld Dig
- The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Series
- STASIS: BONE TOTEM
- Blade Runner
- The Drifter
- Agatha Christie - Murder on the Orient Express
- Sherlock Holmes The Awakened - Premium Edition
- The Wolf Among Us
- Shadows of Doubt
- The Excavation of Hob's Barrow
- The Longest Journey
- Les Chevaliers de Baphomet II : Les Boucliers de Quetzalcoatl
- The End of the Sun
- Unavowed
- Elvira: Mistress of the Dark
- Amerzone - The Explorer's Legacy
- Old Skies
- Strange Horticulture
- Beyond a Steel Sky
- Gabriel Knight: Sins of the Fathers – 20th Anniversary Edition
- Tales of Monkey Island: Complete Season
- Control Ultimate Edition
- Alan Wake
- Sleeping Dogs: Definitive Edition
- Tomb Raider GOTY
- Far Cry® 2: Fortune's Edition
- Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration
- Tainted Grail: The Fall of Avalon
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition
- Hitman: Absolution
- Alpha Protocol
- DLC The Sinking City Remastered - Deluxe Edition
- Disco Elysium - The Final Cut
- Five Hearts Under One Roof
- Fetish Locator Week Three
- Broken Sword - Shadow of the Templars: Reforged
- Viewfinder
- Pathologic 3
- Syberia - Remastered
- Vampire: The Masquerade® - Bloodlines™ 2
- RoboCop: Rogue City - Unfinished Business
- The Alters
- Prince of Persia : L'Âme du guerrier
- Prince of Persia : Les Deux Royaumes
- Prince of Persia : Les Sables du temps
- Prince of Persia
- Dungeon Siege Collection
- Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous - Enhanced Edition
- Sudeki
- Lords of the Fallen Game of the Year Edition 2014
- Assassin's Creed®: Director's Cut
- Solasta: Crown of the Magister
- Steelrising - Bastille Edition
- Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition
- Darkest Dungeon®: Ancestral Edition
- Planescape: Torment: Enhanced Edition
- Icewind Dale: Enhanced Edition
- The Lust City 2
- Tyranny - Gold Edition
- Balrum
- Blood Omen: Legacy of Kain
- Darkest Dungeon® II: Resolute Edition
- Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous - Game of the Year Edition
- A Plague Tale: Requiem
- DLC Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition Digital Deluxe Edition
- Of Ash And Steel
- Solasta: Crown of the Magister - Lightbringers Edition
- Medieval Dynasty
- A Plague Tale: Innocence
- Metal: Hellsinger - Complete Edition
- Rayman 3: Hoodlum Havoc
- Rayman 2: The Great Escape
- Rayman® Forever
- Electrician Simulator
- SteamWorld Dig 2
- Two Point Hospital
- Rayman Origins
- Jazz Jackrabbit 2 Collection
- The Gunk
- Dorfromantik
- Strange Antiquities
- Primal Planet
- Paper Trail
- Astérix & Obélix XXL : Romastered
- Railway Empire Complete Collection
- Travellers Rest
- Overcooked! 2 Gourmet Edition
- Graveyard Keeper
- Foolish Mortals
- LEGO® Bricktales
- Banished
- Against the Storm
- Europa Universalis IV: Ultimate Bundle
- Frostpunk 2 - Deluxe Edition
- Frostpunk: Game of the Year Edition
- Gord - Ultimate Edition
- Kenshi
- Manor Lords
- Medieval: Total War™ - Collection
- Pharaoh™: A New Era
- Settlers® 3: Ultimate Collection
- SHOGUN: Total War™ - Collection
- Songs of Conquest
- Super Fantasy Kingdom
- Terra Invicta
- The Settlers® 2: 10th Anniversary
- The Settlers® 2: Gold Edition
- The Settlers® 4: Gold Edition
- The Settlers®: Bâtisseurs d'Empire - Gold Edition
- Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales
- Total War: MEDIEVAL II – Definitive Edition
- Total War: THREE KINGDOMS
- Warhammer 40,000: Armageddon
- Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War - Definitive Edition
- Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War II - Anniversary Edition
- Warhammer: Dark Omen
- Whiskerwood
- Workers & Resources: Soviet Republic
- Worms Armageddon
- FlatOut 2
- Saints Row 2
- EVERSPACE™
- Saints Row®: The Third™ Remastered
- EVERSPACE™ 2
- XIII - Remake
- Alien: Isolation Collection
- Saints Row: The Third - The Full Package
- XIII
- Streets of Rage 4
- Sniper Ghost Warrior 3 Gold Edition
- Saints Row IV: Re-Elected
- Chernobylite
- Outlast
- Tormented Souls
- Summer Memories Deluxe Edition
- Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun - Forges of Corruption Edition
- Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun
- Seed of the Dead: Sweet Home
- Second Sun
- Avernum 4: Greed and Glory
- Formula Legends
- TurretGirls
- DLC EVERSPACE™ 2 - Wrath of the Ancients
- Trepang2 - Deluxe Edition
- Returning To Mia
- Third Crisis
- THIEF: Definitive Edition
- Hotline Miami
- Another World 20ème anniversaire
- Freedom Fighters
- Rebel Galaxy
- Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number
- ANSTOSS 3: Der Fußballmanager
- Blake Stone: Aliens of Gold
- Flashback™
- MegaRace 1+2
- Blake Stone: Planet Strike
- Iron Storm
- Darkwood
- Hard Reset Redux
- Alien Breed + Tower Assault
- Darkstar One
- Enemy Engaged: Comanche vs Hokum
- Waxworks
- Enemy Engaged: Apache vs Havoc
- HunieCam Studio
- MegaRace 3
- Witchaven I & II Bundle
- Alien Breed Trilogy
- The Messenger
- Hyperdimension Neptunia Re;Birth1
- Crystal Caves
- Man O' War: Corsair - Warhammer Naval Battles
- World Rally Fever: Born on the Road
- The Escapists
- Mini Metro
- Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number Digital Special Edition
- Cosmo's Cosmic Adventure
- Downwell
- Luftrausers
- Dangerous Dave Pack
- Sundered® : Édition surnaturelle
- Streets of Rogue
- Anstoss 1-3 Bundle
- Parkan 2
- StarCrawlers
- Crime Cities
- Ziggurat
- My Friend Pedro
- Hyperdimension Neptunia Re;Birth3 V Generation
- Curved Space
- Hyperdimension Neptunia Re;Birth2: Sisters Generation
- Brigador: Up-Armored Edition
- Oh...Sir!! The Insult Simulator
- Crystal Caves HD
