Publié le Samedi 10 juillet 2021 à 10:00:00 par Cedric Gasperini
Gog.com, les soldes du week-end
De quoi s'occuper pendant les vacancesComme tous les samedis, nous vous proposons de découvrir les soldes sur Gog.com. Quelques dizaines de jeux vidéo à prix cassés qui ne manqueront pas d'égayer votre été. Et comme tous les samedis, nous vous avons mis nos jeux favoris en gras.
Les soldes de la semaine :
- 80 Days
- A Short Hike
- A Story About My Uncle
- AER – Memories of Old
- Anodyne
- Anodyne 2: Return to Dust
- Anodyne 2: Return to Dust 2 OST
- Ape Out
- BIT.TRIP BEAT
- BIT.TRIP BEAT Soundtrack
- BIT.TRIP CORE
- BIT.TRIP CORE Soundtrack
- BIT.TRIP FATE
- BIT.TRIP FATE Soundtrack
- BIT.TRIP FLUX
- BIT.TRIP FLUX Soundtrack
- BIT.TRIP Presents... Runner2: Future Legend of Rhythm Alien
- BIT.TRIP Presents... Runner2: Future Legend of Rhythm Alien Soundtrack
- BIT.TRIP Runner
- BIT.TRIP Runner Soundtrack
- BIT.TRIP VOID
- BIT.TRIP VOID Soundtrack
- Broken Age: The Complete Adventure
- Chasm
- Costume Quest
- Day of the Tentacle Remastered
- Dead Space™
- Don't Escape: 4 Days to Survive
- Donut County
- Etherborn
- Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams
- GNOG
- Gomo
- Gone Home
- Gorogoa
- Grim Fandango Remastered
- GRIS
- Hand of Fate
- Hand of Fate 2
- Hand of Fate 2: A Cold Hearth
- Hand of Fate 2: Outlands and Outsiders
- Hand of Fate 2: The Servant and the Beast
- Hand of Fate: Wildcards
- Her Story
- Katana ZERO
- KUNAI
- Lacuna – A Sci-Fi Noir Adventure
- Lacuna - Save the World Edition
- Layers of Fear
- Leisure Suit Larry - Wet Dreams Don't Dry
- Little Inferno
- Mable & The Wood
- Minit
- Mirror's Edge™
- Momodora: Reverie Under the Moonlight
- Momodora: Reverie Under the Moonlight OST
- My Friend Pedro
- Never Alone Arctic Collection
- Night in the Woods: Weird Autumn Edition
- Pikuniku
- Pikuniku Collector's Edition
- Postal 2: Paradise Lost
- POSTAL 4: No Regerts
- Reigns
- Shantae and the Pirate's Curse
- Shantae and the Seven Sirens
- Shantae: Half-Genie Hero Ultimate Edition
- Shantae: Risky's Revenge - Director's Cut
- Stories Untold
- Sundered® : Édition surnaturelle
- Tacoma
- The Darkside Detective
- The First Tree
- The Flower Collectors
- The Last Tinker™: City of Colors
- The Lion's Song
- The Lion's Song - Soundtrack
- The Walking Dead: 400 Days
- The Walking Dead: A New Frontier
- The Walking Dead: Michonne - A Telltale Miniseries
- The Walking Dead: Season One
- The Walking Dead: Season Two
- The Walking Dead: The Final Season
- Through the Darkest of Times
- Underhero
- Wandersong
- Wandersong - Soundtrack Vol. 1
- Wandersong - Soundtrack Vol. 2
- Wandersong & Friends (Soundtrack Remix Album)
- West of Loathing
- West of Loathing: Reckonin' at Gun Manor
- What Remains of Edith Finch
- 88 Heroes
- Broforce
- Cat Quest
- Cat Quest II
- Coffee Talk
- Coffee Talk - Artbook
- Coffee Talk - Soundtrack OST
- Conga Master
- Crawl
- Crypt of the NecroDancer
- Crypt of the Necrodancer - Danny Baranowsky Soundtrack
- Crypt of the Necrodancer - Extended Soundtrack
- Crypt of the Necrodancer - Extended Soundtrack 2
- Crypt of the NecroDancer - Extras
- Crypt of the NecroDancer: AMPLIFIED
- Don't Starve
- Don't Starve Alone Pack Plus
- Don't Starve: Hamlet
- Don't Starve: Reign of Giants
- Don't Starve: Shipwrecked
- Enter the Gungeon
- Enter the Gungeon Collector's Edition Upgrade
- Exit the Gungeon
- Exit the Gungeon Soundtrack
- FTL: Advanced Edition
- Genesis Noir
- Genesis Noir Cosmic Collection
- Hacknet
- Hacknet - Labyrinths
- Hacknet - Labyrinths Official Soundtrack
- Hacknet Complete Edition
- Hacknet Official Soundtrack
- Hacknet Ultimate Edition
- Hotline Miami
- Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number
- Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number - Soundtrack
- Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number Digital Special Edition
- Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number Digital Special Edition Upgrade
- Hotline Miami Soundtrack
- In Other Waters
- In Other Waters Soundtrack
- In Other Waters: A Study of Gliese 667Cc
- INSIDE
- Into the Breach
- Kingdom: New Lands
- Kingdom: New Lands Royal Edition
- Kingdom: New Lands Soundtrack
- LIMBO
- Orwell: Ignorance is Strength
- Orwell: Ignorance is Strength Original Soundtrack
- Paradise Killer
- Paradise Killer Soundtrack
- Paradise Killer: Perfect 25 Edition
- Pesterquest
- Rogue Legacy
- Spelunky
- SteamWorld Dig
- SteamWorld Dig 2
- SteamWorld Dig 2 OST Feat. El Huervo
- SteamWorld Heist
- SteamWorld Heist - Hatbox: Hatful Eight + 2
- SteamWorld Heist: The Outsider
- SteamWorld Quest: Hand of Gilgamech
- SteamWorld Quest: Hand of Gilgamech - Soundtrack
- Sudden Strike 2 Gold
- Sudden Strike Gold
- Super Hexagon
- Suzerain
- Suzerain - Presidential Edition
- Suzerain Original Soundtrack
- Swag and Sorcery
- The Church in the Darkness™
- The Moment of Silence
- Think of The Children
- Through the Darkest of Times
- VA-11 Hall-A: Cyberpunk Bartender Action
- VVVVVV
- Xenonauts
- The Witcher: Enhanced Edition
- The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings Enhanced Edition
- Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
- The Witcher Adventure Game
- Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales
- Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Pass Extensions
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Hearts of Stone
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Blood and Wine
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Game of the Year Edition
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Airline Tycoon Deluxe
- Big Pharma
- Big Pharma: Marketing and Malpractice
- Dark Nights with Poe and Munro
- Death and Taxes
- Democracy 4
- Design Variety Pack
- Doors that go like this
- El Hijo - A Wild West Tale
- Farmer's Dynasty
- Farmer's Dynasty - Machines Pack
- Farmer's Dynasty - Potatoes & Beets
- Flower
- Little Big Workshop
- Lumberjack's Dynasty
- Lumberjack's Dynasty - Digital Supporter Edition
- Lumberjack's Dynasty - Digital Supporter Pack
- Medieval Dynasty
- Medieval Dynasty - Digital Supporter Edition
- Medieval Dynasty - Digital Supporter Pack
- Monster Camp Character Pack - New Blood
- Monster Camp Outfit Pack - Fantasy
- Monster Camp Outfit Pack - Sci-Fi
- Monster Prom
- Monster Prom 2: Monster Camp
- Monster Prom: Second Term
- Parkitect
- Parkitect - Booms & Blooms
- Parkitect: Taste of Adventure
- Production Line
- Restaurant Empire
- SimCity™ 2000 Special Edition
- SimCity™ 3000 Unlimited
- SimCity™ 4 Deluxe Edition
- SimplePlanes
- The Infectious Madness of Doctor Dekker
- Theme Park
- Thief Simulator
- Townsmen - A Kingdom Rebuilt
- Train Fever
- Transport Fever
- Transport Fever 2
- Ultimate Fishing Simulator
- Ultimate Fishing Simulator - Amazon River DLC
- Ultimate Fishing Simulator - Greenland DLC
- Ultimate Fishing Simulator - Japan DLC
- Ultimate Fishing Simulator - Kariba Dam DLC
- Ultimate Fishing Simulator - Moraine Lake DLC
- Ultimate Fishing Simulator - New Fish Species DLC
- Ultimate Fishing Simulator - Sakura® Lures DLC
- Ultimate Fishing Simulator - Thailand DLC
