Publié le Samedi 15 février 2020 à 10:00:00 par Cedric Gasperini
Gog.com : les jeux en soldes pour le week-end
Vous allez bien trouver quelque chose...Le samedi matin, on fait le tour des soldes sur Gog.com. Et comme d'habitude, il y a de quoi faire, avec une impressionnante liste de jeux proposés à bas prix.
Comme d'habitude également, on vous a mis en gras nos préférences, selon ce qui nous semble être du meilleur rapport qualité/prix. Ça ne veut pas dire que d'autres jeux ne sont pas intéressants à ces prix. Juste qu'on a fait une petite sélection totalement subjective, selon nos goûts...
Les jeux en soldes pour la Saint-Valentin :
- Lula: The Sexy Empire
- Biing!: Sex, Intrigue and Scalpels
- Divinity: Original Sin 2 - Definitive Edition
- Divinity: Original Sin 2 - Divine Edition
- Divinity: Original Sin 2 - Eternal Edition
- Divinity: Original Sin - Enhanced Edition
- Divinity: Original Sin - Enhanced Edition Collector's Edition
- Grim Dawn est à 4,99 €
- Grim Dawn - Ashes of Malmouth
- Grim Dawn - Crucible
- Grim Dawn - Forgotten Gods
- Grim Dawn - Loyalist Item Pack
- Grim Dawn - Loyalist Item Pack #2
- Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition
- Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition Digital Deluxe Edition
- Neverwinter Nights: Heroes of Neverwinter
- Neverwinter Nights: Infinite Dungeons
- Neverwinter Nights: Pirates of the Sword Coast
- Neverwinter Nights: Wyvern Crown of Cormyr
- Stardew Valley
- Streets of Rogue
- Outward
- Leisure Suit Larry
- Leisure Suit Larry - Wet Dreams Don't Dry
- Leisure Suit Larry - Wet Dreams Don't Dry Artbook & Soundtrack
- Leisure Suit Larry : Drague en Haute Mer !
- Leisure Suit Larry: Magna Cum Laude: Uncut and Uncensored!
- Leisure Suit Larry: Reloaded
- LEGO® Indiana Jones™ 2: The Adventure Continues
- LEGO® Indiana Jones™: The Original Adventures
- LEGO® Pirates of the Caribbean: The Video Game
- LEGO® Star Wars™ - The Complete Saga
- LEGO® Star Wars™ III - The Clone Wars™
- HuniePop
- HuniePop - Deluxe Edition Upgrade
- Icewind Dale 2 Complete
- Icewind Dale: Enhanced Edition
- Dungeons 3
- Dungeons 3: An Unexpected DLC
- Dungeons 3: Clash of Gods
- Dungeons 3: Evil of the Caribbean
- Dungeons 3: Famous Last Words
- Dungeons 3: Lord of the Kings
- Dungeons 3: Once Upon A Time
- Ashen
- Ashen Nightstorm Isle
- Baldur's Gate II: Enhanced Edition
- Baldur's Gate: Enhanced Edition est à 6,19 €
- Baldur's Gate: Faces of Good and Evil
- Baldur's Gate: Siege of Dragonspear
- Baldur's Gate: Siege of Dragonspear - Digital Deluxe Edition
- Saints Row: The Third - The Full Package
- Saints Row IV: Game of the Century Edition
- Saints Row: Gat out of Hell
- Saints Row: Gat Out of Hell - Devil's Workshop Pack
- Shadow Warrior 2 Deluxe
- Shadow Warrior 2 Deluxe Upgrade
- Overcooked: Gourmet Edition
- Overcooked! 2
- Overcooked! 2 - Campfire Cook Off!
- Overcooked! 2 - Carnival of Chaos
- Overcooked! 2 - Night Of The Hangry Horde
- Overcooked! 2 - Season Pass
- Overcooked! 2 - Surf 'n' Turf
- Overcooked! 2 - Too Many Cooks Pack
- Metal Fatigue
- Mutant Football League: Dynasty Edition
- Mutant Football League - LA Power Pack
- Blazing Beaks
- Amnesia™: Memories
- eden*
- Kindred Spirits on the Roof
- Last Day of June
- Stronghold Crusader 2
- Stronghold Crusader 2: Special Edition
- Stronghold Crusader 2: Delivering Justice mini-campaign
- Stronghold Crusader 2: Freedom Fighters mini-campaign
- Stronghold Crusader 2: The Emperor & The Hermit
- Stronghold Crusader 2: The Jackal & The Khan
- Stronghold Crusader 2: The Princess & The Pig
- Stronghold Crusader 2: The Templar & The Duke
- The Escapists 2
- The Escapists 2 - Big Top Breakout
- The Escapists 2 - Dungeons and Duct Tape
- The Escapists 2 - Glorious Regime Prison
- The Escapists 2 - Season Pass
- The Escapists 2 - Wicked Ward
- The Escapists 2: Game of the Year Edition
- Yooka-Laylee
- Vertical Drop Heroes HD
- TWINKLE STAR SPRITES
- Trine: Ultimate Collection
- Trine 2: Complete Story est à 4,59 €
- Trine 3: The Artifacts of Power est à 5,49 €
- Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince
- Trine Enchanted Edition est à 3,39 €
- Nine Parchments
- Tower 57
- Tower 57 Two-pack
- The Metronomicon
- The Metronomicon - The End Records Challenge Pack
- Thea 2: The Shattering
- Trailblazers
- Tempest
- Tempest - Jade Sea
- Tempest - Pirate City
- Tempest - Treasure Lands
- Serious Sam's Bogus Detour
- Project Eden
- Ring Runner: Flight of the Sages
- RIOT - Civil Unrest
- Sacred Gold est à 1,79 €
- Men of War: Assault Squad
- Men of War: Assault Squad GOTY Edition
- Men of War: Assault Squad GOTY Edition Upgrade
- Men of War: Vietnam
- Men of War: Vietnam Special Edition
- Men of War: Vietnam Special Edition Upgrade
- Guns, Gore & Cannoli
- Expendable
- Fallen Haven: Liberation Day
- Fractured Soul
- Frozen Synapse
- Frozen Synapse: Red
- GAROU: MARK OF THE WOLVES
- Gauntlet™ Slayer Edition
- Gauntlet™ Slayer Edition - Lilith the Necromancer Pack
- Commandos 2+3
- Commandos Ammo Pack
- Conga Master
- Desert Child
- Barony: Blessed Addition
- Agarest: Generations of War
- Agarest: Generations of War - Collector’s Edition
- Agarest: Generations of War - Collector’s Edition Upgrade
- Agarest: Generations of War 2
- Agarest: Generations of War Zero
- Adventures of Shuggy, The
- Absolver
- Absolver: Adalian Forest Pack
- Absolver: Deluxe Edition
- Absolver: Deluxe Edition Upgrade
- Saints Row 2
- Shadow Warrior 2
- Brothers in Arms: Earned in Blood™ est à 1,29 €
- Brothers in Arms: Hell's Highway™ est à 2,59 €
- Brothers in Arms: Road to Hill 30™ est à 1,29 €
- Ancestors Legacy
- Ancestors Legacy - Complete Edition
- Ancestors Legacy - Special Edition
- Ancestors Legacy - Digital Artbook
- Ancestors Legacy - Digital Soundtrack
- Ancestors Legacy - Saladin's Conquest
- Close Combat 2: A Bridge Too Far
- Close Combat 3: The Russian Front
- Close Combat 4: The Battle of the Bulge
- Close Combat 5: Invasion: Normandy - Utah Beach to Cherbourg
- Close Combat: Cross of Iron
- Close Combat: Gateway to Caen
- Close Combat: Last Stand Arnhem
- Close Combat: Modern Tactics
- Close Combat: Panthers in the Fog
- Close Combat: The Bloody First
- Battle Brothers
- Gary Grigsby's War in the East
- Gary Grigsby's War in the East: Don to the Danube
- Gary Grigsby's War in the East: Lost Battles
- Gary Grigsby's War in the West
- Gary Grigsby's War in the West: Operation Torch
- Imperator: Rome
- Imperator: Rome - Complete Soundtrack
- Imperator: Rome - Deluxe Edition
- Imperator: Rome - Deluxe Edition Upgrade Pack
- Medal of Honor: Allied Assault War Chest
- Medal of Honor™: Pacific Assault
- Sudden Strike 2 Gold
- Sudden Strike 3
- Sudden Strike 4
- Sudden Strike 4 - Africa: Desert War
- Sudden Strike 4 - Finland: Winter Storm
- Sudden Strike 4: Road to Dunkirk
- Sudden Strike 4: The Pacific War
- Sudden Strike 4: Complete Collection
- Sudden Strike Gold
- Through the Ages
- Victoria Complete
- Victoria II: Civil War Edition
- Victoria II - Sprite Pack
- Victoria II: Heart of Darkness
- A Fistful of Gun
- B-17 Flying Fortress: The Mighty 8th
- Call to Power 2
- Caravan
- Crusader Kings Complete
- Egypt: Old Kingdom
- Egypt Original Soundtrack
- Egypt: Old Kingdom - Artbook
- Empires: Dawn of the Modern World
- Field of Glory II
- Field of Glory II: Age of Belisarius
- Field of Glory II: Immortal Fire
- Field of Glory II: Legions Triumphant
- Field of Glory II: Rise of Persia
- Field of Glory II: Wolves at The Gate
- Field of Glory: Empires
- Europa Universalis
- Europa Universalis II
- Europa Universalis III Complete
- Europa Universalis III: Collection Upgrade
- Europa Universalis: Rome Gold
- For The Glory: A Europa Universalis Game
- Strategic Command Classic: Global Conflict
- Strategic Command Classic: WWI
- Strategic Command Classic: WWII
- Strategic Command WWII: War in Europe
- Strategic Command WWII: World at War
- Strategic Command: European Theater
- Strategic Command: World War I
- Codename Panzers: Phase Two
- Conqueror A.D. 1086
- Conquest of the New World
- Darkest Hour: A Hearts of Iron Game
- Drive on Moscow
- Expeditions: Conquistador
- F-117A Nighthawk Stealth Fighter 2.0
- Faces of War
- Great Battles Collector's Edition
- Hearts of Iron
- Hearts of Iron II: Complete
- Hearts of Iron III
- Hearts of Iron III: DLC Collection
- Heritage of Kings: The Settlers™
- IL-2 Sturmovik™: 1946
- Imperial Glory
- Imperialism
- Imperialism 2: The Age of Exploration
- Pacific General
- Panzer Elite Special Edition
- Panzer General 2
- Panzer General 3D Assault
- Praetorians
- Predynastic Egypt
- Silent Service 1+2
- Children of Morta
- Space Rangers: Quest
- Return to Zork
- Spycraft: The Great Game
- Zork Anthology, The
- Zork: Grand Inquisitor
- Mutazione
- Anodyne 2: Return to Dust
- Anodyne 2: Return to Dust 2 OST
- West of Loathing
- Ash of Gods: Redemption
- Ash of Gods: Redemption Digital Deluxe Upgrade
- Normality
- The Witcher Adventure Game
- The Flame in the Flood
- State of Mind
- State of Mind - Artbook
- State of Mind - Soundtrack
- Dead In Vinland
- Dead In Vinland - Endless Mode: Battle Of The Heodenings
- Dead In Vinland - Norse Side Stories
- Dead in Vinland – The Vallhund
- Reigns
- Reigns Collector's Edition Upgrade
- Reigns: Game of Thrones
- Reigns: Her Majesty
- Reigns: Her Majesty - The Book of the Lady of the Wood
- Reigns: Her Majesty Soundtrack
- The Red Strings Club
- Passpartout: The Starving Artist
- Vambrace: Cold Soul
- Vambrace: Cold Soul Soundtrack
- 198X
- Phoning Home
- Phoning Home OST
- Phoning Home Soundtrack Edition
- Miasmata
- Sparklite
- Sparklite Deluxe Edition
- Sparklite - Original Soundtrack
- BloodNet
- EARTHLOCK
- EARTHLOCK: Comic Book #1
- EARTHLOCK: OST
- PLANET ALPHA
- PLANET ALPHA - Digital Artbook
- PLANET ALPHA - Original Soundtrack
- PLANET ALPHA Digital Deluxe
- Little Inferno
- Late Shift
- Wanderlust Travel Stories
- We are the Dwarves
- Ether One Redux
- Ether One Redux Deluxe Edition
- Ether One Redux Deluxe Edition Upgrade
- Sea Salt
- Aquatic Adventure of the Last Human, The
- The Little Acre
- Wanderlust Travel Stories Soundtrack
- Flashback™ est à 3,39 €
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance Royal Edition
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance - Royal DLC Package
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance – A Woman's Lot
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance – Band of Bastards
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance – From the Ashes
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance – The Amorous Adventures of Bold Sir Hans Capon
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance OST
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance – OST Atmospheres & Additionals
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance - Treasures of the Past
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance - Art Book
- Fechtbuch: The Real Swordfighting behind Kingdom Come
