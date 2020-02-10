Gog.com : les jeux en soldes pour le week-end

Publié le Samedi 15 février 2020 à 10:00:00 par Cedric Gasperini

 

Vous allez bien trouver quelque chose...

Le samedi matin, on fait le tour des soldes sur Gog.com. Et comme d'habitude, il y a de quoi faire, avec une impressionnante liste de jeux proposés à bas prix.

Comme d'habitude également, on vous a mis en gras nos préférences, selon ce qui nous semble être du meilleur rapport qualité/prix. Ça ne veut pas dire que d'autres jeux ne sont pas intéressants à ces prix. Juste qu'on a fait une petite sélection totalement subjective, selon nos goûts...

Les jeux en soldes pour la Saint-Valentin :
  • Lula: The Sexy Empire
  • Biing!: Sex, Intrigue and Scalpels
  • Divinity: Original Sin 2 - Definitive Edition
  • Divinity: Original Sin 2 - Divine Edition
  • Divinity: Original Sin 2 - Eternal Edition
  • Divinity: Original Sin - Enhanced Edition
  • Divinity: Original Sin - Enhanced Edition Collector's Edition
  • Grim Dawn est à 4,99 €
  • Grim Dawn - Ashes of Malmouth
  • Grim Dawn - Crucible
  • Grim Dawn - Forgotten Gods
  • Grim Dawn - Loyalist Item Pack
  • Grim Dawn - Loyalist Item Pack #2
  • Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition
  • Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition Digital Deluxe Edition
  • Neverwinter Nights: Heroes of Neverwinter
  • Neverwinter Nights: Infinite Dungeons
  • Neverwinter Nights: Pirates of the Sword Coast
  • Neverwinter Nights: Wyvern Crown of Cormyr
  • Stardew Valley
  • Streets of Rogue
  • Outward
  • Leisure Suit Larry
  • Leisure Suit Larry - Wet Dreams Don't Dry
  • Leisure Suit Larry - Wet Dreams Don't Dry Artbook & Soundtrack
  • Leisure Suit Larry : Drague en Haute Mer !
  • Leisure Suit Larry: Magna Cum Laude: Uncut and Uncensored!
  • Leisure Suit Larry: Reloaded
  • LEGO® Indiana Jones™ 2: The Adventure Continues
  • LEGO® Indiana Jones™: The Original Adventures
  • LEGO® Pirates of the Caribbean: The Video Game
  • LEGO® Star Wars™ - The Complete Saga
  • LEGO® Star Wars™ III - The Clone Wars™
  • HuniePop
  • HuniePop - Deluxe Edition Upgrade
  • Icewind Dale 2 Complete
  • Icewind Dale: Enhanced Edition
  • Dungeons 3
  • Dungeons 3: An Unexpected DLC
  • Dungeons 3: Clash of Gods
  • Dungeons 3: Evil of the Caribbean
  • Dungeons 3: Famous Last Words
  • Dungeons 3: Lord of the Kings
  • Dungeons 3: Once Upon A Time
  • Ashen
  • Ashen Nightstorm Isle
  • Baldur's Gate II: Enhanced Edition
  • Baldur's Gate: Enhanced Edition est à 6,19 €
  • Baldur's Gate: Faces of Good and Evil
  • Baldur's Gate: Siege of Dragonspear
  • Baldur's Gate: Siege of Dragonspear - Digital Deluxe Edition
  • Saints Row: The Third - The Full Package
  • Saints Row IV: Game of the Century Edition
  • Saints Row: Gat out of Hell
  • Saints Row: Gat Out of Hell - Devil's Workshop Pack
  • Shadow Warrior 2 Deluxe
  • Shadow Warrior 2 Deluxe Upgrade
  • Overcooked: Gourmet Edition
  • Overcooked! 2
  • Overcooked! 2 - Campfire Cook Off!
  • Overcooked! 2 - Carnival of Chaos
  • Overcooked! 2 - Night Of The Hangry Horde
  • Overcooked! 2 - Season Pass
  • Overcooked! 2 - Surf 'n' Turf
  • Overcooked! 2 - Too Many Cooks Pack
  • Metal Fatigue
  • Mutant Football League: Dynasty Edition
  • Mutant Football League - LA Power Pack
  • Blazing Beaks
  • Amnesia™: Memories
  • eden*
  • Kindred Spirits on the Roof
  • Last Day of June
  • Stronghold Crusader 2
  • Stronghold Crusader 2: Special Edition
  • Stronghold Crusader 2: Delivering Justice mini-campaign
  • Stronghold Crusader 2: Freedom Fighters mini-campaign
  • Stronghold Crusader 2: The Emperor & The Hermit
  • Stronghold Crusader 2: The Jackal & The Khan
  • Stronghold Crusader 2: The Princess & The Pig
  • Stronghold Crusader 2: The Templar & The Duke
  • The Escapists 2
  • The Escapists 2 - Big Top Breakout
  • The Escapists 2 - Dungeons and Duct Tape
  • The Escapists 2 - Glorious Regime Prison
  • The Escapists 2 - Season Pass
  • The Escapists 2 - Wicked Ward
  • The Escapists 2: Game of the Year Edition
  • Yooka-Laylee
  • Vertical Drop Heroes HD
  • TWINKLE STAR SPRITES
  • Trine: Ultimate Collection
  • Trine 2: Complete Story est à 4,59 €
  • Trine 3: The Artifacts of Power est à 5,49 €
  • Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince
  • Trine Enchanted Edition est à 3,39 €
  • Nine Parchments
  • Tower 57
  • Tower 57 Two-pack
  • The Metronomicon
  • The Metronomicon - The End Records Challenge Pack
  • Thea 2: The Shattering
  • Trailblazers
  • Tempest
  • Tempest - Jade Sea
  • Tempest - Pirate City
  • Tempest - Treasure Lands
  • Serious Sam's Bogus Detour
  • Project Eden
  • Ring Runner: Flight of the Sages
  • RIOT - Civil Unrest
  • Sacred Gold est à 1,79 €
  • Men of War: Assault Squad
  • Men of War: Assault Squad GOTY Edition
  • Men of War: Assault Squad GOTY Edition Upgrade
  • Men of War: Vietnam
  • Men of War: Vietnam Special Edition
  • Men of War: Vietnam Special Edition Upgrade
  • Guns, Gore & Cannoli
  • Expendable
  • Fallen Haven: Liberation Day
  • Fractured Soul
  • Frozen Synapse
  • Frozen Synapse: Red
  • GAROU: MARK OF THE WOLVES
  • Gauntlet™ Slayer Edition
  • Gauntlet™ Slayer Edition - Lilith the Necromancer Pack
  • Commandos 2+3
  • Commandos Ammo Pack
  • Conga Master
  • Desert Child
  • Distrust
  • Barony: Blessed Addition
  • Agarest: Generations of War
  • Agarest: Generations of War - Collector’s Edition
  • Agarest: Generations of War - Collector’s Edition Upgrade
  • Agarest: Generations of War 2
  • Agarest: Generations of War Zero
  • Adventures of Shuggy, The
  • Absolver
  • Absolver: Adalian Forest Pack
  • Absolver: Deluxe Edition
  • Absolver: Deluxe Edition Upgrade
  • Saints Row 2
  • Shadow Warrior 2
Les soldes de la mi-semaine :
  • Brothers in Arms: Earned in Blood™ est à 1,29 €
  • Brothers in Arms: Hell's Highway™ est à 2,59 €
  • Brothers in Arms: Road to Hill 30™ est à 1,29 €
  • Ancestors Legacy
  • Ancestors Legacy - Complete Edition
  • Ancestors Legacy - Special Edition
  • Ancestors Legacy - Digital Artbook
  • Ancestors Legacy - Digital Soundtrack
  • Ancestors Legacy - Saladin's Conquest
  • Close Combat 2: A Bridge Too Far
  • Close Combat 3: The Russian Front
  • Close Combat 4: The Battle of the Bulge
  • Close Combat 5: Invasion: Normandy - Utah Beach to Cherbourg
  • Close Combat: Cross of Iron
  • Close Combat: Gateway to Caen
  • Close Combat: Last Stand Arnhem
  • Close Combat: Modern Tactics
  • Close Combat: Panthers in the Fog
  • Close Combat: The Bloody First
  • Battle Brothers
  • Gary Grigsby's War in the East
  • Gary Grigsby's War in the East: Don to the Danube
  • Gary Grigsby's War in the East: Lost Battles
  • Gary Grigsby's War in the West
  • Gary Grigsby's War in the West: Operation Torch
  • Imperator: Rome
  • Imperator: Rome - Complete Soundtrack
  • Imperator: Rome - Deluxe Edition
  • Imperator: Rome - Deluxe Edition Upgrade Pack
  • Medal of Honor: Allied Assault War Chest
  • Medal of Honor™: Pacific Assault
  • Sudden Strike 2 Gold
  • Sudden Strike 3
  • Sudden Strike 4
  • Sudden Strike 4 - Africa: Desert War
  • Sudden Strike 4 - Finland: Winter Storm
  • Sudden Strike 4: Road to Dunkirk
  • Sudden Strike 4: The Pacific War
  • Sudden Strike 4: Complete Collection
  • Sudden Strike Gold
  • Through the Ages
  • Victoria Complete
  • Victoria II: Civil War Edition
  • Victoria II - Sprite Pack
  • Victoria II: Heart of Darkness
  • A Fistful of Gun
  • B-17 Flying Fortress: The Mighty 8th
  • Call to Power 2
  • Caravan
  • Crusader Kings Complete
  • Egypt: Old Kingdom
  • Egypt Original Soundtrack
  • Egypt: Old Kingdom - Artbook
  • Empires: Dawn of the Modern World
  • Field of Glory II
  • Field of Glory II: Age of Belisarius
  • Field of Glory II: Immortal Fire
  • Field of Glory II: Legions Triumphant
  • Field of Glory II: Rise of Persia
  • Field of Glory II: Wolves at The Gate
  • Field of Glory: Empires
  • Europa Universalis
  • Europa Universalis II
  • Europa Universalis III Complete
  • Europa Universalis III: Collection Upgrade
  • Europa Universalis: Rome Gold
  • For The Glory: A Europa Universalis Game
  • Strategic Command Classic: Global Conflict
  • Strategic Command Classic: WWI
  • Strategic Command Classic: WWII
  • Strategic Command WWII: War in Europe
  • Strategic Command WWII: World at War
  • Strategic Command: European Theater
  • Strategic Command: World War I
  • Codename Panzers: Phase Two
  • Conqueror A.D. 1086
  • Conquest of the New World
  • Darkest Hour: A Hearts of Iron Game
  • Drive on Moscow
  • Expeditions: Conquistador
  • F-117A Nighthawk Stealth Fighter 2.0
  • Faces of War
  • Great Battles Collector's Edition
  • Hearts of Iron
  • Hearts of Iron II: Complete
  • Hearts of Iron III
  • Hearts of Iron III: DLC Collection
  • Heritage of Kings: The Settlers™
  • IL-2 Sturmovik™: 1946
  • Imperial Glory
  • Imperialism
  • Imperialism 2: The Age of Exploration
  • Pacific General
  • Panzer Elite Special Edition
  • Panzer General 2
  • Panzer General 3D Assault
  • Praetorians
  • Predynastic Egypt
  • Silent Service 1+2
Les soldes de la semaine :
  • Children of Morta
  • Space Rangers: Quest
  • Return to Zork
  • Spycraft: The Great Game
  • Zork Anthology, The
  • Zork: Grand Inquisitor
  • Mutazione
  • Distrust
  • Anodyne 2: Return to Dust
  • Anodyne 2: Return to Dust 2 OST
  • Ashen
  • Ashen Nightstorm Isle
  • West of Loathing
  • Ash of Gods: Redemption
  • Ash of Gods: Redemption Digital Deluxe Upgrade
  • Normality
  • The Witcher Adventure Game
  • The Flame in the Flood
  • State of Mind
  • State of Mind - Artbook
  • State of Mind - Soundtrack
  • Dead In Vinland
  • Dead In Vinland - Endless Mode: Battle Of The Heodenings
  • Dead In Vinland - Norse Side Stories
  • Dead in Vinland – The Vallhund
  • Reigns
  • Reigns Collector's Edition Upgrade
  • Reigns: Game of Thrones
  • Reigns: Her Majesty
  • Reigns: Her Majesty - The Book of the Lady of the Wood
  • Reigns: Her Majesty Soundtrack
  • The Red Strings Club
  • Passpartout: The Starving Artist
  • Vambrace: Cold Soul
  • Vambrace: Cold Soul Soundtrack
  • 198X
  • Phoning Home
  • Phoning Home OST
  • Phoning Home Soundtrack Edition
  • Miasmata
  • Sparklite
  • Sparklite Deluxe Edition
  • Sparklite - Original Soundtrack
  • BloodNet
  • EARTHLOCK
  • EARTHLOCK: Comic Book #1
  • EARTHLOCK: OST
  • PLANET ALPHA
  • PLANET ALPHA - Digital Artbook
  • PLANET ALPHA - Original Soundtrack
  • PLANET ALPHA Digital Deluxe
  • Little Inferno
  • Late Shift
  • Wanderlust Travel Stories
  • We are the Dwarves
  • Ether One Redux
  • Ether One Redux Deluxe Edition
  • Ether One Redux Deluxe Edition Upgrade
  • Sea Salt
  • Aquatic Adventure of the Last Human, The
  • The Little Acre
  • Wanderlust Travel Stories Soundtrack
  • Flashback™ est à 3,39 €
Les jeux Kingdom Come Deliverance sont en soldes :
  • Kingdom Come: Deliverance
  • Kingdom Come: Deliverance Royal Edition
  • Kingdom Come: Deliverance - Royal DLC Package
  • Kingdom Come: Deliverance – A Woman's Lot
  • Kingdom Come: Deliverance – Band of Bastards
  • Kingdom Come: Deliverance – From the Ashes
  • Kingdom Come: Deliverance – The Amorous Adventures of Bold Sir Hans Capon
  • Kingdom Come: Deliverance OST
  • Kingdom Come: Deliverance – OST Atmospheres & Additionals
  • Kingdom Come: Deliverance - Treasures of the Past
  • Kingdom Come: Deliverance - Art Book
  • Fechtbuch: The Real Swordfighting behind Kingdom Come

 

 
