Publié le Samedi 9 novembre 2024 à 10:00:00 par Cedric Gasperini
Gog.com, les soldes du week-end
Quelques incontournablesChaque semaine, Gog.com propose des jeux à prix cassés, en soldes, selon différentes catégories.
Comme d'habitude, nous avons extrait quelques titres de jeux de la liste. Pour avoir la liste complète des jeux en soldes, cliquez sur les liens.
Nos préférences sont en gras.
Les jeux Skybound sont en soldes :
- The Walking Dead: Season One
- The Walking Dead: Season Two
- DLC The Walking Dead: 400 Days
- The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Series
- The Walking Dead: A New Frontier
- The Walking Dead: Michonne - A Telltale Miniseries
- The Walking Dead: The Final Season
- Before Your Eyes
- Renfield: Bring Your Own Blood
- WrestleQuest
- POSTAL 2
- Frostpunk
- This War of Mine: Complete Edition
- Lords of the Fallen Game of the Year Edition
- This War of Mine
- The Vanishing of Ethan Carter
- NecroVision
- DLC POSTAL 2: Paradise Lost
- Project Warlock
- Dying Light: The Following – Enhanced Edition
- Call of Juarez
- Frostpunk: Game of the Year Edition
- Call of Juarez: Bound in Blood
- Call of Juarez: Gunslinger
- NecroVisioN: Lost Company
- Sniper Ghost Warrior 3 Gold Edition
- Panzer Dragoon: Remake
- Sniper: Ghost Warrior 2
- Dying Light: Definitive Edition
- Sniper: Ghost Warrior
- SUPERHOT
- Hearts of Iron III
- Anomaly Warzone Earth
- Children of Morta
- Beat Cop
- Hearts of Iron II: Complete
- DLC Frostpunk: Season Pass
- Thea: The Awakening
- Kao the Kangaroo Trilogy
- Timberborn
- Goetia
- Bad Dream: Coma
- DLC This War of Mine: The Little Ones
- Thief Simulator
- Driftland: The Magic Revival
- DLC Hearts of Iron III: DLC Collection
- Chernobylite
- Hearts of Iron
- Anomaly 2
- Schizm: Mysterious Journey
- Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts
- Spacecom
- Moonlighter
- UBOAT
- Moonlighter: Complete Edition
- Vampire: The Masquerade - Coteries of New York
- Crime Cities
- Age of Civilizations II
- Hotline Miami
- Deponia
- Legend of Grimrock
- No Man's Sky
- Torchlight II
- Deponia 2: Chaos on Deponia
- Legend of Grimrock 2
- Deponia 3: Goodbye Deponia
- Machinarium Collector's Edition
- Torchlight
- A New Beginning: Final Cut
- Botanicula
- Inquisitor
- Memoria
- Avernum: The Complete Saga
- Project Zomboid
- The Dark Eye: Chains of Satinav
- The Night of the Rabbit
- Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number
- The Whispered World: Special Edition
- NEO Scavenger
- The Age of Decadence
- Deponia 4: Deponia Doomsday
- Driftmoon Enchanted Edition
- Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous - Enhanced Edition
- Noita
- Blackguards Special Edition
- Evoland
- Avadon: The Black Fortress
- Edna & Harvey: Harvey's New Eyes
- Eschalon: Book II
- Quest for Infamy
- Avernum: Escape From the Pit
- Ken Follett’s The Pillars of the Earth
- Avadon 2: The Corruption
- Samorost 2
- Journey of a Roach
- TIS-100
- Apotheon
- DLC Blackguards: Untold Legends
- Dungeon Rats
- Eschalon: Book III
- Return to Monkey Island
- Long Live the Queen
- SHENZHEN I/O
- Anodyne
- Din's Curse
- Shadowgate: Special Edition
- Master of Orion 1+2
- Stronghold Crusader HD
- Stronghold HD
- Jagged Alliance 2
- Darkest Dungeon®
- Disciples 2 Gold
- Master of Magic Classic
- Commandos 2+3
- Commandos Ammo Pack
- Worms: Armageddon
- King of Dragon Pass
- Cossacks Anthology
- Total Annihilation: Kingdoms + Iron Plague
- Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun
- Age of Wonders: Shadow Magic
- Age of Wonders
- Patrician 3
- Knights and Merchants
- King's Bounty: Crossworlds GOTY
- Worms 2
- Port Royale 2
- Jagged Alliance
- Age of Wonders 2: The Wizard's Throne
- Majesty Gold HD
- Blitzkrieg Anthology
- Disciples: Sacred Lands Gold
- Earth 2150 Trilogy
- Supreme Commander Gold Edition
- S2: Silent Storm Gold Edition
- DLC Darkest Dungeon®: The Crimson Court
- Ghost Master
- Cultures 1+2
- Earth 2160
- DLC Darkest Dungeon®: The Color Of Madness
- Empires: Dawn of the Modern World
- DLC Darkest Dungeon®: The Shieldbreaker
- American Conquest + Fight Back
- Worms United
- Worms World Party Remastered
- Blitzkrieg 2 Anthology
- Tzar: The Burden of the Crown
- Soldiers: Heroes of World War II
- Dorfromantik
- Stronghold Crusader 2: Special Edition
- Jagged Alliance: Deadly Games
- Earth 2140 Trilogy
- Warhammer: Shadow of the Horned Rat
- WORMS FORTS : ÉTAT DE SIÈGE
- Robin Hood : La légende de Sherwood
- Syberia
- Syberia II
- XIII
- Dracula Trilogy
- Syberia 3: The Complete Journey
- Still Life
- Haegemonia Gold Edition
- Atlantis : Secrets d'un Monde Oublié
- Moto Racer
- Corsairs Gold
- Still Life 2
- MegaRace 1+2
- Atlantis 2: Beyond Atlantis
- Flashback
- Retour sur l’Ile Mystérieuse
- Post Mortem
- Moto Racer 2
- Atlantis III : Le nouveau monde
- Dracula 4+5
- Iron Storm
- L'Amerzone : Le testament de l'explorateur (1999)
- Sinking Island
- Moto Racer 3 Gold Edition
- North & South
- Agatha Christie - The ABC Murders
- Necronomicon: The Dawning of Darkness
- MegaRace 3
- Curse: The Eye of Isis
- Chroniques de la Lune Noire
- Dragon Lore : La Légende Commence
- Voyage: Journey to the Moon
- XIII - Remake
- Return to Mysterious Island 2
- Chicago 1930: The Prohibition
- Subject 13
- Nostradamus: The Last Prophecy
- The Bluecoats: North & South
- Syberia: The World Before
- Atlantis Evolution
- Yesterday Origins
- The Moto Racer Collection
- Asterix & Obelix XXL 2
- Arkanoid - Eternal Battle
- Syberia: The World Before - Digital Deluxe Edition
- Blacksad: Under the Skin
- Agatha Christie - Hercule Poirot: The First Cases
- Asterix & Obelix XXL Collection
- The Longest Journey
- Hitman 2: Silent Assassin
- Hitman 3: Contracts
- Hitman: Codename 47
- Tomb Raider GOTY
- Another World 20ème anniversaire
- Rebel Galaxy
- Hitman: Absolution
- Crypt of the NecroDancer
- Venetica - Gold Edition
- Freedom Fighters
- Victor Vran
- Epic Pinball: The Complete Collection
- Red Baron Pack
- 1954 Alcatraz
- ARMA: Cold War Assault
- Double Dragon Trilogy
- Wings of Prey: Special Edition
- Leisure Suit Larry - Wet Dreams Don't Dry
- ARMA: Gold Edition
- Simon the Sorcerer 3D
- Death to Spies: Moment of Truth
- Dracula Origin
- Ankh - Anniversary Edition
- Jack Keane
- Witchaven I & II Bundle
- Street Racing Syndicate
- Leisure Suit Larry - Wet Dreams Dry Twice
- Catacombs Pack
- Ceville
- Voyage au Centre de la Terre
- Blades of Time - Limited Edition
- Litil Divil
- Shadows: Awakening
- Ziggurat
- Lust Epidemic
- Powerslide
- DLC Victor Vran: Motörhead - Through the Ages
- Ara Fell: Enhanced Edition
- Ash of Gods: Redemption
- DLC Victor Vran: Fractured Worlds
- Hind
- El Matador
- Elvira's Horror Bundle
- DLC Crypt of the NecroDancer: AMPLIFIED
- Mobile Forces
- DLC Shadows: Awakening - The Chromaton Chronicles
- Shadows: Heretic Kingdoms
- Legacy of Kain: Defiance
- Legacy of Kain: Blood Omen 2
- Jazz Jackrabbit 2 Collection
- Tomb Raider: Anniversary
- Blood Omen: Legacy of Kain
- Tomb Raider: Underworld
- Tomb Raider: Legend
- Jazz Jackrabbit Collection
- HuniePop
- Trine Enchanted Edition
- Trine 2: Complete Story
- Oddworld: Abe's Oddysee
- Rogue Legacy
- METAL SLUG
- LIMBO
- GRIS
- Oddworld: Abe's Exoddus
- METAL SLUG X
- METAL SLUG 3
- Broforce
- HuniePop 2: Double Date
- The Talos Principle: Gold Edition
- SteamWorld Dig
- METAL SLUG 2
- Oddworld : La Fureur de l'Etranger
- INSIDE
- Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams
- FAR: Lone Sails
- Tiny and Big: Grandpa's Leftovers
- DLC HuniePop - Deluxe Edition Upgrade
- Hocus Pocus
- Giana Sisters: Rise of the Owlverlord
- Oddworld: New ’n’ Tasty
- VVVVVV
- Katana ZERO
- Lost Words: Beyond the Page
- Secret Agent
- Capsized
- Owlboy
- Trine 3: The Artifacts of Power
- Spiritfarer®: Farewell Edition
- Crystal Caves
- Shantae: Risky's Revenge - Director's Cut
- Monster Bash
- Slain: Back From Hell
- The Messenger
- SteamWorld Dig 2
- Oddworld: Munch's Oddysee
- Thief™ Gold
- Thief™ 2: The Metal Age
- Thief™ 3: Deadly Shadows
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Call of Pripyat
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Shadow of Chernobyl
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Clear Sky
- Silent Hill 4: The Room
- Alan Wake
- Hitman: Blood Money
- Two Worlds Epic Edition
- Primordia
- Alan Wake's American Nightmare
- SOMA
- Outlast
- The Penumbra Collection
- Pathologic Classic HD
- Amnesia: The Dark Descent
- Two Worlds II: Epic Edition
- The Cat Lady
- Realms of the Haunting
- The 11th Hour
- Enclave
- Harvester
- The Incredible Adventures of Van Helsing: Final Cut
- Gorky 17
- Gabriel Knight: Sins of the Fathers – 20th Anniversary Edition
- DLC Outlast: Whistleblower
- Blasphemous
- THIEF: Definitive Edition
- STASIS
- Inscryption
- Anna's Quest
- The Last Door: Collector's Edition
- Mordheim: City of the Damned
- Nosferatu: Wrath of Malachi
- Outlast 2
- Pathologic 2
- Amnesia: A Machine For Pigs
- Waxworks
- The Void
- D: Résoudre le Mystére...Explorer le Côté Noir de Votre âme
- Vaporum
- CARRION
- Shadowgrounds
- State of Mind
- Lucius
- Unavowed
- Dead Synchronicity: Tomorrow Comes Today
- SIMULACRA
- SIMULACRA 2
- Yuppie Psycho: Executive Edition
- The Legend of Tianding
- My Lovely Daughter
- My Lovely Wife
- Lamentum Digital Deluxe
- Lamentum
- My Lovely Empress
- DLC My Lovely Daughter - Artbook
- DLC My Lovely Daughter - Original Soundtrack
- DLC My Lovely Wife - Artbook
- Simulacra 3 Deluxe Edition
- DLC My Lovely Wife Soundtrack
- SIMULACRA 3
- Devilated
- DLC My Lovely Empress Artbook
- DLC My Lovely Empress Soundtrack
- My Lovely Wife Deluxe Edition
- DLC Lamentum Soundtrack
- DLC Lamentum Artbook
- DLC The Simulacra Trilogy Artbook
- Family Values Bundle
- My Lovely Family Deluxe Bundle
- Boiling Point: Road to Hell
- BloodRayne Absolute Bundle
- Ballance
- Krush Kill 'N Destroy Bundle
- Slave Zero X
- A Boy and His Blob Retro Collection
- A Boy and His Blob
- Darklands
