GOG.com : les soldes du week-end

Publié le Samedi 14 août 2021 à 11:00:00

 

Pour cette semaine...

Comme tous les samedis, nous vous proposons de découvrir les soldes sur Gog.com. Quelques dizaines de jeux vidéo à prix cassés qui ne manqueront pas de vous occuper un moment.

On vous a mis en gras nos préférences.

Les soldes de la semaine :
  • Milky Way Prince - The Vampire Star
  • Milky Way Prince - The Vampire Star Original Soundtrack
  • Milky Way Prince - The Vampire Star Game + Soundtrack Bundle
  • Vampire: The Masquerade - Shadows of New York
  • Vampire: The Masquerade - Shadows of New York - Deluxe Edition
  • Vampire: The Masquerade - Shadows of New York - Artbook
  • Vampire: The Masquerade - Shadows of New York - Soundtrack
  • Vampire: The Masquerade - Coteries of New York
  • Vampire: The Masquerade – Coteries of New York Deluxe Edition
  • Vampire: The Masquerade - Coteries of New York Artbook
  • Vampire: The Masquerade - Coteries of New York Soundtrack
  • eden*
  • Astrologaster: Soundtrack
  • Princess Evangile
  • Princess Evangile W Happiness
  • Coffee Talk
  • Coffee Talk - Artbook
  • Coffee Talk - Soundtrack OST
  • Murder by Numbers
  • Murder by Numbers Collector’s Edition
  • Murder by Numbers Soundtrack & Artbook
  • A Kiss For The Petals - Maidens of Michael
  • A Kiss For The Petals - Remembering How We Met
  • Umineko When They Cry - Question Arcs
  • The House in Fata Morgana
  • The House in Fata Morgana Original Soundtrack
  • Kindred Spirits on the Roof
  • Kindred Spirits on the Roof Drama CD Vol.1
  • Kindred Spirits on the Roof Drama CD Vol.2
  • Kindred Spirits on the Roof Drama CD Vol.3
  • Kindred Spirits on the Roof Drama CD Vol.4
  • Kindred Spirits on the Roof Full Chorus
  • Toren
  • Toren Deluxe Edition
  • Astrologaster
  • Da Capo 3 R
  • Monster Prom
  • Monster Prom: Second Term
  • Synergia
  • Eliza
  • Amnesia™: Memories
  • Umineko When They Cry - Answer Arcs
  • Lilycle Rainbow Stage!!!
  • Minotaur
  • Wintermoor Tactics Club: Official Soundtrack
  • Wintermoor Tactics Club: Wintermost Edition
  • The House in Fata Morgana, Live in Osaka!
  • Dry Drowning
  • The Expression Amrilato
  • Wintermoor Tactics Club
  • Bleeding Moons
  • Higurashi When They Cry Hou - Ch.1 Onikakushi
  • Higurashi When They Cry Hou - Ch.2 Watanagashi
  • Higurashi When They Cry Hou - Ch.3 Tatarigoroshi
  • Higurashi When They Cry Hou - Ch.4 Himatsubushi
  • Higurashi When They Cry Hou - Ch.5 Meakashi
  • Higurashi When They Cry Hou - Ch.6 Tsumihoroboshi
  • Higurashi When They Cry Hou - Ch.7 Minagoroshi
  • Higurashi When They Cry Hou - Ch.8 Matsuribayashi

Les soldes de la mi-semaine :
  • 140
  • 140 Soundtrack
  • Trine: Ultimate Collection
  • Trine Enchanted Edition
  • Trine Soundtrack
  • Trine 2: Complete Story
  • Trine 2: Soundtracks & Artbooks
  • Trine 3: The Artifacts of Power Soundtrack
  • Trine 3: The Artifacts of Power
  • Trine 4: Melody of Mystery Soundtrack
  • Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince
  • Trine 4: Melody of Mystery
  • Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince Soundtrack
  • Capsized
  • 99 Levels to Hell
  • Rogue Legacy
  • Volgarr the Viking
  • Gateways
  • The Adventures of Shuggy
  • Escape Goat
  • Escape Goat 2
  • Stick it to the Man!
  • Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove
  • Shovel Knight: Shovel of Hope
  • Shovel Knight: Specter of Torment
  • Shovel Knight: King of Cards
  • Shovel Knight Showdown
  • Monster Bash
  • Blocks That Matter
  • Freedom Planet
  • Lumino City
  • The Way
  • Bite the Bullet
  • Never Give Up
  • Neversong
  • Neversong OST
  • The Adventure Pals
  • Cyber Hook
  • Haimrik
  • Downwell
  • Forgotton Anne
  • Forgotton Anne Collector's Upgrade
  • On Rusty Trails
  • Lumo
  • Lumo - Deluxe Edition
  • Pinstripe
  • Pinstripe Original Soundtrack
  • YesterMorrow
  • Rain World
  • Adventures of Chris
  • Wonder Boy: The Dragon's Trap
  • BLACKHOLE
  • BLACKHOLE: Complete Edition Upgrade
  • KUNAI
  • Clustertruck
  • Clustertruck OST
  • The Pedestrian
  • Kero Blaster
  • The Pedestrian Soundtrack
  • LIMBO
  • INSIDE
  • Candleman: The Complete Journey
  • Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom
  • Cuphead
  • Cuphead OST
  • Ministry of Broadcast
  • Crystal Caves HD
  • GRIS
  • GRIS Soundtrack
  • Semblance
Les soldes du weekend :
  • Ken Follett’s The Pillars of the Earth
  • DISTRAINT: Deluxe Edition
  • Bastion: Original Soundtrack
  • The Whispered World: Special Edition
  • To The Moon
  • Deponia
  • Deponia 2: Chaos on Deponia
  • Deponia 3: Goodbye Deponia
  • Deponia 4: Deponia Doomsday
  • The Dark Eye: Chains of Satinav
  • Primordia
  • A New Beginning: Final Cut
  • The Night of the Rabbit
  • Memoria
  • Kentucky Route Zero: PC Edition
  • Journey of a Roach
  • Edna & Harvey: Harvey's New Eyes
  • Gone Home
  • The Vanishing of Ethan Carter
  • The Vanishing of Ethan Carter - Collector's Edition upgrade
  • Lost Ember - Original Game Soundtrack
  • Finding Paradise
  • Pyre
  • Bastion
  • Hotline Miami
  • Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number
  • Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number Digital Special Edition
  • Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number Digital Special Edition Upgrade
  • Transistor
  • Transistor Soundtrack
  • The Walking Dead: 400 Days
  • The Walking Dead: Season One
  • The Walking Dead: Season Two
  • The Walking Dead: The Final Season
  • The Walking Dead: Michonne - A Telltale Miniseries
  • The Walking Dead: A New Frontier
  • The Wolf Among Us
  • Anna's Quest
  • Her Story
  • Tacoma
  • Oxenfree
  • Finding Paradise Soundtrack
  • The First Tree
  • LOST EMBER
  • Dishonored: Complete Collection
  • Call of Cthulhu: Dark Corners of the Earth
  • The Talos Principle: Gold Edition
  • What Remains of Edith Finch
  • Edna & Harvey: The Breakout - Anniversary Edition
  • Dishonored - Definitive Edition
  • Dishonored®: Death of the Outsider™
  • Dishonored 2
  • Pyre: Original Soundtrack
  • Felix The Reaper
  • The Suicide of Rachel Foster
  • Ghost of a Tale
  • Telling Lies
  • SIMULACRA 2
  • What Remains of Edith Finch Soundtrack
  • DISTRAINT 2
  • DISTRAINT 2 - OST
  • Florence

 

 
