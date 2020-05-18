Gog.com : les jeux en soldes pour le week-end

Publié le Samedi 23 mai 2020 à 10:00:00

 

Quelques petites choses sympathiques...

Comme chaque week-end, Gog.com vous propose une sélection de différents jeux en soldes. Des soldes renouvelées chaque semaine, en début de semaine, en milieu de semaine et en début de week-end. On vous a tout compilé pour cette semaine, dans notre news du samedi.

Vous avez jusqu'à lundi pour vous faire un petit plaisir, donc.

Les soldes de la semaine :
  • Devil's Hunt
  • Elven Legacy Collection
  • Fantasy Wars
  • Stygian: Reign of the Old Ones
  • Gabriel Knight: Sins of the Fathers
  • Gabriel Knight 2: The Beast Within
  • Gabriel Knight 3: Blood of the Sacred, Blood of the Damned
  • Call of Cthulhu: Prisoner of Ice est à 1,89 €
  • Call of Cthulhu: Shadow of the Comet est à 1,89 €
  • Grim Dawn est à 5 €
  • Grim Dawn - Ashes of Malmouth
  • Grim Dawn - Crucible
  • Grim Dawn - Forgotten Gods
  • Grim Dawn - Loyalist Item Pack
  • Grim Dawn - Loyalist Item Pack #2
  • SEUM: Speedrunners from Hell
  • SEUM: Speedrunners from Hell - Soundtrack
  • SEUM: The Drunk Side of the Moon
  • The Textorcist: The Story of Ray Bibbia
  • The Textorcist: The Story of Ray Bibbia Soundtrack
  • Lovecraft's Untold Stories
  • Lovecraft's Untold Stories Artbook
  • Lovecraft's Untold Stories OST
  • Tales of Maj'Eyal
  • Tales of Maj'Eyal: Ashes of Urh'Rok
  • Tales of Maj'Eyal: Embers of Rage
  • Tales of Maj'Eyal: Forbidden Cults
  • NoitaEN DEV
  • Noita Official Soundtrack
  • Gothic
  • Gothic 2 Gold Edition
  • Gothic 3 est à 2,49 €
  • Gothic 3: Forsaken Gods Enhanced Edition
  • War for the Overworld
  • War for the Overworld Ultimate Edition
  • War for the Overworld: Heart of Gold
  • War for the Overworld: My Pet Dungeon
  • War for the Overworld: Seasonal Worker Skins
  • War for the Overworld: The Under Games
  • War for the Overworld: Underlord Edition
  • War for the Overworld: Underlord Edition Upgrade
  • Blasphemous
  • Blasphemous Digital Deluxe Edition
  • Blasphemous – ‘Alloy of Sin’ Character Skin
  • Blasphemous Digital Art Book
  • Blasphemous Digital Comic Book
  • Blasphemous Original Soundtrack
  • Gabriel Knight: Sins of the Fathers – 20th Anniversary
Les soldes The Witcher :
  • The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings Enhanced Edition est à 2,69 €
  • Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Pass Extensions
  • Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales
  • The Witcher Adventure
  • Video Game Show — The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt concert
  • The Witcher: Enhanced Edition est à 1,39 €
  • Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
  • The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Game of the Year Edition est à 14,99 €
  • The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Blood and Wine
  • The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Hearts of Stone
Les soldes de la mi-semaine :
  • Realpolitiks
  • Realpolitiks - New Power
  • Caesar™ IV
  • Emperor: Rise of the Middle Kingdom
  • Supreme Ruler 2010
  • Supreme Ruler 2020 Gold Edition
  • Egypt: Old Kingdom
  • Predynastic Egypt
  • Sid Meier's Alpha Centauri™ Planetary Pack
  • SPORE™ Collection est à 6,89 €
  • Space Colony HD
  • Stronghold Crusader HD
  • Stronghold HD
  • Urban Empire
  • Age of Civilizations II
  • The Colonists
  • Europa Universalis
  • Europa Universalis II
  • Europa Universalis III Complete
  • Europa Universalis III: Collection Upgrade
  • Europa Universalis: Rome Gold
  • For The Glory: A Europa Universalis Game
  • Victoria Complete
  • Banished
  • Distant Worlds: Universe
  • Pandora: First Contact - Gold Edition
  • Aven Colony
  • Aven Colony - Soundtrack
  • Northgard
  • Northgard - Himminbrjotir, Clan of the Ox
  • Northgard - Lyngbakr, Clan of the Kraken
  • Northgard - Nidhogg, Clan of the Dragon
  • Northgard - Sváfnir, Clan of the Snake
  • Northgard - Svardilfari, Clan of the Horse
  • Colonization, Sid Meier's est à 1,69 €
Les soldes du week-end :
  • Anomaly 2
  • Anomaly Defenders
  • Anomaly Korea
  • Anomaly Warzone Earth
  • Anomaly Warzone Earth Mobile Campaign
  • Ancestors Legacy
  • Ancestors Legacy - Complete Edition
  • Ancestors Legacy - Digital Artbook
  • Ancestors Legacy - Digital Soundtrack
  • Ancestors Legacy - Saladin's Conquest
  • Ancestors Legacy - Special Edition
  • BLACKHOLE
  • BLACKHOLE: Complete Edition Upgrade
  • Death to Spies
  • Death to Spies: Moment of Truth
  • Astebreed Definitive Edition
  • Mitsurugi Kamui Hikae
  • REVOLVER360 RE:ACTOR
  • Unholy Heights
  • Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun
  • Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun - Artbook + Strategy Guide
  • Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun - Soundtrack
  • State of Mind
  • State of Mind - Artbook
  • State of Mind - Soundtrack
  • Think of The Children
  • Breach & Clear
  • Breach & Clear: DEADline Rebirth
  • Hard West
  • Hard West Collector's Edition
  • Hard West Collector's Pack
  • Hard West: Scars of Freedom
  • MachiaVillain
  • Shadows: Awakening
  • Shadows: Awakening - The Chromaton Chronicles
  • Shadows: Awakening – Legendary Armory Pack
  • Shadows: Heretic Kingdoms
  • Dragon Lore : La Légende Commence
  • Haegemonia Gold Edition
  • Iron Storm
  • Robin Hood : La légende de Sherwood
  • Subject 13
  • Crawl
  • Field of Glory II
  • Field of Glory II: Age of Belisarius
  • Field of Glory II: Immortal Fire
  • Field of Glory II: Legions Triumphant
  • Field of Glory II: Rise of Persia
  • Field of Glory II: Wolves at The Gate
  • Field of Glory: Empires
  • Deus Ex 2: Invisible War est à 0,99 €
  • Deus Ex™ GOTY Edition est à 0,99 €
  • Legacy of Kain: Blood Omen 2
  • Legacy of Kain: Defiance
  • Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver
  • Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver 2
  • Daikatana
  • Armikrog
  • Armikrog - Deluxe Edition
  • Skyshine's BEDLAM Deluxe Edition
  • Skyshine's BEDLAM Redux!
  • Skyshine's BEDLAM Soundtrack
  • We are the Dwarves
  • Between the StarsEN DEV
  • Mafia
  • Mafia II: Director’s Cut
  • Mafia III
  • Mafia III Deluxe Edition
  • Mafia III: Family Kick Back Pack
  • Mafia III: Season Pass
  • Mafia III: Faster, Baby!
  • Mafia III: Sign of the Times
  • Mafia III: Stones Unturned
  • Flashback est à 3,49 €

 

39201-soldes-jeux-video-promotions-pc-gog-com-liste-offres