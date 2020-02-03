DerniÃ¨res actus
PubliÃ© le Samedi 8 fÃ©vrier 2020 Ã 10:00:00 par Cedric Gasperini
Gog.com : les jeux en soldes pour le week-end
Du trÃ¨s lourdComme chaque semaine, Gog.com propose des dizaines de jeux vidéo en soldes. Et comme chaque semaine, on s'en fait l'écho en vous conseillant très très fortement de craquer et de vous en offrir quelques-uns.
Comme chaque semaine, on vous a mis en gras nos préférences. Basées non pas sur l'unique qualité du jeu, sinon on en aurait sélectionné 3 ou 4 fois plus, mais selon un critère de rapport qualité/prix.
Autrement dit, à ce prix-là, faut pas les rater.
Les soldes de la semaine :
- Frostpunk
- Frostpunk Original Soundtrack
- Rain World
- Don't Escape: 4 Days to Survive
- ATOM RPG: Post-apocalyptic indie game
- ATOM RPG - Supporter Pack
- This War of Mine est à 4,79 €
- This War of Mine Stories - Fading Embers
- This War of Mine: The Little Ones
- NEO Scavenger
- The Flame in the Flood
- A New Beginning: Final Cut
- Dead Synchronicity: Tomorrow Comes Today
- Journey of a Roach
- SKYHILL
- The Great Perhaps
- Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden
- Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden - Deluxe Edition
- Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden - Fan Edition
- Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden - Fan Edition Upgrade
- Mutant Year Zero: Seed of Evil
- COLLAPSED
- Convoy
- Convoy Soundtrack
- Wasteland 1: The Original Classic
- Wasteland 2 Director's Cut Digital Deluxe Edition
- Wasteland 2 Director's Cut Digital Deluxe Edition Upgrade
- FAR: Lone Sails
- FAR: Lone Sails - Digital Artbook
- FAR: Lone Sails - Soundtrack
- UnderRail
- Underrail: Expedition
- Judgment: Apocalypse Survival Simulation - Desert Edition
- Judgment: Original Soundtrack
- My Time At Portia
- Sheltered est à 3,29 €
- Dying Light: The Following – Enhanced Edition est à 14,99 €
- Dying Light: Gun Psycho Bundle
- Dying Light: Harran Ranger Bundle
- Dying Light: Vintage Gunslinger Bundle
- Dying Light: Volatile Hunter Bundle
- Dying Light: White Death Bundle
- ChernobyliteEN DEV
- ELEX
- ELEX Digital Extras
- Fade to Silence
- Primordia
- Shardlight
- Shardlight: Special Edition
- Shardlight: Special Edition Upgrade
- Metro 2033 Redux
- Metro: Last Light Redux
- Nowhere Prophet
- Nowhere Prophet - Digital Extras
- Wasteland 2 Director's Cut Digital Classic Edition est à 10 €
- Deadlight: Director's Cut
- Dungeon Keeper Gold™
- Dungeon Keeper™ 2
- Ultima™ 1+2+3
- Ultima™ 4+5+6
- Ultima™ 7 The Complete Edition
- Wing Commander ®: Privateer ™
- Wing Commander™ 1+2
- Wing Commander™ 3 Heart of the Tiger™
- Wing Commander™ 4: The Price of Freedom
- Wing Commander™ 5: Prophecy Gold Edition
- Bad Mojo Redux
- Forsaken Remastered
- I Have No Mouth And I Must Scream
- Metal Fatigue
- Noctropolis
- Space Rogue Classic
- System Shock: Enhanced Edition est à 3,19 €
- System Shock™ 2 est à 3,19 €
- Terra Nova: Strike Force Centauri
- The Original Strife: Veteran Edition
- Timelapse
- Titanic: Une aventure hors du temps
- Turok
- Turok 2: Seeds of Evil
- DethKarz
- EPIC + Inferno Bundle
- Hexplore
- The Legacy: Realm of Terror
- Time Gate: Knight's Chase
- Close Combat 2: A Bridge Too Far
- Master of Magic
- Deus Ex™ GOTY Edition est à 0,99 €
- Submarine Titans
- Anno 1503 A.D.
- Anno 1602
- Anno 1701 A.D.
- Heroes of Might and Magic®
- Heroes of Might and Magic® 2: Gold
- Heroes of Might and Magic® 3: Complete
- Heroes of Might and Magic® 4: Complete
- Heroes of Might and Magic® 5: Bundle
- Prince of Persia : L'Âme du guerrier est à 3,39 €
- The Settlers®: Bâtisseurs d'Empire - Gold Edition
- Settlers® 2: 10th Anniversary, The
- Settlers® 3: Ultimate Collection
- Settlers® 4: Gold Edition, The
- Blade Runner est à 8,19 €
- Anno 1404: Gold Edition
- Prince of Persia est à 3,39 €
- Prince of Persia : Les Deux Royaumes est à 3,39 €
- Prince of Persia : Les Sables du temps est à 3,39 €
- STAR WARS™: Knights of the Old Republic est à 3,19 €
- Neverwinter Nights 2 Complete
- Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire
- Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire - Obsidian Edition
- Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire - Explorer's Pack
- Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire - Season Pass
- Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire - Seeker, Slayer, Survivor
- Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire - The Beast of Winter
- Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire - The Forgotten Sanctum
- Pillars of Eternity: Definitive Edition
- Pillars of Eternity: Hero Edition
- Pillars of Eternity: The White March - Expansion Pass
- Pillars of Eternity: The White March - Part I
- Pillars of Eternity: The White March - Part II
- Tyranny - Standard Edition
- Tyranny - Deluxe Edition
- Tyranny - Deluxe Edition Upgrade
- Tyranny - Gold Edition
- Tyranny - Bastard's Wound
- Tyranny - Portrait Pack
- Tyranny - Tales from the Tiers
- Tyranny - Official Soundtrack Deluxe Edition
- STAR WARS™ Knights of the Old Republic™ II: The Sith Lords™ est à 3,19 €
- Return of the Obra Dinn
- Sherlock Holmes: Crimes and Punishments
- Sherlock Holmes: Secret of the Silver Earring
- Sherlock Holmes and The Hound of The Baskervilles
- Sherlock Holmes versus Jack the Ripper est à 2,69 €
- Sherlock Holmes: Nemesis - Remastered est à 2,69 €
- Sherlock Holmes: The Awakened - Remastered est à 2,69 €
- The Testament of Sherlock Holmes
- The Guest
- The 13th Doll: A Fan Game of The 7th Guest
- The 13th Doll: A Fan Game of The 7th Guest OST
- Heart of China
- Botanicula
- Botanicula Soundtrack + Art Book
- Lamplight City
- Lamplight City Original Soundtrack
- Unforeseen Incidents
- Unforeseen Incidents Artbook
- Unforeseen Incidents Original Soundtrack
- Litil Divil
- Firewatch est à 5 €
- Leisure Suit Larry : Drague en Haute Mer ! est à 1,39 €
- Obduction ® Soundtrack
- Uru: Complete Chronicles
- 1954 Alcatraz
- AER – Memories of Old
- Anna's Quest
- Silence
- Silence Artbook
- Silence Soundtrack
- Animation Arts Collection
- Lost Horizon
- Lost Horizon 2
- Lost Horizon Double Pack
- Dropsy
- Dropsy: Warm Damp Hug
- Minit
- Memoranda
- GNOG
- Broken Age: The Complete Adventure
- Knights and Bikes
- The Next BIG Thing
- Yesterday
- Dracula Origin
- We Happy Few
- We Happy Few Deluxe Edition
- We Happy Few Season Pass
- Conarium
- Conarium OST
- DISTRAINT 2
- DISTRAINT 2 - OST
- Unruly Heroes
- Bear With Me: The Complete Collection
- Jenny LeClue - Detectivu
- Bad Mojo Redux
- Noctropolis
- Timelapse
- Titanic: Une aventure hors du temps
- The 25th Ward: The Silver Case
- The 25th Ward: The Silver Case - DLC Bundle
- The 25th Ward: The Silver Case Digital Limited Edition
- Not Tonight
- Une Poupée Pleine Aux As
- TRI: Of Friendship and Madness
- TRI: Of Friendship and Madness – Deluxe Edition
- TRI Original Soundtrack + Artbook
- Rusty Lake Hotel
- Rusty Lake Paradise
- Rusty Lake: Roots
- Her Story
- Omensight
- Supraland
- Beatbuddy: Tale of the Guardians
- D: Résoudre le Mystére...Explorer le Côté Noir de Votre âme
- Pathologic 2
- Pathologic 2: Marble Nest
- Pathologic 2: Artbook
- Pathologic 2: Soundtrack
- Armikrog
- Armikrog - Deluxe Edition
- Quern - Undying Thoughts
- Quern - Undying Thoughts (Original Soundtrack)
- HIVESWAP: Act 1
- HIVESWAP: Act 1 Soundtrack Edition
- HIVESWAP: Act 1 Original Soundtrack
- Orwell
- Orwell Deluxe Edition
- Orwell Original Soundtrack
- Orwell: Ignorance is Strength
- Orwell: Ignorance is Strength Season 2 Deluxe
- Orwell: Ignorance is Strength Original Soundtrack
- Orwell: Ignorance is Strength Seasons Complete
- Dream
- Apocalipsis: Wormwood Edition
- The Long Reach
- The Long Reach - Soundtrack
- Blacksad: Under the Skin
- Retour sur l’Ile Mystérieuse
- Atlantis : Secrets d'un Monde Oublié
- Atlantis 2: Beyond Atlantis
- Atlantis III : Le nouveau monde
- Obduction ®
- DISTRAINT: Deluxe Edition
