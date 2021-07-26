Dernières actus
Fire Tonight est maintenant disp...
Publié le Samedi 14 août 2021 à 11:00:00 par Mohammed-Yassine Azzouzi
GOG.com : les soldes du week-end
Pour cette semaine...Comme tous les samedis, nous vous proposons de découvrir les soldes sur Gog.com. Quelques dizaines de jeux vidéo à prix cassés qui ne manqueront pas de vous occuper un moment.
On vous a mis en gras nos préférences.
Les soldes de la semaine :
- Milky Way Prince - The Vampire Star
- Milky Way Prince - The Vampire Star Original Soundtrack
- Milky Way Prince - The Vampire Star Game + Soundtrack Bundle
- Vampire: The Masquerade - Shadows of New York
- Vampire: The Masquerade - Shadows of New York - Deluxe Edition
- Vampire: The Masquerade - Shadows of New York - Artbook
- Vampire: The Masquerade - Shadows of New York - Soundtrack
- Vampire: The Masquerade - Coteries of New York
- Vampire: The Masquerade – Coteries of New York Deluxe Edition
- Vampire: The Masquerade - Coteries of New York Artbook
- Vampire: The Masquerade - Coteries of New York Soundtrack
- eden*
- Astrologaster: Soundtrack
- Princess Evangile
- Princess Evangile W Happiness
- Coffee Talk
- Coffee Talk - Artbook
- Coffee Talk - Soundtrack OST
- Murder by Numbers
- Murder by Numbers Collector’s Edition
- Murder by Numbers Soundtrack & Artbook
- A Kiss For The Petals - Maidens of Michael
- A Kiss For The Petals - Remembering How We Met
- Umineko When They Cry - Question Arcs
- The House in Fata Morgana
- The House in Fata Morgana Original Soundtrack
- Kindred Spirits on the Roof
- Kindred Spirits on the Roof Drama CD Vol.1
- Kindred Spirits on the Roof Drama CD Vol.2
- Kindred Spirits on the Roof Drama CD Vol.3
- Kindred Spirits on the Roof Drama CD Vol.4
- Kindred Spirits on the Roof Full Chorus
- Toren
- Toren Deluxe Edition
- Astrologaster
- Da Capo 3 R
- Monster Prom
- Monster Prom: Second Term
- Synergia
- Eliza
- Amnesia™: Memories
- Umineko When They Cry - Answer Arcs
- Lilycle Rainbow Stage!!!
- Minotaur
- Wintermoor Tactics Club: Official Soundtrack
- Wintermoor Tactics Club: Wintermost Edition
- The House in Fata Morgana, Live in Osaka!
- Dry Drowning
- The Expression Amrilato
- Wintermoor Tactics Club
- Bleeding Moons
- Higurashi When They Cry Hou - Ch.1 Onikakushi
- Higurashi When They Cry Hou - Ch.2 Watanagashi
- Higurashi When They Cry Hou - Ch.3 Tatarigoroshi
- Higurashi When They Cry Hou - Ch.4 Himatsubushi
- Higurashi When They Cry Hou - Ch.5 Meakashi
- Higurashi When They Cry Hou - Ch.6 Tsumihoroboshi
- Higurashi When They Cry Hou - Ch.7 Minagoroshi
- Higurashi When They Cry Hou - Ch.8 Matsuribayashi
Les soldes de la mi-semaine :
- 140
- 140 Soundtrack
- Trine: Ultimate Collection
- Trine Enchanted Edition
- Trine Soundtrack
- Trine 2: Complete Story
- Trine 2: Soundtracks & Artbooks
- Trine 3: The Artifacts of Power Soundtrack
- Trine 3: The Artifacts of Power
- Trine 4: Melody of Mystery Soundtrack
- Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince
- Trine 4: Melody of Mystery
- Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince Soundtrack
- Capsized
- 99 Levels to Hell
- Rogue Legacy
- Volgarr the Viking
- Gateways
- The Adventures of Shuggy
- Escape Goat
- Escape Goat 2
- Stick it to the Man!
- Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove
- Shovel Knight: Shovel of Hope
- Shovel Knight: Specter of Torment
- Shovel Knight: King of Cards
- Shovel Knight Showdown
- Monster Bash
- Blocks That Matter
- Freedom Planet
- Lumino City
- The Way
- Bite the Bullet
- Never Give Up
- Neversong
- Neversong OST
- The Adventure Pals
- Cyber Hook
- Haimrik
- Downwell
- Forgotton Anne
- Forgotton Anne Collector's Upgrade
- On Rusty Trails
- Lumo
- Lumo - Deluxe Edition
- Pinstripe
- Pinstripe Original Soundtrack
- YesterMorrow
- Rain World
- Adventures of Chris
- Wonder Boy: The Dragon's Trap
- BLACKHOLE
- BLACKHOLE: Complete Edition Upgrade
- KUNAI
- Clustertruck
- Clustertruck OST
- The Pedestrian
- Kero Blaster
- The Pedestrian Soundtrack
- LIMBO
- INSIDE
- Candleman: The Complete Journey
- Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom
- Cuphead
- Cuphead OST
- Ministry of Broadcast
- Crystal Caves HD
- GRIS
- GRIS Soundtrack
- Semblance
- Ken Follett’s The Pillars of the Earth
- DISTRAINT: Deluxe Edition
- Bastion: Original Soundtrack
- The Whispered World: Special Edition
- To The Moon
- Deponia
- Deponia 2: Chaos on Deponia
- Deponia 3: Goodbye Deponia
- Deponia 4: Deponia Doomsday
- The Dark Eye: Chains of Satinav
- Primordia
- A New Beginning: Final Cut
- The Night of the Rabbit
- Memoria
- Kentucky Route Zero: PC Edition
- Journey of a Roach
- Edna & Harvey: Harvey's New Eyes
- Gone Home
- The Vanishing of Ethan Carter
- The Vanishing of Ethan Carter - Collector's Edition upgrade
- Lost Ember - Original Game Soundtrack
- Finding Paradise
- Pyre
- Bastion
- Hotline Miami
- Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number
- Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number Digital Special Edition
- Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number Digital Special Edition Upgrade
- Transistor
- Transistor Soundtrack
- The Walking Dead: 400 Days
- The Walking Dead: Season One
- The Walking Dead: Season Two
- The Walking Dead: The Final Season
- The Walking Dead: Michonne - A Telltale Miniseries
- The Walking Dead: A New Frontier
- The Wolf Among Us
- Anna's Quest
- Her Story
- Tacoma
- Oxenfree
- Finding Paradise Soundtrack
- The First Tree
- LOST EMBER
- Dishonored: Complete Collection
- Call of Cthulhu: Dark Corners of the Earth
- The Talos Principle: Gold Edition
- What Remains of Edith Finch
- Edna & Harvey: The Breakout - Anniversary Edition
- Dishonored - Definitive Edition
- Dishonored®: Death of the Outsider™
- Dishonored 2
- Pyre: Original Soundtrack
- Felix The Reaper
- The Suicide of Rachel Foster
- Ghost of a Tale
- Telling Lies
- SIMULACRA 2
- What Remains of Edith Finch Soundtrack
- DISTRAINT 2
- DISTRAINT 2 - OST
- Florence
