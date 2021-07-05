Gog.com, les soldes du week-end

Publié le Samedi 10 juillet 2021 à 10:00:00 par Cedric Gasperini

 

Gog.com, les soldes du week-end

De quoi s'occuper pendant les vacances

Comme tous les samedis, nous vous proposons de découvrir les soldes sur Gog.com. Quelques dizaines de jeux vidéo à prix cassés qui ne manqueront pas d'égayer votre été. Et comme tous les samedis, nous vous avons mis nos jeux favoris en gras.

Les soldes de la semaine :
  • 80 Days
  • A Short Hike
  • A Story About My Uncle
  • AER – Memories of Old
  • Anodyne
  • Anodyne 2: Return to Dust
  • Anodyne 2: Return to Dust 2 OST
  • Ape Out
  • BIT.TRIP BEAT
  • BIT.TRIP BEAT Soundtrack
  • BIT.TRIP CORE
  • BIT.TRIP CORE Soundtrack
  • BIT.TRIP FATE
  • BIT.TRIP FATE Soundtrack
  • BIT.TRIP FLUX
  • BIT.TRIP FLUX Soundtrack
  • BIT.TRIP Presents... Runner2: Future Legend of Rhythm Alien
  • BIT.TRIP Presents... Runner2: Future Legend of Rhythm Alien Soundtrack
  • BIT.TRIP Runner
  • BIT.TRIP Runner Soundtrack
  • BIT.TRIP VOID
  • BIT.TRIP VOID Soundtrack
  • Broken Age: The Complete Adventure
  • Chasm
  • Costume Quest
  • Day of the Tentacle Remastered
  • Dead Space™
  • Don't Escape: 4 Days to Survive
  • Donut County
  • Etherborn
  • Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams
  • GNOG
  • Gomo
  • Gone Home
  • Gorogoa
  • Grim Fandango Remastered
  • GRIS
  • Hand of Fate
  • Hand of Fate 2
  • Hand of Fate 2: A Cold Hearth
  • Hand of Fate 2: Outlands and Outsiders
  • Hand of Fate 2: The Servant and the Beast
  • Hand of Fate: Wildcards
  • Her Story
  • Katana ZERO
  • KUNAI
  • Lacuna – A Sci-Fi Noir Adventure
  • Lacuna - Save the World Edition
  • Layers of Fear
  • Leisure Suit Larry - Wet Dreams Don't Dry
  • Little Inferno
  • Mable & The Wood
  • Minit
  • Mirror's Edge™
  • Momodora: Reverie Under the Moonlight
  • Momodora: Reverie Under the Moonlight OST
  • My Friend Pedro
  • Never Alone Arctic Collection
  • Night in the Woods: Weird Autumn Edition
  • Pikuniku
  • Pikuniku Collector's Edition
  • Postal 2: Paradise Lost
  • POSTAL 4: No Regerts
  • Reigns
  • Shantae and the Pirate's Curse
  • Shantae and the Seven Sirens
  • Shantae: Half-Genie Hero Ultimate Edition
  • Shantae: Risky's Revenge - Director's Cut
  • Stories Untold
  • Sundered® : Édition surnaturelle
  • Tacoma
  • The Darkside Detective
  • The First Tree
  • The Flower Collectors
  • The Last Tinker™: City of Colors
  • The Lion's Song
  • The Lion's Song - Soundtrack
  • The Walking Dead: 400 Days
  • The Walking Dead: A New Frontier
  • The Walking Dead: Michonne - A Telltale Miniseries
  • The Walking Dead: Season One
  • The Walking Dead: Season Two
  • The Walking Dead: The Final Season
  • Through the Darkest of Times
  • Underhero
  • Wandersong
  • Wandersong - Soundtrack Vol. 1
  • Wandersong - Soundtrack Vol. 2
  • Wandersong & Friends (Soundtrack Remix Album)
  • West of Loathing
  • West of Loathing: Reckonin' at Gun Manor
  • What Remains of Edith Finch
Les soldes de la mi-semaine :
  • 88 Heroes
  • Broforce
  • Cat Quest
  • Cat Quest II
  • Coffee Talk
  • Coffee Talk - Artbook
  • Coffee Talk - Soundtrack OST
  • Conga Master
  • Crawl
  • Crypt of the NecroDancer
  • Crypt of the Necrodancer - Danny Baranowsky Soundtrack
  • Crypt of the Necrodancer - Extended Soundtrack
  • Crypt of the Necrodancer - Extended Soundtrack 2
  • Crypt of the NecroDancer - Extras
  • Crypt of the NecroDancer: AMPLIFIED
  • Don't Starve
  • Don't Starve Alone Pack Plus
  • Don't Starve: Hamlet
  • Don't Starve: Reign of Giants
  • Don't Starve: Shipwrecked
  • Enter the Gungeon
  • Enter the Gungeon Collector's Edition Upgrade
  • Exit the Gungeon
  • Exit the Gungeon Soundtrack
  • FTL: Advanced Edition
  • Genesis Noir
  • Genesis Noir Cosmic Collection
  • Hacknet
  • Hacknet - Labyrinths
  • Hacknet - Labyrinths Official Soundtrack
  • Hacknet Complete Edition
  • Hacknet Official Soundtrack
  • Hacknet Ultimate Edition
  • Hotline Miami
  • Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number
  • Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number - Soundtrack
  • Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number Digital Special Edition
  • Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number Digital Special Edition Upgrade
  • Hotline Miami Soundtrack
  • In Other Waters
  • In Other Waters Soundtrack
  • In Other Waters: A Study of Gliese 667Cc
  • INSIDE
  • Into the Breach
  • Kingdom: New Lands
  • Kingdom: New Lands Royal Edition
  • Kingdom: New Lands Soundtrack
  • LIMBO
  • Orwell: Ignorance is Strength
  • Orwell: Ignorance is Strength Original Soundtrack
  • Paradise Killer
  • Paradise Killer Soundtrack
  • Paradise Killer: Perfect 25 Edition
  • Pesterquest
  • Rogue Legacy
  • Spelunky
  • SteamWorld Dig
  • SteamWorld Dig 2
  • SteamWorld Dig 2 OST Feat. El Huervo
  • SteamWorld Heist
  • SteamWorld Heist - Hatbox: Hatful Eight + 2
  • SteamWorld Heist: The Outsider
  • SteamWorld Quest: Hand of Gilgamech
  • SteamWorld Quest: Hand of Gilgamech - Soundtrack
  • Sudden Strike 2 Gold
  • Sudden Strike Gold
  • Super Hexagon
  • Suzerain
  • Suzerain - Presidential Edition
  • Suzerain Original Soundtrack
  • Swag and Sorcery
  • The Church in the Darkness™
  • The Moment of Silence
  • Think of The Children
  • Through the Darkest of Times
  • VA-11 Hall-A: Cyberpunk Bartender Action
  • VVVVVV
  • Xenonauts
Les jeux The Witcher sont en soldes :
  • The Witcher: Enhanced Edition
  • The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings Enhanced Edition
  • Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
  • The Witcher Adventure Game
  • Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales
  • Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Pass Extensions
  • The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Hearts of Stone
  • The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Blood and Wine
  • The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Game of the Year Edition
  • Cyberpunk 2077
Les jeux en soldes pour le week-end :
  • Airline Tycoon Deluxe
  • Big Pharma
  • Big Pharma: Marketing and Malpractice
  • Dark Nights with Poe and Munro
  • Death and Taxes
  • Democracy 4
  • Design Variety Pack
  • Doors that go like this
  • El Hijo - A Wild West Tale
  • Farmer's Dynasty
  • Farmer's Dynasty - Machines Pack
  • Farmer's Dynasty - Potatoes & Beets
  • Flower
  • Little Big Workshop
  • Lumberjack's Dynasty
  • Lumberjack's Dynasty - Digital Supporter Edition
  • Lumberjack's Dynasty - Digital Supporter Pack
  • Medieval Dynasty
  • Medieval Dynasty - Digital Supporter Edition
  • Medieval Dynasty - Digital Supporter Pack
  • Monster Camp Character Pack - New Blood
  • Monster Camp Outfit Pack - Fantasy
  • Monster Camp Outfit Pack - Sci-Fi
  • Monster Prom
  • Monster Prom 2: Monster Camp
  • Monster Prom: Second Term
  • Parkitect
  • Parkitect - Booms & Blooms
  • Parkitect: Taste of Adventure
  • Production Line
  • Restaurant Empire
  • SimCity™ 2000 Special Edition
  • SimCity™ 3000 Unlimited
  • SimCity™ 4 Deluxe Edition
  • SimplePlanes
  • The Infectious Madness of Doctor Dekker
  • Theme Park
  • Thief Simulator
  • Townsmen - A Kingdom Rebuilt
  • Train Fever
  • Transport Fever
  • Transport Fever 2
  • Ultimate Fishing Simulator
  • Ultimate Fishing Simulator - Amazon River DLC
  • Ultimate Fishing Simulator - Greenland DLC
  • Ultimate Fishing Simulator - Japan DLC
  • Ultimate Fishing Simulator - Kariba Dam DLC
  • Ultimate Fishing Simulator - Moraine Lake DLC
  • Ultimate Fishing Simulator - New Fish Species DLC
  • Ultimate Fishing Simulator - Sakura® Lures DLC
  • Ultimate Fishing Simulator - Thailand DLC

 

 
