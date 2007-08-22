Dernières actus
(TEST) Like A Dragon Gaiden : Th...
Astropod : jouets et figurines d...
Showdown, Fortune au Far West, u...
Spirograph Mandala, réveillez l...
Publié le Samedi 23 décembre 2023 à 10:00:00 par Cedric Gasperini
Gog.com, les soldes d'hiver continuent
Les meilleurs cadeaux de Noël...Cette semaine, Gog.com propose des jeux à prix cassés, pour ses soldes d'hiver.
Comme d'habitude, nous avons extrait quelques titres de jeux de la liste. Pour avoir la liste complète des jeux en soldes, rendez-vous sur Gog.com.
Nos préférences sont en gras.
Les soldes récemment ajoutées :
- Baldur's Gate 3
- Rayman 3: Hoodlum Havoc
- Far Cry®
- Rayman 2: The Great Escape
- TERRACOTTA
- Akane
- Symphony of War: The Nephilim Saga
- DLC Symphony of War: The Nephilim Saga - Legends
- Flooded
- Brigand: Gold
- Retreat to Enen
- Dreamscaper
- Heads Will Roll: Reforged
- Hamster on Rails
- Vengeance of Mr. Peppermint
- Night Loops
- DLC Night Loops - Original Soundtrack
- DLC R-Type Final 2 - B-99 APOCALYPSE R-Craft
- Cyber mission
- LunarLux
- Tavernacle!
- Mondealy
- Hello Goodboy
- DLC Hello Goodboy Soundtrack
- Arto
- City of Beats
- Monster Tribe
- The Witch of Fern Island
- Mail Time
- Troublemaker
- Voltaire: The Vegan Vampire
- DLC TERRACOTTA Soundtrack
- Mars Base
- Monorail Stories
- DLC Monorail Stories Soundtrack
- Broken Pieces
- Tyrant's Blessing
- Tyrant's Blessing Deluxe Edition
- DLC Tyrant's Blessing Soundtrack
- One More Island
- To The Rescue! Deluxe Edition
- DLC To The Rescue! Soundtrack
- To The Rescue!
- Jetboard Joust
- DLC Akane: Soundtrack
- DLC Heads Will Roll: Reforged - Artbook
- Baldur's Gate 3
- Heroes of Might and Magic® 3: Complete
- SWAT 4: Gold Edition
- Dragon Age™: Origins - Ultimate Edition
- Divinity: Original Sin 2 - Definitive Edition
- Diablo + Hellfire
- Yakuza Complete Series
- Medal of Honor: Allied Assault War Chest
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition
- Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition
- Mortal Kombat 1+2+3
- Heroes of Might and Magic® 5: Bundle
- The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind GOTY Edition
- Warcraft I & II Bundle
- Baldur's Gate II: Enhanced Edition
- Project Zomboid
- System Shock
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition
- Psychonauts 2
- Days Gone
- Divinity: Original Sin - Enhanced Edition
- Vampire®: The Masquerade - Bloodlines™
- Horizon Zero Dawn™ Complete Edition
- Against the Storm
- Disco Elysium - The Final Cut
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon Hero Edition
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance Royal Edition
- Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War - Master Collection
- Mortal Kombat Trilogy
- UNCHARTED™: Legacy of Thieves Collection
- Cult of the Lamb: Cultist Edition
- Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous - Mythic Edition
- Divinity: Original Sin - The Source Saga
- Wartales
- A Plague Tale: Requiem
- Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War II - Grand Master Collection
- Control Ultimate Edition
- Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord
- Ghostrunner 2 Deluxe Edition
- Ghostrunner 2 Brutal Edition
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition
- Days Gone
- Warcraft I & II Bundle
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Complete Edition
- Shogun Showdown
- As Far As The Eye: Supporter Bundle
- Hero's Hour
- Racine Demo
- Banners of Ruin - Moonstone
- Legend of Keepers: Prologue
- Legend of Keepers: Feed the Troll
- Oaken DEMO
- Iris and the Giant
- Banners of Ruin - Iris
- Terraformers: First Steps on Mars
- As Far As The Eye – Soundtrack
- Snowtopia: Ski Resort Builder
- Ozymandias: Bronze Age Empire Sim
- Ozymandias - Soundtrack
- Banners of Ruin
- Neurodeck: Psychological Deckbuilder
- Legend of Keepers - Supporter Pack
- Racine
- Snowtopia Demo
- Ozymandias: Bronze Age Empire Sim - Deluxe Edition
- Shogun Showdown: Prologue
- Terraformers - Supporter Pack
- Hero's Hour - Deluxe Edition
- Legend of Keepers: Soul Smugglers
- Diluvian Winds - Supporter Pack
- Banners of Ruin - The Powdermaster
- As Far As The Eye – Supporter Pack
- Legend of Keepers: Return of the Goddess
- Defend the Rook Demo
- Oaken
- Neurodeck: Psychological Deckbuilder Demo
- As Far As The Eye
- Oaken - Supporter Pack
- As Far As The Eye: Soundtrack Bundle
- Banners of Ruin - Supporter Bundle
- Diluvian Winds: Prologue
- Banners of Ruin - Supporter Pack
- Ozymandias: Bronze Age Empire Sim DEMO
- Defend the Rook
- Terraformers
- Diluvian Winds
- Undertale
- Jagged Alliance 3
- Silent Hill 4: The Room
- Star Trek™: Voyager - Elite Force
- No Man's Sky
- Yakuza Complete Series
- METAL GEAR SOLID
- Frostpunk: Game of the Year Edition
- ENDLESS™ Space - Definitive Edition
- Turbo Overkill
- Wartales
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition
- SimCity™ 3000 Unlimited
- Xenonauts 2
- Dishonored: Complete Collection
- Treasure of Nadia
- A Plague Tale: Requiem
- Beyond a Steel Sky
- Ghostrunner 2 Brutal Edition
- System Shock
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Call of Pripyat
- Songs of Conquest
- Empire Earth Gold Edition
- Wasteland 3: Colorado Collection
- Trepang2
- Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen
- Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War II - Grand Master Collection
- RimWorld
- Weird West: Definitive Edition
- Northgard: The Viking Age Edition
- EVERSPACE™ 2
- Soldier of Fortune: Platinum Edition
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails into Reverie
- The Cave
- Distant Worlds 2
- SpaceBourne 2
- Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous - Enhanced Edition
- Desperados III Digital Deluxe Edition
- Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition Digital Deluxe Edition
- Quake II
- Wartales, Pirates of Belerion
- Against the Storm
- Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader
- Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun
- Trail Out: Complete Edition
- Perfect Tides
- Warhammer 40K Bundle
- Yokai Hunter Shintaro
- Blue Wednesday
- Endless™ Bundle
- Myst 30th Anniversary Collection
- Booze Masters: Freezing Moonshine
- Mothmen 1966
- Moonstone Island
- Back Then
- Bahnsen Knights
- The Pixel Pulps Collection
- Pizza Possum
- Varney Lake
- The Video Game History Foundation Supporter Bundle
- Buff Studio Bundle
- Moonstone Island Collector's Edition
- Cyberpunk 2077 : Édition Ultime
- Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Complete Edition
- Cyberpunk 2077 REDmod
- The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings Enhanced Edition
- Cyberpunk 2077
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Blood and Wine
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Hearts of Stone
- The Flame in the Flood
- Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
- Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, The - Programme de DLC Gratuits
- The Witcher Adventure Game
- Drake Hollow
- The Witcher: Enhanced Edition
- Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales
- Diablo + Hellfire
- Warhammer Quest Deluxe
- SWAT 4: Gold Edition
- Star Trek™: Armada
- Emperor: Rise of the Middle Kingdom
- The Incredible Machine Mega Pack
- Star Trek™: Bridge Commander
- ANSTOSS 3: Der Fußballmanager
- Star Trek™: Voyager - Elite Force
- Soldier of Fortune: Platinum Edition
- SimCity™ 3000 Unlimited
- Warhammer: Mark of Chaos - Gold Edition
- Evenicle 2
- Nox™
- Star Trek™: Armada II
- Blood Omen: Legacy of Kain
- Soldier of Fortune II: Double Helix - Gold Edition
- Star Trek™: Starfleet Command III
- Warcraft I & II Bundle
- Warcraft: Orcs and Humans
- Warcraft II Battle.net Edition
- Dragon Age™: Origins - Ultimate Edition
- Baldur's Gate II: Enhanced Edition
- The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings Enhanced Edition
- Roller Coaster Tycoon® Deluxe
- Empire Earth Gold Edition
- Baldur's Gate: Enhanced Edition
- Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War - Master Collection
- Vampire®: The Masquerade - Bloodlines™
- Terraria
- Medal of Honor: Allied Assault War Chest
- Dungeon Keeper™ 2
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Call of Pripyat
- SimCity™ 4 Deluxe Edition
- Roller Coaster Tycoon® 2: Triple Thrill Pack
- Empire Earth 2 Gold Edition
- Dungeon Keeper Gold™
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Shadow of Chernobyl
- Indiana Jones® and the Fate of Atlantis™
- The Secret of Monkey Island™: Special Edition
- Escape from Monkey Island™
- The Curse of Monkey Island™
- Monkey Island™ 2 Special Edition: LeChuck’s Revenge™
- Indiana Jones® and the Infernal Machine™
- Pharaoh + Cleopatra
- Indiana Jones® and the Last Crusade™
- Indiana Jones et le Tombeau de L'Empereur
- Wizardry: Proving Grounds of the Mad Overlord
- Sid Meier's Civilization IV®: The Complete Edition
Commentaires
Il n'existe aucun commentaire sur cette actualité
Ajouter un commentaire
Vous devez être inscrit sur le site pour poster un commentaire
Derniers Commentaires
- Flashback 2 est sorti ! par clayman00
- (TEST) Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo Switch) par guildem
- Diablo IV : nouvelle saison pour Halloween et arrivée sur Steam par Cedric Gasperini
- Diablo IV : nouvelle saison pour Halloween et arrivée sur Steam par iactus
- (TEST) MotoGP 23 (PC, Nintendo Switch, Xbox, PlayStation) par antoninio
- (TEST) Asus Rog Ally, l'avenir de la console portable ? par AltATou
- L'Edito du Dimanche par Quantum
Articles préférés
- (TEST) Jusant (PC, PS5, Xbox Series)
- (TEST) Super Mario RPG (Nintendo Switch)
- (TEST) Flashback 2 (PC, PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch)
- (TEST) Dragon Quest Monster : Le Prince des Ombres (Switch)
- (TEST) Crymachina (PC, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch)
Dernières Vidéos
- South Park: Snow Day annoncé pour le 26 mars 2024
- Viking Frontiers : participez à la bêta
- Dungeons of Hinterberg, un action-RPG signé Microsoft
- Outward annoncé sur Nintendo Switch en 2024
- Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, une nouvelle vidéo
- Rough Justice: '84, le jeu de stratégie, est sorti sur consoles
Derniers Concours
- Enemy of the State : un shoot coop au pays d'Al Capone
- Concours Calendrier de l'Avent Jour 24 : Gagnez un disque dur Seagate, Call of Duty : Vanguard (PS4/PS5), le jeu Funforge Viceroy et le film MIB International 4K UHD
- Concours Calendrier de l'Avent Jour 23 : Battlefield 2042 Edition Ultimate (PS4, PS5)
- Concours Calendrier de l'Avent Jour 22 : Spiderman intégrale 8 films (DVD)
- Concours Calendrier de l'Avent Jour 21 : Cities Skylines Parklife Edition (Xbox One)
- Concours Calendrier de l'Avent Jour 20 : Phoenix Point Behemot Edition (PS4)