DerniÃ¨res actus
Desperados III s'explique avec v...
Mortal Kombat 11 : Aftermath prÃ...
Demon's Tier+ sort sur PS4, PS V...
PubliÃ© le Samedi 23 mai 2020 Ã 10:00:00 par Cedric Gasperini
Gog.com : les jeux en soldes pour le week-end
Quelques petites choses sympathiques...Comme chaque week-end, Gog.com vous propose une sélection de différents jeux en soldes. Des soldes renouvelées chaque semaine, en début de semaine, en milieu de semaine et en début de week-end. On vous a tout compilé pour cette semaine, dans notre news du samedi.
Vous avez jusqu'à lundi pour vous faire un petit plaisir, donc.
Les soldes de la semaine :
- Devil's Hunt
- Elven Legacy Collection
- Fantasy Wars
- Stygian: Reign of the Old Ones
- Gabriel Knight: Sins of the Fathers
- Gabriel Knight 2: The Beast Within
- Gabriel Knight 3: Blood of the Sacred, Blood of the Damned
- Call of Cthulhu: Prisoner of Ice est à 1,89 €
- Call of Cthulhu: Shadow of the Comet est à 1,89 €
- Grim Dawn est à 5 €
- Grim Dawn - Ashes of Malmouth
- Grim Dawn - Crucible
- Grim Dawn - Forgotten Gods
- Grim Dawn - Loyalist Item Pack
- Grim Dawn - Loyalist Item Pack #2
- SEUM: Speedrunners from Hell
- SEUM: Speedrunners from Hell - Soundtrack
- SEUM: The Drunk Side of the Moon
- The Textorcist: The Story of Ray Bibbia
- The Textorcist: The Story of Ray Bibbia Soundtrack
- Lovecraft's Untold Stories
- Lovecraft's Untold Stories Artbook
- Lovecraft's Untold Stories OST
- Tales of Maj'Eyal
- Tales of Maj'Eyal: Ashes of Urh'Rok
- Tales of Maj'Eyal: Embers of Rage
- Tales of Maj'Eyal: Forbidden Cults
- NoitaEN DEV
- Noita Official Soundtrack
- Gothic
- Gothic 2 Gold Edition
- Gothic 3 est à 2,49 €
- Gothic 3: Forsaken Gods Enhanced Edition
- War for the Overworld
- War for the Overworld Ultimate Edition
- War for the Overworld: Heart of Gold
- War for the Overworld: My Pet Dungeon
- War for the Overworld: Seasonal Worker Skins
- War for the Overworld: The Under Games
- War for the Overworld: Underlord Edition
- War for the Overworld: Underlord Edition Upgrade
- Blasphemous
- Blasphemous Digital Deluxe Edition
- Blasphemous – ‘Alloy of Sin’ Character Skin
- Blasphemous Digital Art Book
- Blasphemous Digital Comic Book
- Blasphemous Original Soundtrack
- Gabriel Knight: Sins of the Fathers – 20th Anniversary
- The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings Enhanced Edition est à 2,69 €
- Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Pass Extensions
- Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales
- The Witcher Adventure
- Video Game Show — The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt concert
- The Witcher: Enhanced Edition est à 1,39 €
- Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Game of the Year Edition est à 14,99 €
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Blood and Wine
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Hearts of Stone
- Realpolitiks
- Realpolitiks - New Power
- Caesar™ IV
- Emperor: Rise of the Middle Kingdom
- Supreme Ruler 2010
- Supreme Ruler 2020 Gold Edition
- Egypt: Old Kingdom
- Predynastic Egypt
- Sid Meier's Alpha Centauri™ Planetary Pack
- SPORE™ Collection est à 6,89 €
- Space Colony HD
- Stronghold Crusader HD
- Stronghold HD
- Urban Empire
- Age of Civilizations II
- The Colonists
- Europa Universalis
- Europa Universalis II
- Europa Universalis III Complete
- Europa Universalis III: Collection Upgrade
- Europa Universalis: Rome Gold
- For The Glory: A Europa Universalis Game
- Victoria Complete
- Banished
- Distant Worlds: Universe
- Pandora: First Contact - Gold Edition
- Aven Colony
- Aven Colony - Soundtrack
- Northgard
- Northgard - Himminbrjotir, Clan of the Ox
- Northgard - Lyngbakr, Clan of the Kraken
- Northgard - Nidhogg, Clan of the Dragon
- Northgard - Sváfnir, Clan of the Snake
- Northgard - Svardilfari, Clan of the Horse
- Colonization, Sid Meier's est à 1,69 €
- Anomaly 2
- Anomaly Defenders
- Anomaly Korea
- Anomaly Warzone Earth
- Anomaly Warzone Earth Mobile Campaign
- Ancestors Legacy
- Ancestors Legacy - Complete Edition
- Ancestors Legacy - Digital Artbook
- Ancestors Legacy - Digital Soundtrack
- Ancestors Legacy - Saladin's Conquest
- Ancestors Legacy - Special Edition
- BLACKHOLE
- BLACKHOLE: Complete Edition Upgrade
- Death to Spies
- Death to Spies: Moment of Truth
- Astebreed Definitive Edition
- Mitsurugi Kamui Hikae
- REVOLVER360 RE:ACTOR
- Unholy Heights
- Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun
- Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun - Artbook + Strategy Guide
- Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun - Soundtrack
- State of Mind
- State of Mind - Artbook
- State of Mind - Soundtrack
- Think of The Children
- Breach & Clear
- Breach & Clear: DEADline Rebirth
- Hard West
- Hard West Collector's Edition
- Hard West Collector's Pack
- Hard West: Scars of Freedom
- MachiaVillain
- Shadows: Awakening
- Shadows: Awakening - The Chromaton Chronicles
- Shadows: Awakening – Legendary Armory Pack
- Shadows: Heretic Kingdoms
- Dragon Lore : La Légende Commence
- Haegemonia Gold Edition
- Iron Storm
- Robin Hood : La légende de Sherwood
- Subject 13
- Crawl
- Field of Glory II
- Field of Glory II: Age of Belisarius
- Field of Glory II: Immortal Fire
- Field of Glory II: Legions Triumphant
- Field of Glory II: Rise of Persia
- Field of Glory II: Wolves at The Gate
- Field of Glory: Empires
- Deus Ex 2: Invisible War est à 0,99 €
- Deus Ex™ GOTY Edition est à 0,99 €
- Legacy of Kain: Blood Omen 2
- Legacy of Kain: Defiance
- Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver
- Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver 2
- Daikatana
- Armikrog
- Armikrog - Deluxe Edition
- Skyshine's BEDLAM Deluxe Edition
- Skyshine's BEDLAM Redux!
- Skyshine's BEDLAM Soundtrack
- We are the Dwarves
- Between the StarsEN DEV
- Mafia
- Mafia II: Director’s Cut
- Mafia III
- Mafia III Deluxe Edition
- Mafia III: Family Kick Back Pack
- Mafia III: Season Pass
- Mafia III: Faster, Baby!
- Mafia III: Sign of the Times
- Mafia III: Stones Unturned
- Flashback est à 3,49 €
Commentaires
Il n'existe aucun commentaire sur cette actualitÃ©
Ajouter un commentaire
Vous devez Ãªtre inscrit sur le site pour poster un commentaire
Derniers Commentaires
- A quoi jouez-vous ce week-end ? par clayman00
- Serious Sam 4 sur PC en aoÃ»t par clayman00
- L'Edito du dimanche par Quantum
- Mortal Kombat 11 : Aftermath prÃ©sente Robocop contre Terminator par Tirelipimpon
- Valorant, le nouveau jeu de Riot Games, sort le 2 juin par jymmyelloco
- Gorn : Tu aimes les jeux de gladiateurs en VR ? par jymmyelloco
Articles prÃ©fÃ©rÃ©s
DerniÃ¨res VidÃ©os
- Desperados III s'explique avec vous
- Serious Sam 4 sur PC en aoÃ»t
- Mortal Kombat 11 : Aftermath prÃ©sente Robocop contre Terminator
- Demon's Tier+ sort sur PS4, PS Vita, Xbox et Nintendo Switch
- Valorant, le nouveau jeu de Riot Games, sort le 2 juin
- Les Sims 4 : nouvelle vidÃ©o Ã©colo
Derniers Concours
- Destiny 2 : Bastion des Ombres arrive dans une semaine
- Concours : Gagnez 5 liens pour voir le film The Quake
- Concours : Gagnez 3 Blu-rayâ„¢ et 3 DVD du film Revenge
- Concours : Gagnez le livre I Kill Giants et des ex-libris tous dÃ©dicacÃ©s !
- Concours : Cyberlink vous offre Screen Recorder 3 Deluxe !
- Concours : Gagnez 3 Blu-rayâ„¢ et 3 DVD du film Insidious : la derniÃ¨re clÃ©
- Concours : Gagnez 10 places de cinÃ© pour The Strangers : Prey at Night