Publié le Samedi 27 juin 2020 à 10:00:00 par Cedric Gasperini
Gog.com : les jeux en soldes pour le week-end
Jolie listeAllez, vite fait bien fait, on vous dresse la liste des jeux en soldes sur Gog.com. Avec toujours le même plaisir de retrouver ces Good Old Games en soleds et de s'offrir quelques petites merveilles pour pas cher.
On vous rappelle surtout que les jeux sont sans DRM. Et ça, c'est quand même vachement pratique.
Ne ratez pas la promo sur Spec Ops.
Voici les jeux en soldes pour cette semaine :
- The Little Acre
- Icewind Dale: Enhanced Edition
- The Red Strings Club
- Niffelheim
- Niffelheim OST
- Roger & James in They Came From Below
- We Happy Few
- We Happy Few - Lightbearer
- We Happy Few - We All Fall Down
- We Happy Few Deluxe Edition
- We Happy Few Season Pass
- Vambrace: Cold Soul
- Vambrace: Cold Soul Soundtrack
- Tempest
- Tempest - Jade Sea
- Tempest - Pirate City
- Tempest - Treasure Lands
- Tempest Soundtrack
- 198X
- Torment: Tides of Numenera est à 11,29 €
- Torment: Tides of Numenera - Immortal Edition
- Torment: Tides of Numenera - Immortal Edition Upgrade
- Torment: Tides of Numenera - Legacy Edition
- Torment: Tides of Numenera - Legacy Edition Upgrade
- Phoning Home
- Phoning Home OST
- Phoning Home Soundtrack Edition
- Sparklite
- Sparklite - Original Soundtrack
- Sparklite Deluxe Edition
- Kingdom: The Far Reaches
- BloodNet
- Stranded Sails - Explorers of the Cursed Islands
- EARTHLOCK
- EARTHLOCK: Comic Book #1
- EARTHLOCK: OST
- PLANET ALPHA
- PLANET ALPHA - Digital Artbook
- PLANET ALPHA - Original Soundtrack
- PLANET ALPHA Digital Deluxe
- Little Inferno
- Q.U.B.E.: Director's Cut
- Hero-U: Rogue to Redemption
- Q.U.B.E. 2
- Q.U.B.E. 2 Original Soundtrack
- Q.U.B.E. 2 Season Pass
- Wanderlust: Travel Stories
- Wanderlust: Travel Stories Soundtrack
- Wanderlust: Transsiberian
- Sea Salt
- The Aquatic Adventure of the Last Human
- Late Shift
- AngerForce: Reloaded
- 140
- 140 Soundtrack
- BIT.TRIP BEAT
- BIT.TRIP BEAT Soundtrack
- BIT.TRIP CORE
- BIT.TRIP CORE Soundtrack
- BIT.TRIP FATE
- BIT.TRIP FATE Soundtrack
- BIT.TRIP FLUX
- BIT.TRIP FLUX Soundtrack
- BIT.TRIP Presents... Runner2: Future Legend of Rhythm Alien Soundtrack
- BIT.TRIP Runner
- BIT.TRIP Runner Soundtrack
- BIT.TRIP VOID
- BIT.TRIP VOID Soundtrack
- Runner3
- Runner3 - Official Soundtrack
- Runner3 - Retro Challenge Soundtrack
- Cannon Fodder
- Cannon Fodder 2
- Beat Hazard 2
- Beat Hazard 2 - Original Sound Track
- Beat Hazard Ultra
- Ape Out
- Hotline Miami est à 2,19 €
- Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number est à 3,79 €
- Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number Digital Special Edition
- Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number Digital Special Edition Upgrade
- Luftrausers
- Mother Russia Bleeds
- Mother Russia Bleeds: Dealer Edition
- Double Dragon Trilogy
- Epic Pinball: The Complete Collection
- Nine Parchments
- BlazBlue Calamity Trigger
- Raiden III Digital Edition
- Caladrius Blaze
- Raiden IV: OverKill
- Giana Sisters: Rise of the Owlverlord
- Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams
- Gekido Kintaro’s Revenge
- Alien Rampage
- 88 Heroes
- Conga Master
- BLAZING STAR
- FATAL FURY SPECIAL
- GAROU: MARK OF THE WOLVES
- IRONCLAD
- KING OF THE MONSTERS
- METAL SLUG est à 1,89 €
- METAL SLUG 2 est à 1,89 €
- METAL SLUG 3 est à 1,89 €
- METAL SLUG X est à 1,89 €
- PULSTAR
- REAL BOUT FATAL FURY 2: THE NEWCOMERS
- SAMURAI SHODOWN II
- SAMURAI SHODOWN V SPECIAL
- SENGOKU 3
- SHOCK TROOPERS
- SHOCK TROOPERS: 2ND SQUAD
- THE KING OF FIGHTERS '98 ULTIMATE MATCH FINAL EDITION est à 1,89 €
- THE KING OF FIGHTERS 2000 est à 1,89 €
- THE KING OF FIGHTERS 2002
- THE KING OF FIGHTERS 2002 UNLIMITED MATCH
- THE KING OF FIGHTERS XIII GALAXY EDITION
- THE KING OF FIGHTERS XIV GALAXY EDITION
- THE KING OF FIGHTERS XIV GALAXY EDITION UPGRADE PACK 1
- THE KING OF FIGHTERS XIV GALAXY EDITION UPGRADE PACK 2
- THE LAST BLADE
- THE LAST BLADE 2
- TWINKLE STAR SPRITES
- Alien Breed + Tower Assault
- Ultimate Body Blows
- Super Hexagon
- Clustertruck
- Clustertruck OST
- Raiden V: Director's Cut
- The Witcher: Enhanced Edition est à 1,39 €
- The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings Enhanced Edition est à2,79 €
- Witcher 3: Wild Hunt est à 8,99 €
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Blood and Wine
- Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Pass Extensions
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Game of the Year Edition
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Hearts of Stone
- The Witcher Adventure Game
- Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales
- Video Game Show — The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt concert
- Brigador: Up-Armored Edition
- Brigador: Up-Armored Deluxe
- Brigador: Deluxe DLC Upgrade
- Supreme Commander Gold Edition est à 2,99 €
- Supreme Commander 2 est à 3,29 €
- Supreme Commander 2: Infinite War Battle Pack
- Into the Breach
- Metal Wolf Chaos XD
- Metal Wolf Chaos XD Original Soundtrack
- BATTLETECH
- BATTLETECH - Digital Deluxe Content
- BATTLETECH - Digital Deluxe Edition
- BATTLETECH - Flashpoint
- BATTLETECH - Mercenary Collection
- BATTLETECH - Season Pass
- BATTLETECH - Shadow Hawk Pack
- BATTLETECH - Urban Warfare
- Ironclad Tactics Deluxe Edition
- Uprising 2: Lead and Destroy
- Uprising: Join or Die
- Slave Zero
- Massive Assault
- Massive Assault: Phantom Renaissance
- Army Men
- Army Men II
- Army Men RTS
- Army Men: Toys In Space
- Army Men: World War
- Freedom Force
- Freedom Force vs. the 3rd Reich
- Spec Ops: The Line est à 3,99 €
- Terminal Velocity
- Gods Will Be Watching
- Gods Will Be Watching: Special Edition
- Gods Will Be Watching: Special Edition Upgrade
- Hard Reset Redux
- DEFCON: Guerre Mondiale Thermonucléaire
- Metal Fatigue
- Blitzkrieg 2 Anthology
- Blitzkrieg Anthology
- Falcon Collection
- Battlestar Galactica Deadlock
- Battlestar Galactica Deadlock: Anabasis
- Battlestar Galactica Deadlock: Reinforcement Pack
- Battlestar Galactica Deadlock: Resurrection
- Battlestar Galactica Deadlock: Sin and Sacrifice
- Battlestar Galactica Deadlock: The Broken Alliance
- Battlestar Galactica Deadlock: Ghost Fleet Offensive
- Strategic Command Classic: Global Conflict
- Strategic Command Classic: WWI
- Strategic Command Classic: WWII
- Strategic Command WWII: War in Europe
- Strategic Command WWII: World at War
- Strategic Command: World War I
- Order of Battle: Blitzkrieg
- Order of Battle: Burma Road
- Order of Battle: Endsieg
- Order of Battle: Kriegsmarine
- Order of Battle: Morning Sun
- Order of Battle: Red Star
- Order of Battle: Red Steel
- Order of Battle: Rising Sun
- Order of Battle: Sandstorm
- Order of Battle: U.S. Marines
- Order of Battle: Winter War
- Order of Battle: World War II
- Order of Battle: Panzerkrieg
- Panzer General 2
- Panzer General 3D Assault
- World in Conflict: Complete Edition
