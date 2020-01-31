Dernières actus
Publié le Samedi 1 février 2020 à 10:00:00 par Cedric Gasperini
Gog.com : les jeux en soldes pour le week-end
Petite semaineAllez, on ne se laisse pas abattre pour ce premier jour du mois de février, et on s'offre quelques petits jeux vidéo à bas prix, grâce aux soldes de Gog.com.
Cette semaine, quelques petits jeux sont à ne surtout pas rater. Comme d'habitude, on vous les a collé en gras, pour que vous soyez certains de ne pas passer à côté.
Les soldes du week-end :
- Nox™
- Grim Dawn
- Grim Dawn - Ashes of Malmouth
- Grim Dawn - Crucible
- Grim Dawn - Forgotten Gods
- Grim Dawn - Loyalist Item Pack
- Victor Vran est à 5,99 €
- Victor Vran: Fractured Worlds
- Victor Vran: Motörhead - Through the Ages
- Children of Morta
- The Surge
- The Surge - A Walk in the Park
- The Surge - Augmented Edition
- The Surge - CREO Special Employee Kit
- The Surge - The Good, the Bad and the Augmented Expansion
- The Bard's Tale
- The Bard's Tale IV: Director's Cut - Deluxe Edition
- The Bard's Tale IV: Director's Cut - Standard Edition
- The Bard's Tale Trilogy
- Shadows: Awakening
- Shadows: Awakening - The Chromaton Chronicles
- Shadows: Awakening – Legendary Armory Pack
- Shadows: Awakening – La malédiction du nécrophage
- Shadows: Heretic Kingdoms
- Shadows: Heretic Kingdoms Soundtrack
- Vikings - Wolves of Midgard
- Cat Quest
- Cat Quest II
- Din's Curse
- Din's Curse: Demon War
- Zombasite
- Zombasite: Orc Schism
- Sacred Gold
- Bastion est à 3,39 €
- Bastion: Original Soundtrack
- Pyre
- Pyre: Original Soundtrack
- Transistor est à 3,79 €
- Transistor Soundtrack
- Book of Demons
- Book of Demons - Collector's Content
- Lords of the Fallen Game of the Year E
- Panzer Corps
- Panzer Corps Grand Campaign
- Panzer Corps US Corps
- Panzer Corps: Afrika Korps
- Panzer Corps: Allied Corps
- Panzer Corps: Soviet Corps
- Jenny LeClue Detectivu
- Fran Bow
- Knights and Bikes
- Little Nightmares: Secrets of the Maw Expansion Pass
- Little Nightmares est à 5 €
- Little Missfortune
- A Plague Tale: Innocence est à 22,49 €
- Little Missfortune Fancy Edition
