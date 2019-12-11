Dernières actus
Publié le Jeudi 2 janvier 2020 à 10:00:00 par Cedric Gasperini
Gog.com : dernier jour pour les soldes d'hiver
Fin à 15hC'est le dernier jour pour les soldes d'hiver de Gog.com. On espère que vous avez fait vos emplettes, parce qu'il y a vraiment de belles choses à se mettre sous la dent.
On vous a, comme d'habitude, mis en gras nos offres préférées. Fin des soldes à 15h...
Il y a plus de 2500 jeux en soldes. En voici quelques-uns...
On vous conseille, au passage :
- Another Word est à 2,29 €
- Assassin's Creed est à 3,39 €
- Aladdin et le Roi Lion sont à 8,39 €
- Dead Space est à 4,99 €
- Day of the Tentacle Remastered est à 3,79 €
- Colonization est à 1,39 €
- Fallout est à 2,69 €
- Fallout 2 est à 2,69 €
- Fallout Tactics est à 2,69 €
- Flashback est à 1,99 €
- Full Throttle Remastered est à 3,79 €
- Grim Fandango Remastered est à 3,49 €
- Indiana Jones and the Fate of Atlantis est à 1,89 €
- Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade est à 1,89 €
- Little Big Adventure est à 1,69 €
- Little Big Adventure 2 est à 1,69 €
- LOOM est à 1,89 €
- Mirror's Edge est à 4,59 €
- Monkey Island 2 Special Edition est à 3,19 €
- Outlaws est à 1,89 €
- Oddworld: Abe's Oddysee est à 1,69 €
- Prince of Persia est à 3,39 €
- Prince of Persia : Les Deux Royaumes est à 3,39 €
- Prince of Persia : Les Sables du temps est à 3,39 €
- Secret of Monkey Island Special Edition est à 3,19 €
- Sam & Max Hit the Road est à 1,89 €
- STAR WARS Episode I: Racer est à 4,59 €
- Titan Quest Anniversary Edition est à 3,99 €
- Tomb Raider 1+2+3 est à 2,29 €
- Tomb Raider: The Last Revelation + Chronicles est à 1,29 €
- Tomb Raider: The Angel of Darkness est à 0,99 €
- Disco Elysium
- Chernobylite
- Brothers in Arms: Earned in Blood™ est à 1,29 €
- AWAY: Journey to the Unexpected
- Sunless Skies
- The Occupation
- The Caligula Effect: Overdose
- Trüberbrook
- Hitman: Absolution
- Hitman: Blood Money
- Gary Grigsby's War in the West
- Katana ZERO
- Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden
- Dark Devotion
- Imperator: Rome
- Fade to Silence
- Blood: Fresh Supply
- Sniper Elite V2 Remastered
- Spec Ops: The Line est à 3,99 €
- Age of Wonders: Planetfall
- The Bard's Tale IV: Director's Cut - Standard Edition
- Foundation
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night
- AMID EVIL
- Ion Fury
- BioShock Infinite Complete Edition
- DUSK
- Outward
- Venetica - Gold Edition
- Heaven's Vault
- Grimoire : Heralds of the Winged Exemplar
- Din's Legacy
- MissionForce: CyberStorm
- Submarine Titans
- Warhammer 40,000: Fire Warrior
- XIII est à 4,19 €
- Hexplore
- EPIC + Inferno Bundle
- Ashen
- Druidstone: The Secret of the Menhir Forest
- Irony Curtain: From Matryoshka with Love
- Pathologic 2
- Draugen
- SpellForce 3: Soul Harvest
- Void Bastards
- My Friend Pedro
- Bright Memory
- No Man's Sky
- Telling Lies
- Indivisible
- Sherlock Holmes: Crimes and Punishments est à 7,49 €
- Diablo + Hellfire est à 7,69 €
- Crying Suns
- Warcraft I & II Bundle est à 11,59 €
- Blade Runner est à 8,19 €
- Stronghold Crusader 2
- Stronghold Crusader 2: Special Edition
- Phoning Home
- Phoning Home Soundtrack Edition
- Phoning Home OST
- Port Royale 2
- Warrior Kings
- Warrior Kings: Battles
- We are the Dwarves
- Haimrik
- Virginia
- Anodyne
- On Rusty Trails
- Tiny and Big: Grandpa's Leftovers
- Sanctuary RPG: Black Edition
- Breach & Clear
- Breach & Clear: DEADline Rebirth
- Enemy Engaged: Apache vs Havoc
- Enemy Engaged: Comanche vs Hokum
- O.R.B.: Off-World Resource Base
- Blood & Gold: Caribbean!
- Battlevoid: Harbinger
- Dex est à 0,99 €
- Lost Sea
- Prodigy Tactics
- Ultimate General: Gettysburg
- Heretic Kingdoms: The Inquisition
- Lilly Looking Through
- Hard Reset Redux
- Hard West
- Hard West Collector's Edition
- Hard West Collector's Pack
- Pathologic Classic HD
- Zombie Night Terror
- Dream
- Noctropolis
- Space Rogue Classic
- The Original Strife: Veteran Edition
- Teslagrad
- Panzer Corps
- Eador. Masters of the Broken World
- Goetia
- Fear Effect: Sedna
- Fear Effect: Sedna Collector’s Edition
- Combat Chess
- Disciples: Sacred Lands Gold
- FlatOut
- Ghost Master
- Patrician 3
- Strategic Command: European Theater
- Fist Puncher
- Beatbuddy: Tale of the Guardians
- Stealth Bastard Deluxe Complete Edition
- Stealth Inc. 2: A Game of Clones
- Stealth Inc. 2: A Game of Clones Deluxe
- 1954 Alcatraz est à 0,99 €
- A New Beginning: Final Cut
- Anna's Quest
- Blackguards 2 est à 1,49 €
- Blackguards Special Edition
- Bounty Train
- Bounty Train - Trainium Edition Upgrade
- Caravan
- Dead Synchronicity: Tomorrow Comes Today
- Deponia
- Deponia 2: Chaos on Deponia
- Deponia 3: Goodbye Deponia
- Edna & Harvey: Harvey's New Eyes
- Edna & Harvey: The Breakout
- Gomo
- Holy Potatoes! A Weapon Shop?!
- Journey of a Roach
- Last Tinker™: City of Colors, The
- Memoria
- Night of the Rabbit, The
- Randal's Monday
- SKYHILL
- The Dark Eye: Chains of Satinav
- The Whispered World: Special Edition
- Valhalla Hills
- Valhalla Hills: Two-Horned Helmet Edition
- Valhalla Hills: Two-Horned Helmet Edition Upgrade
- Bad Dream: Coma
- Beyond Divinity
- Divine Divinity
- Divinity 2: Developer's Cut est à 1,99 €
- Divinity: Dragon Commander
- Divinity: Dragon Commander Imperial Edition
- Divinity: Dragon Commander Imperial Edition Upgrade
- Her Story est à 0,89 €
- POSTAL 2
- An Elder Scrolls Legend: Battlespire
- Call of Cthulhu: Dark Corners of the Earth
- Doom 3: BFG Edition
- Elder Scrolls Adventures: Redguard, The
- Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind GOTY Edition, The est à 4,49 €
- Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion - Game of the Year Edition Deluxe, The est à 5,99 €
- Fallout 3: Game of the Year Edition est à 5,99 €
- Quake 4
- Quake III: Gold
- Quake II: Quad Damage
- Quake: The Offering
- Return to Castle Wolfenstein est à 2,19 €
- Ultimate DOOM, The
- Wolfenstein 3D + Spear of Destiny
- DOOM II + Final DOOM est à 2,69 €
- Anno 1503 A.D.
- Anno 1602
- Anno 1701 A.D.
- Heroes of Might and Magic®
- Heroes of Might and Magic® 2: Gold
- Heroes of Might and Magic® 3: Complete
- Heroes of Might and Magic® 4: Complete
- Heroes of Might and Magic® 5: Bundle
- Prince of Persia : L'Âme du guerrier
- The Settlers®: Bâtisseurs d'Empire - Gold Edition
- The Settlers® 2: 10th Anniversary
- Settlers® 3: Ultimate Collection
- The Settlers® 4: Gold Edition
- Aliens versus Predator Classic 2000 est à 1,69 €
- BattleZone 98 Redux
- Battlezone 98 Redux - The Red Odyssey
- Empire Earth Gold Edition
- Empire Earth 2 Gold Edition
- Empire Earth 3
- Lords of Magic: Special Edition
- Pinball Gold Pack
- Rogue Trooper
- Rogue Trooper Redux
- Rogue Trooper Redux Collector's Edition Upgrade
- Rogue Trooper Redux: Collector's Edition
- Star Control I & II
- Star Control III
- System Shock: Enhanced Edition est à 1,39 €
- System Shock™ 2 est à 1,39 €
- Titanic: Une aventure hors du temps
- Forsaken Remastered
- Metal Fatigue
- Timelapse
- Turok
- Turok 2: Seeds of Evil
- Master of Magic
- Close Combat 2: A Bridge Too Far
- Baldur's Gate: Enhanced Edition
- Baldur's Gate II: Enhanced Edition
- Dungeon Keeper Gold™
- Dungeon Keeper™ 2
- Ultima™ 1+2+3
- Ultima™ 4+5+6
- Ultima™ 7 The Complete Edition
- Wing Commander ®: Privateer ™
- Wing Commander™ 1+2
- Wing Commander™ 4: The Price of Freedom
- Wing Commander™ 5: Prophecy Gold Edition
- Anno 1404: Gold Edition
- Planescape: Torment: Enhanced Edition
- Freespace 2
- Sid Meier's Alpha Centauri™ Planetary Pack
- Beyond Good & Evil™ est à 1,69 €
- Psychonauts est à 2,29 €
- The Longest Journey
- Total Annihilation: Commander Pack est à 1,89 €
- FTL: Advanced Edition
- Master of Magic
- Dungeon Keeper™ 2
- Icewind Dale: Enhanced Edition
- Sanitarium
- Gothic 2 Gold Edition
- Dungeon Keeper Gold™
- Outcast 1.1
- Icewind Dale 2 Complete
- Heroes of Might and Magic® 2: Gold
- Jagged Alliance 2
- RollerCoaster Tycoon: Deluxe
- Theme Hospital
- Descent
- Descent 2
- Legend of Grimrock
- Gothic
- Sacrifice
- Stardew Valley
- Unreal Tournament 2004 Editor's Choice Edition
- Unreal Tournament GOTY
- Another World 20ème anniversaire est à 2,29 €
- Thief™ Gold
- Neverwinter Nights 2 Complete
- Nox™
- Dragon Age™: Origins - Ultimate Edition est à 5 €
- STAR WARS™: Knights of the Old Republic est à 3,19 €
- Hotline Miami
- The Settlers® 2: Gold Edition
- The Witcher: Enhanced Edition
- SimCity™ 2000 Special Edition
- Riven: The Sequel to Myst
- Might and Magic® 7: For Blood and Honor®
- Unreal Gold
- Machinarium Collector's Edition
- Disco Elysium
- Ashen
- DARQ
- Dark Devotion
- Cuphead
- Cuphead OST
- Arcanum: Of Steamworks and Magick Obscura
- Betrayal at Krondor Pack
- Caesar
- Caesar 3
- Caesar™ IV
- Call to Power 2
- Codename: ICEMAN
- Conqueror A.D. 1086
- Conquests of Camelot: The Search for the Grail
- Conquests of the Longbow: The Legend of Robin Hood
- Dark Reign + Expansion
- Dark Reign 2
- Emperor: Rise of the Middle Kingdom
- Freddy Pharkas: Frontier Pharmacist
- Gabriel Knight: Sins of the Fathers
- Gabriel Knight 2: The Beast Within
- Gabriel Knight 3: Blood of the Sacred, Blood of the Damned
- GUN™
- Heart of China
- Interstate '82
- Interstate ’76® The Arsenal
- King's Quest 1+2+3
- King's Quest 4+5+6
- King's Quest 7+8
- Lighthouse: The Dark Being
- Phantasmagoria
- Phantasmagoria 2: A Puzzle of Flesh
- Pharaoh + Cleopatra
- Police Quest Collection
- Police Quest: SWAT 1+2
- Quest for Glory 1-5
- Return to Krondor
- Return to Zork
- Rise of the Dragon
- Shivers
- Singularity™
- Soldier of Fortune: Payback
- Soldier of Fortune: Platinum Edition
- Soldier of Fortune II: Double Helix - Gold Edition
- Space Quest 1+2+3
- Space Quest 4+5+6
- Spycraft: The Great Game
- SWAT 3: Tactical Game of the Year Edition
- SWAT 4: Gold Edition
- The Adventures of Willy Beamish
- The Colonel's Bequest
- The Dagger of Amon Ra
- Throne of Darkness
- TimeShift™
- Torin's Passage
- Vampire: The Masquerade - Redemption
- Vampire®: The Masquerade - Bloodlines™
- Wizards & Warriors
- Zeus + Poseidon (Acropolis)
- Zork Anthology, The
- Zork Nemesis: The Forbidden Lands
- Zork: Grand Inquisitor
- Double Dragon Trilogy est à 1,49 €
- Gobliiins pack
- Ishar Compilation
- Raiden Legacy
- Raptor: Call of the Shadows 2010 Edition
- Robinson's Requiem Collection
- Wonder Boy: The Dragon's Trap
- Terminator: Resistance
