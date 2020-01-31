Gog.com : les jeux en soldes pour le week-end

Publié le Samedi 1 février 2020 à 10:00:00 par Cedric Gasperini

 

Gog.com : les jeux en soldes pour le week-end

Petite semaine

Allez, on ne se laisse pas abattre pour ce premier jour du mois de février, et on s'offre quelques petits jeux vidéo à bas prix, grâce aux soldes de Gog.com.

Cette semaine, quelques petits jeux sont à ne surtout pas rater. Comme d'habitude, on vous les a collé en gras, pour que vous soyez certains de ne pas passer à côté.

Les soldes du week-end :
  • Nox™
  • Grim Dawn
  • Grim Dawn - Ashes of Malmouth
  • Grim Dawn - Crucible
  • Grim Dawn - Forgotten Gods
  • Grim Dawn - Loyalist Item Pack
  • Victor Vran est à 5,99 €
  • Victor Vran: Fractured Worlds
  • Victor Vran: Motörhead - Through the Ages
  • Children of Morta
  • The Surge
  • The Surge - A Walk in the Park
  • The Surge - Augmented Edition
  • The Surge - CREO Special Employee Kit
  • The Surge - The Good, the Bad and the Augmented Expansion
  • The Bard's Tale
  • The Bard's Tale IV: Director's Cut - Deluxe Edition
  • The Bard's Tale IV: Director's Cut - Standard Edition
  • The Bard's Tale Trilogy
  • Shadows: Awakening
  • Shadows: Awakening - The Chromaton Chronicles
  • Shadows: Awakening – Legendary Armory Pack
  • Shadows: Awakening – La malédiction du nécrophage
  • Shadows: Heretic Kingdoms
  • Shadows: Heretic Kingdoms Soundtrack
  • Vikings - Wolves of Midgard
  • Cat Quest
  • Cat Quest II
  • Din's Curse
  • Din's Curse: Demon War
  • Zombasite
  • Zombasite: Orc Schism
  • Sacred Gold
  • Bastion est à 3,39 €
  • Bastion: Original Soundtrack
  • Pyre
  • Pyre: Original Soundtrack
  • Transistor est à 3,79 €
  • Transistor Soundtrack
  • Book of Demons
  • Book of Demons - Collector's Content
  • Lords of the Fallen Game of the Year E
Les jeux Panzer Corps sont en soldes :
  • Panzer Corps
  • Panzer Corps Grand Campaign
  • Panzer Corps US Corps
  • Panzer Corps: Afrika Korps
  • Panzer Corps: Allied Corps
  • Panzer Corps: Soviet Corps
La promo hebdomadaire :
  • Jenny LeClue Detectivu
  • Fran Bow
  • Knights and Bikes
  • Little Nightmares: Secrets of the Maw Expansion Pass
  • Little Nightmares est à 5 €
  • Little Missfortune
  • A Plague Tale: Innocence est à 22,49 €
  • Little Missfortune Fancy Edition

 

 
