PlayStation fait son Black Friday !

Publié le Vendredi 19 novembre 2021 à 11:00:00 par Cedric Gasperini

 

Faites craquer la CB !

A partir d'aujourd'hui et jusqu'au 29 novembre, c'est tous les jours vendredis chez PlayStation. Ou alors ils ont du mal à lire un calendrier. Mais dans ce cas-là, c'est tant mieux pour vous puisque vous allez pouvoir profiter plus longtemps d'offres spéciales.

Le Black Friday arrive sur le PlayStation Store et vous propose des promotions sur les jeux PS5, PS4 et PS VR.

Voici quelques-unes des offres proposées. Il y en a beaucoup plus sur le Store.

Jeux PS5 :
  • Death Stranding : Director's Cut : 39,99 € (-10,00 €)
  • Ghost of Tsushima : Director's Cut : 59,99 € (-20,00 €)
  • Ratchet & Clank : Rift Apart : 59,99 € (-20,00 €)
  • Demon's Souls : 49,99 € (-30,00 €)
  • Spider-Man Miles Morales : 39,99 € (-20,00 €)
  • Spider-Man Miles Morales Ultimate : 59,99 € (-20,00 €)
  • Sackboy: A Big Adventure : 39,99 € (-30,00 €)
  • Nioh Collection : 49,99 € (-30,00 €)
  • Destruction AllStars : 14,99 € (-5,00 €)
  • Returnal : 59,99 € (-20,00 €)
Jeux PS4 :
  • Ghost of Tsushima : Director's Cut : 49,99 €  (-20,00 €)
  • Spider-Man Miles Morales : 39,99 €  (-20,00 €)
  • Sackboy: A Big Adventure : 39,99 €  (-30,00 €)
  • Sackboy: A Big Adventure Special Edition : 69,99 €  (-30,00 €)
  • Ghost of Tsushima : 29,99 €  (-20,00 €)
  • Ghost of Tsushima Special Edition : 39,99 €  (-20,00 €)
  • Ghost of Tsushima Collector Edition : 139,99 €  (-20,00 €)
  • The Last of Us II : 19,99 €  (-20,00 €)
  • The Last of Us II Special Edition : 39,99 €  (-20,00 €)
  • The Last of Us II Collector Edition : 129,99 €  (-20,00 €)
  • Death Stranding : 29,99 €  (-10,00 €)
  • Death Stranding Special Edition : 39,99 €  (-10,00 €)
  • Death Stranding Collector Edition : 159,99 €  (-10,00 €)
  • Predator: Hunting Grounds : 19,99 €  (-20,00 €)
  • Dreams : 19,99 €  (-20,00 €)
  • Days Gone : 19,99 €  (-20,00 €)
  • MediEvil : 19,99 €  (-10,00 €)
  • Nioh 2 : 19,99 €  (-20,00 €)
  • Nioh 2 Special Edition : 39,99 €  (-20,00 €)
  • Concrete Genie : 19,99 €  (-10,00 €)
  • Spider Man : 19,99 €  (-20,00 €)
  • Spider Man GOTY : 29,99 €  (-20,00 €)
  • GT Sport Spec 2 : 19,99 €  (-10,00 €)
  • Detroit: Become Human : 19,99 €  (-20,00 €)
  • Shadow of the Colossus : 19,99 €  (-20,00 €)
  • The Last Guardian : 19,99 €  (-20,00 €)
  • Knack 2 : 19,99 €  (-20,00 €)
  • Everybody's Golf 7 : 19,99 €  (-20,00 €)
  • WipeOut Omega Collection : 19,99 €  (-20,00 €)
  • The Order: 1886 : 19,99 €  (-20,00 €)
  • Quantic Dream Collection : 19,99 €  (-20,00 €)
  • Bloodborne GOTY : 14,99 €  (-15,00 €)
  • No Man's Sky : 14,99 €  (-15,00 €)
  • Helldivers : 14,99 €  (-15,00 €)
  • Player Unknown Battleground : 19,99 €  (-10,00 €)
  • That's You : 9,99 €  (-10,00 €)
  • Knowledge is Power : 9,99 €  (-10,00 €)
  • Hidden Agenda : 9,99 €  (-10,00 €)
  • Frantics : 9,99 €  (-10,00 €)
  • Chimparty : 9,99 €  (-10,00 €)
  • Knowledge is Power: Decades : 9,99 €  (-10,00 €)
Jeux PS4 Hits :
  • God of War HITS : 9,99 € (-10,00 €)
  • Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition HITS : 9,99 € (-10,00 €)
  • Horizon Zero Dawn HITS : 9,99 € (-10,00 €)
  • GT Sport HITS : 9,99 € (-10,00 €)
  • Uncharted Collection HITS : 9,99 € (-10,00 €)
  • The Last of Us Remastered HITS : 9,99 € (-10,00 €)
  • Bloodborne HITS : 9,99 € (-10,00 €)
  • God of War 3 Remastered HITS : 9,99 € (-10,00 €)
  • Ratchet & Clank HITS : 9,99 € (-10,00 €)
  • Infamous Second Son HITS : 9,99 € (-10,00 €)
  • Killzone: Shadow Fall HITS : 9,99 € (-10,00 €)
  • Little Big Planet 3 HITS : 9,99 € (-10,00 €)
  • Nioh HITS : 9,99 € (-10,00 €)
  • Until Dawn HITS : 9,99 € (-10,00 €)
Jeux PS VR :
  • Iron Man VR : 29,99 € (-10,00 €)
  • Arizona Sunshine : 19,99 € (-10,00 €)
  • Astrobot : 19,99 € (-20,00 €)
  • Bravo Team : 19,99 € (-10,00 €)
  • Blood & Truth : 19,99 € (-20,00 €)
  • Everybody's Golf VR : 19,99 € (-10,00 €)
  • Firewall: Zero Hour VR : 19,99 € (-10,00 €)
  • Farpoint VR : 9,99 € (-10,00 €)
  • Until Dawn: Rush of Blood : 9,99 € (-10,00 €)

 

 
