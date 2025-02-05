Dernières actus
(TEST) Amber Isle (Nintendo Swit...
Big Helmet Heroes, le beat'em al...
Momodora: Moonlit Farewell, le m...
Cattle Country : Et maintenant, ...
Publié le Samedi 8 février 2025 à 10:00:00 par Cedric Gasperini
Gog.com, les soldes du week-end
Les soldes du week-end, oui. Le reste, bof...Chaque semaine, Gog.com propose des jeux à prix cassés, en soldes, selon différentes catégories.
Comme d'habitude, nous avons extrait quelques titres de jeux de la liste. Pour avoir la liste complète des jeux en soldes, cliquez sur les liens.
Nos préférences sont en gras.
Les soldes des jeux Fantasy :
- Divinity: Original Sin - Enhanced Edition
- Dungeon Siege Collection
- Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous - Enhanced Edition
- Warhammer: Mark of Chaos - Gold Edition
- Noita
- Torchlight II
- DLC Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous - Season Pass 2
- Wizardry 8
- SKALD: Against the Black Priory Deluxe Edition
- Return to Monkey Island
- Cult of the Lamb: Cultist Edition
- SKALD: Against the Black Priory
- Living With Sister: Monochrome Fantasy
- Steelrising - Bastille Edition
- Cult of the Lamb
- DLC Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous - A Dance of Masks
- DLC Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous - The Lord of Nothing
- Blasphemous 2
- Solasta: Crown of the Magister - Lightbringers Edition
- Wartales
- DLC Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous - The Last Sarkorians
- Blasphemous
- Cryptmaster
- Blasphemous 2 Digital Deluxe Edition
- Beyond The Edge Of Owlsgard
- Roadwarden
- Evenicle 2
- Divinity: Original Sin - The Source Saga
- Stronghold Crusader HD
- Frozenheim
- Worms: Armageddon
- Empires: Dawn of the Modern World
- BATTLETECH - Mercenary Collection
- IXION
- Against the Storm
- RimWorld
- Cultures 1+2
- Workers & Resources: Soviet Republic
- Manor Lords
- DLC Stellaris: Astral Planes
- Age of Wonders 4: Premium Edition
- Pharaoh™: A New Era
- DLC Tropico 4 - Complete DLC Pack
- DLC RimWorld - Biotech
- UBOAT
- Warhammer 40,000: Armageddon
- Commandos 2+3
- Field of Glory: Kingdoms
- Age of Wonders 4
- DLC Endzone - A World Apart: Distant Places
- DLC Endzone - A World Apart: Prosperity
- Warhammer 40,000: Battlesector
- Endzone - A World Apart
- Empires of the Undergrowth
- Warhammer 40,000: Sanctus Reach
- Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation
- Les Chevaliers de Baphomet II : Les Boucliers de Quetzalcoatl
- Tales of Monkey Island: Complete Season
- Les Chevaliers de Baphomet : Le manuscrit de Voynich
- Primordia
- Les Chevaliers De Baphomet : Les Gardiens du Temple de Salomon
- Resonance
- Gemini Rue
- Tex Murphy: Under a Killing Moon
- Dracula Trilogy
- Unepic
- Septerra Core: Legacy of the Creator
- Still Life
- Tex Murphy: The Pandora Directive
- Les Chevaliers de Baphomet : La Malédiction du Serpent
- The Vanishing of Ethan Carter
- The Last Express
- Tex Murphy: Overseer
- We are the Dwarves
- LIMBO
- Deadly Premonition: Director's Cut
- The 11th Hour
- Tex Murphy: Mean Streets + Martian Memorandum
- Still Life 2
- Harvester
- Blackwell Epiphany
- Dracula 4+5
- DLC Outlast: Whistleblower
- INSIDE
- Alien Breed + Tower Assault
- STASIS
- The Last Door: Collector's Edition
- Outlast 2
- Incoming + Incoming Forces
- The Walking Dead: Season One
- Curse: The Eye of Isis
- SUPERHOT
- Jack Orlando: A Cinematic Adventure - Director's Cut
- Necronomicon: The Dawning of Darkness
- Treasure of Nadia
- Aragami
- EVERSPACE™ 2
- The Walking Dead: Season Two
- Technobabylon
- Alien Breed Trilogy
- Cognition: Game of the Year Edition
- Lucius
- STASIS: Deluxe Edition
- Expendable
- Hitman: Blood Money
- Hitman 3: Contracts
- Hitman 2: Silent Assassin
- Hitman: Absolution
- POSTAL 2
- Hitman: Codename 47
- Thief™ Gold
- Deus Ex: Human Revolution - Director’s Cut
- Deus Ex™ GOTY Edition
- Thief™ 2: The Metal Age
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided - Digital Deluxe Edition
- Thief™ 3: Deadly Shadows
- Prey: Digital Deluxe Edition
- Arx Fatalis
- Dishonored: Complete Collection
- Dishonored 2
- THIEF: Definitive Edition
- System Shock™ 2
- Pathologic 2
- Alien: Isolation Collection
- Blood West
- System Shock: Enhanced Edition
- POSTAL 4: No Regerts
- Weird West: Definitive Edition
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided
- Dishonored - Definitive Edition
- Dishonored®: Death of the Outsider™
- Prey
- RollerCoaster Tycoon® Deluxe
- Roller Coaster Tycoon® 2: Triple Thrill Pack
- Jazz Jackrabbit 2 Collection
- Jazz Jackrabbit Collection
- No Man's Sky
- Tomb Raider GOTY
- Freedom Fighters
- Tomb Raider: Anniversary
- Riven
- RollerCoaster Tycoon® 3: Complete Edition
- HuniePop 2: Double Date
- Grim Dawn Definitive Edition
- House Party
- Summer Memories Deluxe Edition
- DLC House Party - Explicit Content Add-On
- LustyVerse: Passion on Display
- DLC House Party - Detective Liz Katz in a Gritty Kitty Murder Mystery Expansion Pack
- Sherlock Holmes Chapter One Deluxe Edition
- Inscryption
- Myst
- Intravenous 2
- Anger Foot
- Riven: The Deluxe Edition
- RollerCoaster Tycoon Bundle
- DLC House Party - Doja Cat Expansion Pack
- Leap of Faith + Official Walkthrough
- Being a DIK: Season 1 & 2 + Acting Lessons Bundle
- Warlords Battlecry 3
Commentaires
Il n'existe aucun commentaire sur cette actualité
Ajouter un commentaire
Vous devez être inscrit sur le site pour poster un commentaire
Derniers Commentaires
- New Order : un nouvel album remasterisé par Cedric Gasperini
- L'Edito du Dimanche par clayman00
- L'Edito du Dimanche par clayman00
- L'Edito du Dimanche par Azu
- L'Edito du Dimanche par streum13
- Top des ventes de jeux vidéo sur Steam par iactus
- Flashback 2 est sorti ! par clayman00
Articles préférés
- Top Casino Online France : Découvrez les Meilleurs Casinos pour Jouer en Ligne
- (Preview) Hyper Light Breaker (PC)
- Vaultbreakers : découvrez ce nouvel Action-RPG PvP
- Nintendo Switch 2 : toutes les infos
- (TEST) Donkey Kong Country Returns HD (Nintendo Switch)
- Ni Chaînes Ni Maîtres, un chef d'oeuvre en vidéo
Dernières Vidéos
- Big Helmet Heroes, le beat'em all français est sorti
- Momodora: Moonlit Farewell, le metroidvania est sorti sur consoles
- Cattle Country : Et maintenant, un ranch !
- L'Amerzone - Le Testament de l'Explorateur Demo pour le 24 avril
- Sugardew Island - Your cozy farm shop, un jeu de ferme trop mimi
- Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 s'offre une mise à jour
Derniers Concours
- Une manette Deadpool & Wolverine plutôt généreuse
- Amazon Prime Gaming : les jeux gratuits de juillet deuxième partie
- Enemy of the State : un shoot coop au pays d'Al Capone
- Concours Calendrier de l'Avent Jour 24 : Gagnez un disque dur Seagate, Call of Duty : Vanguard (PS4/PS5), le jeu Funforge Viceroy et le film MIB International 4K UHD
- Concours Calendrier de l'Avent Jour 23 : Battlefield 2042 Edition Ultimate (PS4, PS5)
- Concours Calendrier de l'Avent Jour 22 : Spiderman intégrale 8 films (DVD)